Drive Chart
TROY
APLST

Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
TROY
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
0:00 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 34
0:03
24-J.Woods to TRY 39 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:03
56-R.Casey kicks 31 yards from APP 35. 28-C.Strong to TRY 34 for no gain.
APLST
6 Pass
15 Rush
67 YDS
4:32 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 TROY 13
0:03
91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 12 TROY 13
0:14
14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
Sack
2ND & 10 TROY 11
0:19
12-Z.Thomas sacked at TRY 13 for -2 yards. Penalty on APP 12-Z.Thomas Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 13. (97-A.Pierce).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 11
0:25
6-C.Peoples to TRY 11 for no gain (6-K.McClain4-C.Slocum).
Penalty
1ST & 5 TROY 6
0:25
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Team penalty on APP Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 APLST 11
0:28
Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
+25 YD
3RD & 10 TROY 36
0:43
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 11 for 25 yards (18-R.Steward).
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:03
91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
17
plays
67
yds
04:32
pos
10
34
Point After TD 4:35
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
4
31
Point After TD 4:35
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 4:40
18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
00:57
pos
10
31
Field Goal 5:38
91-C.Staton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
40
yds
02:58
pos
3
31
Field Goal 8:40
99-E.Legassey 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
06:16
pos
3
28
Point After TD 14:56
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 15:00
12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
04:31
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:09
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:17
18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Jones at TRY 34. 12-S.Jones runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:41
pos
0
20
Point After TD 7:58
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:05
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
02:21
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:16
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:26
6-C.Peoples runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
00:50
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 18
Rushing 3 6
Passing 4 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-7 7-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 171 332
Total Plays 29 43
Avg Gain 5.9 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 57 149
Rush Attempts 14 20
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 7.5
Yards Passing 114 183
Comp. - Att. 11-15 15-23
Yards Per Pass 7.6 8.0
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-30
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-51.0 2-0.0
Return Yards 0 34
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-34
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 4-4 010--10
App. St. 6-2 2113--34
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 114 PASS YDS 183
57 RUSH YDS 149
171 TOTAL YDS 332
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 114 1 1 145.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 1459 11 5 141.8
G. Watson 11/15 114 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 119 0
J. Woods 8 44 0 15
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 270 3
B. Smith 4 7 0 3
D. Billingsley 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 78 1
D. Billingsley 2 6 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 557 1
K. Geiger 3 2 38 1 33
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 325 5
K. McClain 2 2 25 0 22
B. Clark 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 120 0
B. Clark 1 1 22 0 22
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
J. Woods 3 3 15 0 13
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 181 0
T. Johnson 1 1 6 0 6
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 375 5
R. Todd 2 1 5 0 5
B. Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 216 0
B. Smith 2 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Pettus 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Pettus 5-1 0.0 0
O. Fletcher 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 4-0 0.0 0
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Martial 4-2 0.0 0
A. Pierce 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Pierce 3-0 1.0 0
R. Steward 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Steward 3-1 0.0 0
W. Choloh 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Choloh 2-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Robertson 2-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
D. Starling 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Starling 1-0 0.0 0
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McClain 1-0 0.0 0
J. McDonald 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. McDonald 1-3 0.0 0
R. Jibunor 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
C. Slocum 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum 1-2 0.0 0
L. Medina 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Medina 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/14 27/28
E. Legassey 1/1 27 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Martin 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. Martin 3 51.0 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Strong 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
C. Strong 1 0.0 0 0
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
K. Geiger 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 183 2 0 168.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1496 13 8 143.1
Z. Thomas 15/22 183 2 0
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Williams 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 544 5
C. Peoples 6 80 1 63
N. Noel 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 229 1
N. Noel 5 32 0 13
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 350 2
M. Williams Jr. 5 26 0 12
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 255 2
Z. Thomas 3 13 0 14
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Williams 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 93 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 370 2
M. Williams 8 6 93 1 25
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 407 1
T. Hennigan 4 4 44 1 22
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 102 2
J. Virgil 2 2 34 0 17
D. Davis 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 61 0
D. Davis 2 2 10 0 5
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Peoples 1 1 2 0 2
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 65 1
H. Pearson 3 0 0 0 0
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Thomas 1 0 0 0 0
N. Noel 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
N. Noel 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Hampton 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Hampton 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
B. Harrington 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Harrington 2-1 0.0 0
T. Wright 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dawkins Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Frizzell 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Frizzell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Jean-Charles 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jolly 1-0 0.0 0
J. Earle 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Earle 1-1 0.0 0
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 1
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Spurlin 1-2 0.0 0
T. Cobb 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Cobb 1-1 0.0 0
R. Huff 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Huff 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/12 32/32
C. Staton 2/2 42 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 41 0
S. Jones 1 36.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 23 1:46 3 4 Punt
12:16 TROY 25 1:50 4 4 Punt
7:58 TROY 25 0:41 3 73 INT
7:09 TROY 25 1:51 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 TROY 25 6:16 13 66 FG
5:32 TROY 15 0:57 4 52 Downs
0:03 TROY 34 0:00 1 5 Halftime
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 APLST 28 0:50 3 72 TD
10:19 APLST 29 2:21 6 71 TD
5:01 APLST 3 4:31 12 97 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:36 APLST 40 2:58 9 35 FG
4:35 APLST 25 4:32 17 62 FG

APLST
Mountaineers

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.

APLST
Mountaineers

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(0:03 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 39 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 31 yards from APP 35. 28-C.Strong to TRY 34 for no gain.

