Drive Chart
AF
UTAHST

UTAHST
3 Pass
1 Rush
-46 YDS
0:42 POS
Int
1ST & 10 AF 33
0:10
6-A.Peasley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Hansford at AF 3. 9-D.Hansford to AF 3 for no gain.
+4 YD
2ND & 21 UTAHST 48
0:17
6-A.Peasley complete to 34-E.Noa. 34-E.Noa to AF 48 for 4 yards. Team penalty on AF Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at AF 48.
Sack
1ST & 10 AF 41
0:23
6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 48 for -11 yards (45-B.Gooding).
+6 YD
3RD & 1 AF 47
0:26
6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to AF 41 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
2ND & 12 UTAHST 42
0:31
6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to AF 47 for 11 yards (14-E.Erickson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 UTAHST 44
0:38
6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 42 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 34
0:46
6-A.Peasley scrambles runs ob at UTS 44 for 10 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:52
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 34 for 29 yards (39-M.Anderson).
AF
0 Pass
127 Rush
84 YDS
3:33 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:52
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+37 YD
3RD & 8 UTAHST 37
1:02
4-H.Daniels runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:52
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 1:02
4-H.Daniels runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
03:33
pos
20
7
Point After TD 9:22
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 9:31
4-H.Daniels complete to 27-B.Peterson. 27-B.Peterson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
03:13
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:39
94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:49
24-K.Remsberg runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
06:17
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:56
59-C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:00
6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
08:04
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 10
Rushing 6 4
Passing 5 5
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-4 8-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 241 157
Total Plays 25 36
Avg Gain 9.6 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 138 87
Rush Attempts 18 21
Avg Rush Yards 7.7 4.1
Yards Passing 103 70
Comp. - Att. 6-7 9-15
Yards Per Pass 14.7 3.7
Penalties - Yards 1-15 4-45
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-0.0 2-44.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 2-2 714--21
Utah State 1-4 70--7
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 103 PASS YDS 70
138 RUSH YDS 87
241 TOTAL YDS 157
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 103 1 0 256.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 199 1 0 119.4
H. Daniels 6/7 103 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
K. Remsberg 4 52 1 21
H. Daniels 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 189 2
H. Daniels 4 41 1 37
B. Roberts 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 280 4
B. Roberts 7 25 0 9
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
J. Stoner 2 18 0 11
M. Murla 32 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 108 3
M. Murla 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Peterson 27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 49 1
B. Peterson 1 1 49 1 49
D. Morris 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Morris 3 3 35 0 15
D. King 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. King 1 1 12 0 12
J. Spiewak 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Spiewak 2 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Palm 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Palm 5-0 0.0 0
W. Trawick 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
W. Trawick 5-2 0.0 0
E. Erickson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Erickson 3-1 0.0 0
G. Silvanic 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Silvanic 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
J. Goodwin 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Goodwin 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gooding 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Gooding 1-0 1.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-2 0.0 0
D. Eure 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Eure 1-0 0.0 0
M. Purcell 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Purcell 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hansford 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Hansford 1-0 0.0 1
C. Humphrey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Humphrey 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/7 10/10
T. Schuettpelz-Rohl 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 70 1 1 107.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.1% 268 3 1 136.3
A. Peasley 9/15 70 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 142 1
A. Peasley 6 40 0 27
E. Noa 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 51 0
E. Noa 10 30 0 8
P. Makakona 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
P. Makakona 3 10 0 5
K. Duncan 9 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Duncan 1 5 0 5
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Gentry 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Wright 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 101 0
D. Wright 4 2 16 0 10
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 0
J. Nathan 2 2 15 1 11
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Compton 2 2 14 0 7
E. Noa 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
E. Noa 2 2 13 0 9
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 35 1
C. Terrell 1 1 12 0 12
J. McGriff 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 179 2
J. McGriff 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Heninger 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
N. Heninger 4-1 0.0 0
A. Vongphachanh 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Vongphachanh 3-1 0.0 0
S. Bond 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Bond 3-0 0.0 0
K. Neves 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Neves 2-1 0.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Motu'apuaka 1-1 0.0 0
C. Wakley 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wakley 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Jackson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Marion 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Marion 1-0 0.0 0
J. Reed 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
I. Vaifo'ou 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Vaifo'ou 1-0 0.0 0
R. Fata 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Fata 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 7/8
C. Coles 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 2 44.0 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Gentry 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 29 0
J. Gentry 3 23.3 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:56 AF 25 6:17 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 AF 18 3:13 6 82 TD
4:25 AF 1 3:33 8 99 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAHST 35 8:04 15 65 TD
0:39 UTAHST 27 0:06 7 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 UTAHST 12 4:48 7 41 Punt
0:52 UTAHST 34 0:42 7 -31 Halftime

