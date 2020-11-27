|
San Diego State-Colorado matchup is sign of the times
In a season of uncertainty and a week of what-ifs, the Colorado Buffaloes executed a contingency plan put in place earlier in the week.
When their game with Southern California was abruptly canceled due do COVID-19 issues with the Trojans, the Buffaloes made a quick adjustment.
Instead of traveling to Los Angeles for a Pac-12 game on Saturday, Colorado (2-0) is staying home and hosting San Diego State (3-2) in nonconference play on Saturday afternoon. The Aztecs were available after COVID-19 issues with Fresno State led to Sunday's cancellation of their Mountain West game with the Bulldogs that was scheduled for Friday.
San Diego State looked at a few possibilities, including a game against Mountain West rival Air Force and the Pac-12's Washington, but it agreed to the game with the Buffaloes on Thursday night.
"I know one thing, we want to play football," Aztecs coach Brady Hoke said after the Fresno State game was canceled. "I have no idea about the procedures, policy and all that. Thank goodness I'm not making all those decisions. We'll see.
"We talk about us as a program and as a team. We've got to adapt. We've adapted a lot. How we travel. How we eat. All that kind of stuff. And it changes every state and county you're in. But our guys have done a great job with it. As we go forward, we want to play football."
Colorado prepared for a quick audible after Southern California had a player test positive for the coronavirus on Monday, putting the Pac-12 matchup at risk. The Buffaloes already had their Nov. 21 game against Arizona State canceled due to COVID-19 issues and were looking at two straight idle weeks.
"It is unfortunate that our game at Southern California had to be canceled, but as we all continue to maintain, the most important concern we all have is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Colorado athletic director Rick George said. "After the Pac-12 CEO's created some requirements for possible nonconference opponents to fill any vacancies created by cancellations, we moved earlier this week to find a possible opponent to replace the Trojans.
"When San Diego State's game at Fresno State was canceled for similar reasons, I spoke with (Aztecs athletic director) John David (Wicker) and we put an agreement in place if USC could not play."
San Diego State is coming off a 26-21 loss to Nevada last week after coming up short on a fourth-and-goal from the 6 in the final minutes.
The Buffaloes beat Stanford 35-32 in their last game, played Nov. 14, and hope to build on that in coach Karl Dorrell's first season. Quarterback Sam Noyer has had a strong debut, throwing for 512 yards and three touchdowns against one interception in two games. He has also rushed for three touchdowns.
Noyer's favorite target has been Dimitri Stanley, who has 12 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Jarek Broussard has also made an impact, averaging 154 yards on the ground over the first two games with three scores. He burst onto the scene with a 187-yard performance in a 48-42 win over the UCLA Bruins on Nov. 7.
San Diego State also is receiving strong play from a running back, as Greg Bell has recorded four 100-yard rushing games while compiling 565 yards and six scores on the ground.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|16
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|72
|212
|Total Plays
|29
|55
|Avg Gain
|2.5
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|108
|Rush Attempts
|15
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|34
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-44
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.7
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|57
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-57
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|34
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|72
|TOTAL YDS
|212
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|4/9
|26
|0
|0
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|3/5
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|6
|16
|0
|10
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|3
|2
|13
|0
|16
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Olubi 24 LB
|S. Olubi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|1/1
|48
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|6
|44.7
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|14/21
|104
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|19
|97
|0
|19
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|10
|3
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|6
|6
|64
|0
|18
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|7
|4
|26
|0
|9
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Schmanski 86 TE
|C. Schmanski
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 14 CB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|4
|38.3
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|3
|6.7
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(9:11 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 26 for 13 yards.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 43(9:32 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 39 for 18 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - COLO 37(10:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice to COL 43 for 6 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(10:52 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for -3 yards (2-K.Banks66-J.Tavai).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 16(10:52 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 44 yards from SDSU 16. 14-D.Stanley to COL 40 for no gain (10-N.Tumblin).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - COLO 17(11:32 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 16 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 17(11:36 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(11:59 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 17 for no gain (36-A.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 42(12:10 - 3rd) 89-J.Watts punts 41 yards from COL 42 Downed at the SDSU 17.
