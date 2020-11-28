Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|OHIO
OHIO
0 Pass
1 Rush
6 YDS
0:00 POS
+6 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 38
7:05
8-J.Buckner to OHI 44 for 6 yards (33-J.Roberts).
OHIO
2 Pass
31 Rush
31 YDS
2:19 POS
No Gain
4TH & 4 BGREEN 38
7:09
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
+3 YD
3RD & 7 OHIO 41
7:50
1-A.Clair to OHI 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
+1 YD
2ND & 8 OHIO 42
8:18
1-A.Clair to OHI 41 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 44
8:28
1-A.Clair to OHI 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad).
-11 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 44
8:28
1-A.Clair to OHI 41 FUMBLES (4-J.Hudson). 52-B.Dugan to OHI 45 for no gain.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 39
8:41
3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad). Penalty on OHI 47-A.Conrad Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BGN 41.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 26
9:03
3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 39 for 13 yards (93-V.Watkins).
+10 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 16
9:22
1-A.Clair to BGN 26 for 10 yards (32-B.Houston).
Kickoff
Kickoff
9:28
25-T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (10-A.Wolff). Penalty on BGN 32-P.Day Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 26.
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|4
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|44
|124
|Total Plays
|10
|9
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|13.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|112
|Rush Attempts
|6
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|16.0
|Yards Passing
|18
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|1-2
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|18
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|112
|
|
|44
|TOTAL YDS
|124
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|3/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 TE
|Q. Morris
|4
|3
|18
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simms 8 DB
|T. Simms
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burns 28 DB
|D. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 DL
|R. Walder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|5
|86
|2
|70
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Elad 6 S
|J. Elad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 93 DE
|V. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 54 DT
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 4 CB
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vandenberg 25 K
|T. Vandenberg
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 38(7:09 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 41(7:50 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 38 for 3 yards (6-J.Elad).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 42(8:18 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 41 for 1 yard (47-A.Conrad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(8:28 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 42 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad).
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 44(8:28 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to OHI 41 FUMBLES (4-J.Hudson). 52-B.Dugan to OHI 45 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(8:41 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Elad). Penalty on OHI 47-A.Conrad Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at BGN 41.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(9:03 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 39 for 13 yards (93-V.Watkins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 16(9:22 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 26 for 10 yards (32-B.Houston).
|Kickoff
|(9:28 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from OHI 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 26 for 25 yards (10-A.Wolff). Penalty on BGN 32-P.Day Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 28(9:51 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 42 yards from BGN 28 Downed at the OHI 30.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 23(10:24 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald scrambles pushed ob at BGN 28 for 5 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 28(10:39 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 77-J.Grant False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 28. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:16 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 28 for 3 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 20(11:41 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 25 for 5 yards (54-K.McCracken49-J.Dorsa).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:45 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris. Penalty on BGN 69-T.Tanner-Blair Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BGN 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 1st) 25-T.Vandenberg extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - OHIO 8(11:49 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIO 21(12:29 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to BGN 9 FUMBLES (37-D.Anders). 4-T.Walton to BGN 8 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 22(13:11 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 21 for 1 yard (8-T.Simms).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 27(13:24 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 20-J.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 27. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 35(13:53 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle pushed ob at BGN 27 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(14:25 - 1st) 24-D.Tuggle to BGN 35 for -1 yard (9-R.Walder44-K.Brooks).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 46(14:46 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke scrambles to BGN 34 for 20 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(14:52 - 1st) 7-K.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Walton.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Needham kicks 58 yards from BGN 35. 2-J.Ross pushed ob at OHI 46 for 39 yards (39-N.Needham).
