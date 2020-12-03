Drive Chart
|
|
|AF
|UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
UTAHST
3 Pass
1 Rush
-46 YDS
0:42 POS
Int
1ST & 10 AF 33
0:10
6-A.Peasley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Hansford at AF 3. 9-D.Hansford to AF 3 for no gain.
+4 YD
2ND & 21 UTAHST 48
0:17
6-A.Peasley complete to 34-E.Noa. 34-E.Noa to AF 48 for 4 yards. Team penalty on AF Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at AF 48.
Sack
1ST & 10 AF 41
0:23
6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 48 for -11 yards (45-B.Gooding).
+6 YD
3RD & 1 AF 47
0:26
6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to AF 41 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
2ND & 12 UTAHST 42
0:31
6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to AF 47 for 11 yards (14-E.Erickson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTAHST 44
0:38
6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 42 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 34
0:46
6-A.Peasley scrambles runs ob at UTS 44 for 10 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:52
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 34 for 29 yards (39-M.Anderson).
AF
0 Pass
127 Rush
84 YDS
3:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:52
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+37 YD
3RD & 8 UTAHST 37
1:02
4-H.Daniels runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
Touchdown 9:31
4-H.Daniels complete to 27-B.Peterson. 27-B.Peterson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
03:13
pos
13
7
Touchdown 7:00
6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
08:04
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|10
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|8-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|241
|157
|Total Plays
|25
|36
|Avg Gain
|9.6
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|87
|Rush Attempts
|18
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.7
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|103
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|14.7
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-0.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|103
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|87
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|157
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|6/7
|103
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|4
|52
|1
|21
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|4
|41
|1
|37
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|7
|25
|0
|9
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
M. Murla 32 FB
|M. Murla
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Peterson 27 WR
|B. Peterson
|1
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
D. Morris 80 WR
|D. Morris
|3
|3
|35
|0
|15
|
D. King 81 TE
|D. King
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Spiewak 83 WR
|J. Spiewak
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Palm 2 CB
|E. Palm
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Trawick 42 LB
|W. Trawick
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Erickson 14 LB
|E. Erickson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Silvanic 78 DT
|G. Silvanic
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kelly 17 CB
|Z. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 DB
|J. Goodwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooding 45 LB
|B. Gooding
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eure 7 DB
|D. Eure
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Purcell 86 DE
|M. Purcell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hansford 9 CB
|D. Hansford
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Humphrey 36 LB
|C. Humphrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
|T. Schuettpelz-Rohl
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|9/15
|70
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|6
|40
|0
|27
|
E. Noa 34 RB
|E. Noa
|10
|30
|0
|8
|
P. Makakona 29 RB
|P. Makakona
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Duncan 9 LB
|K. Duncan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wright 18 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Nathan 16 WR
|J. Nathan
|2
|2
|15
|1
|11
|
T. Compton 17 WR
|T. Compton
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
E. Noa 34 RB
|E. Noa
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Terrell 88 TE
|C. Terrell
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Heninger 42 LB
|N. Heninger
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bond 4 S
|S. Bond
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 47 LB
|K. Neves
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
|H. Motu'apuaka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wakley 29 S
|C. Wakley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 CB
|Z. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Marion 17 S
|L. Marion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 36 S
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
|I. Vaifo'ou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fata 90 DL
|R. Fata
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|2
|44.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gentry 2 RB
|J. Gentry
|3
|23.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(0:10 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Hansford at AF 3. 9-D.Hansford to AF 3 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 21 - UTAHST 48(0:17 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 34-E.Noa. 34-E.Noa to AF 48 for 4 yards. Team penalty on AF Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at AF 48.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(0:23 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 48 for -11 yards (45-B.Gooding).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 47(0:26 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to AF 41 for 6 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAHST 42(0:31 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to AF 47 for 11 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(0:38 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 42 for -2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(0:46 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley scrambles runs ob at UTS 44 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 34 for 29 yards (39-M.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 8 - AF 37(1:02 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AF 37(1:09 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Spiewak.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 39(1:50 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to UTS 37 for 2 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - AF 50(2:18 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to UTS 39 for 11 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 43(2:53 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 50 for 7 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 19(3:09 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 28 for 9 yards (29-C.Wakley). Team penalty on UTS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AF 28.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 3(3:45 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 19 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond42-N.Heninger).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 1(4:25 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 3 for 2 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka47-K.Neves).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UTAHST 47(4:34 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 46 yards from AF 47 Downed at the AF 1.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAHST 49(5:18 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to AF 47 for 2 yards (17-Z.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UTAHST 44(5:44 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to AF 40 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren). Penalty on UTS 10-J.McGriff Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at AF 44. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 49(6:28 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to AF 44 for 7 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(7:13 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 49 for 1 yard (36-C.Humphrey).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 21(7:53 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 48 for 27 yards (9-D.Hansford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAHST 17(8:36 - 2nd) 29-P.Makakona to UTS 21 for 4 yards (2-E.Palm).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(9:16 - 2nd) 29-P.Makakona to UTS 17 for 5 yards (86-M.Purcell).