TROY
Trojans
 - Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - TROY 13
(0:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TROY 13
(0:14 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
Sack
2 & 10 - TROY 11
(0:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at TRY 13 for -2 yards. Penalty on APP 12-Z.Thomas Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 13. (97-A.Pierce).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 11
(0:25 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 11 for no gain (6-K.McClain4-C.Slocum).
Penalty
1 & 5 - TROY 6
(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Team penalty on APP Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 11
(0:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 36
(0:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 11 for 25 yards (18-R.Steward).
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 36
(0:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(0:56 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 47
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris18-R.Steward).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 47
(1:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 47 for 6 yards (9-R.Jibunor2-C.Martial).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(1:53 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 47 for no gain (21-S.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 45
(1:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 6-C.Peoples. 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at APP 47 for 2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 38
(2:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 45 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(3:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for 1 yard (11-O.Fletcher).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(3:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 37 for 12 yards (2-C.Martial).
Penalty
2 & 5 - TROY 30
(3:54 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(4:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 30 for 5 yards (18-R.Steward).
Kickoff
(4:35 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - FG (17 plays, 62 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:35 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 33
(4:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - APLST 48
(4:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 48. No Play.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 37
(4:45 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to APP 48 for 15 yards (52-D.Jackson).
+22 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 15
(4:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 37 for 22 yards (17-T.Wright).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(5:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
Kickoff
(5:32 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TRY 28-C.Strong Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 25.

TROY
Trojans
 - Downs (4 plays, 52 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TROY 25
(5:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
+5 YD
3 & 15 - TROY 30
(6:18 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
No Gain
2 & 15 - TROY 30
(6:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 20-N.Noel.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:24 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(6:51 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel pushed ob at TRY 25 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(7:08 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 38 for 11 yards (18-R.Steward10-J.McDonald).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 46
(7:41 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to TRY 49 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher4-C.Slocum).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 40
(8:23 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 46 for 6 yards (21-S.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(8:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
Kickoff
(8:36 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35. 12-S.Jones pushed ob at APP 40 for 36 yards (31-D.Pettus).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - FG (9 plays, 35 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - APLST 9
(8:40 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - APLST 9
(8:48 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 12
(9:22 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to APP 9 for 3 yards (91-T.Dawkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 13
(9:58 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to APP 12 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 17
(10:38 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 13 for 4 yards (99-J.Earle).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 19
(11:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 17 for 2 yards (29-B.Harrington).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24
(11:53 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd pushed ob at APP 19 for 5 yards (12-S.Jones).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 46
(12:08 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to APP 24 for 22 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 41
(12:27 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to APP 46 for 13 yards (13-K.Smith).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 42
(13:12 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 41 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb97-C.Spurlin).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(13:49 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 42 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
+14 YD
2 & 11 - APLST 24
(14:11 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 38 for 14 yards (13-K.Smith).
Penalty
2 & 6 - APLST 29
(14:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs ob at TRY 40 for 11 yards. Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 29. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(14:56 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 29 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton97-C.Spurlin).
Kickoff
(14:56 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - FG (13 plays, 66 yards, 6:16 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:56 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+22 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(0:30 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to TRY 22 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
+20 YD
3 & 12 - TROY 43
(0:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 23 for 20 yards (2-C.Martial10-J.McDonald).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TROY 43
(0:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 41
(1:35 - 1st) 14-M.Williams to TRY 43 for -2 yards (19-D.Starling).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 47
(2:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 41 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(2:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 47 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial95-L.Medina).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(2:47 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for 4 yards (97-A.Pierce2-C.Martial). Penalty on TRY 2-C.Martial Facemasking 15 yards enforced at APP 31.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 13
(3:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 27 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 12
(3:51 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 13 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh9-R.Jibunor).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 10
(4:26 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 12 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 3
(5:01 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 10 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus7-K.Robertson).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - TD (12 plays, 97 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - APLST 31
(5:18 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 66 yards from TRY 31 Downed at the APP 3.
+3 YD
3 & 7 - APLST 28
(5:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 31 for 3 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - APLST 27
(6:31 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 28 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(7:09 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 27 for 2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
Kickoff
(7:09 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:09 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 4 - TROY 31
(7:17 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Jones at TRY 34. 12-S.Jones runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(7:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 31 for 6 yards (3-S.Jolly7-T.Cobb).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(7:58 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 26-B.Smith.
Kickoff
(7:58 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - TD (6 plays, 71 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:58 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(8:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 32
(8:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 15 for 17 yards (2-C.Martial31-D.Pettus).
+17 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 49
(8:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 32 for 17 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 45
(9:15 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to TRY 49 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum10-J.McDonald).
+20 YD
2 & 14 - APLST 25
(9:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 45 for 20 yards (31-D.Pettus).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(10:19 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 25 for -4 yards (97-A.Pierce).

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 29
(10:26 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 42 yards from TRY 29 to APP 29 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - TROY 24
(11:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 5 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - TROY 21
(11:41 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 24 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - TROY 20
(12:16 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 21 for 1 yard (9-D.Taylor).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(12:16 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 77-D.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(12:16 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:16 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
+63 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 37
(12:26 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 1 - APLST 37
(12:33 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28
(13:06 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 9 yards (31-D.Pettus).

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TROY 27
(13:14 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 45 yards from TRY 27 to APP 28 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
-3 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 30
(13:54 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 27 for -3 yards (9-D.Taylor29-B.Harrington).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 25
(14:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods pushed ob at TRY 30 for 5 yards (29-B.Harrington).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(15:00 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 25 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 23 for 20 yards (52-D.Jackson).