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Halftime (7 plays, -31 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(0:10 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Hansford at AF 3. 9-D.Hansford to AF 3 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 21 - UTAHST 48
(0:17 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 34-E.Noa. 34-E.Noa to AF 48 for 4 yards. Team penalty on AF Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at AF 48.
Sack
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41
(0:23 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 48 for -11 yards (45-B.Gooding).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 47
(0:26 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to AF 41 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 12 - UTAHST 42
(0:31 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan to AF 47 for 11 yards (14-E.Erickson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44
(0:38 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley sacked at UTS 42 for -2 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34
(0:46 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley scrambles runs ob at UTS 44 for 10 yards.
Kickoff
(0:52 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 60 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 34 for 29 yards (39-M.Anderson).

AF
Falcons
 - TD (8 plays, 99 yards, 3:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:52 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+37 YD
3 & 8 - AF 37
(1:02 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 8 - AF 37
(1:09 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Spiewak.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39
(1:50 - 2nd) 32-M.Murla to UTS 37 for 2 yards (44-I.Vaifo'ou).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - AF 50
(2:18 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to UTS 39 for 11 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 43
(2:53 - 2nd) 22-J.Stoner to AF 50 for 7 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19
(3:09 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 28 for 9 yards (29-C.Wakley). Team penalty on UTS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at AF 28.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - AF 3
(3:45 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to AF 19 for 16 yards (4-S.Bond42-N.Heninger).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 1
(4:25 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 3 for 2 yards (92-H.Motu'apuaka47-K.Neves).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (7 plays, 41 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAHST 47
(4:34 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 46 yards from AF 47 Downed at the AF 1.
+2 YD
3 & 7 - UTAHST 49
(5:18 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to AF 47 for 2 yards (17-Z.Kelly).
Penalty
3 & 2 - UTAHST 44
(5:44 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to AF 40 for 4 yards (44-P.Noren). Penalty on UTS 10-J.McGriff Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at AF 44. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 49
(6:28 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to AF 44 for 7 yards (30-G.Donaldson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(7:13 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 49 for 1 yard (36-C.Humphrey).
+27 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 21
(7:53 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley to UTS 48 for 27 yards (9-D.Hansford).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 17
(8:36 - 2nd) 29-P.Makakona to UTS 21 for 4 yards (2-E.Palm).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(9:16 - 2nd) 29-P.Makakona to UTS 17 for 5 yards (86-M.Purcell).
Kickoff
(9:22 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 59 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 22 for 16 yards. Penalty on UTS 12-A.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at UTS 22.

AF
Falcons
 - TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:22 - 2nd) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+49 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49
(9:31 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 27-B.Peterson. 27-B.Peterson runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - AF 38
(10:02 - 2nd) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 49 for 13 yards (4-S.Bond90-R.Fata).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - AF 37
(10:45 - 2nd) 20-B.Roberts to AF 38 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh92-H.Motu'apuaka).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31
(11:26 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to AF 37 for 6 yards (14-Z.Jackson).
+12 YD
2 & 9 - AF 19
(12:00 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels complete to 81-D.King. 81-D.King to AF 31 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 18
(12:35 - 2nd) 4-H.Daniels to AF 19 for 1 yard (90-R.Fata).

