Louisville, BC finally have a game date
A moving target on the schedule appears to finally be settled as the Boston College Eagles host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Atlantic Coast Conference matchup had originally been set to be played Friday before being pushed back to Dec. 12 as part of schedule changes brought on by an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Miami Hurricanes. Needing to shake things up yet again after Clemson-Florida State was postponed over the weekend, the Eagles-Cardinals game moved back up to Saturday, marking the second-to-last contest of the season for each team.
Boston College (5-4, 4-4 ACC) takes the field for the first time since a 45-31 loss to No. 2 Notre Dame on Nov. 14. Louisville (3-6, 2-6) enters off a 30-0 blowout victory over Syracuse last Friday.
Louisville holds a 7-5 edge in the all-time series, though Boston College has won two of the last three meetings, including at Chestnut Hill in 2018.
This time, the Cardinals come in with serious momentum after dominating Syracuse in their most complete effort of the season. The defense held the Orange to 137 total yards, and quarterback Malik Cunningham did his part to put the game away with one touchdown apiece on the ground and in the air.
Cunningham did throw two interceptions, increasing his season total to 11. Six have come in his last three games.
Louisville is preparing to welcome back tight end Marshon Ford (272 yards, five touchdowns) from an undisclosed injury Saturday before getting three weeks off prior to its season finale Dec. 19 against Wake Forest.
"It is certainly not ideal to have a three-week layoff," said coach Scott Satterfield. "I don't really fully understand how and why we got to this point, but obviously I had no control over that, so it is what it is. We will make the most out of it."
Boston College's season is set to end on a more typical note at Virginia on Dec. 5. The team will have had two weeks off since its loss to the Fighting Irish but can take solace in the fact it hasn't dropped two games in a row all season.
"The sign of a great team is you lose a game and, just like we have all year, you fix it and you go out and you win a game," said coach Jeff Hafley. "We need to do that."
Against the Fighting Irish, the Eagles forced three turnovers, increasing their total on the season to 17, which is behind only UCF (19) among FBS teams.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|12
|Rushing
|6
|7
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|200
|230
|Total Plays
|30
|35
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|79
|Rush Attempts
|17
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|96
|151
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|12-15
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|96
|PASS YDS
|151
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|200
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|8/13
|96
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|7
|74
|0
|20
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|5
|15
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|5
|4
|66
|0
|24
|
E. Pfeifer 14 TE
|E. Pfeifer
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Atwell 1 WR
|T. Atwell
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Smith 81 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 CB
|K. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 92 DL
|M. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sowders 72 OL
|E. Sowders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|4
|24.5
|44
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|12/15
|151
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|7
|37
|1
|12
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|4
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|4
|4
|64
|0
|46
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|4
|4
|58
|0
|27
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Witter 81 TE
|S. Witter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roberts 4 DE
|M. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|2/2
|27
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 33(0:10 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 36 for 3 yards (4-M.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 33(0:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Marshall.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 20(0:26 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 33 for 13 yards (20-E.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 20 for 17 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - LVILLE 10(0:34 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LVILLE 10(0:39 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 21 - LVILLE 21(0:52 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 10 for 11 yards (9-C.Avery).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 14 - LVILLE 14(1:29 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 21 for -7 yards (33-I.Hayes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - LVILLE 9(1:51 - 2nd) Team penalty on BC Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LOU 9. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 21(2:30 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 9 for 12 yards (3-R.Yeast).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(3:12 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 21 for 3 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(3:39 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 24 for 46 yards (13-K.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 2nd) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 57 yards from LOU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 30 for 22 yards (29-T.Peterson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 2nd) 32-J.Turner extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BC 2(3:49 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 22(4:14 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 2 for 20 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 28(4:46 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to BC 22 for 6 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(4:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to BC 28 for 18 yards (55-I.McDuffie4-M.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 43(5:28 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to BC 46 for 11 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 24(6:05 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 43 for 19 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(6:41 - 2nd) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 24 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 61 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 22 for 18 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LVILLE 6(6:51 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 6(6:56 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LVILLE 7(7:36 - 2nd) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 6 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery13-K.