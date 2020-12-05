Drive Chart
|
|
|BALLST
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
BALLST
1 Pass
7 Rush
19 YDS
1:29 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 CMICH 46
13:24
9-D.Plitt punts 22 yards from CMC 46 out of bounds at the CMC 24.
No Gain
3RD & 1 CMICH 46
13:28
9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+5 YD
2ND & 6 BALLST 49
13:44
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 46 for 5 yards (19-D.Kent).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 45
14:08
30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+4 YD
2ND & 4 BALLST 41
14:25
30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 4 yards (31-C.Jones71-R.Stuart).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 35
14:48
30-T.Evans to BALL 41 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:53
28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 35 for 10 yards (29-T.Jones).
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:53
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
+38 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 38
15:00
12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
CMICH
3 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
2:22 POS
+10 YD
2ND & 6 BALLST 48
0:20
12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski to BALL 38 for 10 yards.
Touchdown 15:00
12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:22
pos
10
6
Touchdown 2:50
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
98
yds
05:10
pos
9
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|153
|129
|Total Plays
|24
|21
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|43
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|114
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|8-9
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-3
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-22.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|43
|
|
|153
|TOTAL YDS
|129
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|9/12
|114
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|6
|26
|0
|12
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|4
|8
|0
|7
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|3
|2
|34
|1
|20
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|3
|3
|24
|0
|17
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DL
|K. Kendrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Knight 34 K
|J. Knight
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|8/9
|86
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|5
|14
|0
|4
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|5
|4
|49
|1
|38
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
|H. Buczkowski
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brown 59 DL
|T. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kent 19 DB
|D. Kent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|1
|45.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|2
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 46(13:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt punts 22 yards from CMC 46 out of bounds at the CMC 24.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 46(13:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 49(13:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 46 for 5 yards (19-D.Kent).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(14:08 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 41(14:25 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 4 yards (31-C.Jones71-R.Stuart).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(14:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 41 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 35 for 10 yards (29-T.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 48(0:20 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski to BALL 38 for 10 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(0:41 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 48 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 46(1:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to CMC 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 42(1:40 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 46 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 38(2:05 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 38 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey).
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 37 for 26 yards (32-C.Coll).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 20(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(3:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 20 for 8 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 45(3:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy to CMC 28 for 27 yards (7-R.Bowens5-D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(4:03 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 45 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(4:37 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 45 for 5 yards (59-T.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 28(5:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 24-W.Jones. 24-W.Jones to BALL 40 for 12 yards (8-T.Brown).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 34(5:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 28 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 34(5:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for -5 yards FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). to BALL 29 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(5:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 34 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 25(6:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 27 for 2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 16(6:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 25 for 9 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(6:51 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 16 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 2(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 16 for 14 yards (25-D.McNary).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 5(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 3 yards enforced at BALL 5. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 5(7:52 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 5 for no gain (13-T.Hairston71-R.Stuart).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 50(8:02 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 50 to the BALL 5 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 50(8:08 - 1st) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 47(8:35 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 50 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(9:04 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll92-K.Kendrick).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:32 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 44 for 13 yards (3-A.Uzodinma7-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 26(9:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(10:18 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 26 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 15 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 17(10:29 - 1st) 34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 17(10:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 22(11:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 17 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(11:28 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to CMC 22 for 12 yards (2-W.Reid8-T.Brown).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 49(11:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 34 for 17 yards (5-D.Reed2-W.Reid).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(12:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 49 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 46(12:05 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 47 for -1 yard (90-J.Tarango).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 45(12:37 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 46 for -1 yard (31-A.Ekpe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 49(12:56 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 45 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(13:25 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 49 for 5 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 42(13:46 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 38(14:10 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 42 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 43(14:17 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 69-D.Motowski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 43. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(14:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to CMC 43 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 36 for 11 yards (9-C.Albright).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
58
31
3rd 2:26 FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
4th 2:03 ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
27
24
4th 11:35 ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
28
20
4th 3:39 ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
4th 4:22 ESP+
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
21
3rd 0:07 ESP2
-
PSU
RUT
20
7
4th 9:41 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
33
26
4th 14:51 SECN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
38
7
3rd 1:01 ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
4th 11:34 ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
34
27
4th 11:30 BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
6
13
4th 13:26 FS2
-
BALLST
CMICH
10
7
2nd 13:17 ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
10
2nd 10:10 ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
10
0
2nd 10:50 ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
9
14
2nd 13:58 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
0
3
1st 9:32 NBC
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
071 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
6FLA
TENN
0
063.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BC
UVA
0
053 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
045.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
+10.5
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
042 O/U
-2
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU