Utah makes COVID shift again, heads to Washington
COVID-19 has been the most difficult opponent on Utah's schedule.
After another shift this week, the Utes will head to Seattle and play Saturday against an unbeaten Washington team.
Itinerary changes have been constant for Utah.
The Utes' first two games -- against Arizona and UCLA -- were canceled due to virus spread in the program. It was learned Tuesday that Arizona State would need to call off this week's game with Utah scheduled at Tempe, Ariz., because of lingering COVID-19 issues with the Sun Devils.
The Pac-12 announced the Utah-Washington matchup shortly after the Utes' game with ASU was canceled. The Huskies became available when their Apple Cup rivalry game this weekend with Washington State was canceled because of COVID-19 striking the Cougars' program.
Utah is coming off a season-opening 33-17 loss at home to No. 20 USC last week. Washington (2-0) will play its third game at home after beating Oregon State 27-21 on Nov. 14 and Arizona 44-27 last week at Husky Stadium.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham announced Tuesday that redshirt sophomore quarterback Cameron Rising, who won the starting job in fall camp, is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered in the second quarter against USC.
South Carolina graduate transfer Jake Bentley, who went 16 for 28 for 171 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in place of Rising, is slated to start against Washington.
"Obviously a disappointing loss in Week 1, but the biggest loss, Cam Rising is done for the season, at least that is what has been indicated to me," Whittingham said. "Barring a miracle, he's not going to be with us, and we move forward, Jake Bentley is our guy. We'll continue to get ready and go through the season."
Washington redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance against Arizona. He completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 230 yards with no interceptions and two touchdowns.
He threw his first career touchdown pass on the Huskies' first drive, completing a 65-yard pass to Puka Nacua. Morris has yet to turn the ball over and has suffered just one sack, when he ran out of bounds for a 1-yard loss.
"So how about our guy Dylan Morris here? He's just played his second college football game, his second start, and all he does is go over 50 percent on third down (8 of 15), 100 percent on fourth down (2 of 2), no turnovers, again, two games in a row and technically no sacks," Washington coach Jimmy Lake said.
"I'm so excited for Dylan. He's operating our offense. He's executing. He's a great leader for us. I'm excited to see his game continue to improve."
The Utes defeated the Huskies 33-28 last season at Husky Stadium.
Several top performers in that game, including Washington quarterback Jacob Eason and Utah running back Zack Moss, are now in the NFL.
Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|10
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|236
|218
|Total Plays
|39
|40
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|74
|Rush Attempts
|27
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|87
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|13-23
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|105
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-101
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|74
|
|
|236
|TOTAL YDS
|218
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|9/12
|87
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|5
|60
|0
|46
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|6
|39
|1
|14
|
J. Wilmore 5 RB
|J. Wilmore
|7
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|5
|10
|1
|4
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|3
|3
|65
|1
|33
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|3
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Marks 23 CB
|F. Marks
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|13/23
|144
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|5
|31
|0
|26
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|10
|29
|1
|11
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bynum 4 WR
|T. Bynum
|5
|3
|44
|0
|38
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|4
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-Fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-Fetui
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 17 LB
|S. Smalls
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 2 DB
|K. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 11 DL
|J. Bronson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 40 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 8 DB
|K. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 DB
|A. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bandes 96 DL
|J. Bandes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/2
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|2
|40.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WASH 8(7:26 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASH 8(7:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 5-S.McGrew.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 10(8:14 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to UTH 8 for 2 yards (98-V.Moala).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 11(9:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 10 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 27(9:16 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to UTH 11 for 16 yards (19-V.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 27(10:00 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 27 for no gain (4-J.Broughton9-S.Fotu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 27(10:02 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 40(10:14 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-E.Molden at WAS 49. 3-E.Molden to UTH 27 for 24 yards (18-B.Covey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(10:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 40 for 4 yards (17-S.Smalls).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(11:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 36 for no gain (48-E.Ulofoshio11-J.Bronson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(12:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 36 for 11 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio43-J.Sirmon).
