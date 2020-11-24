|
|
|VANDY
|MIZZOU
Missouri, Vanderbilt set for rescheduled contest
The Missouri Tigers and the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores will hope to show their adaptability when they meet on Saturday.
The Tigers (3-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) were scheduled to play host to Arkansas this week, but the Razorbacks were unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The SEC then decided to have the Commodores (0-7, 0-7) visit Missouri on Saturday, making up a game postponed from Oct. 17 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Vanderbilt had been scheduled to play host to Tennessee on Saturday, but that game was postponed to an unspecified future date to accommodate the rescheduled Vanderbilt-Missouri contest.
"Had to flip the switch," first-year Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said of the change in opponent. "Excited about the opportunity to play. We've had a couple of games canceled, moved around. So I thank the SEC for finding us an opponent. It's obviously not ideal to switch that late."
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said on 102.5 The Game radio, "It's about shifting gears at this time. Obviously disappointed for Vanderbilt Nation; this was Tennessee week and senior recognition and everything that comes along with it. But this year is about being flexible.
"We get a chance to play and we're excited about that. ... We're full steam ahead for Missouri."
The Tigers will try to get over .500 for the first time this season, having opened the season with blowout losses to Alabama and Tennessee.
"I've got a couple of screenshots of people that predicted us to only win two games," Drinkwitz said. "People counted us out before we got to the fight. There's no quit in us."
The Commodores are coming off their best performance since their opening 17-12 loss to Texas A&M. Vanderbilt raced to 7-0 and 10-7 leads over Florida last Saturday before falling 38-17.
"This football team is getting better," Mason said. "We still have some depth deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball, but we're working hard on the back end to keep us functionally going."
The Tigers played with just 52 available scholarship players last week. Their injury list included guard Xavier Delgado, offensive tackle Larry Borom, nose tackle Kobie Whiteside and defensive end/outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat.
Drinkwitz listed those four players as "maybe" for this week. He also got defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and three players back from the coronavirus list.
Backup quarterback Shawn Robinson remains out and guard Dylan Spencer entered the transfer portal this week.
The Commodores got healthier last week, regaining guards Drew Birchmeier and Dan Dawkins, defensive tackle Cameron Tidd and running back Ja'Veon Marlow.
Freshman quarterback Ken Seals completed 22 for 34 passes against the Gators for 319 yards and two touchdowns -- both to receiver Chris Pierce. The Commodores rushed for just 87 yards, so Mason hopes to regain injured running back Keyon Henry-Brooks.
"That'll be another tool for us as we head down to Columbia," Mason told 102.5 The Game.
On the downside, starting Commodores inside linebacker Dimitri Moore entered the transfer portal this week.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|6
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|111
|Total Plays
|14
|13
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|43
|Rush Attempts
|9
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|8.6
|Yards Passing
|28
|68
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|28
|PASS YDS
|68
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|111
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|3/5
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|8
|28
|0
|11
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 14 S
|M. Worship
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boddie Jr. 14 WR
|D. Boddie Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|7/8
|68
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|4
|41
|1
|27
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|3
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. York 96 DL
|C. York
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(4:21 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks runs ob at VAN 50 for 11 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(4:48 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 39 for 11 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(5:24 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for no gain (78-K.Whiteside).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 28(5:30 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 28(6:10 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to VAN 28 for no gain (50-E.Barr).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(6:45 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to VAN 28 for 2 yards (48-A.Mintze50-E.Barr).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(7:06 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 30 for 5 yards (14-M.Worship).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(7:25 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to VAN 35 for 13 yards (14-M.Worship).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(7:29 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(7:55 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to VAN 48 for 20 yards.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 5(8:15 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 32 for 27 yards (50-E.Barr).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(8:39 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 16 for 6 yards (23-J.Mahoney). Penalty on MIZ 51-Z.Powell Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at MIZ 10. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 47(8:48 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from VAN 47 to MIZ 10 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 40(9:27 - 1st) 8-K.Seals scrambles to VAN 47 for 7 yards (3-M.Manuel18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 40(9:33 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(10:04 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 40 for no gain (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 28(10:36 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks pushed ob at VAN 40 for 12 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:09 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(11:14 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIZZOU 7(11:18 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 14(11:43 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to VAN 7 for 7 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(12:12 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 14 for 3 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(12:31 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 17 for 13 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(12:57 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to VAN 30 for 10 yards (15-E.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(13:23 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to VAN 40 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 44(13:28 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - VANDY 44(14:04 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 44 for no gain (96-C.York).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - VANDY 39(14:22 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 44 for 5 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(14:48 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 39 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 35 for 10 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
-
GAS
GAST
0
3
1st 0:48 ESP3
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
14
1st 6:31 ESPU
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
14
1st 5:30 CBSSN
-
NCST
CUSE
7
0
1st 7:38 ACCN
-
NILL
WMICH
3
7
1st 6:15 ESP+
-
UK
6FLA
0
7
1st 1:23 ESPN
-
SMU
ECU
0
14
1st 7:07 ESP+
-
PSU
MICH
7
0
1st 3:45 ABC
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
7
0
1st 5:32 FOX
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
7
1st 3:55 SECN
-
MD
12IND
0
7
1st 4:02 ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
14
0
1st 4:31 ESP3
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
043 O/U
-10
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
SALA
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-7
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
055 O/U
+29.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
064.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
058 O/U
-24
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
MISSST
MISS
0
070.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061 O/U
-15.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+22
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069.5 O/U
-10
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+23.5
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
UVA
FSU
0
0
PPD ACCN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
0
FOX
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0