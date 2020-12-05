Drive Chart
GAS
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
0:41 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 16
0:42
17-J.Tomlin to GSO 21 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
+10 YD
2ND & 7 GAS 6
0:48
2-L.Wright runs ob at GSO 16 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 3
1:23
25-J.White to GSO 6 for 3 yards (48-E.Anderson).
FAU
1 Pass
3 Rush
-23 YDS
1:59 POS
Int
4TH & 13 GAS 37
1:31
11-J.Posey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 3. 13-D.Canteen to GSO 3 for no gain.
-3 YD
3RD & 10 GAS 34
2:10
37-D.Leconte to GSO 37 for -3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2ND & 10 GAS 34
2:19
11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
No Gain
1ST & 10 GAS 34
2:27
11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+36 YD
2ND & 6 FAU 30
2:50
11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to GSO 34 for 36 yards (14-D.Baker).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 26
3:21
28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 4 yards (11-T.Bradley).
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:30
98-D.Lewis kicks 55 yards from GSO 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 26 for 16 yards (28-D.Carter).
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 3:36
99-A.Raynor 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
34
yds
04:12
pos
0
10
Point After TD 13:29
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:45
42-M.Hayball punts 36 yards from FAU 13. 7-K.Hood runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
01:09
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 10
Rushing 1 9
Passing 4 1
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-6 4-8
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 120 173
Total Plays 26 38
Avg Gain 4.6 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 41 168
Rush Attempts 14 32
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 5.3
Yards Passing 79 5
Comp. - Att. 5-12 1-6
Yards Per Pass 6.6 0.8
Penalties - Yards 3-20 1-5
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.5 1-44.0
Return Yards 0 49
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-49
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 5-1 00--0
Ga. Southern 6-4 010--10
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 79 PASS YDS 5
41 RUSH YDS 168
120 TOTAL YDS 173
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 79 0 1 80.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 283 2 1 116.8
J. Posey 5/12 79 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Posey 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 332 3
J. Posey 6 38 0 11
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 226 2
J. Charles 5 8 0 4
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 296 2
M. Davidson 1 2 0 2
D. Leconte 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
D. Leconte 1 -3 0 -3
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
W. Wright 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Merrell 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 117 0
J. Merrell 1 1 36 0 36
T. Chase 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 268 1
T. Chase 4 1 16 0 16
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Charles 1 1 13 0 13
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 84 0
M. Davidson 1 1 12 0 12
W. Wright 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 69 0
W. Wright 1 1 2 0 2
B. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 2
B. Robinson 2 0 0 0 0
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 95 1
L. Wester 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Brice 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Brice 6-0 0.0 0
C. Lasater 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Lasater 5-1 0.0 0
J. Helm 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Helm 4-1 0.0 0
L. McCarthy 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 3-2 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 3-0 0.0 0
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Dempsey III 1-0 0.0 0
R. Mungin 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Mungin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ross 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
M. Southall 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Southall 1-0 0.0 0
R. Veingrad 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Veingrad 1-0 0.0 0
A. Adams 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
E. Anderson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Young 32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Young 1-0 0.0 0
E. Williams 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
J. Joyner 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Joyner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/6 15/16
V. Rivas 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
M. Hayball 2 41.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wester 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
L. Wester 2 20.5 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 5 0 0 23.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 68 0 2 85.7
J. Tomlin 1/6 5 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 225 1
G. Green 10 57 0 21
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 490 3
L. Wright 9 50 0 13
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 58 0
J. Tomlin 9 40 0 12
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 191 0
M. LaRoche 2 13 0 8
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Anderson 1 5 0 5
J. White 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
J. White 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 0
D. Anderson 2 1 5 0 5
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 253 1
M. Murray 1 0 0 0 0
M. LaRoche 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
M. LaRoche 1 0 0 0 0
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
L. Wright 1 0 0 0 0
S. Pelkisson 22 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Pelkisson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Johnson III 0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 3-0 0.0 0
J. Birdsong 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Birdsong 3-0 0.0 0
B. Josue 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Josue 2-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Byrd 2-0 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Devine 1-0 0.0 0
T. Allen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
R. Dedman 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Dedman 1-0 0.0 0
D. Canteen 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Canteen 1-0 0.0 1
J. Ferguson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ferguson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Bradley 1-1 0.0 0
D. Spaulding 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Spaulding 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Baker Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wilson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/19 31/32
A. Raynor 1/2 30 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 0 0
A. Beck II 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 49.0 49 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.4 67 0
K. Hood 1 49.0 49 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:22 FAU 37 3:36 9 37 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 FAU 6 1:09 3 7 TD
13:29 FAU 28 1:59 6 6 Punt
9:57 FAU 19 1:56 5 28 Fumble
3:30 FAU 26 1:59 6 -23 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 25 5:31 11 45 FG Miss
5:39 GAS 26 5:22 11 68 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 GAS 19 1:07 3 8 Punt
7:48 FAU 47 4:12 9 34 FG
1:23 GAS 3 0:41 3 18 Halftime

GAS
Eagles

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(0:42 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 21 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 6
(0:48 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright runs ob at GSO 16 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 3
(1:23 - 2nd) 25-J.White to GSO 6 for 3 yards (48-E.Anderson).

