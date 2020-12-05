Drive Chart
EMICH
WMICH

Preview not available

Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
13:58
39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 23 yards (35-J.Moertl).
WMICH
1 Pass
15 Rush
81 YDS
0:35 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
13:58
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
+50 YD
3RD & 6 WMICH 50
14:20
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
3RD & 1 EMICH 45
14:35
3-L.Jefferson to EMC 40 for 5 yards (11-I.Watson93-J.Crawford). Penalty on WMC 1-D.Eskridge Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 40.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 EMICH 49
15:00
7-J.Kincaide to EMC 45 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 46
0:45
7-J.Kincaide to EMC 49 for 5 yards (93-J.Crawford55-J.Ramirez).
+17 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 29
1:14
3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 17 yards (32-T.Myrick55-J.Ramirez).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:20
38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 29 for 27 yards (9-C.Flowers).
EMICH
1 Pass
15 Rush
34 YDS
1:27 POS
+2 YD
0 WMICH 2
1:20
38-C.Ryland to WMC 2 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
+28 YD
1ST & 10 WMICH 28
1:27
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 13:58
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
14
Touchdown 14:20
5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
00:35
pos
9
13
1st Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:20
38-C.Ryland to WMC 2 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
plays
yds
pos
9
7
Touchdown 1:27
10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
01:27
pos
9
7
Field Goal 3:20
38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
70
yds
02:49
pos
3
7
Point After TD 6:09
47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:14
3-L.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
93
yds
06:07
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 8
Rushing 1 6
Passing 3 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-4 1-1
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 127 180
Total Plays 16 20
Avg Gain 7.9 9.0
Net Yards Rushing 15 99
Rush Attempts 8 14
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 7.1
Yards Passing 112 81
Comp. - Att. 4-8 5-6
Yards Per Pass 12.4 13.5
Penalties - Yards 2-10 3-25
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-38.0 1--1.0
Return Yards 0 -1
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
E. Michigan 0-4 90--9
W. Michigan 4-0 77--14
Waldo Stadium Kalamazoo, MI
 112 PASS YDS 81
15 RUSH YDS 99
127 TOTAL YDS 180
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 112 1 0 208.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 1100 7 6 136.3
P. Hutchinson 4/8 112 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 68 0
D. Boone Jr. 3 9 0 6
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 155 6
P. Hutchinson 5 6 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
H. Beydoun 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 276 0
H. Beydoun 1 1 66 0 66
T. Knue 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 282 1
T. Knue 1 1 28 1 28
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Drummond 3 1 9 0 9
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 197 1
Q. Williams 3 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Myrick 3-2 0.0 0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Hernandez 3-0 0.0 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. McGee III 3-0 0.0 0
J. Crawford 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Crawford 2-1 0.0 0
T. Speights 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Speights 2-2 0.0 0
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lee Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ramirez 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Ramirez 1-2 0.0 0
A. LaFleur 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. LaFleur 1-0 0.0 0
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Vaden IV 1-0 0.0 0
I. Watson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
M. McNeal 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. McNeal 0-1 0.0 0
M. Smith Jr. 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Smith Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/7 8/9
C. Ryland 1/1 27 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
J. Julien 1 38.0 1 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
Q. Williams 2 19.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 81 1 0 251.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 1138 12 1 212.6
K. Eleby 5/6 81 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Jefferson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 335 2
L. Jefferson 8 69 1 17
J. Kincaide 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 66 2
J. Kincaide 5 22 0 6
K. Eleby 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 17 4
K. Eleby 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 199 4
J. Hall 2 2 60 1 50
D. Eskridge 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 591 6
D. Eskridge 3 2 13 0 16
S. Moore 24 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 194 2
S. Moore 1 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Holley 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Holley 2-2 0.0 0
A. Fayad 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
A. Fayad 2-1 0.5 0
B. Garner 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Garner 2-0 0.0 0
H. Taylor 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Moment 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Moment 1-1 0.5 0
P. Lupro 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Lupro 1-0 0.0 0
C. Crawford 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Crawford 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hayward 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hayward 1-0 0.0 0
K. Guillory 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Guillory 0-1 0.0 0
K. Aguirre 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Aguirre 0-1 0.0 0
B. Fiske 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Fiske 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Peddie 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
G. Peddie 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Kilburg 29 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
R. Kilburg 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Cooper 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
C. Cooper 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 26 2:35 6 18 Punt
6:09 EMICH 25 2:49 7 65 FG
2:47 WMICH 39 1:27 6 39 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:16 WMICH 17 6:07 13 83 TD
3:15 WMICH 26 0:20 2 13 Fumble
1:20 WMICH 29 0:35 5 71 TD

WMICH
Broncos

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:58 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 23 yards (35-J.Moertl).

