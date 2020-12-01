|
|
|BC
|UVA
Virginia brings momentum, winless streak vs. Boston College
With everything else turned completely upside-down in 2020, perhaps there's no better time for Virginia to change its luck against Boston College.
The Cavaliers are 0-6 all-time against the Eagles heading into Saturday's home finale in Charlottesville, Va., including an 0-2 record at home and an 0-4 mark since Boston College joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2005.
Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC) enters with a three-game winning streak but has only played twice since Halloween. Last Saturday's game at Florida State was postponed just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 concerns within the Seminoles' program.
Boston College (6-4, 5-4 ACC) has alternated wins and losses over its last nine games and is coming off a 34-27 victory at home over Louisville on Saturday. This is the Eagles' final game of the regular season, their first campaign under coach Jeff Hafley.
Boston College lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec (left knee) and No. 1 running back David Bailey (upper body) to injuries in the win against the Cardinals, but both were listed atop the depth chart released this week.
"The quarterback is from my area, so I've been watching him a little bit," said UVA linebacker and Pittsburgh native Zane Zandier, who ranks fifth in the ACC with 8.4 tackles per game. "He's been playing pretty well, so it's been cool to see."
A Notre Dame transfer, Jurkovec has completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. Backup Dennis Grosel completed 4 of 7 attempts for 44 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the win against Louisville.
"It's kind of like riding a bike," said Grosel, who started seven games in 2019. "I did it last year, so I hopped right on and held on for the ride."
Whoever starts on Saturday will face a Virginia secondary that has been playing without starting safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson since October due to injuries.
"It's pending," Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall said when asked if either would return this season. "Joey is closer than Brenton at this point, and so we remain hopeful, is the best way that I could put it."
Virginia ranks last in the ACC in pass defense, allowing 289 yards per game through the air.
Blount and Nelson are part of the senior class that will be honored Saturday at Scott Stadium, where Virginia is 4-1 in 2020 and has won 16 of its last 18 games dating to the start of the 2018 season.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|10
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|280
|227
|Total Plays
|35
|31
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|80
|Rush Attempts
|12
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|251
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|17-23
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.3
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|12
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|280
|TOTAL YDS
|227
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|17/23
|251
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|9
|28
|0
|7
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|2
|1
|0
|12
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|7
|6
|89
|1
|36
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|3
|2
|52
|0
|35
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|5
|3
|39
|1
|45
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|3
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|3
|35
|0
|12
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DL
|L. Bequette
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 17 DB
|B. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 27 DB
|K. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/1
|35
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|3
|41.3
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|8/15
|147
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|9
|35
|0
|11
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|26
|1
|15
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|3
|2
|76
|1
|47
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|2/2
|38
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|47.0
|73
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
1 & 5 - BC 18(0:04 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(0:04 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 30-D.Amos Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 23. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 35(0:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to UVA 23 for 12 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(0:16 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at UVA 35 for 7 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy runs ob at UVA 42 for 11 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(0:31 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 47 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 2 - UVA 30(0:39 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at BC 38. 8-J.Muse to BC 50 for 12 yards (87-T.Poljan). Penalty on BC 14-M.Richardson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 50.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(1:01 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 30 for 8 yards (27-K.Arnold96-C.Horsley).
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 64 yards from BC 35. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 22 for 21 yards (33-C.Grieco).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(1:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 47(1:52 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to UVA 36 for 17 yards (9-C.King).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(2:37 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 47 for -3 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(3:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel pushed ob at BC 50 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 34(3:41 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 38 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(4:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs ob at BC 34 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:46 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 3 yards (91-M.Alonso0-Z.Zandier).
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 40 yards from UVA 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(4:50 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(5:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry to BC 10 for 29 yards (3-J.Maitre21-J.DeBerry).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(5:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to BC 39 for 23 yards (8-J.Muse).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 30(6:05 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 39 yards from BC 30. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson46-A.Livingston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 30(6:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 29(6:53 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to BC 30 for 1 yard (56-M.Gahm).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(7:34 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 29 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 60 yards from UVA 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 21 yards (32-J.Ahern).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(7:47 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 38(8:17 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to BC 47 for 15 yards (17-B.Sebastian).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(8:53 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 4 yards (3-J.Maitre93-L.Bequette).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 24(9:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 34 for 10 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(9:50 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 24 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 14(10:27 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 18 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 14(10:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 5(11:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 14 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(11:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Cross at UVA 5. 15-D.Cross to UVA 5 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 22(12:33 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 19 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson0-Z.Zandier).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 23(12:58 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 22 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson95-A.Atariwa).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(13:28 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 23 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross9-C.King).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(13:49 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to UVA 30 for 35 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UVA 21(13:58 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 44 yards from UVA 21 to the BC 35 downed by 6-N.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UVA 21(14:04 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 18(14:35 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 21 for 3 yards (93-L.Bequette44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(14:40 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BC 31(14:55 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 49 yards from BC 31. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 28 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson). Penalty on UVA 10-P.Jones Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UVA 28.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BC 31(15:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 29(0:15 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 31 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson22-R.Snyder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(0:47 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm22-R.Snyder).
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UVA 8(0:51 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 8(0:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(1:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UVA 9(1:28 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to BC 8 for 1 yard (11-S.Sillah).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 13(2:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 9 for 4 yards (93-L.Bequette55-I.McDuffie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 15(2:18 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to BC 13 for 2 yards (99-T.Rayam14-M.Richardson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(2:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to BC 15 for 7 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35. 31-S.Simpson to BC 22 for 73 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 15 - BC 45(3:20 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BC 45(3:26 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(3:48 - 1st) Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 40. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 42(4:23 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to UVA 40 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 46(5:02 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to UVA 42 for 12 yards (0-Z.Zandier91-M.Alonso).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 49(5:41 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 46 for -3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 26(6:23 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 49 for 23 yards (1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 26(6:27 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(7:02 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to BC 26 for no gain (91-M.Alonso0-Z.Zandier).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 14(7:38 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 26 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson29-J.Blount).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(8:08 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 14 for 2 yards (15-D.Cross).
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 38-P.Stehr to BC 12 for 12 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - UVA 20(8:16 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 27 - UVA 30(8:45 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to BC 20 for 10 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - UVA 22(9:26 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at BC 30 for -8 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(10:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at BC 22 for -9 yards (93-L.Bequette).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 16(10:25 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to BC 13 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 25 - UVA 40(10:52 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to BC 16 for 24 yards (5-D.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UVA 30(11:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson runs ob at BC 25 for 5 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 30. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on UVA 52-J.Bissinger False start 5 yards enforced at BC 25. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(11:57 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 25 for 11 yards (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(12:01 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 42(12:34 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to BC 36 for 6 yards (8-J.Muse5-D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(13:02 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles pushed ob at BC 42 for 8 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 29(13:11 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 36 yards from BC 29 out of bounds at the UVA 35. Penalty on BC 11-C.Lewis Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 35.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BC 34(13:26 - 1st) Penalty on BC 6-D.Grosel False start 5 yards enforced at BC 34. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 26 - BC 9(13:58 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at BC 34 for 25 yards (29-J.Blount).
|Penalty
|
3 & 21 - BC 14(14:07 - 1st) Penalty on BC 72-A.Lindstrom False start 5 yards enforced at BC 14. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BC 25(14:57 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 14 for -11 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
