Drive Chart
|
|
|EMICH
|WMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:58
39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 23 yards (35-J.Moertl).
WMICH
1 Pass
15 Rush
81 YDS
0:35 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:58
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
+50 YD
3RD & 6 WMICH 50
14:20
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
3RD & 1 EMICH 45
14:35
3-L.Jefferson to EMC 40 for 5 yards (11-I.Watson93-J.Crawford). Penalty on WMC 1-D.Eskridge Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 40.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 EMICH 49
15:00
7-J.Kincaide to EMC 45 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 46
0:45
7-J.Kincaide to EMC 49 for 5 yards (93-J.Crawford55-J.Ramirez).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 29
1:14
3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 17 yards (32-T.Myrick55-J.Ramirez).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:20
38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 29 for 27 yards (9-C.Flowers).
EMICH
1 Pass
15 Rush
34 YDS
1:27 POS
+2 YD
0 WMICH 2
1:20
38-C.Ryland to WMC 2 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
+28 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 28
1:27
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
Touchdown 14:20
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
00:35
pos
9
13
Touchdown 1:27
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
01:27
pos
9
7
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|8
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|127
|180
|Total Plays
|16
|20
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|99
|Rush Attempts
|8
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|112
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|4-8
|5-6
|Yards Per Pass
|12.4
|13.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|1--1.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|127
|TOTAL YDS
|180
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|4/8
|112
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|5
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|1
|1
|66
|0
|66
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|1
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McNeal 19 DB
|M. McNeal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 DL
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|19.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|5/6
|81
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|8
|69
|1
|17
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|5
|22
|0
|6
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|60
|1
|50
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|3
|2
|13
|0
|16
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 S
|H. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Peddie 47 K
|G. Peddie
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Kilburg 29 S
|R. Kilburg
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cooper 9 WR
|C. Cooper
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|+50 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 50(14:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 45(14:35 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 40 for 5 yards (11-I.Watson93-J.Crawford). Penalty on WMC 1-D.Eskridge Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 40.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 49(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 45 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(0:45 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 49 for 5 yards (93-J.Crawford55-J.Ramirez).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:14 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 17 yards (32-T.Myrick55-J.Ramirez).
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 29 for 27 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(1:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland to WMC 2 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(1:27 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 30(1:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 28 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment90-K.Aguirre).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 30(2:05 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to WMC 30 for no gain (1-A.Fayad8-R.Holley).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 35(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 35(2:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(2:47 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 35 for 4 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 26(2:55 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 32 FUMBLES (17-M.Lee). 7-F.McGee to WMC 39 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(2:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35 to WMC 26 fair catch by 87-M.Bartol.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 10(3:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 10(3:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 9(4:20 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 10 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad55-B.Fiske).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 15(4:40 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to WMC 9 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(5:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue. Team penalty on EMC Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at WMC 10. No Play.
|+66 YD
|
3 & 11 - EMICH 24(5:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun pushed ob at WMC 10 for 66 yards (2-B.Garner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 24(5:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(6:09 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 24 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad20-C.Moment).
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 1st) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 5(6:14 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 14(6:45 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 5 for 9 yards (10-T.Speights32-T.Myrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(7:20 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby scrambles pushed ob at EMC 14 for 8 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 32(7:50 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 22 for 10 yards (7-F.McGee).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(8:31 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 32 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford57-M.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 39(9:07 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 33 for 6 yards (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(9:30 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 39 for 8 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 42(9:45 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 47 for 11 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - WMICH 36(10:23 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to EMC 48 for 16 yards (7-F.McGee). Penalty on WMC 24-S.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 48.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(10:55 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 36 for -3 yards (7-F.McGee10-T.Speights).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 34(11:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 39 for 5 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(11:59 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 34 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 17(12:16 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 27 for 10 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 44(12:25 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 44. 9-C.Cooper to WMC 17 for -1 yard (9-C.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 44(12:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - EMICH 41(13:06 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to EMC 44 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley98-K.Guillory).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 39(13:40 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 41 for 2 yards (13-H.Taylor8-R.Holley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(13:57 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 44. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 35(14:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 44 for 9 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(14:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 35 for 9 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 54 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 26 for 15 yards (42-R.McCree35-J.Moertl).
