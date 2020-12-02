|
|
|LALAF
|APLST
No. 25 Louisiana looks to finish strong vs. Appalachian St.
It still qualifies as a showdown, but there won't be as much on the line in this December game when Louisiana visits Appalachian State for Friday night's Sun Belt Conference game.
That's because it's a regular-season game in Boone, N.C. In this case, No. 25 Louisiana already has secured a spot in the conference championship game.
The Ragin' Cajuns (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) still have work to do as their stock rises, appearing in this week's College Football Playoff standings.
Appalachian State (7-2, 5-1), which will be in its second-to-last regular-season game, still has plenty at stake as it attempts to bolster its bowl stock. This will be the first Top 25 opponent to visit the Mountaineers.
Louisiana is fresh off Saturday's 70-20 pounding of Louisiana-Monroe, improving to 5-0 in road games.
The Ragin' Cajuns are trying to avoid distractions, particularly with coach Billy Napier's name surfacing as a potential candidate for higher-profile jobs.
"You know I'm not going to comment on those things," Napier said. "For us to be where we're at and have success and be recognized and be in those conversations, I think, if anything, it's humbling. That's what I think about it."
Napier had been in insolation after a positive coronavirus test before rejoining the team shortly before last weekend's game.
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis has thrown for 16 touchdowns and rushed for five touchdowns this year. Running backs Elijah Mitchell (40 career rushing touchdowns) and Trey Ragas (35 career rushing touchdowns) give the offense balance.
"They're very similar to the past with more playmakers," Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said.
The Ragin' Cajuns are limiting opponents to 175.2 passing yards per game.
Appalachian State might have a counterattack for that kind of defense. Senior receiver Malik Williams is coming off a 113-yard game for his first time above 100 receiving yards in his career.
"He's so productive," Clark said. "All he does is catch and get open and make plays. I was really dumbfounded that he never had that much yardage in a game."
This is the third year in a row that Louisiana makes a December trip to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers won home games in the past two such matchups that came in Sun Belt Conference title games, including 45-38 last year.
This regular-season game was pushed back from earlier in the season because of coronavirus issues.
Appalachian State seemed to recover in fine fashion after losing to Coastal Carolina, but the loss meant it won't have a chance to defend its title.
The Mountaineers thumped visiting Troy 47-10 last week, with senior quarterback Zac Thomas matching his career high with four touchdown passes.
"When people counted us out, we came right back for the fight," Clark said. "It's good to be back on the winning side of things."
With the short turnaround, the Mountaineers benefited from using starters for only about three quarters in the Troy game.
Snow covered Kidd Brewer Stadium earlier this week, so the conditions could be a factor. Due to state pandemic-related restrictions, attendance will be limited to 2,170.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|7
|8
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|153
|141
|Total Plays
|41
|29
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|65
|127
|Rush Attempts
|24
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|88
|14
|Comp. - Att.
|6-17
|2-6
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-39.5
|2-25.0
|Return Yards
|0
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|88
|PASS YDS
|14
|
|
|65
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|153
|TOTAL YDS
|141
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|6/16
|88
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|6
|52
|0
|26
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|6
|23
|0
|10
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|38
|0
|22
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
E. Rogers Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DL
|Z. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 9 S
|P. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 20 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Riley 95 LB
|A. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Humphrey 99 DL
|T. Humphrey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|2/6
|14
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|9
|61
|1
|33
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|7
|33
|0
|9
|
M. Williams Jr. 8 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Evans 18 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Hennigan 84 TE
|P. Hennigan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ross 86 TE
|T. Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/2
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jones 12 DB
|S. Jones
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|23.0
|36
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 9(0:09 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:13 - 2nd) 21-C.Smith to APP 9 for 8 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis spikes the ball at APP 17 for no gain.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 33(0:23 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to APP 17 for 16 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(0:23 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 18-J.Williams. 18-J.Williams to APP 33 for 22 yards (13-K.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 39 yards from APP 35. 9-T.Ragas pushed ob at ULL 40 for 14 yards (26-N.Ross). Penalty on APP 0-M.Tucker Offside 5 yards enforced at ULL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - APLST 26(0:30 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 24(0:45 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to ULL 26 for -2 yards (9-P.Butler).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 31(1:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to ULL 24 for 7 yards (20-M.Garner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(1:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
4 & 2 - APLST 41(1:11 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to ULL 31 for 10 yards (95-A.Riley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 43(1:52 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to ULL 41 for 2 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 45(2:25 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to ULL 43 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(2:51 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to ULL 45 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill99-T.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 45(3:04 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 40 yards from ULL 45. 14-M.Williams to ULL 49 for 36 yards (47-R.Byrns).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 45(3:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 45(3:23 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 45(3:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(3:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Ross INTERCEPTED by 17-C.Manac at ULL 45. 17-C.Manac to ULL 45 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - APLST 49(4:05 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 46 for 3 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - APLST 50(4:50 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to ULL 49 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill2-L.McCaskill).