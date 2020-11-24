|
|
|NCST
|CUSE
NC State looks to lock in against skidding Syracuse
North Carolina State struggled defensively in consecutive losses to North Carolina and Miami.
The last two games, however, have gone better for North Carolina State's defense. The Wolfpack look to continue producing on the defensive end Saturday afternoon when they visit last-place Syracuse.
The Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3 ACC) enter Saturday with two straight wins after allowing a combined 92 points to the Tar Heels and Hurricanes. Before that two-game stretch, NC State had not allowed more than 29 points since a pair of high-scoring games in the first two weeks of the season - a win over Wake Forest and a loss to Virginia Tech.
Since losing to Miami, the Wolfpack have allowed 36 points while beating Florida State and then top 25-ranked Liberty. On Saturday, the Wolfpack eked out a 15-14 win over the Flames when linebacker Vi Jones blocked a 39-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining.
The blocked field goal came on a night when NC State's defense allowed 279 yards while registering three sacks and three takeaways. The defense compensated for an offense that struggled at times by converting 4 of 14 third downs and committing nine penalties.
"Defense, obviously, was really, really good tonight," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. "The three takeaways, the fourth-down stop, blocked field goal to win it, they carried us. It was awesome to see those kids rise up against a really good Liberty offense."
NC State's next challenge is not letting up against an opponent ravaged by injuries and has the least effective offense in the ACC. Syracuse (1-8, 1-7 ACC) lost quarterback Tommy DeVito to injury five games ago and has sputtered offensively with an offense that ranks last in the conference in scoring (16.2 points), rushing yards (86.7) and passing yards (163).
"They are always a tough team when we play them up there," Doeren said of Syracuse, which scored 51 points against the visiting Wolfpack in 2018. "It's a team that will play hard and have an edge to them."
In Friday's 30-0 loss at Louisville, quarterback JaCobian Morgan exited with an apparent head injury after being sacked in the third quarter. Morgan completed 5 of 12 passes for 40 yards and one interception while getting sacked three times before the injury.
Morgan's status remains unknown for NC State, but Syracuse is desperate to halt a six-game losing skid. The Orange have been outscored 207-93 since beating Georgia Tech on Sept. 26.
In last Friday's loss, Syracuse finished with 137 yards, got seven first downs, and crossed midfield just three times. The defense, which started five freshmen, allowed 26 first downs and was on the field for more than 41 minutes.
"Those guys got twice as many plays as us, our defense was out there twice as many times," Orange coach Dino Babers said 'It gets to be disappointing, obviously, not being able to produce on one side of the ball. It gets extremely frustrating."
North Carolina State leads the all-time series 11-2. The Wolfpack totaled eight sacks in a 16-10 win at Raleigh last season.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|3
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|60
|31
|Total Plays
|9
|10
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|-5
|Rush Attempts
|6
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|-2.5
|Yards Passing
|40
|36
|Comp. - Att.
|3-3
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|13.3
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|40
|PASS YDS
|36
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|-5
|
|
|60
|TOTAL YDS
|31
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|3/3
|40
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|3
|15
|2
|7
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|2
|14
|0
|14
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Powell 4 CB
|C. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre-Louis 19 DB
|J. Pierre-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|4/8
|36
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:38 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 7(7:45 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 1 FUMBLES (11-J.Carter). 7-Z.Knight runs no gain for a touchdown. Team penalty on SYR Offside declined.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(8:18 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 7 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NCST 19(8:25 - 1st) Penalty on SYR 17-S.Linton Offside 5 yards enforced at SYR 19. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 25(8:56 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to SYR 19 for 6 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(9:30 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to SYR 25 for 1 yard (21-L.Kpogba).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(9:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Penalty on SYR 2-I.Melifonwu Pass interference offsetting. Team penalty on NCST Personal Foul offsetting.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(9:52 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at SYR 26 for 14 yards (11-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 19 - NCST 45(9:59 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Team penalty on SYR Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|-9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 46(10:38 - 1st) 14-P.Rooks to NCST 45 FUMBLES. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(11:16 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at SYR 46 for no gain (27-S.Thompson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(11:26 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person pushed ob at SYR 46 for 20 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(11:26 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(11:47 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at NCST 34 for 14 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 39(11:57 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 39 yards from NCST 39 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:02 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:06 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(12:37 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 39 for no gain (10-T.Ingle).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CUSE 44(12:48 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to NCST 43 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson). Team penalty on NCST 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at NCST 44. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 50(13:17 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to NCST 44 for 6 yards (19-J.Pierre-Louis).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 45(13:50 - 1st) 4-N.Johnson to NCST 50 for -5 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(14:10 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to NCST 45 for 7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 37(14:37 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 48 for 11 yards (4-C.Powell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 37(14:45 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(14:50 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 37 for 12 yards (25-S.Battle).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