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASH 2(12:07 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 40(12:30 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 2 for 38 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(13:02 - 3rd) 4-T.Bynum pushed ob at UTH 40 for 13 yards (23-F.Marks).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASH 34(13:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 47 for 13 yards (0-D.Lloyd6-N.Ritchie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 33(14:13 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 34 for 1 yard (8-C.Phillips).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(14:53 - 3rd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 33 for 5 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 59 yards from UTH 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 28 for 22 yards (13-K.Latu).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 1 - WASH 41(0:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-Z.Vaughn at UTH End Zone. 16-Z.Vaughn pushed ob at WAS 27 for 73 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 46(0:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton runs ob at UTH 41 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 50(0:10 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant pushed ob at UTH 46 for 4 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 50(0:16 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:23 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 50 for 11 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(0:37 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to WAS 39 for 14 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(0:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 13(0:51 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(0:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to WAS 13 for 14 yards (20-A.Turner48-E.Ulofoshio).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 42(1:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at WAS 50 for -8 yards. Penalty on WAS 58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WAS 42. No Play. (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(1:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Bernard.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 39(1:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to WAS 42 for 19 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 40(1:55 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 39 for -1 yard (94-S.Taimani22-T.McDuffie).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(2:33 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 40 for 7 yards (94-S.Taimani40-A.Tuputala).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 29(3:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 33 for 4 yards (5-A.Cook).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(3:51 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 29 for 7 yards (94-S.Taimani).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - WASH 22(3:56 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 5 - WASH 17(3:56 - 2nd) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTH 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 17(4:02 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Bynum.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 18(4:46 - 2nd) 22-C.Davis to UTH 17 for 1 yard (9-S.Fotu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 22(5:24 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 18 for 4 yards (7-V.Fillinger).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 4 - WASH 37(5:41 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to UTH 22 for 15 yards (19-V.Davis23-F.Marks).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - WASH 45(6:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 37 for 8 yards (0-D.Lloyd29-N.Sewell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 43(7:13 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to UTH 45 for -2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(7:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 5-S.McGrew.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 31(7:39 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to UTH 43 for 26 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(7:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 5-S.McGrew. 5-S.McGrew pushed ob at WAS 31 for 6 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 2(7:59 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 3(8:36 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to WAS 2 for 1 yard (40-A.Tuputala94-S.Taimani).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - UTAH 4(9:21 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 3 for 1 yard (17-S.Smalls20-A.Turner).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 50(9:48 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at WAS 4 for 46 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(10:25 - 2nd) 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 50 for 9 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WASH 13(10:33 - 2nd) 46-R.Porter punts 46 yards from WAS 13 to UTH 41 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 13(10:39 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 5-S.McGrew.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 12(11:16 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 13 for 1 yard (6-N.Ritchie).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 8(12:05 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 12 for 4 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASH 46(12:12 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from WAS 46 to WAS 8 fair catch by 22-T.McDuffie.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASH 50(12:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to WAS 46 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 49(13:40 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 50 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(14:18 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 49 for 2 yards (17-S.Smalls).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 42(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to UTH 47 for 5 yards (2-K.Gordon94-S.Taimani).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:04 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 42 for 5 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASH 32(0:13 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 35 yards from WAS 32. 18-B.Covey to UTH 37 for 4 yards (53-M.Tafisi).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASH 27(0:55 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 32 for 5 yards (98-V.Moala0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 27(1:39 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 27 for no gain (9-S.Fotu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 26(2:13 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 4-T.Bynum. 4-T.Bynum to WAS 27 for 1 yard (4-J.Broughton).
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 26 for 26 yards (45-A.Mata'afa).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTAH 7(2:27 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAH 15(3:07 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 7 for 8 yards (43-J.Sirmon8-K.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(3:31 - 1st) 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 12 for 8 yards (5-A.Cook). Team penalty on WAS Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 20. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 28(4:06 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 20 for 8 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 31(4:43 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 28 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(5:21 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 31 for 3 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 42(5:56 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to WAS 34 for 8 yards (43-J.Sirmon48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 44(6:43 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to WAS 42 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 44(7:20 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 44 for no gain (11-J.Bronson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(7:58 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 44 for 4 yards (3-E.Molden96-J.Bandes).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 7 - WASH 40(8:10 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-F.Marks at UTH 24. 23-F.Marks to WAS 48 for 28 yards (87-C.Otton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASH 40(8:17 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Otton.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 43(9:00 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 40 for 3 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(9:41 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to UTH 43 for 11 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 38(10:16 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 12-P.Nacua. 12-P.Nacua to WAS 46 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(10:53 - 1st) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 38 for 2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - UTAH 29(11:01 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley sacked at WAS 36 for -7 yards FUMBLES (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui). 43-J.Sirmon to WAS 36 for no gain.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:43 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to WAS 29 for -5 yards (3-E.Molden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(11:50 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Brumfield.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 36(12:29 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to WAS 24 for 12 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui22-T.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(13:06 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to WAS 36 for 2 yards (3-E.Molden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(13:47 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WAS 38 for no gain (3-E.Molden).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(14:22 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to WAS 38 for 33 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 29 for 4 yards (20-A.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 40 yards from WAS 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
13
3rd 9:24 ESPN
-
MEMP
NAVY
10
7
4th 4:42 CBSSN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
24
22
4th 10:51 ESP2
-
DUKE
GATECH
26
35
3rd 7:29
-
9UGA
SC
35
10
3rd 8:35 SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
21
10
3rd 7:21 ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
7
20
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
38
12
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
44
50
Final FOX
-
PSU
MICH
27
17
Final ABC
-
SMU
ECU
38
52
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
41
Final SECN
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
27
24
Final ESP3
-
KENTST
BUFF
41
70
Final CBSSN
-
UK
6FLA
10
34
Final ESPN
-
GAS
GAST
24
30
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
10
52
Final ESPU
-
NILL
WMICH
27
30
Final ESP+
-
MD
12IND
11
27
Final ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
36
29
Final ACCN
-
MIAOH
AKRON
38
7
Final ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
38
31
Final ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
49
14
Final ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON
70
20
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
17
49
Final
-
PITT
3CLEM
17
52
Final ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
20
29
Final ESPN
-
TROY
APLST
10
47
Final ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
13
42
Final CBS
-
RUT
PURDUE
37
30
Final FS1
-
LVILLE
BC
27
34
Final ACCN
-
MISSST
MISS
24
31
Final SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
10
20
Final PACN
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
062.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
0
0
ESP3
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0