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 59 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 22 for 16 yards. Penalty on UTS 12-A.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 49(9:31 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 27-B.Peterson. 27-B.Peterson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - AF 38(10:02 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 49 for 13 yards (4-S.Bond90-R.Fata).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 37(10:45 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 38 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh92-H.Motu'apuaka).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 31(11:26 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to AF 37 for 6 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - AF 19(12:00 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 81-D.King. 81-D.King to AF 31 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 18(12:35 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 19 for 1 yard (90-R.Fata).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAHST 40(12:00 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 40 to AF 18 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAHST 40(13:15 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40(13:25 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(13:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to UTS 40 for 2 yards (78-G.Silvanic86-M.Purcell).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 26(14:10 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to UTS 38 for 12 yards (42-W.Trawick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26(14:20 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAHST 36(14:38 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 41 for 5 yards (7-D.Eure14-E.Erickson). Team penalty on UTS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 41.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 28(15:00 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 36 for 8 yards (2-E.Palm42-W.Trawick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(0:33 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 28 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic30-G.Donaldson).
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 63 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 27 for 25 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 21(0:49 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 9 - AF 35(1:20 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to UTS 21 for 14 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - AF 32(2:02 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to UTS 35 for -3 yards (4-S.Bond).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - AF 34(2:52 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to UTS 32 for 2 yards (42-N.Heninger98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 36(3:34 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 34 for 2 yards (47-K.Neves).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - AF 42(4:09 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to UTS 36 for 6 yards (42-N.Heninger).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 48(4:42 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to UTS 42 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 37(5:13 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to UTS 48 for 15 yards (47-K.Neves).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - AF 30(5:45 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 83-J.Spiewak. 83-J.Spiewak to AF 37 for 7 yards (36-J.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - AF 29(6:24 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 30 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AF 25(6:56 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 29 for 4 yards (17-L.Marion).
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 40 yards from UTS 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 22-J.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 4(7:00 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTAHST 4(7:05 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - UTAHST 9(7:45 - 1st) 9-K.Duncan to AF 4 for 5 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAHST 18(8:23 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 34-E.Noa. 34-E.Noa to AF 9 for 9 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAHST 19(9:01 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to AF 18 for 1 yard (42-W.Trawick).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22(9:38 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to AF 19 for 3 yards (42-W.Trawick).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAHST 32(10:17 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to AF 22 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UTAHST 32(10:22 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(11:07 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to AF 32 for 1 yard (42-W.Trawick).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAHST 47(11:47 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley scrambles to AF 33 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 47(13:24 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to AF 47 for 6 yards (2-E.Palm42-W.Trawick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(13:09 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 47 for no gain (42-W.Trawick30-G.Donaldson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAHST 40(13:40 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to UTS 47 for 7 yards (14-E.Erickson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35(14:22 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 40 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(15:00 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 35 for no gain (14-E.Erickson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 64 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the UTS 1.
