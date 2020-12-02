|
|
|ARK
|MIZZOU
Missouri looking for another statement as it welcomes Arkansas
Never mind that the Missouri Tigers tossed a dominating shutout at SEC rival Vanderbilt last time out.
Their victory might be best remembered by the college world as the answer to a trivia question because it featured the first on-field performance by a woman in a Power Five football game.
This weekend, the Tigers (4-3) have a chance to make a statement of their own as a victory against Arkansas (3-5) will give MU a third straight win and a fifth in its last six games.
"We've got a little bit of momentum so I anticipate a great football game," first year Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who coached Appalachian State to a 12-1 record a year ago, said.
Lost in the national frenzy created when Vanderbilt put female soccer goalie Sarah Fuller into the game to kick off in the second half, was a complete performance by MU in the 41-0 win at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Led by freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Larry Rountree III, Missouri piled up 380 yards passing and 223 yards rushing. The Tigers were penalized just once.
Drinkwitz called the Arkansas matchup "a litmus test" for his team and talked about the "need to put a great product on the field that our fans can be proud of" on Saturday.
The kind of product his team put up last week.
"They're very big, very physical on the offensive line," Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman, in his first year with Arkansas, said. "They like to run the ball. Coach Drinkwitz does a great job of keeping you off balance. Bazalak is getting better each week. Rountree is a very, very solid, tough, physical runner."
The zero in the points-against column and the total yardage allowed number of 185 speaks for itself even if it was against a winless Vandy team.
"Defensively they run to the football," Pittman said.
Arkansas will arrive in Columbia a week after an oh-so-close loss to defending national champion LSU.
The Razorbacks outplayed the Tigers for most of the game and led late in the fourth quarter. But a 13-yard touchdown pass with 3:59 to play gave LSU a 27-24 lead. Arkansas had a shot to push the game into overtime but its field-goal attempt from 44 yards out was blocked with 1:30 remaining.
Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks posted his best numbers of the season -- he went 17-of-26 for 339 yards, a touchdown and one interception.
"They've been in every single game," Drinkwitz said of the Razorbacks. "Their grad-transfer quarterback, Feleipe Franks, is playing as well as any quarterback in the league, maybe except for the young man at Florida and the young man at Alabama."
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Nov. 28 but was moved back because of COVID-19 problems at Arkansas. Both coaches are hoping to be near full-strength on Saturday, but pressed on that, Drinkwitz knocked on his wooden podium.
--Field Level Media
|
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
180 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 39 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
122 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|16
|8
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|418
|361
|Total Plays
|57
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|131
|Rush Attempts
|37
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|180
|230
|Comp. - Att.
|10-20
|24-39
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|7-52
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|230
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|10/19
|180
|2
|0
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|20
|137
|2
|21
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|11
|39
|1
|16
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|9
|6
|165
|1
|68
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 97 DL
|X. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 27 LB
|H. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coates 13 DL
|J. Coates
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 34 DB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|0/0
|0
|3/5
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|3
|38.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|24/39
|230
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|23
|122
|2
|34
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Smith 31 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|9
|4
|78
|0
|29
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|9
|5
|46
|0
|15
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|4
|4
|32
|0
|9
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Wilson 2 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Maclin 19 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britton 36 LB
|J. Britton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|4/4
|51
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|16.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(14:15 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs ob at ARK 48 for 21 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:50 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (33-C.Bailey).
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 40 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(14:56 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maclin.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(0:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at ARK 23 for 3 yards (15-S.Blair).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(0:59 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 26 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 40(1:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to ARK 27 for 13 yards (15-S.Blair17-H.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 41(1:53 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 40 for 1 yard (17-H.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(2:15 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 41 for 4 yards (15-S.Blair).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 47(2:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to ARK 45 for 8 yards (97-X.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(3:19 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for 4 yards (27-H.Henry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 28(3:26 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIZ 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 28(3:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 13 - MIZZOU 26(4:02 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 2 yards (27-H.Henry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(4:25 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha). Penalty on MIZ 54-L.Griffin Holding 3 yards enforced at MIZ 29. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 22(4:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 29 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 22(4:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(5:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 22 for 6 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 42(5:33 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 26 yards from MIZ 42 to MIZ 16 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 42(5:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(6:04 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 42 for 3 yards (25-J.Brooks11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(6:08 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(6:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith pushed ob at MIZ 45 for 21 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 26(6:43 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 40 yards from MIZ 26 to ARK 34 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(7:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 26 for 8 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(7:32 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(7:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 12(8:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 18 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 7(8:04 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 5-D.Gerald Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 7. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 7(8:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|Kickoff
|(18:18 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 60 yards from ARK 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 14 for 9 yards. Penalty on MIZ 35-M.Cox Holding 7 yards enforced at MIZ 14.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:18 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is no good. blocked by 39-C.Turner.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 15(8:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 18(8:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 15 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel33-C.Bailey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 21(9:01 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 18 for 3 yards (33-C.Bailey97-A.Byers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(9:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 21 for 5 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARK 33(9:53 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 26 for 41 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARK 38(9:53 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 38(9:56 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(10:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:23 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 for 13 yards (8-J.Ware9-T.Gillespie).