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(5:23 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 50 for 8 yards (9-P.Butler28-J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 35(5:55 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 42 for 7 yards (0-K.Pedescleaux28-J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(6:20 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to APP 35 for 7 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 2nd) 36-N.Snyder kicks 58 yards from ULL 35. 12-S.Jones to APP 28 for 21 yards (13-P.Mensah).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(6:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Cambre incomplete. Intended for 45-K.Almendares.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LALAF 8(6:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - LALAF 9(7:12 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 8 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 25(7:50 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to APP 9 for 16 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 32(8:33 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs ob at APP 25 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(9:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell pushed ob at APP 32 for 5 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 49(9:39 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell pushed ob at APP 37 for 12 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(9:47 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ULL 44 FUMBLES (3-J.Dillon). 4-Z.Hill to APP 49 for 3 yards (58-R.Neuzil).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 45(10:19 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to ULL 46 for 9 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(11:05 - 2nd) 20-N.Noel to APP 45 for 2 yards (3-J.Dillon7-F.Gardner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - APLST 36(11:42 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 43 for 7 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(12:03 - 2nd) 8-M.Williams to APP 36 for 9 yards (20-M.Garner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - APLST 44(12:16 - 2nd) 47-R.Byrns punts 39 yards from ULL 44. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at APP 27 for 10 yards (28-J.Johnson).
|-9 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 47(13:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis to APP 49 FUMBLES. 74-M.Mitchell to ULL 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 47(13:07 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(13:45 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 47 for 1 yard (31-N.Hampton52-D.Jackson).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 26(14:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis scrambles to APP 48 for 26 yards (13-K.Smith10-T.Frizzell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 20(15:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 26 for 6 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 20(0:21 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas pushed ob at ULL 20 for no gain (7-T.Cobb8-S.Jean-Charles).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - APLST 20(0:25 - 1st) 91-C.Staton 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 19(1:03 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to ULL 20 for -1 yard (7-F.Gardner10-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - APLST 19(1:09 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Evans.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(1:44 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to ULL 19 for 3 yards (99-T.Humphrey).
|Result
|Play
|-38 YD
|
4 & 12 - LALAF 40(1:50 - 1st) to ULL 22 for -38 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LALAF 40(1:55 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Rogers.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 38(2:38 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 40 for -2 yards (7-T.Cobb9-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(2:43 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Lacy.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 41(3:13 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 38 for 3 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 45(3:53 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 41 for 4 yards (52-D.Jackson97-C.Spurlin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 50(4:29 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis scrambles runs ob at APP 45 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(4:35 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 25(5:18 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-D.Fleming. 17-D.Fleming to ULL 50 for 25 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 23(6:06 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to ULL 25 for 2 yards (9-D.Taylor4-D.Harrington).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 22(6:45 - 1st) 21-C.Smith to ULL 23 for 1 yard (21-R.Huff).
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 47 yards from APP 35. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 22 for 4 yards (34-J.Heilig).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 33(6:57 - 1st) 20-N.Noel runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 36(7:42 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to ULL 33 for 3 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 36(8:00 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 84-P.Hennigan.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 42(8:30 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 36 for 6 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 47(9:00 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to ULL 42 for 5 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(9:30 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to ULL 47 for 2 yards (10-A.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 42(9:50 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to ULL 49 for 9 yards (24-P.Migl).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(10:24 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 42 for 7 yards (3-J.Dillon4-Z.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 8 - LALAF 48(10:33 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns to APP 50 FUMBLES. 15-T.Roof runs 50 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on APP 12-S.Jones Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at APP 50.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - LALAF 49(11:13 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas pushed ob at APP 48 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 50(11:52 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 49 for -1 yard (10-T.Frizzell7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(11:56 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Fleming.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - LALAF 41(12:37 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 50 for 9 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 40(13:19 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 41 for 1 yard (29-B.Harrington).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 33(13:56 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis to ULL 40 for 7 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 26(14:19 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 33 for 7 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 16(14:51 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 26 for 10 yards (13-K.Smith3-S.Jolly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 16(14:56 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 29-P.LeBlanc.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 21-C.Smith to ULL 16 for 16 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
