No. 11 Northwestern pushing toward playoffs vs. Michigan State
No. 11 Northwestern looks to take one step closer to securing a spot in the Big Ten Championship when it travels to play Michigan State on Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-0, 5-0) are coming off a monumental victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. The win propelled Northwestern to the top of the Big Ten West Division and into the College Football Playoff picture.
According to ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor, Northwestern has a 13.9% chance to make the playoff. Those are the ninth-best odds in the nation.
The Wildcats' road to this point has not been easy. They played with a chip on their shoulders after Joey Galloway called the team a bunch of "Rece Davises" on television prior to the game against Wisconsin. Branding themselves the "Fightin' Rece Davises," Northwestern outplayed the Badgers, and proceeded to call out Galloway after the game.
"I think our guys ran with it and had a little bit of fun and enjoyed it," coach Pat Fitzgerald said.
While Northwestern is solidifying itself as a national contender, Michigan State and first-year head coach Mel Tucker are looking to return to the heights of a few years back.
The Spartans are 1-3 this season, with their only win coming against Michigan on Halloween. After that win, Michigan State was blown out by Iowa and Indiana and had its game last week against Maryland canceled due to a COVID outbreak in College Park.
Tucker did not name a starting quarterback on Tuesday, saying the competition is still open.
"We have to give our quarterback an opportunity to be successful," Tucker said.
The battle is mainly between junior Rocky Lombardi and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne. Lombardi has started all four games this season but has struggled. If you take away the victory over Michigan, he has thrown seven interceptions and only three touchdowns.
Lombardi was benched midway through the second quarter against the Hoosiers two weeks ago in favor of Thorne. Thorne finished 10 of 20 for 110 yards.
Either one will be faced with a staunch challenge, as Northwestern enters with the second-most efficient defense in the country.
On the other side of the field, Northwestern is set at quarterback with graduate transfer Peyton Ramsey. Ramsey has added stability and efficiency at the position after the Wildcats quarterbacks combined to have one of the worst passing attacks in college football last season.
The transfer from Indiana is completing 62 percent of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns. While he is not blowing away defenses with his talent, his game-management skills and burgeoning connections with pass catchers have turned the Northwestern offense into an efficient force.
"Our wide receiver core is at an all-time high right now and it's also at an all-time high with Peyton," wide receiver Kyric McGowan said. "We believe that he's gonna put the ball in the right place and we just gotta trust that we're gonna get in the right spot."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|12
|Rushing
|2
|8
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|167
|244
|Total Plays
|43
|40
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|134
|Rush Attempts
|17
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|122
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|4-13
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|2-24.0
|Return Yards
|0
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|122
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|167
|TOTAL YDS
|244
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|13/26
|122
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|7
|23
|0
|8
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|4
|3
|0
|6
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|8
|4
|48
|0
|20
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|8
|5
|35
|0
|12
|
B. Holman 4 WR
|B. Holman
|2
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|5
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 5 DB
|J. Pace
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kent 96 DE
|T. Kent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Leota 55 DL
|E. Leota
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|2/2
|42
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|1
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Azema 27 DB
|C. Azema
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|4/13
|110
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|12
|71
|0
|12
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|5
|43
|0
|21
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|10
|20
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|4
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|2
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 CB
|A. Grose
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 12 CB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|1/2
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|2
|24.0
|0
|37
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|11.0
|0
|11
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:16 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey sacked at NW 49 for -8 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:22 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(0:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 26-E.Hull.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 46(0:31 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to MSU 43 for 3 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(0:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 46 for 9 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 36(0:42 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 45 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(0:59 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 36 for 4 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:01 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - MICHST 35(1:12 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 32 for 3 yards (55-E.Leota).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 35(1:18 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:25 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to NW 35 for -3 yards (5-J.Pace55-E.Leota).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 34(1:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 32 for 2 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(2:21 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to NW 34 for 9 yards (5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(2:26 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 15 - MICHST 36(2:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to NW 43 for 21 yards (5-J.Pace16-B.Joseph).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 14 - MICHST 37(3:46 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 36 for -1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(4:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 37 for -4 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MICHST 35(4:57 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 41 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher11-A.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 28(5:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi scrambles to MSU 35 for 7 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 16(5:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for 12 yards (28-C.Bergin16-B.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(6:29 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 16 for 3 yards (99-E.Brown93-J.Spivak).
