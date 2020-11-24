|
|
|UGA
|SC
South Carolina next test for Daniels, No. 13 Georgia
No. 13 Georgia faces a steep climb to make the College Football Playoff, but it may have found an upper-echelon quarterback as it heads into Saturday's Southeastern Conference game against South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
In his Georgia debut, highly touted JT Daniels passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in last weekend's 31-24 win over Mississippi State to pump some life into the passing game.
Daniels, a sophomore transfer from Southern California, is finally healthy after tearing an ACL and sustaining meniscus damage in the Trojans' 2019 season opener. He transferred to Georgia in late May and appears ready to live up to his billing as a top-notch thrower.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is careful when it comes to discussing Daniels' potential.
"I don't know that you know that right now," Smart told reporters. "You see him make good throws. I think his mobility is not going to do anything but hopefully improve. His decision-making -- the people around him have to play well. He's got to get a run game around him to help him in order to reach his full potential and things like that."
Daniels' stellar debut for Georgia (5-2, 5-2 SEC) represented a career high for passing yards -- he threw for 349 against Notre Dame in 2018. He was the first Bulldogs' signal caller to reach 400 yards since Aaron Murray passed for 415 against Auburn in 2013.
"It has just been a progression over time," Daniels said. "I am feeling a lot better. I feel really good in terms of knee health and overall body health. In terms of emotions, in the end on the victory formation it started to sink in a little bit. But, it still really hasn't yet that I have been able to play football again."
Freshman receiver Jermaine Burton had 10 receptions entering the contest but Daniels connected with him eight times for 197 yards -- the fourth-most in a game in school history -- and two touchdowns.
South Carolina (2-6, 2-6) has lost four straight games and the Gamecocks might be making a quarterback change.
Freshman quarterback Luke Doty relieved Collin Hill and played the second half of last Saturday's 17-10 loss to Missouri. Doty completed 14 of 23 passes for 130 yards and one interception. He added a team-high 59 yards on the ground in 11 attempts.
Interim Gamecocks coach Mike Bobo said he won't announce a starting quarterback until Saturday.
Bobo said he has a long discussion with Doty on Monday.
"I told him I wanted him to be Luke Doty. I don't want him to be anybody else other than Luke Doty," Bobo said. "Sometimes comparisons are going to happen, but I leave that up to you guys. I'm stressing to be Luke Doty and who he is."
Doty has drawn raves from teammates for his energy in practices and he said that will continue in games.
"I think everybody responds well to that, and it certainly showed (Tuesday)," Doty said. "We had a really good practice and everybody was really juiced up and just ready to work."
Bobo is entering his second game as interim coach after replacing the fired Will Muschamp. He was a quarterback for Georgia from 1994-97, was the starter his last two seasons and was a teammate of Smart (1995-98), who had 13 interceptions in his Bulldogs career.
"It doesn't change a lot for me," Smart said of matching up against a friend. "It's a game that we're trying to win based on the players on the field. It's not between Mike and I."
Bobo was the head coach of Colorado State last year when Muschamp-led South Carolina upset the then-No. 3 Bulldogs, 20-17, in double overtime in Athens, Ga.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|11
|Rushing
|11
|6
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-5
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|308
|143
|Total Plays
|36
|46
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|30
|Rush Attempts
|26
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.5
|0.9
|Yards Passing
|87
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|12-14
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-50.0
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|55
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-55
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|221
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|308
|TOTAL YDS
|143
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|7/10
|87
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|5
|98
|2
|44
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|13
|84
|2
|22
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|6
|57
|0
|32
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|-18
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|2
|46
|1
|40
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|4
|3
|25
|0
|17
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 DL
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|2
|27.5
|52
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|12/14
|113
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Muse 9 TE
|N. Muse
|3
|3
|53
|0
|35
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|5
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
R. Amos 25 RB
|R. Amos
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Caldwell 89 WR
|G. Caldwell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dixon 22 DB
|J. Dixon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kaba 32 LB
|M. Kaba
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fitten 16 LB
|R. Fitten
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 4 DB
|J. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 41 LB
|D. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 93 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/2
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|4
|46.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - SC 24(8:42 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 40 yards from SC 24 to UGA 36 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SC 35(9:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 30 for -5 yards FUMBLES (19-A.Anderson). 79-D.Wonnum to SC 24 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - SC 40(9:48 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 35 for -5 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(10:27 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 40 for 4 yards (4-N.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 34(10:52 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 36 for 2 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 25(11:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for 9 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:38 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 25 for no gain (16-L.Cine).
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - UGA 3(11:48 - 3rd) 3-Z.White runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 9(12:23 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to SC 3 for 6 yards (32-M.Kaba).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 13(12:59 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 9 for 4 yards (9-C.Smith94-M.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - SC 13(13:12 - 3rd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 52 yards from SC 13. 10-K.Jackson to SC 13 for 52 yards (39-K.Kroeger).
|Sack
|
3 & 18 - SC 17(13:52 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty sacked at SC 13 for -4 yards (11-J.Johnson).
|-7 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 24(14:25 - 3rd) 4-L.Doty to SC 17 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the SC 17.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Harris to SC 24 for -1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(0:17 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Robinson at SC 30. 7-J.Robinson runs ob at SC 30 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(0:25 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 46 for 11 yards (9-C.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - SC 35(0:30 - 2nd) 43-P.White 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - SC 30(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 81-J.Brooks False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 31(0:50 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to UGA 30 for 1 yard (4-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SC 31(0:58 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to UGA 31 for no gain (44-T.Walker).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 39(1:01 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse runs ob at UGA 31 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 49(1:07 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse pushed ob at UGA 39 for 10 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 46(1:13 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 25-R.Amos. 25-R.Amos pushed ob at UGA 49 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - SC 42(1:22 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty scrambles pushed ob at SC 46 for 4 yards (95-D.Wyatt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SC 38(1:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to SC 42 for 4 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 36(2:29 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 38 for 2 yards (17-N.Dean10-M.Herring).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SC 34(2:50 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 36 for 2 yards (96-Z.Logue).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SC 34(3:38 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 34 for no gain (10-M.Herring).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 29(4:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 89-G.Caldwell. 89-G.Caldwell to SC 34 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:31 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 29 for 4 yards (17-N.Dean).
