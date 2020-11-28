Drive Chart
|
|
|TROY
|APLST
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
TROY
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
0:00 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 34
0:03
24-J.Woods to TRY 39 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:03
56-R.Casey kicks 31 yards from APP 35. 28-C.Strong to TRY 34 for no gain.
APLST
6 Pass
15 Rush
67 YDS
4:32 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 TROY 13
0:03
91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 12 TROY 13
0:14
14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
Sack
2ND & 10 TROY 11
0:19
12-Z.Thomas sacked at TRY 13 for -2 yards. Penalty on APP 12-Z.Thomas Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 13. (97-A.Pierce).
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 11
0:25
6-C.Peoples to TRY 11 for no gain (6-K.McClain4-C.Slocum).
Penalty
1ST & 5 TROY 6
0:25
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Team penalty on APP Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
Penalty
1ST & 10 APLST 11
0:28
Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
+25 YD
3RD & 10 TROY 36
0:43
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 11 for 25 yards (18-R.Steward).
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 4:40
18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
00:57
pos
10
31
Touchdown 15:00
12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
82
yds
04:31
pos
0
27
Touchdown 7:17
18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Jones at TRY 34. 12-S.Jones runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
00:41
pos
0
20
Touchdown 8:05
12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
71
yds
02:21
pos
0
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|18
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|4
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|7-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|171
|332
|Total Plays
|29
|43
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|149
|Rush Attempts
|14
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|114
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|11-15
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|2-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|171
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|11/15
|114
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|8
|44
|0
|15
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|4
|7
|0
|3
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|3
|2
|38
|1
|33
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|3
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Smith 26 RB
|B. Smith
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Starling 19 S
|D. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDonald 10 LB
|J. McDonald
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Medina 95 DT
|L. Medina
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Martin 43 K
|J. Martin
|3
|51.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|15/22
|183
|2
|0
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|6
|80
|1
|63
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|5
|26
|0
|12
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|3
|13
|0
|14
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|8
|6
|93
|1
|25
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|4
|4
|44
|1
|22
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|2
|34
|0
|17
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wright 17 DB
|T. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins Jr. 91 DL
|T. Dawkins Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(0:03 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 39 for 5 yards (52-D.Jackson99-J.Earle).
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 31 yards from APP 35. 28-C.Strong to TRY 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TROY 13(0:03 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TROY 13(0:14 - 2nd) 14-M.Williams incomplete. Intended for 12-Z.Thomas.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - TROY 11(0:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at TRY 13 for -2 yards. Penalty on APP 12-Z.Thomas Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TRY 13. (97-A.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(0:25 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 11 for no gain (6-K.McClain4-C.Slocum).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TROY 6(0:25 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan. Team penalty on APP Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at TRY 6. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(0:28 - 2nd) Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 11. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 10 - TROY 36(0:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 11 for 25 yards (18-R.Steward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TROY 36(0:51 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 36(0:56 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 47(1:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 36 for 11 yards (8-T.Harris18-R.Steward).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 47(1:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 47 for 6 yards (9-R.Jibunor2-C.Martial).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 47(1:53 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 47 for no gain (21-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 45(1:58 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 6-C.Peoples. 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at APP 47 for 2 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 38(2:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 45 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 37(3:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for 1 yard (11-O.Fletcher).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(3:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 37 for 12 yards (2-C.Martial).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TROY 30(3:54 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 70-C.Hodges False start 5 yards enforced at APP 30. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(4:35 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 30 for 5 yards (18-R.Steward).
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 33(4:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(4:40 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain. Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at APP 48. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(4:45 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to APP 48 for 15 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 15(4:50 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 37 for 22 yards (17-T.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(5:32 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Geiger.