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - LVILLE 8(8:10 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 7 for 1 yard (9-C.Avery).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - LVILLE 17(8:46 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to LOU 8 for 9 yards (2-C.Jones11-N.Okeke).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 17(8:52 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec incomplete. Intended for 81-S.Witter.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 19(9:34 - 2nd) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 17 for 2 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 20(9:56 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 19 for 1 yard (11-N.Okeke).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - LVILLE 25(10:16 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 20 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(11:01 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to LOU 25 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(11:35 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to LOU 27 for 2 yards (92-M.Clark).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(12:11 - 2nd) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 29 for 27 yards (92-M.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 40(12:20 - 2nd) 19-H.Hall to BC 44 FUMBLES (8-J.Muse). 96-C.Horsley to BC 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(12:29 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 19-H.Hall.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 11 - BC 36(13:20 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to BC 40 for 24 yards (20-E.Jones).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 44(13:55 - 2nd) to LOU 36 FUMBLES. 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 36 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 37(14:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 44 for 7 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 34(15:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 37 for 3 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 28(0:03 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 34 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(0:42 - 1st) 15-J.Mitchell to LOU 28 for 2 yards (55-I.McDuffie11-S.Sillah).
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 26 for 19 yards (33-C.Grieco).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 8(0:56 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(1:33 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 8 for 6 yards (6-Y.Diaby).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(1:47 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 14 for 21 yards.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - LVILLE 39(2:20 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 35 for 4 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LVILLE 39(3:08 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 39 for no gain (72-E.Sowders33-I.Hayes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 41(3:43 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to LOU 39 for 2 yards (10-R.Burns).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(4:16 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to LOU 41 for 7 yards (9-C.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 35(4:24 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-T.Atwell. 1-T.Atwell to LOU 48 FUMBLES. 5-D.Jones to LOU 48 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 35(4:28 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Ford.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(4:33 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Fitzpatrick.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 31(5:01 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 35 for 4 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 25(5:39 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to LOU 31 for 6 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 22(6:12 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham to LOU 25 for 3 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 4(6:45 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick to LOU 22 for 18 yards (5-D.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - LVILLE 6(6:54 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 3 FUMBLES (9-C.Avery). 3-R.Yeast to LOU 4 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - LVILLE 12(7:15 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to LOU 6 for 6 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 14(7:53 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to LOU 12 for 2 yards (9-C.Avery).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(8:36 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 14 for 17 yards (13-K.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - LVILLE 40(9:07 - 1st) 4-Z.Flowers to LOU 31 for 9 yards (10-R.Burns3-R.Yeast).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(9:50 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 40 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - LVILLE 49(10:19 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to LOU 46 for 3 yards (7-M.Montgomery).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 49(11:00 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to LOU 49 for no gain (10-R.Burns).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(11:18 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec to LOU 49 for 7 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - LVILLE 36(11:49 - 1st) 26-D.Bailey to BC 44 for 8 yards (17-D.Etheridge).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(12:21 - 1st) 5-P.Jurkovec complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 36 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(12:26 - 1st) 40-B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 26 yards (23-K.Cloyd).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 19 - BC 26(12:32 - 1st) 32-J.Turner 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - BC 21(12:32 - 1st) Penalty on LOU 70-T.Reid False start 5 yards enforced at BC 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - BC 21(12:38 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Atwell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BC 21(13:35 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to BC 21 for no gain (8-J.Muse).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 17(14:05 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 81-B.Smith. 81-B.Smith to BC 21 for -4 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(14:51 - 1st) 19-H.Hall to BC 17 for 21 yards (28-J.Lamot).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(15:00 - 1st) 3-M.Cunningham complete to 14-E.Pfeifer. 14-E.Pfeifer to BC 38 for 15 yards (8-J.Muse).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-D.Cahill kicks 62 yards from BC 35. 19-H.Hall to LOU 47 for 44 yards (37-D.Longman).