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 20(10:28 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 31(11:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to ARK 20 for 11 yards (17-H.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MIZZOU 31(11:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 28(11:57 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 31 for -3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(12:18 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 23 for no gain (13-J.Coates). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARK 23. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 38(12:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism. Penalty on ARK 21-M.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 38. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(12:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson to ARK 38 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(13:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 46 for 34 yards (13-J.Coates).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 32(13:42 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 48 yards from ARK 32 Downed at the MIZ 20.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(14:17 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 32 for no gain (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 32(14:42 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 32 for no gain (90-M.Utsey).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 32 for 7 yards (97-A.Byers11-D.Nicholson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 43(0:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(0:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIZ Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MIZ 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(0:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(0:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 48 for 15 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 1(0:28 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARK 5(0:47 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 1 for 4 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 5 - ARK 25(0:56 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey to MIZ 5 for 20 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 25(1:01 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARK 25(1:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(1:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 25 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(1:34 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs ob at MIZ 30 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(1:43 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.White. Penalty on MIZ 32-N.Bolton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 45. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 39(1:52 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 45 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton97-A.Byers).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(2:10 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 9 yards (11-D.Nicholson3-M.Manuel).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(2:18 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 39 yards from MIZ 31. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 30 for no gain (25-J.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(2:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(3:07 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:39 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 29 for 4 yards (18-M.Mason50-E.Gregory).
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 8(3:44 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(4:05 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 8 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson6-D.Robinson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 17(4:28 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs ob at MIZ 13 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 24(4:49 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 17 for 7 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(4:58 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 30(5:10 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to MIZ 24 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(5:40 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to MIZ 30 for 9 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 41(6:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 39 for 2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 45(6:27 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 41 for 4 yards (9-T.Gillespie11-D.Nicholson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(6:49 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(7:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks runs ob at ARK 50 for 10 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(7:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 40 for 13 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:45 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (36-J.Britton3-M.Manuel).
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(7:51 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(8:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox to ARK 6 for 14 yards (17-H.Clark50-E.Gregory).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 29(8:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 20 for 9 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(9:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 29 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(9:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 39(10:12 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 31 for 8 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 44(10:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism. Penalty on ARK 91-T.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(10:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to ARK 44 for 2 yards (97-X.Kelly).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism pushed ob at ARK 46 for 29 yards (17-H.Clark).
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|+68 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 32(11:26 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(11:33 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Hammonds.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(11:51 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 32 for 21 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 61 yards from MIZ 35. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 11 for 7 yards (29-J.Pettway).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 12(12:02 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 14(12:42 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson to ARK 12 for 2 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 14(12:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(13:21 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 14 for 1 yard (56-Z.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(13:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 15 for 9 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(13:52 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(14:27 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 24 for 3 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(15:00 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 27 for 13 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(0:29 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 40 for 10 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(0:51 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism runs ob at MIZ 50 for 11 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(1:18 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at MIZ 39 for 13 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:48 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(1:52 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is no good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(1:52 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - ARK 9(1:56 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 7 yards enforced at MIZ 9. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 25(2:12 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 9 for 16 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(2:37 - 1st) 16-T.Burks to MIZ 25 for 3 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(2:54 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 28 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 46(3:15 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 48(3:32 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 46 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 48(3:55 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson runs ob at MIZ 48 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:14 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 48 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel1-J.Bledsoe).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARK 35(4:20 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks. Penalty on MIZ 1-J.Bledsoe Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 34(4:47 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARK 39(5:17 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 62-B.Latham False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(5:36 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 39 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton90-M.Utsey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 29(5:52 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 6 yards (78-K.Whiteside32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:17 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 29 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(6:21 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(7:01 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 2 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(7:37 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to ARK 5 for -3 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(7:55 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to ARK 2 for 29 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 32(8:21 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 31 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols31-G.Morgan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(8:43 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at ARK 32 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 50(9:19 - 1st) 31-D.Smith pushed ob at ARK 41 for 9 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(9:49 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 50 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(10:19 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for no gain (93-I.Nichols).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 36(10:37 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 41 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(11:32 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(11:36 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 27(11:43 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 42 yards from ARK 27 to MIZ 31 fair catch by 87-C.Musser. Team penalty on MIZ Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 27(11:47 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(11:52 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:12 - 1st) 8-M.Woods pushed ob at ARK 27 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MIZZOU 34(12:18 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 34(12:22 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - MIZZOU 42(13:01 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to ARK 34 for 8 yards (21-M.Brown31-G.Morgan).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:40 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at ARK 42 for -13 yards FUMBLES (13-J.Coates). 8-C.Bazelak to ARK 42 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 39(14:03 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at ARK 29 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(14:11 - 1st) 12-B.Cook to ARK 50 for -6 yards (50-E.Gregory). Penalty on ARK 50-E.Gregory Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 44. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(14:25 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 93-I.Nichols Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 41. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(14:25 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 41 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(14:52 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 35 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 59 yards from ARK 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 29 for 23 yards (37-E.Thomas).