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TRY 28-C.Strong Holding 10 yards enforced at TRY 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TROY 25(5:38 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - TROY 30(6:18 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to TRY 25 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - TROY 30(6:24 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 20-N.Noel.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(6:24 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 5-T.Hennigan False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 38(6:51 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel pushed ob at TRY 25 for 13 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 49(7:08 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to TRY 38 for 11 yards (18-R.Steward10-J.McDonald).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 46(7:41 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to TRY 49 for 5 yards (11-O.Fletcher4-C.Slocum).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 40(8:23 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 46 for 6 yards (21-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(8:30 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 61 yards from TRY 35. 12-S.Jones pushed ob at APP 40 for 36 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - APLST 9(8:40 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 9(8:48 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Todd.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 12(9:22 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to APP 9 for 3 yards (91-T.Dawkins).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 13(9:58 - 2nd) 26-B.Smith to APP 12 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 17(10:38 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 13 for 4 yards (99-J.Earle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 19(11:17 - 2nd) 20-D.Billingsley to APP 17 for 2 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(11:53 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd pushed ob at APP 19 for 5 yards (12-S.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(12:08 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 3-B.Clark. 3-B.Clark to APP 24 for 22 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 41(12:27 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to APP 46 for 13 yards (13-K.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 42(13:12 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 41 for -1 yard (7-T.Cobb97-C.Spurlin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(13:49 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 42 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - APLST 24(14:11 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 38 for 14 yards (13-K.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - APLST 29(14:30 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs ob at TRY 40 for 11 yards. Team penalty on TRY Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at TRY 29. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(14:56 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 29 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton97-C.Spurlin).
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - TROY 22(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(0:30 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to TRY 22 for 1 yard (10-J.McDonald).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 12 - TROY 43(0:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to TRY 23 for 20 yards (2-C.Martial10-J.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TROY 43(0:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 41(1:35 - 1st) 14-M.Williams to TRY 43 for -2 yards (19-D.Starling).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 47(2:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to TRY 41 for 6 yards (11-O.Fletcher).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 46(2:20 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to TRY 47 for 7 yards (2-C.Martial95-L.Medina).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(2:47 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 31 for 4 yards (97-A.Pierce2-C.Martial). Penalty on TRY 2-C.Martial Facemasking 15 yards enforced at APP 31.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 13(3:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 27 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 12(3:51 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 13 for 1 yard (5-W.Choloh9-R.Jibunor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TROY 10(4:26 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 12 for 2 yards (5-W.Choloh).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 3(5:01 - 1st) 8-M.Williams to APP 10 for 7 yards (31-D.Pettus7-K.Robertson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 31(5:18 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 66 yards from TRY 31 Downed at the APP 3.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 28(5:55 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 26-B.Smith. 26-B.Smith to TRY 31 for 3 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 27(6:31 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 28 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(7:09 - 1st) 26-B.Smith to TRY 27 for 2 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 4 - TROY 31(7:17 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-S.Jones at TRY 34. 12-S.Jones runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 25(7:50 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 15-T.Johnson. 15-T.Johnson to TRY 31 for 6 yards (3-S.Jolly7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(7:58 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 26-B.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to TRY 25 fair catch by 1-K.Geiger.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(8:05 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 32(8:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 15 for 17 yards (2-C.Martial31-D.Pettus).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 49(8:36 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to TRY 32 for 17 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(9:15 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to TRY 49 for 6 yards (4-C.Slocum10-J.McDonald).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 14 - APLST 25(9:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 45 for 20 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(10:19 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 25 for -4 yards (97-A.Pierce).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 29(10:26 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 42 yards from TRY 29 to APP 29 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - TROY 24(11:05 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 29 for 5 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - TROY 21(11:41 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 24 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TROY 20(12:16 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 21 for 1 yard (9-D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:16 - 1st) Penalty on TRY 77-D.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at TRY 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+63 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 37(12:26 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - APLST 37(12:33 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 88-H.Pearson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(13:06 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 37 for 9 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TROY 27(13:14 - 1st) 43-J.Martin punts 45 yards from TRY 27 to APP 28 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TROY 30(13:54 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 27 for -3 yards (9-D.Taylor29-B.Harrington).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TROY 25(14:22 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods pushed ob at TRY 30 for 5 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(15:00 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to TRY 25 for 2 yards (52-D.Jackson21-R.Huff).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 62 yards from APP 35. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 23 for 20 yards (52-D.Jackson).