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 29(4:38 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 31(5:15 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 29 for 2 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - UGA 45(5:48 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at SC 31 for 14 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UGA 45(6:29 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 45 for no gain (32-M.Kaba99-J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(7:09 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to SC 45 for 5 yards (41-D.Ware).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 40(7:38 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to UGA 50 for 10 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(8:14 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 40 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|Kickoff
|(8:23 - 2nd) 43-P.White kicks 65 yards from SC 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 35 for 35 yards (4-J.Dickerson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - SC 22(8:28 - 2nd) 43-P.White 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SC 22(8:33 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 20(9:07 - 2nd) 25-R.Amos to UGA 22 for -2 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(9:41 - 2nd) 25-R.Amos to UGA 20 for 3 yards (27-E.Stokes25-Q.Walker).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - SC 34(10:04 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to UGA 23 for 11 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - SC 40(10:47 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to UGA 34 for 6 yards (32-M.Rice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SC 35(11:06 - 2nd) Penalty on SC 5-D.Joyner False start 5 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(11:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to UGA 35 for no gain (96-Z.Logue10-M.Herring).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SC 40(12:21 - 2nd) 25-R.Amos to UGA 35 for 5 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 47(12:51 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to UGA 40 for 7 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(13:07 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at UGA 47 for 13 yards (16-L.Cine).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SC 25(13:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 9-N.Muse. Penalty on UGA 16-L.Cine Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 21(13:43 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 25 for 4 yards (32-M.Rice88-J.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - UGA 29(13:52 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 50 yards from UGA 29 to SC 21 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - UGA 41(14:31 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 29 for -12 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 35(14:50 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 41 for 6 yards (91-T.Hemingway).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(14:57 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) 98-M.Jeter kicks 58 yards from SC 35 out of bounds at the UGA 7.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 2nd) 43-P.White extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SC 1(15:00 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SC 2(0:05 - 1st) 4-L.Doty pushed ob at UGA 1 for 1 yard (32-M.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - SC 3(0:38 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to UGA 2 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 11(0:51 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to UGA 3 for 8 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 16(1:07 - 1st) 20-K.Harris pushed ob at UGA 11 for 5 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 49(1:27 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 9-N.Muse. 9-N.Muse to UGA 16 for 35 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 40(2:03 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 49 for 9 yards (29-C.Smith44-T.Walker).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(2:23 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann to SC 40 for 5 yards (1-G.Pickens29-C.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 60 yards from UGA 35 out of bounds at the SC 5.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(2:30 - 1st) 3-Z.White runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(3:04 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 22 for 32 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 33(3:38 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 46 for 13 yards (32-M.Kaba27-J.Foster).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 29(4:07 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 33 for 4 yards (10-R.Fitten).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(4:45 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 29 for 7 yards (30-D.Staley7-J.Robinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - SC 33(4:53 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 45 yards from SC 33 to UGA 22 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SC 33(4:58 - 1st) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 20-K.Harris.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 26(5:33 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to SC 33 for 7 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(5:52 - 1st) 4-L.Doty pushed ob at SC 26 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UGA 5(5:58 - 1st) 4-J.Cook runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - UGA 7(6:33 - 1st) 3-Z.White to SC 5 for 2 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 9(7:02 - 1st) 3-Z.White to SC 7 for 2 yards (93-J.Anderson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UGA 15(7:36 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 9 for 6 yards (22-J.Dixon27-J.Foster).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(8:11 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to SC 15 for 3 yards (10-R.Fitten).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - UGA 35(8:41 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to SC 18 for 17 yards (22-J.Dixon).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 29(9:18 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels sacked at SC 35 for -6 yards (4-J.Dickerson10-R.Fitten).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 1 - UGA 27(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.Cook pushed ob at SC 29 for 44 yards (27-J.Foster).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(10:26 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 27 for 9 yards (53-E.Jones10-R.Fitten).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SC 28(10:35 - 1st) 39-K.Kroeger punts 47 yards from SC 28. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 28 for 3 yards (11-Z.White). Penalty on UGA 5-M.Landers Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UGA 28.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SC 28(11:11 - 1st) 4-L.Doty scrambles to SC 28 for no gain (88-J.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SC 24(11:43 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 28 for 4 yards (29-C.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(12:05 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 24 for -1 yard (88-J.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 70 yards from UGA 30 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Kickoff
|(12:10 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35. 11-Z.White to SC 14 for 14 yards (36-L.Brini). Penalty on UGA 44-T.Walker Offside 5 yards enforced at UGA 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:10 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 6(12:10 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - UGA 6(12:16 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty to SC 1 for 5 yards (27-J.Foster).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UGA 6(12:38 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 10(12:59 - 1st) 3-Z.White to SC 6 for 4 yards (6-Z.Pickens).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 50(13:25 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 87-T.McKitty. 87-T.McKitty pushed ob at SC 10 for 40 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 44(13:53 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 50 for 6 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 39(14:32 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 44 for 5 yards (27-J.Foster7-J.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 35(15:00 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 39 for 4 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 98-M.Jeter kicks 35 yards from SC 35 out of bounds at the UGA 30.
