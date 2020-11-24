|
|
|RUT
|PURDUE
Receivers take center stage in Rutgers at Purdue
Cross-divisional Big Ten Conference foes Rutgers and Purdue meet Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium, both coming off heartbreaking losses.
Purdue (2-2, 2-2 Big Ten) lost in controversial fashion at divisional counterpart Minnesota last week, 34-31. Quarterback Jack Plummer found tight end Payne Durham for what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown with 52 seconds left, but an offensive pass interference call negated the play.
Boilermakers coach Jeff Brohm's vocal objection to the call and subsequent, private interactions with conference officials in the days since still linger. Purdue seeks to avoid letting the disappointment bleed into another week against visiting Rutgers.
"It's over with and we moved on," Brohm said in his Tuesday press conference.
The Boilermakers have another hurdle to overcome as well. Purdue announced Tuesday that sophomore defensive end George Karlaftis has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine. The former five-star recruit has four tackles and two sacks through three games this season.
Purdue is trying to snap a two-game losing streak, with the two defeats coming by a combined 10 points.
The Scarlet Knights (1-4, 1-4) dropped their fourth straight, losing in three overtimes to Michigan on Saturday night. Despite the losing skid, Rutgers has made strides in the first year of Greg Schiano's second stint with the program.
Last season, Rutgers lost all nine of its Big Ten games by at least 21 points. Its losses the last two weeks to Illinois and Michigan were by a combined nine points.
"They play an attacking, aggressive style of defense. They don't give up easy completions," Brohm said. "Coach Schiano has those guys playing very, very hard."
Schiano turned the longtime cellar dweller of the old Big East Conference into a contender during his first tenure there, most notably winning 11 games in 2006. His staff has aimed to recapture some of what made Rutgers successful during that stretch, starting with a consistent pass rush.
Mohamed Toure comes in with three sacks, most on the team and tied for seventh among all Big Ten players. The Scarlet Knights have also made considerable strides on offense, improving from 13.2 points per game last year -- second-fewest in the nation -- to 29.6 points per game in 2020.
"(Coordinator) Sean Gleeson and the offensive staff have done a good job accentuating the positives and limiting whatever negatives we have," Schiano said at his weekly press conference.
Schiano had particular praise for wide receiver Bo Melton, who enters with 27 receptions for 443 yards and five touchdowns.
Receivers on both sides will take center stage on Saturday. Purdue features Rondale Moore, the 2017 freshman of the year and coveted NFL draft prospect initially opted out of the truncated 2020 season, but made his return last week to catch 15 passes for 116 yards.
"He's one of the fastest, most explosive players in college football, period," Schiano said of Moore.
Moore's return adds more firepower to a passing offense ranked No. 16 nationally at 320.8 yards per game. Plummer, who stepped in for Aidan O'Connell last week, completed 35-of-42 attempts for 367 yards and three touchdowns.
In Moore's absence, David Bell emerged as a reliable No. 1 option for the Boilermakers. He has 39 receptions for 425 yards and six touchdowns in four games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|14
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|126
|235
|Total Plays
|26
|36
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|49
|111
|Rush Attempts
|14
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|77
|124
|Comp. - Att.
|10-12
|10-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|2-33.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|77
|PASS YDS
|124
|
|
|49
|RUSH YDS
|111
|
|
|126
|TOTAL YDS
|235
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|10/12
|77
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|4
|20
|0
|23
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|5
|5
|46
|2
|14
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 7 DB
|B. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 DL
|C. Onyechi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|10/16
|124
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|10
|44
|1
|14
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|5
|41
|0
|16
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|4
|26
|0
|14
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|2
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|4
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|4
|2
|9
|1
|8
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DL
|B. Deen
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Neal 9 DT
|L. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 8 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 S
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 15 LB
|D. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|
B. Cormier 19 P
|B. Cormier
|1
|31.0
|0
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|2
|22.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PURDUE 46(5:56 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 36 yards from PUR 46 to RUT 18 fair catch by 82-C.Dremel.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PURDUE 46(5:59 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 46(6:05 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(6:36 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 46 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 29(6:48 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 41 for 12 yards (7-B.White).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(7:11 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer scrambles runs ob at PUR 29 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - RUT 33(7:18 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 33 to PUR 22 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - RUT 31(7:56 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to RUT 33 for 2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(8:14 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 31 for 6 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:19 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete.
