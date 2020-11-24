|
No. 12 Indiana looks to rebound against Terrapins
Indiana football coach Tom Allen is not out for moral victories, just regular ones.
After suffering its first loss of the season at Big Ten power Ohio State, the No. 12 Hoosiers (4-1, 4-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host Maryland (2-1, 2-1) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.
Indiana rallied from down 28 points in the second half, but fell short in a 42-35 loss to the No. 3 Buckeyes. Starting quarterback Michael Penix passed for a career-high 491 yards and five touchdowns in the loss, while senior receiver Ty Fryfogle had 7 catches for 218 yards and three TDs to earn Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second straight week.
Shortly after the loss, in an impassioned postgame speech, Allen implored his team to stay together.
"Even though we did not accomplish our goal on Saturday, that does not alter the process that we go through to recreate what we want on game day, which is a win at the end of the day," Allen said. "So, bottom line is that we are still in that quest for four quarters of our best football. Has not happened yet and it is going to happen. And our goal is it happens on Saturday against Maryland."
Fryfogle has emerged as the most productive wide receiver in the Big Ten, with 31 catches for 642 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Defensively, Indiana forced three more takeaways against Ohio State. The Hoosiers have a league-high 13 interceptions on the season and are tied with Northwestern for the conference lead in takeaways (15).
"We've been giving good disguises, showing a coverage here and there, and then switching it up," said Indiana safety Jamar Johnson, who had two interceptions last week against Ohio State. "Also, in the offseason and preseason we were catching jugs, doing a lot of ball drills."
Maryland will be playing its first game since beating Penn State 35-19 on Nov. 7. The Terrapins canceled their last two games against Ohio State and Michigan State due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, will coach the team virtually this week but, pending testing results, plans to return to the team and coach from the sidelines on Saturday. Locksley said the Terrapins managed to stay sharp mentally and physically through the two-week pause.
"To see those guys show back up with the right kind of mindset and attitude, going into a great opportunity like Indiana, shows that we're making steps and progress as a program," Locksley said.
The Terrapins have been led this season by transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, a transfer from Alabama. Tagovailoa, the younger brother of former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has passed for 676 yards over his last two games, the most for a Maryland quarterback since Scott Milanovich passed for 692 yards in back-to-back games in 1994.
Tagovailoa also has been effective escaping the pocket with 56 yards rushing and two rushing scores this season.
"Anytime a quarterback can beat you with his arm and his legs it is a big concern and so you got to do a tremendous job of containing him," Allen said.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|3
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|67
|Total Plays
|15
|14
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|30
|Rush Attempts
|5
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|37
|37
|Comp. - Att.
|3-10
|1-5
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|37
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|67
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|3/10
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jones 21 WR
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Jacobs 4 RB
|I. Jacobs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Jarrett 5 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 20 DB
|A. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holt 39 LB
|D. Holt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 55 DL
|A. Finau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 89 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1/5
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|7
|14
|1
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smolar 90 K
|J. Smolar
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 1st) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 3(4:07 - 1st) 8-S.Scott runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - IND 5(4:50 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 3 for 2 yards (20-A.Richardson89-A.Booker).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - IND 18(5:12 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 10 for 8 yards (44-C.Campbell). Team penalty on MAR 12 players 5 yards enforced at MAR 10.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 19(5:51 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 18 for 1 yard (18-J.Mosley39-D.Holt).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(6:35 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to MAR 19 for 7 yards (11-R.Hyppolite39-D.Holt).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 29(7:14 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to MAR 26 for 3 yards (44-C.Campbell97-S.Okuayinonu).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 38(7:58 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to MAR 29 for 9 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(8:02 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 11 - IND 25(8:31 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to MAR 38 for 37 yards (33-D.Banks). Team penalty on MAR Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - IND 25(8:35 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 26(9:13 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 25 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - MD 28(9:21 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 46 yards from MAR 28 out of bounds at the IU 26.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - MD 28(9:27 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-I.Jacobs.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MD 38(9:50 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs ob at IU 46 for 16 yards. Penalty on MAR 65-J.Branch Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 38(9:55 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(9:59 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IND 18(10:04 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar punts 44 yards from IU 18 to MAR 38 fair catch by 10-D.Ellis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - IND 18(10:09 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - IND 18(10:12 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 20(10:50 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 18 for -2 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu55-A.Finau).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - MD 12(10:54 - 1st) 27-J.Petrino 29 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MD 12(10:59 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MD 12(11:03 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 13(11:37 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to IU 12 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 16(12:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa scrambles to IU 13 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 25(12:37 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to IU 16 for 9 yards (4-C.Jones98-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(12:43 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Jarrett.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 38(13:07 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 21-D.Jones. 21-D.Jones to IU 25 for 13 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(13:18 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa incomplete.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 49(13:40 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to IU 38 for 11 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MD 43(14:12 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to IU 49 for 8 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 38(14:42 - 1st) 4-I.Jacobs to MAR 43 for 5 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Tagovailoa complete to 15-B.Cobbs. 15-B.Cobbs to MAR 38 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
-
GAS
GAST
0
3
1st 3:06 ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
14
1st 7:09 ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
14
1st 6:13 CBSSN
-
NCST
CUSE
7
0
1st 7:38 ACCN
-
NILL
WMICH
3
7
1st 7:22 ESP+
-
UK
6FLA
0
7
1st 1:23 ESPN
-
SMU
ECU
0
14
1st 7:07 ESP+
-
PSU
MICH
7
0
1st 5:28 ABC
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
7
0
1st 6:11 FOX
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
7
1st 5:24 SECN
-
MD
12IND
0
7
1st 4:02 ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
7
0
1st 5:46 ESP3
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
043 O/U
-10.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
055 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
064.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
058 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069.5 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0