GAS
Eagles
 - Halftime (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Int
4 & 13 - GAS 37
(1:31 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 3. 13-D.Canteen to GSO 3 for no gain.
-3 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 34
(2:10 - 2nd) 37-D.Leconte to GSO 37 for -3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 34
(2:19 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 34
(2:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+36 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 30
(2:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to GSO 34 for 36 yards (14-D.Baker).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26
(3:21 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 4 yards (11-T.Bradley).
Kickoff
(3:30 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 55 yards from GSO 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 26 for 16 yards (28-D.Carter).

FAU
Owls
 - Interception (6 plays, -23 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - FAU 13
(3:36 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - FAU 13
(3:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Wright.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 15
(4:22 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 13 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater52-J.Joyner).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 16
(4:51 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 15 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 27
(5:35 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 16 for 11 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 32
(6:13 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to FAU 27 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35
(6:42 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 32 for 3 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 38
(7:17 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 35 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice13-L.McCarthy).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 40
(7:32 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 38 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice13-L.McCarthy).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47
(7:48 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 40 for 7 yards (35-J.Helm).

GAS
Eagles
 - FG (9 plays, 34 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 36
(8:01 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 47 FUMBLES (45-R.Byrd). 39-R.Dedman to FAU 47 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 35
(8:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 36 for 1 yard (34-J.Ferguson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33
(9:06 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 35 for 2 yards (43-T.Allen).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 21
(9:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 33 for 12 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 19
(9:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 21 for 2 yards (18-J.Birdsong).

FAU
Owls
 - Fumble (5 plays, 28 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 27
(10:07 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 27 to FAU 29 fair catch by 83-L.Wester. Penalty on FAU 35-J.Helm Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 29.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 21
(10:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin scrambles runs ob at GSO 27 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 19
(11:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 21 for 2 yards (30-A.Adams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 19
(11:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - GAS 34
(11:30 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FAU 34 to the GSO 19 downed by 22-T.Tisdale.
No Gain
3 & 14 - GAS 34
(11:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
No Gain
2 & 14 - GAS 34
(11:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(12:24 - 2nd) 1-W.Wright to FAU 34 for -4 yards (47-R.Wade).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 32
(12:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 38 for 6 yards (90-P.Devine).
+9 YD
1 & 15 - GAS 23
(13:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 32 for 9 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(13:22 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:29 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 62 yards from GSO 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 28 for 25 yards (25-J.White).

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 6 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:29 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

FAU
Owls
 - TD (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 13
(13:45 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 36 yards from FAU 13. 7-K.Hood runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 13
(13:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 8
(14:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 13 for 5 yards (0-R.Johnson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 6
(14:54 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 8 for 2 yards (39-R.Dedman).

GAS
Eagles
 - End of Quarter (11 plays, 68 yards, 5:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - GAS 6
(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 6 for no gain (24-Z.Gilbert).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 8
(0:17 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to FAU 6 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 9
(0:58 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to FAU 8 for 1 yard (97-A.Dempsey).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15
(1:32 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin runs ob at FAU 9 for 6 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 36
(2:11 - 1st) 4-G.Green to FAU 15 for 21 yards (5-A.Ross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(2:15 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 48
(2:46 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to FAU 36 for 12 yards (25-C.Lasater).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50
(3:23 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to FAU 48 for 2 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 43
(3:59 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 50 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38
(4:37 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 43 for 5 yards (25-C.Lasater).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 34
(5:06 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 38 for 4 yards (19-C.Brice).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26
(5:39 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 34 for 8 yards (19-C.Brice).

FAU
Owls
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 37 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 4 - FAU 26
(5:46 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 25
(6:29 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to GSO 26 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson11-T.Bradley).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 31
(6:51 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to GSO 25 for 6 yards (5-B.Josue).
Penalty
2 & 4 - FAU 26
(7:14 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 1-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 26. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 5 - FAU 27
(7:54 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to GSO 26 for 1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 45
(8:32 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to GSO 32 for 13 yards (25-D.Spaulding).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 45
(8:38 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47
(9:00 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to GSO 45 for 2 yards (5-B.Josue).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37
(9:22 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to GSO 47 for 16 yards (13-D.Canteen).

GAS
Eagles
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 45 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - GAS 30
(9:29 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor 47 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 48-E.Anderson. to FAU 37 for no gain.
-2 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 28
(10:12 - 1st) 4-G.Green to FAU 30 for -2 yards (92-M.Southall25-C.Lasater).
No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 28
(10:22 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32
(10:57 - 1st) 4-G.Green to FAU 28 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 43
(11:34 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to FAU 32 for 11 yards (20-R.Mungin).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 49
(12:12 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to FAU 43 for 8 yards (19-C.Brice).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(14:17 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 22-S.Pelkisson.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 44
(12:54 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 49 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 39
(13:30 - 1st) 9-D.Anderson to GSO 44 for 5 yards (32-T.Young).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37
(13:57 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 39 for 2 yards (13-L.McCarthy35-J.Helm).
+13 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 24
(14:32 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 37 for 13 yards (35-J.Helm).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 24 for -1 yard (94-R.Veingrad).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