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 13 for 13 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 14(6:38 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 14(6:43 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 14(6:48 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(7:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to MSU 14 for 3 yards (96-J.Panasiuk).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees. Penalty on MSU 18-K.Gervin Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSU 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:34 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(7:39 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 49(7:53 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to MSU 32 for 19 yards (12-C.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 49(7:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(8:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Anderson to NW 49 for 5 yards (96-J.Panasiuk45-N.Harvey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 45(8:26 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 11 yards from MSU 45 out of bounds at the NW 44.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 45(8:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 40(9:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 45 for 5 yards (11-A.Hampton42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(9:40 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 40 for no gain (28-C.Bergin).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(9:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 40 for 15 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 27(10:32 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 25 for -2 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:02 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 2 yards (28-C.Bergin93-J.Spivak).
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NWEST 24(11:07 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 24(11:12 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(11:47 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 24 for 4 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(12:17 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to MSU 28 for 3 yards (15-A.Grose).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 36(12:38 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to MSU 31 for 5 yards (21-C.Kline3-X.Henderson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - NWEST 41(12:38 - 2nd) Penalty on MSU 64-M.Allen Offside 5 yards enforced at MSU 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NWEST 41(12:44 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:08 - 2nd) 19-R.Lees to MSU 41 for 3 yards (21-C.Kline10-M.Dowell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(13:11 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 25-I.Bowser.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 15 - NWEST 32(13:26 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 4-B.Holman. 4-B.Holman to MSU 44 for 24 yards (24-T.Person).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NWEST 32(13:32 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 32(14:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 32 for no gain (15-A.Grose).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(14:14 - 2nd) Penalty on NW 69-C.Schmidt False start 5 yards enforced at NW 37. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(14:31 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 37 for 7 yards (34-A.Simmons21-C.Kline).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:55 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to NW 30 for 5 yards (15-A.Grose).
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - MICHST 15(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MICHST 16(0:40 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 15 for 1 yard (93-J.Spivak).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(1:17 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to NW 16 for 4 yards (18-C.Ruiz).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(1:50 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to NW 20 for 10 yards (42-P.Fisher28-C.Bergin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 45(1:56 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster. Penalty on NW 2-G.Newsome Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NW 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(1:59 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Foster.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(2:04 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(2:28 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 45 for 13 yards (16-B.Joseph28-C.Bergin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 38(2:54 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 42 for 4 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - MICHST 28(3:33 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 38 for 10 yards (5-J.Pace55-E.Leota).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 20(4:06 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 28 for 8 yards (96-T.Kent5-J.Pace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(4:30 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 33 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher93-J.Spivak). Team penalty on MSU Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 30. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 21(5:00 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 30 for 9 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 15(5:35 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 21 for 6 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 15(5:39 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NWEST 36(5:46 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 49 yards from NW 36 to MSU 15 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 36(6:25 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 36 for no gain (34-A.Simmons45-N.Harvey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 33(6:44 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 36 for 3 yards (91-J.Camper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 28(7:01 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 33 for 5 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 62 yards from MSU 35. 8-K.McGowan to NW 28 for 25 yards (49-D.Kruse).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 5(7:09 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MICHST 5(7:12 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MICHST 8(7:50 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 5 for 3 yards (96-T.Kent49-A.Adebawore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 11(8:24 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to NW 8 for 3 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 42(8:37 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Brown at MSU 35. 29-S.Brown to NW 11 for 54 yards (12-P.Ramsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 42(9:10 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to MSU 42 for no gain (86-D.Beesley64-J.Slade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NWEST 42(9:15 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 8-K.McGowan.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(9:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to MSU 42 for 6 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 40(10:04 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 48 for 12 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(10:26 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to NW 40 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35. 27-C.Azema to NW 35 for 35 yards (21-C.Kline).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 25(10:43 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(11:15 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 25 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 18(11:18 - 1st) 25-I.Bowser to MSU 19 for -1 yard (34-A.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 19(12:01 - 1st) 7-A.Marty to MSU 18 for 1 yard (45-N.Harvey).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 18(12:28 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to MSU 19 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 27(13:05 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman. 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman to MSU 18 for 9 yards (24-T.Person).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(13:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to MSU 27 for 20 yards (24-T.Person).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NWEST 48(13:43 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles runs ob at MSU 47 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(14:10 - 1st) 6-D.Anderson to NW 48 for 8 yards (24-T.Person34-A.Simmons).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 23(14:20 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 37 yards from MSU 23 Downed at the NW 40.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 23(14:24 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 21(14:51 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 23 for 2 yards (16-B.Joseph5-J.Pace).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 21(14:54 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 65 yards from NW 35. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 21 for 21 yards (28-C.Bergin).