|-8 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 50(12:44 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to COL 50 FUMBLES. 4-S.Noyer to COL 42 for -8 yards (2-K.Banks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 44(13:05 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 86-C.Schmanski. 86-C.Schmanski to COL 50 for 6 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(13:43 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 26(14:14 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 41 for 15 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 26(14:21 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(14:54 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer to COL 25 FUMBLES. 4-S.Noyer to COL 26 for 1 yard (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 56 yards from SDSU 35. 5-L.Shenault to COL 25 for 16 yards (12-D.Branch).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - COLO 30(0:10 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - COLO 26(0:15 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at COL 30 for -4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 26(0:21 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 31(0:42 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire scrambles to COL 26 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 47(0:55 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to COL 31 for 22 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 40(1:07 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 47 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(1:28 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 40 for 2 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 28(1:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 38 for 10 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 34(1:52 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 38 yards from COL 34 to SDSU 28 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 32(2:04 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 34 for 2 yards (2-K.Banks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 27(2:43 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 32 for 5 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(3:18 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer scrambles to COL 27 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 22(3:41 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 41 yards from SDSU 22. 14-D.Stanley to COL 50 for 13 yards (85-N.Givan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 22(3:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Williams.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:21 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 22 for -3 yards (0-C.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(4:50 - 2nd) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 25 for no gain (34-M.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 3(4:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 10-J.Jackson. 10-J.Jackson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 1(5:33 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 3 FUMBLES. 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 3 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - COLO 1(6:20 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 1 for no gain (36-D.Johnson14-T.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - COLO 1(6:41 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at SDSU 1. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - COLO 1(6:41 - 2nd) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 1 for no gain (18-T.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLO 3(7:10 - 2nd) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 1 for 2 yards (9-T.Hawkins36-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - COLO 7(7:42 - 2nd) Penalty on SDSU 14-T.Thompson Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at SDSU 7. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 21(7:42 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer scrambles pushed ob at SDSU 7 for 14 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(8:17 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 21 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 38(8:34 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault pushed ob at SDSU 23 for 15 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(9:04 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 38 for 3 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|Penalty
|
3 & 20 - COLO 49(9:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault. Penalty on SDSU 9-T.Hawkins Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 49. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - COLO 39(9:57 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer sacked at COL 49 for -12 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(10:33 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 39 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas66-J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 41(10:47 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 23-J.Broussard Unsportsmanlike conduct 0 yards enforced at SDSU 41. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - COLO 44(10:47 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for no gain (14-T.Thompson). Penalty on SDSU 36-D.Johnson Facemasking 15 yards enforced at COL 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - COLO 44(11:28 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for no gain (99-C.Thomas54-C.McDonald).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(11:59 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SDGST 13(12:07 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 50 yards from SDSU 13 to COL 37 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 13(12:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 11(12:49 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 13 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(13:23 - 2nd) 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 11 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman3-D.Rakestraw).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 44(13:32 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 44 yards from COL 44 to SDSU 12 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 44(13:36 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 44(13:44 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:17 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 44 for 4 yards (99-C.Thomas24-S.Olubi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLO 25(14:24 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 44 yards from COL 25 to SDSU 31 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews. Penalty on SDSU 44-V.Kaho Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 21(15:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 25 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson36-D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 18 - COLO 12(0:15 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 21 for 9 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLO 10(0:48 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 12 for 2 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(1:07 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for 5 yards (24-S.Olubi). Penalty on COL 88-K.Miller Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at COL 20. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 43(1:19 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 44 yards from SDSU 43. 14-D.Stanley to COL 20 for 7 yards (40-A.Alves).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 39(1:59 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 4 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 36(2:32 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd runs ob at SDSU 39 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(3:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 36 for 1 yard (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLO 35(3:13 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 30 yards from COL 35 out of bounds at the SDSU 35.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLO 29(3:48 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 35 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson38-A.Aleki).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLO 29(3:54 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(4:21 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 86-C.Schmanski. 86-C.Schmanski to COL 29 for -1 yard (18-T.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 21(4:41 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 30 for 9 yards (9-T.Hawkins18-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(5:05 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 21 for 4 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - SDGST 44(5:12 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 39 yards from SDSU 44 out of bounds at the COL 17.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 48(5:46 - 1st) 3-C.Baker sacked at SDSU 44 for -4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 48(5:49 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 48(5:49 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 46 FUMBLES (36-A.Jones). 3-D.Rakestraw runs ob at SDSU 33 for 3 yards.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(6:27 - 1st) 21-C.Bell to SDSU 48 for -5 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:41 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews pushed ob at COL 47 for 16 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:41 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 28(7:15 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 21-C.Bell. 21-C.Bell to SDSU 37 for 9 yards (53-N.Landman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(7:47 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 28 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(8:17 - 1st) 3-C.Baker complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 29 for 4 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 1st) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLO 1(8:23 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 5(8:56 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 1 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 5(9:33 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 5 for no gain (38-A.Aleki).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - COLO 6(9:56 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 5 for 1 yard (23-D.Hall).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 8(10:24 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 6 for 2 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 15(10:51 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to SDSU 8 for 7 yards (18-T.Thompson54-C.McDonald).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(11:35 - 1st) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 15 for 2 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 30(11:42 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 17 for 13 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 30(11:49 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 30(11:52 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 36(12:26 - 1st) 28-J.Davis to SDSU 30 for 6 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 44(12:46 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 36 for 8 yards (2-K.Banks).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 44(12:46 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to SDSU 36 for 8 yards (2-K.Banks). Penalty on SDSU 18-T.Thompson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 36.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(13:16 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 44 for no gain (66-J.Tavai).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 40(13:36 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to SDSU 44 for 16 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(14:04 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 40 for 4 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(14:22 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 36 for 19 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 33(14:29 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 50 yards from SDSU 33 to COL 17 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 33(14:34 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 27(14:47 - 1st) 41-B.Busbee pushed ob at SDSU 33 for 6 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 27(14:47 - 1st) 41-B.Busbee pushed ob at SDSU 33 for 6 yards (25-M.Blackmon). Penalty on COL 25-M.Blackmon Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(14:53 - 1st) 3-C.Baker incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 60 yards from COL 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 27 for 22 yards (32-R.Robinson10-J.Jackson).
