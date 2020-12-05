Drive Chart
BGREEN
AKRON

BGREEN
1 Pass
3 Rush
55 YDS
1:59 POS
No Good
4TH & 10 AKRON 20
9:55
39-N.Needham 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3RD & 10 AKRON 20
10:06
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Sims.
No Gain
2ND & 10 AKRON 20
10:10
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AKRON 20
10:49
1-A.Clair to AKR 20 for no gain (22-B.Bischof18-A.Watts).
+53 YD
2ND & 8 BGREEN 27
11:19
3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 20 for 53 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
11:54
1-A.Clair to BGN 27 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:54
47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
AKRON
3 Pass
63 Rush
60 YDS
1:41 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:54
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
+12 YD
3RD & 8 BGREEN 12
11:59
15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2ND & 13 BGREEN 17
12:40
7-T.Dollard to BGN 12 for 5 yards (55-G.Brown).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 11:54
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 11:59
15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
01:41
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
Field Goal 2:15
39-N.Needham 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
61
yds
08:05
pos
3
3
Field Goal 10:36
41-C.Smigel 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-8
yds
02:15
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 7
Rushing 1 3
Passing 4 3
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-6 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 116 83
Total Plays 20 18
Avg Gain 5.8 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 16 42
Rush Attempts 12 13
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 3.2
Yards Passing 100 41
Comp. - Att. 6-8 3-5
Yards Per Pass 10.2 4.7
Penalties - Yards 1-15 1-5
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-40.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 0-4 30--3
Akron 0-4 37--10
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, Ohio
 100 PASS YDS 41
16 RUSH YDS 42
116 TOTAL YDS 83
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 100 0 0 180.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 577 1 6 82.2
M. McDonald 6/8 100 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 240 0
A. Clair 6 11 0 3
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 204 4
T. Stewart 3 4 0 2
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 106 0
B. Denley 1 2 0 2
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 36 1
M. McDonald 2 -1 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Morris 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 167 0
Q. Morris 3 2 60 0 53
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
J. Ortega-Jones 2 2 17 0 9
T. Broden 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
T. Broden 1 1 16 0 16
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Stewart 1 1 7 0 7
C. Sims 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Sims 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Anders 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Anders 2-0 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Walder 2-0 0.0 0
G. Brown 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Biggers 2-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Coleman 2-0 1.0 0
B. Spires 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Spires 1-0 0.0 0
M. Sheppard 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Sheppard 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Brooks 1-0 1.0 0
S. Dabney 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Dabney 1-1 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Roberts 1-1 0.0 0
W. Haire 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Haire 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/5 6/6
N. Needham 1/2 23 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 81 0
B. Denley 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 -1 0
J. Rogers 1 0.0 0 0
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 41 1 0 194.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 638 3 5 112.3
Z. Gibson 3/5 41 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Dollard 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 456 4
T. Dollard 10 47 0 22
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -8 0
Z. Gibson 3 -5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
G. Qualls Jr. 3 2 22 1 12
M. Mathison 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 58 2
M. Mathison 1 1 19 0 19
T. Dollard 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 29 0
T. Dollard 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 4-0 0.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Cochran Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Cross 2-0 1.0 0
A. Watts 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 2-1 0.0 0
B. Bischof 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Bischof 2-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hawkins 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Kelly-Powell 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/4 8/8
C. Smigel 1/1 29 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Romenick 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
K. Romenick 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
M. Mathison 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:20 BGREEN 34 8:05 15 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 BGREEN 25 1:59 5 55 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 18 2:00 5 31 Punt
12:51 BGREEN 11 2:15 3 -8 FG
2:12 AKRON 25 1:41 10 75 TD

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(9:55 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(10:06 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Sims.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(10:10 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(10:49 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 20 for no gain (22-B.Bischof18-A.Watts).
+53 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 27
(11:19 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 20 for 53 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:54 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 27 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
Kickoff
(11:54 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:54 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - AKRON 12
(11:59 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2 & 13 - AKRON 17
(12:40 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 12 for 5 yards (55-G.Brown).
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(13:25 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 17 for -3 yards (44-K.Brooks).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 24
(14:05 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to BGN 14 for 10 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(14:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 24 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders56-W.Haire).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to BGN 42 for 3 yards (55-G.Brown). Penalty on BGN 55-K.Coleman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BGN 42.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - AKRON 49
(0:31 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 45 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 48
(1:12 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 49 for -1 yard (2-C.Biggers).
+19 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 33
(1:41 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to BGN 48 for 19 yards (2-C.Biggers5-S.Dabney).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(2:12 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard runs ob at AKR 33 for 8 yards (55-K.Coleman).
Kickoff
(2:12 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - FG (15 plays, 61 yards, 8:05 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BGREEN 5
(2:15 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
+8 YD
3 & 13 - BGREEN 13
(2:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to AKR 5 for 8 yards (2-C.Thomas).
Sack
2 & 5 - BGREEN 5
(3:22 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 13 for -8 yards (91-J.Cross).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - BGREEN 8
(4:01 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 5 for 3 yards (91-J.Cross).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 15
(4:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 4-T.Stewart. 4-T.Stewart to AKR 8 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 17
(4:50 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 15 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24
(5:13 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to AKR 17 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BGREEN 26
(5:57 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 24 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian1-R.Cochran).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - BGREEN 33
(6:50 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 26 for 7 yards (1-R.Cochran).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(7:22 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 33 for 2 yards (22-B.Bischof).
+16 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 49
(7:50 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to AKR 35 for 16 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BGREEN 49
(8:30 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 49 for no gain (1-R.Cochran0-B.Wilson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46
(8:57 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 49 for 3 yards (18-A.Watts).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 37
(9:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 46 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(10:00 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to BGN 37 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34
(10:20 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 35 for 1 yard (1-R.Cochran).
Kickoff
(10:20 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 64 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for 28 yards (50-K.Marshall). Team penalty on AKR Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 29.

AKRON
Zips
 - FG (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 18 - AKRON 19
(10:36 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
+2 YD
3 & 20 - AKRON 21
(11:22 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 19 for 2 yards (50-B.Spires).
-8 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 13
(12:14 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 16 FUMBLES (9-R.Walder). 15-Z.Gibson to BGN 21 for no gain.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 11
(12:51 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 13 for -2 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - AKRON 49
(13:00 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 40 yards from AKR 49. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 11 FUMBLES. to BGN 11 for no gain.
Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 46
(13:34 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 49 for -5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 46
(13:39 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(13:44 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(14:20 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 46 for 14 yards (5-S.Dabney).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 18
(14:53 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 40 for 22 yards (9-R.Walder).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35. 3-M.Mathison to AKR 18 for 14 yards (8-T.Simms12-J.Brown).
