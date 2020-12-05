Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|AKRON
BGREEN
1 Pass
3 Rush
55 YDS
1:59 POS
No Good
4TH & 10 AKRON 20
9:55
39-N.Needham 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3RD & 10 AKRON 20
10:06
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Sims.
No Gain
2ND & 10 AKRON 20
10:10
3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AKRON 20
10:49
1-A.Clair to AKR 20 for no gain (22-B.Bischof18-A.Watts).
+53 YD
2ND & 8 BGREEN 27
11:19
3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 20 for 53 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 25
11:54
1-A.Clair to BGN 27 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:54
47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
AKRON
3 Pass
63 Rush
60 YDS
1:41 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:54
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
+12 YD
3RD & 8 BGREEN 12
11:59
15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
2ND & 13 BGREEN 17
12:40
7-T.Dollard to BGN 12 for 5 yards (55-G.Brown).
Touchdown 11:59
15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
01:41
pos
3
9
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-6
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|116
|83
|Total Plays
|20
|18
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|16
|42
|Rush Attempts
|12
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|100
|41
|Comp. - Att.
|6-8
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|41
|
|
|16
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|116
|TOTAL YDS
|83
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|6/8
|100
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|6
|11
|0
|3
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|2
|-1
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 TE
|Q. Morris
|3
|2
|60
|0
|53
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 DL
|R. Walder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brown 55 OL
|G. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Spires 50 DL
|B. Spires
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sheppard 21 DB
|M. Sheppard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 39 K
|N. Needham
|1/2
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|3/5
|41
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|10
|47
|0
|22
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|3
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|3
|2
|22
|1
|12
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 1 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Watts 18 CB
|A. Watts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bischof 22 LB
|B. Bischof
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 S
|C. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hawkins 67 DL
|L. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Romenick 42 P
|K. Romenick
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
