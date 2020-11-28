Drive Chart
BGREEN
OHIO

OHIO
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:00 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 38
7:05
8-J.Buckner to OHI 44 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
OHIO
2 Pass
31 Rush
31 YDS
2:19 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 BGREEN 38
7:09
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+3 YD
3RD & 7 OHIO 41
7:50
1-A.Clair to OHI 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
+1 YD
2ND & 8 OHIO 42
8:18
1-A.Clair to OHI 41 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 44
8:28
1-A.Clair to OHI 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad).
-11 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 44
8:28
1-A.Clair to OHI 41 FUMBLES (4-J.Hudson). 52-B.Dugan to OHI 45 for no gain.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 39
8:41
3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad). Penalty on OHI 47-A.Conrad Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BGN 41.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 26
9:03
3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 39 for 13 yards (93-V.Watkins).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 16
9:22
1-A.Clair to BGN 26 for 10 yards (32-B.Houston).
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:28
25-T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (10-A.Wolff). Penalty on BGN 32-P.Day Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 26.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 9:28
25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:38
24-D.Tuggle runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:10
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:45
25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:49
24-D.Tuggle runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
49
yds
03:15
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 4
Rushing 1 2
Passing 1 1
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 0-2 0-0
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 44 124
Total Plays 10 9
Avg Gain 4.4 13.8
Net Yards Rushing 26 112
Rush Attempts 6 7
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 16.0
Yards Passing 18 12
Comp. - Att. 3-4 1-2
Yards Per Pass 4.5 6.0
Penalties - Yards 4-25 1-15
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-42.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 0-3 0---0
Ohio 1-1 14---14
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 18 PASS YDS 12
26 RUSH YDS 112
44 TOTAL YDS 124
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 18 0 0 112.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.3% 452 0 3 81.8
M. McDonald 3/4 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 122 0
A. Clair 5 21 0 10
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 26 1
M. McDonald 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Morris 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 0
Q. Morris 4 3 18 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Simms 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Simms 1-0 0.0 0
D. Anders 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anders 1-0 0.0 0
D. Burns 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Burns 1-0 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Walder 1-0 0.0 0
S. Dabney 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Dabney 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Naranjo 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
M. Naranjo 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 81 0
B. Denley 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 0 100.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 323 2 0 162.8
K. Rourke 1/2 12 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 86 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 218 3
D. Tuggle 5 86 2 70
K. Rourke 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -26 0
K. Rourke 1 20 0 20
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Buckner 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 107 1
S. Hooks 1 1 12 0 12
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Walton 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elad 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Elad 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hampton 2-0 0.0 0
V. Watkins 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
B. Houston 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Conrad 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCracken 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCracken 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hudson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hudson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Dorsa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Vandenberg 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/4 5/6
T. Vandenberg 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 39.0 39 0
J. Ross 1 39.0 39 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 BGREEN 25 1:54 5 3 Punt
9:28 BGREEN 16 2:19 7 46 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 46 3:15 8 54 TD
9:38 OHIO 30 0:10 1 70 TD
7:05 OHIO 38 0:00 1 6

OHIO
Bobcats

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(7:05 - 1st) 8-J.Buckner to OHI 44 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Downs (7 plays, 46 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - BGREEN 38
(7:09 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 41
(7:50 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 42
(8:18 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 41 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44
(8:28 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad).
-11 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44
(8:28 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 41 FUMBLES (4-J.Hudson). 52-B.Dugan to OHI 45 for no gain.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad). Penalty on OHI 47-A.Conrad Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BGN 41.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26
(9:03 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 39 for 13 yards (93-V.Watkins).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16
(9:22 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 26 for 10 yards (32-B.Houston).
Kickoff
(9:28 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (10-A.Wolff). Penalty on BGN 32-P.Day Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 26.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - TD (1 plays, 70 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:28 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(9:38 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle runs 70 yards for a touchdown.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Punt (5 plays, 3 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(9:51 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 28 Downed at the OHI 30.
+5 YD
3 & 12 - BGREEN 23
(10:24 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald scrambles pushed ob at BGN 28 for 5 yards (12-J.Hampton).
Penalty
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28
(10:39 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:16 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 28 for 3 yards (12-J.Hampton).
+5 YD
1 & 15 - BGREEN 20
(11:41 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 25 for 5 yards (54-K.McCracken49-J.Dorsa).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:45 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris. Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(11:45 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - TD (8 plays, 54 yards, 3:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:45 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - OHIO 8
(11:49 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
+13 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 21
(12:29 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 9 FUMBLES (37-D.Anders). 4-T.Walton to BGN 8 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 22
(13:11 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 21 for 1 yard (8-T.Simms).
Penalty
3 & 3 - OHIO 27
(13:24 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 20-J.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 27. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 35
(13:53 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at BGN 27 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34
(14:25 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 35 for -1 yard (9-R.Walder44-K.Brooks).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 46
(14:46 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to BGN 34 for 20 yards (5-S.Dabney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(14:52 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 58 yards from BGN 35. 2-J.Ross pushed ob at OHI 46 for 39 yards (39-N.Needham).
NCAA FB Scores