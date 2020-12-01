|
|
|CLEM
|VATECH
No. 3 Clemson, Virginia Tech heading in opposite directions
A season that began with a promising, 4-2 start has deteriorated into a season that is well beyond compare for Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.
The Hokies (4-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have had games postponed, have lost two games by a total of four points, battled through COVID-19 outbreaks, had player defections and carry a three-game losing streak into Saturday night's game against visiting No. 3 Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) in Blacksburg, Va.
"You can't compare anything to this season," Fuente said. "This is the most absurd thing I've ever been through -- and I don't mean bad. I just mean you can't make this stuff up.
"We lost two heartbreaking football games back to back, at home, that were brutal, absolutely brutal in the midst of all this other stuff. I don't see any parallels between this season and anything else we've ever done."
Essentially the game boils down to one team attempting to get back on track against another tracking toward a sixth consecutive ACC championship and sixth straight College Football Playoff berth. Clemson advances to the ACC title game against No. 2 Notre Dame (9-0), which beat the Tigers earlier this season, with a win.
"We have a tremendous challenge this week, obviously, with Clemson coming into town," Fuente said. "We'll have to do a great job to give ourselves a chance against an incredibly talented football team."
Clemson is a 22-point favorite in the game, which is set for a primetime kickoff on national television.
The Tigers are coming off a 52-17 victory against Pitt in which quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with COVID-19 and passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
"Every now and again you come up against a guy where you say there's really nothing this guy can't do," Fuente said. "When you look at Trevor and what he's been able to accomplish -- the efficiency of his play, his ability to run the ball basically when they need him to but deliver the ball down the field and run the offense ... and by all indications he seems to be a great leader as well. He's probably going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft, and deservedly so. I can't imagine a more talented guy with a higher ceiling than what his potential is moving forward."
Clemson has won five consecutive games against the Hokies.
"We've got a big challenge this week and this will be a different type of challenge than what we've seen -- night game, Blacksburg, snow, rain," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Fans may look at their record and be quick to judge somebody. But that's not what we do as coaches."
Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards.
"It's option football in a nutshell, but with a guy who can throw the ball really, really well and with a lot of eye candy to go with it," Swinney said. "You name it, they've got it. But it all starts with running the football."
Few can match the Hokies in that regard. Led by running back Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech is tied for third nationally among Power 5 teams with 24 rushing touchdowns; Clemson has allowed an ACC-low six rushing touchdowns this season.
Herbert has 1,510 all-purpose yards and the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing offense at 251 yards per game. Clemson's rushing defense is third in the league, allowing 102.6 yards per game, and held Pitt to 16 yards on the ground on Saturday.
"He's an excellent player who plays with vision and instincts," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "He's got a great burst, he's hard to get down, gets a lot of yards after contact."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|11
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|218
|219
|Total Plays
|29
|34
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|85
|Rush Attempts
|16
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|101
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|11-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|11.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|3-29.3
|Return Yards
|7
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|218
|TOTAL YDS
|219
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|8/13
|101
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|55
|0
|15
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|2
|38
|1
|19
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|3
|24
|1
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|3
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|4
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|2
|36.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Turner 38 S
|E. Turner
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|10/11
|127
|0
|0
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|15
|78
|1
|21
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|2
|-3
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|3
|3
|62
|0
|42
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|2
|2
|46
|0
|48
|
C. Hodge 85 WR
|C. Hodge
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|3
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|54
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|3
|29.3
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 45(10:58 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 10 yards from VT 45. 38-E.Turner to VT 48 for 7 yards (91-O.Bradburn).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 44(11:36 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to VT 45 for 1 yard (24-N.Turner11-B.Bresee).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 44(12:18 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 44 for no gain (98-M.Murphy).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(13:04 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 44 for 4 yards (22-T.Simpson24-N.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VATECH 28(13:11 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 32 yards from CLE 28 out of bounds at the VT 40.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 26(13:46 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 28 for 2 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(14:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 26 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 27 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(0:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at CLE 1 for 42 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 36(0:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at CLE 43 for 21 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(0:55 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 36 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner21-M.Greene).
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 55 yards from CLE 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 32 for 22 yards (29-B.Potter20-L.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 19(1:12 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(1:37 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to VT 19 for 19 yards (24-D.Taylor17-D.Deablo).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 47(1:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to VT 38 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(2:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 47 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 42(3:02 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 50 for 8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(3:34 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 2 yards (93-M.Kendricks37-B.Murray).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 40 for 15 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CLEM 37(3:58 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CLEM 37(4:04 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Hodge.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 36(4:51 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to CLE 37 for -1 yard (22-T.Simpson6-M.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(5:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to CLE 36 for -2 yards (5-K.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 41(6:15 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 34 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(6:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at CLE 41 for 9 yards (26-S.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - VATECH 24(7:08 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 40 yards from CLE 24. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 50 for 14 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 24(7:16 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 20(7:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 24 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(7:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - CLEM 41(8:05 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 41 yards from CLE 41 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 24 - CLEM 39(8:46 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to CLE 41 for -2 yards (22-T.Simpson6-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 24(9:18 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 24. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 28(9:18 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to CLE 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(10:02 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 28 for -3 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 38(10:37 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at CLE 25 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(11:22 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 38 for 3 yards (18-J.Charleston98-M.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 44(12:06 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 41 for 3 yards (31-M.Goodrich18-J.Charleston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 48(12:49 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to CLE 44 for 4 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(13:31 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 85-C.Hodge. 85-C.Hodge to CLE 48 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:15 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 47 for 11 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 36 for 7 yards (21-M.Greene).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(0:12 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 29 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 17(0:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(0:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 17 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard9-J.Reed).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(1:15 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to VT 18 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 40(1:38 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 37 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt24-D.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(2:13 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to VT 40 for 9 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(2:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 38(2:42 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 49 for 13 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(2:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 30(3:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 38 for 8 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(3:45 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 30 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner37-B.Murray).
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 19-M.Dukes.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - CLEM 4(3:48 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(4:37 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to CLE 4 for 48 yards (31-M.Goodrich10-B.Spector).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 37(5:23 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 48 for 11 yards (18-J.Charleston6-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(6:09 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 37 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 31(6:52 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 36 for 5 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - CLEM 22(7:41 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 85-C.Hodge. 85-C.Hodge to VT 31 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick15-J.Venables).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(8:27 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 22 for -3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - VATECH 11(8:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 12(9:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to VT 11 for 1 yard (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 12(9:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 13(9:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 12 for 1 yard (5-J.Hewitt96-N.Pollard).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(10:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to VT 13 for 49 yards (24-D.Taylor37-B.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 32(10:46 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 6 yards (96-N.Pollard24-D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(11:15 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 32 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CLEM 35(11:23 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from VT 35 to CLE 28 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - CLEM 25(12:01 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 35 for 10 yards (10-B.Spector98-M.Murphy).
|-13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 38(12:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 25 FUMBLES. 2-H.Hooker to VT 25 for no gain (98-M.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(13:29 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 38 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(14:16 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 35 for 7 yards (13-T.Davis10-B.Spector).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 28 for 3 yards (98-M.Murphy47-J.Skalski).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
23
3rd 2:50 CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
21
13
3rd 4:51 FS1
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
3rd 5:14 ESPN
-
SC
UK
3
27
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
17
10
3rd 10:48 ABC
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
9
2nd 1:09 FOX
-
1BAMA
LSU
35
14
2nd 11:14 CBS
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
21
0
2nd 1:04 ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
7
3
1st 8:05 FS2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
051 O/U
+17.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
057.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU