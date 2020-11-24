|
|
|DUKE
|GATECH
Georgia Tech looks for more nighttime magic vs. Duke
Georgia Tech will try to extend its streak of success in home games played at night when the Yellow Jackets host Duke on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won four straight night games at home, including a 46-27 victory over Louisville on Oct. 9. The Yellow Jackets have won seven consecutive Saturday night home games, a streak that dates back to 2011.
But Duke (2-6, 1-6) has won the last three meetings in the series, including 41-23 last year in Durham, NC. The Blue Devils trail the all-time series 51-35-1, but have won five of the last six.
It has been a while since either team was on the field. Duke last played on Nov. 7 and dropped a 56-24 decision to rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils trailed 28-0 to start the game and 42-10 at halftime. Georgia Tech hasn't played since Oct. 31, a 31-13 loss to Notre Dame.
The Yellow Jackets had games against Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.) postponed and rescheduled because of COVID-19. Duke had a game with Wake Forest canceled for the same reason.
"They've had a month off. I don't know how much they've adjusted or changed," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "It feels more like a bowl game (as far as timing). You hope you take care of the ball and play well early. It will have more that feeling than anything else."
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins, who played more than a dozen true freshmen against Notre Dame, said, "Our guys are working hard. It's a crazy situation. We're just trying to keep having fun and getting better every single day."
Georgia Tech's offense is led by freshman quarterback Jeff Sims, who has thrown for 1,346 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 277 yards and four scores. Despite his inconsistencies, Sims has shown enough potential that James Graham, who started nine games last season, announced he was entering the transfer portal.
The Yellow Jackets have depth at running back in freshman Jahmyr Gibbs (369 yards rushing, 20 catches for 255 yards), Dontae Smith (193 yards) and Jamious Griffin (161 yards). Jordan Mason, last year's leading rusher, is finally healthy from an injury that has limited him to three games and 27 carries.
Georgia Tech's top defenders are linebackers Quez Jackson (57 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss) and David Curry (53 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss). But the Yellow Jackets have struggled to get to the opposing quarterback and have only 13 sacks.
Duke's offense is led by junior quarterback Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson. Brice, who grew up in the Northeast Atlanta suburbs, has thrown for 1,722 yards and seven touchdowns. He threw for 155 yards against the Tar Heels, but was sacked three times.
The Blue Devils have a solid one-two punch at running back with Deon Jackson (580 yards, four TDs) and Mataeo Durant (592 yards, six TDs). The top pass-catchers are tight end Noah Gray (26 catches, 9.5 yard average), along with receivers Jake Bobo (23 catches, 11.9 yards) and Jalon Calhoun (25 catches, 10.3 yards).
The Duke defense is anchored by ends Chris Rumph II (7 1/2 sacks, 10 tackles for loss) and Victor Dimukeje (7 1/2 sacks, 8 1/2 tackles for loss). They are the school's first teammates to post 7 1/2 sacks together in the same single season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|0
|1
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|4-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|-2
|150
|Total Plays
|6
|16
|Avg Gain
|-0.3
|9.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|-2
|136
|Rush Attempts
|4
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.5
|11.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|0-2
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|-2.7
|1.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-62.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|-2
|RUSH YDS
|136
|
|
|-2
|TOTAL YDS
|150
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|2
|62.0
|1
|70
|
J. Hubbard 37 P
|J. Hubbard
|1
|54.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|2/4
|14
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kent 48 K
|A. Kent
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 88 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 12(6:19 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 17(6:40 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 12 for 5 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(7:08 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 17 for 3 yards (0-M.Waters51-V.Dimukeje).
|+48 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 32(7:25 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 20 for 48 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 29(8:06 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 32 for 3 yards (51-V.Dimukeje39-J.Lewis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 30(8:33 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs to GT 29 for -1 yard (0-M.Waters).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:39 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Gibbs. Penalty on DUK 86-D.Jordan Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 1st) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 46(8:50 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 54 yards from DUK 46. 88-N.McCollum to GT End Zone FUMBLES. 42-S.Heyward runs no gain for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 46(8:56 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 24-J.Garner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 46(9:31 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for no gain (15-C.Bennett0-D.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(9:56 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 3 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - GATECH 20(10:04 - 1st) 48-A.Kent punts 37 yards from GT 20 to DUK 43 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 21 - GATECH 20(10:10 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - GATECH 19(10:40 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 20 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward94-R.Oben).
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 26(11:20 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 19 for -7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(11:20 - 1st) Penalty on GT 78-J.DeFoor False start 5 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(11:26 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter. Penalty on DUK 0-M.Waters Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 21. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 19(11:47 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 21 for 2 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 14(12:07 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 19 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(12:24 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 14 for 4 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DUKE 20(12:38 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 70 yards from DUK 20 Downed at the GT 10.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - DUKE 20(12:42 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 28(13:19 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 20 for -8 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:44 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 28 for 3 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|Kickoff
|(13:44 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:44 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(13:55 - 1st) 21-J.Gibbs runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:27 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 39 for 12 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(14:34 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 21-J.Gibbs. 21-J.Gibbs to GT 27 for 2 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-J.Hubbard kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
