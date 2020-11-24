|
|
|KSTATE
|BAYLOR
Kansas State, Baylor set for chance at redemption
Two teams limping down the stretch will square off Saturday night as Baylor hosts Kansas State at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
The Bears have lost five straight since winning their first game against Kansas. K-State hasn't won since a 55-14 defeat of Kansas helped the Wildcats reach No. 16 in the AP poll. Their third straight defeat, a 45-0 whitewashing at Iowa State, was their worst loss in five seasons.
"Hopefully they're a little ticked off," K-State coach Chris Klieman said Monday when asked about his players' attitudes. "In the same respect, our leaders are tremendous leaders. We had a good week of practice last week after a tough loss to Oklahoma State. I can promise you that we'll have a good week of practice this week after a tough loss to Iowa State.
"It's part of the learning process."
Kansas State (4-4, 4-3 Big 12) has a slim chance at a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, but the Wildcats have to win out (they host Texas on Dec. 5) and they need some help.
The first thing they need is to get healthy. They've been battling COVID-19 absences all year, several times finding out the day before games that they'd have enough players to play. They defeated Oklahoma on the road in that situation in the conference opener, but against the Cyclones the lack of practice time was evident.
K-State's biggest problem has been finding consistency on offense. True freshmen quarterback Will Howard and running back Deuce Vaughn have showed signs of brilliance but also have been unimpressive at times.
With a thin margin for error for his team, Klieman isn't looking past Baylor.
"They have guys who are going to fight and battle," he said. "It's going to be a heck of a football game. I'm a huge (quarterback) Charlie Brewer fan. I think he's a winner and an exceptional college football player."
Baylor (1-5, 1-5 Big 12) has also dealt with a thin roster, to the point that they have only played six games so far. The Bears will make up their game against Oklahoma State on Dec. 12.
Baylor has been in every game, beginning with a double-overtime loss at West Virginia and most recently in a one-point loss at Texas Tech on Nov. 14. Four of their five losses have been on the road, so some home cooking might help.
Baylor's first-year coach Dave Aranda said his team has to be ready for a battle with K-State.
"I've got a lot of respect for Kansas State," he said. "Kansas State does a great job of attacking in the run game. They're really smart in their attack. It strikes you when you see it because they're subtle in the way they out-number you.
"I can see the struggles they're going through with the depth-chart changes. It's a fight, to a certain degree, we're all fighting. I've got a lot of respect for their staff, and I feel for them. I'm sure, come Saturday night they'll put up a big fight for us."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|1
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|109
|10
|Total Plays
|14
|10
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|1.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|-6
|Rush Attempts
|9
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|11.4
|-0.9
|Yards Passing
|6
|16
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|1.2
|0.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|1-7
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-32
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|6
|PASS YDS
|16
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|-6
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|10
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|2/5
|6
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|2
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 DE
|K. Duke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|2/3
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:07 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 8(4:13 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 5(4:51 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 8 for -3 yards (8-J.Pitre28-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - KSTATE 6(5:27 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to BAY 5 for 1 yard (8-J.Pitre).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 15(5:55 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 13 for 2 yards (4-C.Morgan). Penalty on BAY 34-A.Logan Facemasking 7 yards enforced at BAY 13.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 22(6:28 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to BAY 15 for 7 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 27(7:00 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 22 for 5 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(7:25 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to BAY 27 for 8 yards (37-M.Milton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - KSTATE 29(7:46 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 38 yards from KST 29. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 33 FUMBLES. 4-W.Jones to BAY 35 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - KSTATE 29(7:52 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - KSTATE 25(8:31 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 29 for 4 yards (52-M.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(9:04 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 25 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 45(9:15 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 28 yards from BAY 45 blocked by 16-S.Porter. Downed at the KST 27.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 50(10:01 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 45 for -5 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 45(10:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 43 for -2 yards. Penalty on KST 56-W.Hubert Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 45. No Play. (56-W.Hubert).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 47(11:13 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 45 for -2 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(11:41 - 1st) 7-J.Lovett to BAY 47 for 1 yard (29-K.Duke).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(11:45 - 1st) Penalty on KST 59-D.Wiley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 31(11:45 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAYLOR 20(12:15 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to BAY 31 for 11 yards (22-D.Green).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(12:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 20 for -5 yards (59-D.Wiley).
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to BAY 25 fair catch by 21-J.Fleeks.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(13:04 - 1st) to KST 10 for -8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 7(13:09 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAYLOR 12(13:42 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to KST 7 for 5 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 9 - BAYLOR 9(14:11 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer to KST 12 for -3 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:22 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Woods at KST 41. 22-J.Woods to KST 9 for 32 yards (15-W.Howard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 29(14:27 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 29 for 4 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
