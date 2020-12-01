|
|
|COLO
|ARIZ
Surprising Colorado encounters Arizona, QB mystery
Colorado, the most surprising team in the Pac-12, will try to stay unbeaten when it travels to play Arizona on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Not much was expected of the Buffaloes. They entered the season with a new coach (Karl Dorrell), new quarterback (Sam Noyer won the job) and a preseason prediction of fifth place in the Pac-12 South -- just ahead of Arizona.
But while the Wildcats (0-3, 0-3 Pac-12) continue to struggle -- losing a school-record 10 consecutive games -- the Buffaloes (3-0, 2-0) surge into Saturday's game.
They have a solid running game that churns yardage and controls the clock, and Colorado possesses an overall efficient operation that has yet to fail in the red zone. Moreover, the Buffaloes have the fifth-best turnover margin nationally at plus-1.33 per game.
Jarek Broussard has been a workhorse, gaining 432 yards on 90 carries and rushing for more than 120 yards in each game. Colorado's average time of possession is 35 minutes, 11 seconds, the fourth-best mark in the country.
"We want to be a team that has the ability to run the football and has some great passing concepts," Dorrell said.
"That is the style of play that is really important for us to have. ... It is the same thing defensively. We have to be good against the run. We have to be good in coverage. We are making a number of positive changes and improvements in those areas on our defensive side. It is definitely working in that direction. We want a sound system of play."
That defense was more than sound in Saturday's 20-10 win over San Diego State. The Buffaloes allowed 155 yards and had 11 tackles for loss -- four from linebacker Carson Wells and three (all sacks) from standout linebacker Nate Landman.
It likely will remain a mystery which quarterback the Colorado defense will see.
Arizona starter Grant Gunnell suffered a shoulder injury on the first play of Saturday's 27-10 loss at UCLA and did not return. Coach Kevin Sumlin did not elaborate on Monday on Gunnell's status or the nature of the injury.
"This is college football, I don't have to (tell you)," he said.
True freshman Will Plummer stepped in for Gunnell and went 17-of-35 passing for 151 yards and two late-game interceptions that Sumlin said weren't "necessarily his fault." Plummer, whose brother Jack is a quarterback at Purdue, also ran 12 times for 49 yards.
"For a guy that has never played at this level, to go out there and do what he did, I thought it was a pretty good performance," Sumlin said.
Arizona has lacked explosive offense so far, creating just one play of more than 34 yards.
Colorado has been methodical, too -- just one play of 40-plus yards -- but has taken advantage of its opportunities. The Buffaloes are 13 for 13 in the red zone, including 11 touchdowns.
Noyer has completed 52 of 84 passing attempts for 650 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has rushed for four touchdowns.
"Everything is geared on maximizing our potential with what we have here in this building," Dorrell said. "That is the mindset the whole team understands."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|0
|Rushing
|0
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|8
|3
|Total Plays
|4
|3
|Avg Gain
|2.0
|1.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|2
|0
|Rush Attempts
|1
|0
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|6
|3
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|1.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|6
|PASS YDS
|3
|
|
|2
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|8
|TOTAL YDS
|3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|2/3
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Johnson 45 DE
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - COLO 27(12:08 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 43 yards from COL 27. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 37 for 7 yards. Team penalty on COL Illegal formation. Team penalty on ARI Holding.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - COLO 27(12:14 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - COLO 25(12:43 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 27 for 2 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(13:21 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 25 for -4 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 19(13:33 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 29 for 10 yards (2-L.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZ 28(13:48 - 1st) 33-T.Loop punts 53 yards from ARI 28 to the COL 19 downed by 16-T.Reid.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 28(13:51 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(14:34 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 28 for -1 yard (23-I.Lewis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 29 for 4 yards (25-M.Blackmon53-N.Landman).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
4th 2:14 ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
4th 0:38 FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
14
13
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
21
3
2nd 5:37
-
FAU
GAS
0
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
0
1st 12:00 FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
0
1st 8:37 CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
3
0
1st 8:06 ESPN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
SC
UK
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
066.5 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
064.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU