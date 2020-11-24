|
|
|CSTCAR
|TXSTSM
No. 16 Coastal Carolina looks to improve to 9-0 vs. Texas State
The season couldn't be going better for No. 16 Coastal Carolina after a monumental victory last week.
But the Chanticleers' next opponent is coming off a much-awaited outcome and is trying to create a final good memory for the 2020 season.
Coastal Carolina visits Texas State for Saturday afternoon's Sun Belt Conference game at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.
"For us to be 8-0, one step closer to clinching the Eastern Division," said Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell. "At the beginning of the season nobody would believe that. I'm proud of our young men and our fight."
Coastal Carolina (8-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) is the first team in conference history to hold an 8-0 record. In its latest game, a come-from-behind effort against Appalachian State gave Coastal a 34-23 win.
"When we needed to make some plays, we found a way to make them," Chadwell said.
By toppling Appalachian State, the Chanticleers beat the team that had ruled the league. But the success can't stop there if they're going to meet more of their goals.
"Hopefully, this is not the top moment of the year," Chadwell said. "Hopefully, we've got more. Hopefully, our guys continue to earn the respect that we have and an opportunity to build a great program here in the Sun Belt."
Texas State (2-9, 2-5) hasn't had nearly that success this season. By defeating Arkansas State 47-45 last week, the Bobcats notched their first victory since Sept. 19.
"The thing that I've always talked about is that our kids fight," Texas State coach Jake Spavital said. "They compete. They just compete. They keep showing up and they keep doing the right thing. They keep fighting."
The Bobcats followed their Sept. 19 victory with a near-upset at Boston College the following week. They also were blowout losers to then-No. 12 Brigham Young, the most recent ranked foe they faced.
Sophomore quarterback Brady McBride of Texas State was the Offensive Player of the Week in the Sun Belt after his first start in three weeks produced 443 passing yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the Arkansas State game.
"There's so much improvement with where he is at," Spavital said. "I think that's just the maturity of this system. He still has got a lot of things to go through. ... Now you can kind of say he got over the hump a little bit."
Texas State receiver/return specialist Jeremiah Haydel had 193 yards of total offense and a touchdown for the Bobcats in their latest victory.
Coastal Carolina had the conference's top defensive player last week in C.J. Brewer, who had 14 tackles.
This will be the final game of the season for Texas State.
"There's still a lot that we can clean up. There's a lot of good and bad you go through," Spavital said. "We've got one week left as a program for this year, and let's see if we can put it together. ... You're not getting the results that you want. We're all in this together as a family. You're counting on everybody."
Coastal Carolina has more ahead. The Chanticleers are pleased they've overcome any glitches that arose en route to their perfect record.
"You get adversity, you keep striking," Chadwell said. "(Our players) are tough-minded. You're playing for a common purpose. Things aren't always going to go your way, but they won't waver if they believe ... in each other."
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. Marable
1 RB
157 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, REC
|
|
B. McBride
2 QB
150 PaYds, PaTD, 20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|12
|Rushing
|17
|3
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|520
|252
|Total Plays
|61
|45
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|354
|102
|Rush Attempts
|42
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.4
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|166
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|12-19
|18-24
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|3-22
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|4-43.8
|Return Yards
|0
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|354
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|520
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|16
|157
|3
|42
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|7
|72
|1
|33
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|11
|62
|0
|15
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|5
|4
|73
|0
|26
|
G. Latushko 20 WR
|G. Latushko
|3
|2
|41
|0
|25
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|4
|3
|35
|2
|14
|
B. Pinson 31 RB
|B. Pinson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Denmark 17 WR
|S. Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wooden II 90 DT
|R. Wooden II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 96 DT
|K. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Olufemi 41 LB
|M. Olufemi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|2
|41.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|18/24
|150
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|6
|42
|0
|29
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|4
|29
|0
|12
|
B. McBride 2 QB
|B. McBride
|7
|20
|0
|17
|
B. Sturges 5 RB
|B. Sturges
|4
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|4
|2
|44
|0
|32
|
J. Banks 12 WR
|J. Banks
|5
|5
|38
|1
|14
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|3
|3
|32
|0
|26
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|4
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|5
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
T. Graham Jr. 14 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Anderson 5 S
|K. Anderson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Vinson 8 LB
|H. Vinson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rodgers 31 CB
|K. Rodgers
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 13 S
|D. Mask
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 DL
|G. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 S
|Z. Childress
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 18 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 CB
|J. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Luper 25 S
|B. Luper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 7 LB
|M. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 43 K
|S. Keller
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|4
|43.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jeter 28 RB
|J. Jeter
|4
|20.3
|24
|0
|
E. Galvan-Vazquez 97 DL
|E. Galvan-Vazquez
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 33(11:52 - 4th) 31-B.Pinson to TXST 24 for 9 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(12:30 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 33 for 4 yards (94-J.Pierce).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(13:10 - 4th) 9-F.Payton scrambles to TXST 37 for 22 yards (0-J.Morris95-N.Ezidore).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(13:47 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 26(14:24 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 41 for 15 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(15:00 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 26 for 4 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 10(0:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 31-B.Pinson. 31-B.Pinson to CC 22 for 12 yards (18-C.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(1:11 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to CC 10 for 4 yards (55-S.Tupou95-N.Ezidore).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 12(1:21 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to CC 6 for 6 yards (4-K.Gladney26-B.Matts).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 17(2:10 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 12 for 5 yards (90-R.Wooden26-B.Matts).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(2:46 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride sacked at CC 17 for -6 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 11(2:52 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 40(3:26 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 11 for 29 yards (26-B.Matts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 40(4:13 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to CC 40 for no gain (7-D.Strong43-E.Makonzo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(4:51 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 40 for 3 yards (21-J.Killen52-C.Brewer).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 25(5:23 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to CC 43 for 32 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 22(5:58 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 25 for 3 yards (5-T.Geiger29-S.Kelly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(6:39 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to TXST 22 for 3 yards (21-J.Killen29-S.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:51 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 38 yards from CC 40. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 22 FUMBLES. 23-R.Brown to TXST 19 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 40(6:58 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(7:40 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(7:47 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
4 & 11 - TXSTSM 45(7:54 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride scrambles to CC 37 for 8 yards (90-R.Wooden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 45(7:59 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Barbee.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(8:41 - 3rd) 28-J.Jeter to CC 45 for -1 yard (9-T.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(8:43 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(8:55 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride to CC 44 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXSTSM 35(9:30 - 3rd) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 39 for 4 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 26(9:54 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 35 for 9 yards (29-S.Kelly15-J.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 56 yards from CC 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 26 for 17 yards (1-S.Bruce44-E.Porter).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 23(10:08 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(10:52 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 23 for 1 yard (31-K.Rodgers27-L.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 28(11:30 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 24 for 4 yards (8-H.Vinson31-K.Rodgers).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 29(12:10 - 3rd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 28 for 1 yard (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 34(12:49 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 12-B.Carpenter. 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 29 for 5 yards (0-J.Morris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(13:21 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter to TXST 34 for 3 yards (97-E.Galvan-Vazquez).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(14:03 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 37 for 26 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(14:39 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 37 for 7 yards (25-B.Luper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 30 for 5 yards (91-J.Revels).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(0:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 39 for -2 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(0:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 41 for 11 yards (21-J.Killen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(0:25 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 36 yards from CC 35. 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez to TXST 30 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:25 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(0:30 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(0:38 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh. Penalty on TXST 55-S.Tupou Roughing the passer 7 yards enforced at TXST 14. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(0:47 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to TXST 14 for 25 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 47(0:54 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TXST 39 for 14 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 39(1:29 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 47 for 8 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:36 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to TXST 44 for 12 yards. Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CC 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(1:43 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 20-G.Latushko.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 29(1:51 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 44 for 15 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 31(2:28 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 29 for -2 yards (91-J.Revels95-N.Ezidore).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(2:57 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 31 for 8 yards (31-K.Rodgers91-J.Revels).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 27(3:09 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 50 yards from TXST 27 Downed at the CC 23.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 20 - TXSTSM 15(3:35 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 27 for 12 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 20(3:35 - 2nd) Penalty on TXST 72-A.Costilla False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXSTSM 15(3:58 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 80-C.Speights. 80-C.Speights to TXST 20 for 5 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:13 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 36 for 11 yards. Penalty on TXST 71-T.Heitmeier Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:19 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 22-C.Hill.