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (5 plays, 71 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:58 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
+50 YD
3 & 6 - WMICH 50
(14:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - WMICH 45
(14:35 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 40 for 5 yards (11-I.Watson93-J.Crawford). Penalty on WMC 1-D.Eskridge Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 40.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - WMICH 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 45 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 46
(0:45 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 49 for 5 yards (93-J.Crawford55-J.Ramirez).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 29
(1:14 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 17 yards (32-T.Myrick55-J.Ramirez).
Kickoff
(1:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 29 for 27 yards (9-C.Flowers).

EMICH
Eagles
 - TD (6 plays, 39 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(1:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland to WMC 2 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(1:27 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 30
(1:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 28 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment90-K.Aguirre).
No Gain
3 & 1 - EMICH 30
(2:05 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to WMC 30 for no gain (1-A.Fayad8-R.Holley).
Penalty
3 & 6 - EMICH 35
(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 35
(2:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(2:47 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 35 for 4 yards (2-B.Garner).

WMICH
Broncos
 - Fumble (2 plays, 13 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
2 & 10 - WMICH 26
(2:55 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 32 FUMBLES (17-M.Lee). 7-F.McGee to WMC 39 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WMICH 26
(2:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
Kickoff
(3:15 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35 to WMC 26 fair catch by 87-M.Bartol.

EMICH
Eagles
 - FG (7 plays, 65 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - EMICH 10
(3:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 10
(3:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 9
(4:20 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 10 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad55-B.Fiske).
+6 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 15
(4:40 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to WMC 9 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 10
(5:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue. Team penalty on EMC Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at WMC 10. No Play.
+66 YD
3 & 11 - EMICH 24
(5:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun pushed ob at WMC 10 for 66 yards (2-B.Garner).
No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 24
(5:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(6:09 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 24 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad20-C.Moment).
Kickoff
(6:09 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.

WMICH
Broncos
 - TD (13 plays, 83 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:09 - 1st) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - WMICH 5
(6:14 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 14
(6:45 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 5 for 9 yards (10-T.Speights32-T.Myrick).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 22
(7:20 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby scrambles pushed ob at EMC 14 for 8 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - WMICH 32
(7:50 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 22 for 10 yards (7-F.McGee).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 33
(8:31 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 32 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford57-M.Smith).
+6 YD
2 & 2 - WMICH 39
(9:07 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 33 for 6 yards (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 47
(9:30 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 39 for 8 yards (13-R.Vaden).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - WMICH 42
(9:45 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 47 for 11 yards (10-T.Speights).
+16 YD
2 & 13 - WMICH 36
(10:23 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to EMC 48 for 16 yards (7-F.McGee). Penalty on WMC 24-S.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 48.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 39
(10:55 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 36 for -3 yards (7-F.McGee10-T.Speights).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - WMICH 34
(11:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 39 for 5 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 27
(11:59 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 34 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WMICH 17
(12:16 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 27 for 10 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).

EMICH
Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - EMICH 44
(12:25 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 44. 9-C.Cooper to WMC 17 for -1 yard (9-C.Flowers).
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 44
(12:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
+3 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 41
(13:06 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to EMC 44 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley98-K.Guillory).
+2 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 39
(13:40 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 41 for 2 yards (13-H.Taylor8-R.Holley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(13:57 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 44. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 35
(14:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 44 for 9 yards (14-C.Crawford).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26
(14:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 35 for 9 yards (4-P.Lupro).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 54 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 26 for 15 yards (42-R.McCree35-J.Moertl).