UTAHST
Aggies
 - Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(12:00 - 2nd) 63-S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards from UTS 40 to AF 18 fair catch by 27-B.Peterson.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(13:15 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UTAHST 40
(13:25 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38
(13:42 - 2nd) 2-J.Gentry to UTS 40 for 2 yards (78-G.Silvanic86-M.Purcell).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(14:10 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley complete to 88-C.Terrell. 88-C.Terrell to UTS 38 for 12 yards (42-W.Trawick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 26
(14:20 - 2nd) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 36
(14:38 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 41 for 5 yards (7-D.Eure14-E.Erickson). Team penalty on UTS Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTS 41.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 28
(15:00 - 2nd) 34-E.Noa to UTS 36 for 8 yards (2-E.Palm42-W.Trawick).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(0:33 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 28 for 1 yard (78-G.Silvanic30-G.Donaldson).
Kickoff
(0:39 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 63 yards from AF 35. 2-J.Gentry to UTS 27 for 25 yards.

AF
Falcons
 - TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:17 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:39 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl extra point is good.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - AF 21
(0:49 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+14 YD
4 & 9 - AF 35
(1:20 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to UTS 21 for 14 yards.
-3 YD
3 & 6 - AF 32
(2:02 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to UTS 35 for -3 yards (4-S.Bond).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 34
(2:52 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to UTS 32 for 2 yards (42-N.Heninger98-A.Vongphachanh).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36
(3:34 - 1st) 24-K.Remsberg to UTS 34 for 2 yards (47-K.Neves).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - AF 42
(4:09 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels to UTS 36 for 6 yards (42-N.Heninger).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48
(4:42 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to UTS 42 for 6 yards (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37
(5:13 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 80-D.Morris. 80-D.Morris to UTS 48 for 15 yards (47-K.Neves).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - AF 30
(5:45 - 1st) 4-H.Daniels complete to 83-J.Spiewak. 83-J.Spiewak to AF 37 for 7 yards (36-J.Reed).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - AF 29
(6:24 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 30 for 1 yard (98-A.Vongphachanh).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25
(6:56 - 1st) 20-B.Roberts to AF 29 for 4 yards (17-L.Marion).
Kickoff
(6:56 - 1st) 83-J.Rouly kicks 40 yards from UTS 35 to AF 25 fair catch by 22-J.Stoner.

UTAHST
Aggies
 - TD (15 plays, 65 yards, 8:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:56 - 1st) 59-C.Coles extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(7:00 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 16-J.Nathan. 16-J.Nathan runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UTAHST 4
(7:05 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.McGriff.
+5 YD
1 & 9 - UTAHST 9
(7:45 - 1st) 9-K.Duncan to AF 4 for 5 yards (78-G.Silvanic).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - UTAHST 18
(8:23 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 34-E.Noa. 34-E.Noa to AF 9 for 9 yards (16-J.Goodwin).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 19
(9:01 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to AF 18 for 1 yard (42-W.Trawick).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 22
(9:38 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to AF 19 for 3 yards (42-W.Trawick).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - UTAHST 32
(10:17 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 18-D.Wright. 18-D.Wright to AF 22 for 10 yards (2-E.Palm).
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 32
(10:22 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Wright.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(11:07 - 1st) 29-P.Makakona to AF 32 for 1 yard (42-W.Trawick).
+14 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 47
(11:47 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley scrambles to AF 33 for 14 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(13:24 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to AF 47 for 6 yards (2-E.Palm42-W.Trawick).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47
(13:09 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 47 for no gain (42-W.Trawick30-G.Donaldson).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 40
(13:40 - 1st) 6-A.Peasley complete to 17-T.Compton. 17-T.Compton to UTS 47 for 7 yards (14-E.Erickson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(14:22 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 40 for 5 yards (2-E.Palm).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(15:00 - 1st) 34-E.Noa to UTS 35 for no gain (14-E.Erickson).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 94-T.Schuettpelz-Rohl kicks 64 yards from AF 35 out of bounds at the UTS 1.