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to TXST 25 fair catch by 97-E.Galvan-Vazquez.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(4:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(4:48 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 14 for 13 yards (11-Z.Childress13-D.Mask).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 36(5:19 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to TXST 27 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 34(6:05 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TXST 36 for -2 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(6:51 - 2nd) 2-R.White to TXST 34 for 5 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 28(7:32 - 2nd) 2-R.White to TXST 39 for 33 yards (91-J.Revels8-H.Vinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 22(7:56 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 6 yards (8-H.Vinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 30(8:09 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 48 yards from TXST 30 Downed at the CC 22.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 31(8:48 - 2nd) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 30 for -1 yard (94-J.Gunter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 24(9:21 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to TXST 31 for 7 yards (29-S.Kelly96-K.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(9:48 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 24 for 2 yards (23-D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 57 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 22 for 14 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 10(9:58 - 2nd) 2-R.White runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(10:33 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to TXST 10 for 5 yards (5-K.Anderson7-M.Coleman).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 18(11:10 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 15 for 3 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 21(11:40 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to TXST 18 for 3 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(12:27 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to TXST 21 for 6 yards (5-K.Anderson13-D.Mask).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(12:31 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Likely.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(13:02 - 2nd) 2-R.White to TXST 27 for 10 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(13:35 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 37 for 18 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - TXSTSM 21(13:42 - 2nd) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 34 yards from TXST 21 to CC 45 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 21(14:24 - 2nd) 2-B.McBride to TXST 21 for no gain (29-S.Kelly9-T.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 13(15:00 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 21 for 8 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(0:03 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 13 for -1 yard (10-A.Spillum).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 9(0:29 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 14 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 9(1:09 - 1st) 22-C.Hill to TXST 9 for no gain (5-T.Geiger41-M.Olufemi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(1:32 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 14-T.Graham. 14-T.Graham to TXST 9 for 6 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(1:41 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 44 yards from TXST 47 Downed at the TXST 3.
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(1:46 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(1:51 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - CSTCAR 49(2:28 - 1st) 2-R.White to TXST 47 for 4 yards (31-K.Rodgers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(2:41 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to TXST 40 for 1 yard (5-K.Anderson). Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 41. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46(3:20 - 1st) 10-G.McCall to TXST 41 for 13 yards (91-J.Revels).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(3:53 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 20-G.Latushko. 20-G.Latushko to CC 46 for 16 yards (11-Z.Childress).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:33 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 30 for 5 yards (8-H.Vinson31-K.Rodgers).
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) 47-J.Bates kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) 43-S.Keller extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(4:40 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(5:09 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 9-D.Jackson. 9-D.Jackson to CC 14 for 26 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(5:33 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to CC 40 for 12 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(5:39 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 36(6:06 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 18-M.Barbee. 18-M.Barbee to TXST 48 for 12 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(6:38 - 1st) 5-B.Sturges to TXST 36 for 3 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 28(6:41 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 14-T.Graham. Penalty on CC 13-M.Sudipo Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 28. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(7:03 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 28 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum23-D.Bush).
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 62 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 23 for 20 yards (16-J.Morris).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - CSTCAR 9(7:14 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 13(7:45 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to TXST 9 for 4 yards (55-S.Tupou).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 13(8:29 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to TXST 13 FUMBLES (8-H.Vinson). 1-C.Marable to TXST 13 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(9:07 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to TXST 13 for 8 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(9:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 21 for 24 yards (5-K.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 40(9:48 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 45 FUMBLES (10-A.Spillum). 10-A.Spillum to TXST 45 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 30(10:12 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 40 for 10 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(10:39 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 30 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher43-E.Makonzo).
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 61 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 28 for 24 yards (14-M.Stokes).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(10:51 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 28(11:19 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to TXST 14 for 14 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 35(11:39 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 28 for 7 yards (5-K.Anderson11-Z.Childress).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(12:16 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 35 for -1 yard (98-G.Daniels31-K.Rodgers).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 24(12:44 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to TXST 34 for 42 yards (13-D.Mask).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(13:23 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for 5 yards (98-G.Daniels8-H.Vinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(13:29 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 38(13:41 - 1st) 99-S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from TXST 38 Downed at the CC 19.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 35(14:01 - 1st) 2-B.McBride scrambles to TXST 38 for 3 yards (90-R.Wooden).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - TXSTSM 30(14:06 - 1st) 2-B.McBride incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks. Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 19 - TXSTSM 25(14:27 - 1st) 2-B.McBride complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to TXST 30 for 5 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(14:53 - 1st) 2-B.McBride sacked at TXST 25 for -9 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 54 yards from CC 35. 28-J.Jeter to TXST 34 for 23 yards (32-C.Steele).