|Kickoff
|(8:19 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:19 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 1(8:23 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on RUT 6-R.Battle Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(9:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to RUT 1 for no gain (50-J.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - PURDUE 2(9:44 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 1 for 1 yard (11-D.Singleton97-M.Tverdov).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 21(10:01 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 2 for 19 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:38 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 21 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(11:18 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to RUT 25 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 42(11:33 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 38 for 4 yards (50-J.Turner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 50(11:59 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 42 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 57 yards from RUT 20. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 50 for 27 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - RUT 3(12:11 - 2nd) 8-A.Sitkowski sacked at RUT End Zone for -3 yards to RUT End Zone for no gain safety (58-B.Deen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 3(12:57 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 3 for no gain (18-C.Allen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 11 - RUT 2(13:21 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 3 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 3(13:21 - 2nd) Team penalty on RUT 12 men in the huddle 1 yards enforced at RUT 3. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 3(13:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 18 - PURDUE 19(14:01 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to RUT 3 for 16 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - PURDUE 19(14:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 21(14:29 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 19 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 11(14:52 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 4 for 7 yards (24-N.Jones). Penalty on PUR 75-S.Holstege Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 11. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 15(15:00 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 11 for 4 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(0:09 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 15 for 7 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(0:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to RUT 22 for 19 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(0:57 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to RUT 41 for 16 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:33 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 43 for 18 yards (21-T.Avery).
|Kickoff
|(1:38 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 58 yards from RUT 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 25 for 18 yards (30-C.Conti).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:38 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 14(1:46 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 12(2:20 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 14 for -2 yards (15-D.Mitchell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 19(2:42 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to PUR 12 for 7 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 24(3:15 - 1st) 2-A.Cruickshank to PUR 19 for 5 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(3:49 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to PUR 24 for 3 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - RUT 42(4:14 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-S.Smiley at PUR 20. 29-S.Smiley pushed ob at PUR 40 for 20 yards. Penalty on PUR 15-D.Mitchell Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at PUR 42. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(4:35 - 1st) 22-K.Adams to PUR 42 for 1 yard (9-L.Neal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 50(4:46 - 1st) 4-A.Young to PUR 43 for 7 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 46(5:08 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 50 for 4 yards (99-J.Sullivan6-J.Graham).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - RUT 37(5:22 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 46 for 9 yards (17-D.Johnson36-J.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RUT 37(5:30 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(5:48 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 37 for 7 yards (18-C.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 39(5:59 - 1st) 19-B.Cormier punts 31 yards from PUR 39 Downed at the RUT 30.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 39(6:04 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 39(6:12 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(6:42 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 39 for -1 yard (26-C.Onyechi).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 20(7:01 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 25 for 5 yards (26-C.Onyechi). Penalty on RUT 99-M.Dwumfour Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 25.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(7:01 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 75-S.Holstege False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(7:01 - 1st) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is no good.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 14(7:07 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 15(7:32 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 14 for 1 yard (8-A.Watts).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 13(8:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 15 for -2 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 19(8:31 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to PUR 13 for 6 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 26(9:10 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to PUR 19 for 7 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(9:36 - 1st) 4-A.Young to PUR 26 for 2 yards (23-C.Trice).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 49(10:02 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to PUR 28 for 23 yards (58-B.Deen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 44(10:19 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 1-I.Pacheco. 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 49 for 5 yards (18-C.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(10:46 - 1st) 8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 44 for 9 yards (6-J.Graham).
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35 out of bounds at the RUT 1.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 1(10:50 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 1(11:04 - 1st) 4-R.Moore pushed ob at RUT 1 for no gain (2-A.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PURDUE 1(11:35 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 1 for no gain (2-A.Young7-B.White).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 9(12:08 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to RUT 1 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(12:43 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles runs ob at RUT 9 for 5 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 31(13:08 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 14 for 17 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(13:48 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to RUT 31 for 14 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(14:11 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer scrambles runs ob at RUT 45 for 14 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 34(14:35 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 7 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(15:00 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 34 for 9 yards (7-B.White26-C.Onyechi).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
-
SALA
ARKST
21
24
3rd 2:42 ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
56
14
3rd 2:47 ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
10
35
3rd 0:00
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
42
7
4th 11:52 ESP+
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
3
21
3rd 11:21 CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
10
38
2nd 0:24 ABC
-
TROY
APLST
10
34
3rd 15:00 ESP2
-
8NWEST
MICHST
6
17
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
RUT
PURDUE
13
16
2nd 5:49 FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
10
13
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
7
21
2nd 0:41 SECN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-5
Sat 5:37pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
060.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
062.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049.5 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
070 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0