|
|
|SMU
|ECU
Pirates wrap up shortened season with visit from SMU
SMU had been one of a small group of programs largely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic, both from an in-house and scheduling perspective. That was until last weekend.
For the first time since their nonconference matchup against TCU was postponed Sept. 11, the Mustangs had their schedule interrupted when their American Athletic Conference game against Houston was rescheduled for Dec. 5, a result of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' program.
SMU played eight games over a nine-week stretch prior to the postponement with the Cougars, and the Mustangs (7-2, 4-2 American) will travel to East Carolina (2-6, 2-5) on Saturday to face the Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium feeling something foreign: rejuvenated after a week off.
"I think this time of year everybody's beat up and from a physical standpoint we definitely were," Mustangs coach Sonny Dykes said. "But I think probably as much as anything else mentally we were a little fatigued and a little tired. If you go back and look at our schedule really since our guys reported, we haven't had consecutive days off since August sometime. And the reason we haven't is we didn't want our players to go home.
"I felt like from the very beginning if we could keep them together and keep them around people who were being tested, that would increase the likelihood of being able to play games and keep guys healthy. So that's been our approach: we haven't had a lot of days off."
Once the Houston postponement was announced, Dykes lightened the midweek practice load, allowing the Mustangs time to regroup before resuming practice over the weekend. On Sunday, the Mustangs followed a morning weightlifting session with an afternoon practice, and Dykes was pleased with the way the players approached the workload, recognizing the benefit of rest.
The Mustangs had suffered a disappointing 28-24 loss at Tulsa the previous Saturday. Getting an extra week to recover could prove beneficial as SMU prepares for the closing stretch.
"I think our guys are in a lot better spot than they were at this time last week," Dykes said. "Both mentally and physically."
East Carolina had its first three games of the season wiped out. A bout with South Carolina was canceled when the SEC settled on a conference-only schedule. Nonconference games with Marshall and Norfolk State were taken off the books thanks to COVID-19 issues.
As a result, East Carolina will play its regular-season finale against the Mustangs. That fact would seem anomalous, but given everything that has unfolded across the country, the Pirates are taking that reality in stride.
It certainly helps that East Carolina snapped a four-game losing skid with its 28-3 road win over Temple last weekend. With Senior Day at hand, the Pirates are aiming to carry the momentum of their previous contest through this weekend and to end the year on a high.
"That was my message to the team Sunday," Pirates coach Mike Houston said. "There's no doubt they feel the exact same way. You want to finish the season strong and put together a complete ball game. We did that a little bit against South Florida and Tulsa. There were some strong phases against Navy and Temple. As far as everything clicking in all three phases, we haven't done that this year.
"That was a big thing I talked to them about Sunday. I promise you that they want to."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|34
|114
|Total Plays
|10
|13
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|2
|81
|Rush Attempts
|4
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.5
|9.0
|Yards Passing
|32
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-30.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|32
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|2
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|34
|TOTAL YDS
|114
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Buechele 7 QB
|S. Buechele
|3/6
|32
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Granson 83 TE
|K. Granson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wiggins 15 WR
|C. Wiggins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Robinson 3 LB
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hailey 9 LB
|S. Hailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stephens 23 DB
|B. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Denbow 16 LB
|T. Denbow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clay 21 S
|D. Clay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McBryde 50 LB
|R. McBryde
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kazadi 42 S
|R. Kazadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Naggar 34 K
|C. Naggar
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|2/4
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 25 RB
|K. Mitchell
|5
|31
|1
|16
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Pinnix Jr. 40 RB
|D. Pinnix Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
B. Proehl 11 WR
|B. Proehl
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Powell 14 DB
|J. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. D'Abreu 45 DL
|R. D'Abreu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillian 21 DB
|J. McMillian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dourseau 27 DB
|S. Dourseau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 12 LB
|X. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bivens 38 LB
|B. Bivens
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 9 K
|J. Verity
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - ECU 11(7:12 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 11-B.Proehl. 11-B.Proehl runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 12(7:40 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 11 for 1 yard (3-D.Robinson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 34(8:06 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers complete to 80-S.Calhoun. 80-S.Calhoun to SMU 12 for 22 yards (21-D.Clay).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SMU 34(8:10 - 1st) 31-T.Lavine to SMU 34 for no gain (14-J.Powell).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - SMU 25(8:28 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 34 for 9 yards (27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SMU 25(8:34 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 6-A.Upshaw.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(9:08 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 25 for no gain (12-X.Smith38-B.Bivens).
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) 9-J.Verity extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ECU 9(9:12 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 25(9:41 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to SMU 9 for 16 yards (9-S.Hailey).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 40(10:07 - 1st) 88-J.Hatfield pushed ob at SMU 25 for 15 yards (23-B.Stephens).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 7 - ECU 35(10:40 - 1st) 1-L.Larsen to SMU 40 for 25 yards (9-S.Hailey42-R.Kazadi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ECU 35(10:44 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Hatfield.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - ECU 28(11:21 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers to ECU 35 for 7 yards (55-G.Wiley3-D.Robinson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ECU 32(11:54 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 28 for -4 yards (55-G.Wiley).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ECU 29(12:16 - 1st) 40-D.Pinnix to ECU 32 for 3 yards (3-D.Robinson50-R.McBryde).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ECU 20(12:49 - 1st) 25-K.Mitchell to ECU 29 for 9 yards (16-T.Denbow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ECU 20(12:54 - 1st) 12-H.Ahlers incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SMU 50(13:01 - 1st) 34-C.Naggar punts 30 yards from SMU 50 to ECU 20 fair catch by 22-T.Snead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SMU 50(13:08 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 11-R.Rice.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SMU 44(13:44 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page to SMU 50 for 6 yards (21-J.McMillian).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 43(14:06 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 44 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu38-B.Bivens).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - SMU 26(14:26 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele complete to 83-K.Granson. 83-K.Granson to SMU 43 for 17 yards (14-J.Powell27-S.Dourseau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SMU 26(14:32 - 1st) 7-S.Buechele incomplete. Intended for 15-C.Wiggins.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) 26-U.Bentley to SMU 26 for 1 yard (45-R.D'Abreu27-S.Dourseau).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Verity kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to SMU End Zone. touchback.
-
GAS
GAST
0
3
1st 1:25 ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
14
1st 7:05 ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
14
1st 5:35 CBSSN
-
NCST
CUSE
7
0
1st 7:38 ACCN
-
NILL
WMICH
3
7
1st 6:55 ESP+
-
UK
6FLA
0
7
1st 1:23 ESPN
-
SMU
ECU
0
14
1st 7:07 ESP+
-
PSU
MICH
7
0
1st 4:21 ABC
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
7
0
1st 5:56 FOX
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
7
1st 5:24 SECN
-
MD
12IND
0
7
1st 4:02 ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
7
0
1st 5:15 ESP3
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
043 O/U
-10.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
055 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
064.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
058 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069.5 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0