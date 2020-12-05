Drive Chart
BALLST
CMICH

Preview not available

Preview not available
BALLST
1 Pass
7 Rush
19 YDS
1:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 CMICH 46
13:24
9-D.Plitt punts 22 yards from CMC 46 out of bounds at the CMC 24.
No Gain
3RD & 1 CMICH 46
13:28
9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+5 YD
2ND & 6 BALLST 49
13:44
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 46 for 5 yards (19-D.Kent).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 45
14:08
30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+4 YD
2ND & 4 BALLST 41
14:25
30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 4 yards (31-C.Jones71-R.Stuart).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 35
14:48
30-T.Evans to BALL 41 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:53
28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 35 for 10 yards (29-T.Jones).
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:53
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+38 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 38
15:00
12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
CMICH
3 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
2:22 POS
+10 YD
2ND & 6 BALLST 48
0:20
12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski to BALL 38 for 10 yards.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 14:53
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 15:00
12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:22
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:42
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 2:50
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
98
yds
05:10
pos
9
0
Field Goal 10:29
34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
36
yds
01:33
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 7
Rushing 3 4
Passing 5 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-5 1-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 153 129
Total Plays 24 21
Avg Gain 6.4 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 39 43
Rush Attempts 12 12
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.6
Yards Passing 114 86
Comp. - Att. 9-12 8-9
Yards Per Pass 8.3 9.6
Penalties - Yards 1-3 1-5
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-22.0 1-45.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 3-1 100--10
C. Michigan 3-1 07--7
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 114 PASS YDS 86
39 RUSH YDS 43
153 TOTAL YDS 129
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 114 1 0 182.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 1059 6 4 150.2
D. Plitt 9/12 114 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Evans 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 161 0
T. Evans 6 26 0 12
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 34 1
D. Plitt 4 8 0 7
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 133 1
J. Hall 1 5 0 5
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 52 0
W. Jones 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Y. Tyler 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 317 4
Y. Tyler 3 2 34 1 20
J. McGaughy 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
J. McGaughy 1 1 27 0 27
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 379 1
J. Hall 3 3 24 0 17
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
W. Jones 1 1 12 0 12
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 238 1
A. Davis 3 1 9 0 9
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
C. Rudy 1 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Martin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 3-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
J. Wahee 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Wahee 2-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Uzodinma II 2-0 0.0 0
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Coll 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tarango 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tarango 1-0 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Cosby 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ekpe 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ekpe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ramsey 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Albright 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kendrick 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Knight 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/10 12/12
J. Knight 1/1 35 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 22.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
N. Snyder 1 22.0 0 22
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 22.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
D. Plitt 1 22.0 0 22
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. Rudy 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
88.9% 86 1 0 205.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 62 0 0 88.8
T. Brock 8/9 86 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 337 3
L. Nichols III 5 14 0 4
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
T. Brock 2 9 0 7
D. Bracy 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
D. Bracy 3 4 0 4
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 138 3
K. Pimpleton 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 175 1
K. Pimpleton 5 4 49 1 38
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
D. Law 2 2 22 0 13
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
H. Buczkowski 1 1 10 0 10
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
J. Sullivan 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
T. Brown 4-1 1.0 0
T. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Reed 2-1 0.0 0
D. Kent 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kent 2-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston II 2-0 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Douglas 1-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Reid 1-1 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 1-0 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McNary 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Bowens III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Stuart 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/5 12/13
M. Meeder 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
L. Elzinga 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
K. Lewis 2 20.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 BALLST 47 1:33 6 36 FG
7:52 BALLST 5 5:10 14 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BALLST 35 1:29 5 19 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 2:55 9 28 Downs
10:24 CMICH 17 2:22 6 33 Punt
2:42 CMICH 37 2:22 6 25 End of Quarter

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BALLST 46
(13:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt punts 22 yards from CMC 46 out of bounds at the CMC 24.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BALLST 46
(13:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 49
(13:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 46 for 5 yards (19-D.Kent).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(14:08 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 41
(14:25 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 4 yards (31-C.Jones71-R.Stuart).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(14:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 41 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent).
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 35 for 10 yards (29-T.Jones).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - End of Quarter (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 48
(0:20 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski to BALL 38 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(0:41 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 48 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 46
(1:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to CMC 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 42
(1:40 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 46 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 38
(2:05 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 38 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey).
Kickoff
(2:42 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 37 for 26 yards (32-C.Coll).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (14 plays, 95 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:42 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
+20 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 20
(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(3:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 20 for 8 yards (8-T.Brown).
+27 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 45
(3:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy to CMC 28 for 27 yards (7-R.Bowens5-D.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 45
(4:03 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 45 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(4:37 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 45 for 5 yards (59-T.Brown).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - BALLST 28
(5:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 24-W.Jones. 24-W.Jones to BALL 40 for 12 yards (8-T.Brown).
Sack
2 & 3 - BALLST 34
(5:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 28 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown).
-5 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 34
(5:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for -5 yards FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). to BALL 29 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(5:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 34 for 7 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 25
(6:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 27 for 2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 16
(6:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 25 for 9 yards (3-A.McCoy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(6:51 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 16 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
+14 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 2
(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 16 for 14 yards (25-D.McNary).
Penalty
2 & 10 - BALLST 5
(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 3 yards enforced at BALL 5. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 5
(7:52 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 5 for no gain (13-T.Hairston71-R.Stuart).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 50
(8:02 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 50 to the BALL 5 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 50
(8:08 - 1st) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 47
(8:35 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 50 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(9:04 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll92-K.Kendrick).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:32 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 44 for 13 yards (3-A.Uzodinma7-B.Martin).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 26
(9:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(10:18 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 26 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Kickoff
(10:24 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 15 yards (10-B.Stewart).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - FG (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 17
(10:29 - 1st) 34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 17
(10:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 22
(11:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 17 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(11:28 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to CMC 22 for 12 yards (2-W.Reid8-T.Brown).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 49
(11:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 34 for 17 yards (5-D.Reed2-W.Reid).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(12:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 49 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 2 - CMICH 46
(12:05 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 47 for -1 yard (90-J.Tarango).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 45
(12:37 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 46 for -1 yard (31-A.Ekpe).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 49
(12:56 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 45 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(13:25 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 49 for 5 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 42
(13:46 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 38
(14:10 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 42 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
Penalty
2 & 3 - CMICH 43
(14:17 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 69-D.Motowski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 43. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(14:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to CMC 43 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 36 for 11 yards (9-C.Albright).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
NCAA FB Scores