Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|GAS
GAS
0 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
0:41 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 16
0:42
17-J.Tomlin to GSO 21 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
+10 YD
2ND & 7 GAS 6
0:48
2-L.Wright runs ob at GSO 16 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 3
1:23
25-J.White to GSO 6 for 3 yards (48-E.Anderson).
FAU
1 Pass
3 Rush
-23 YDS
1:59 POS
Int
4TH & 13 GAS 37
1:31
11-J.Posey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 3. 13-D.Canteen to GSO 3 for no gain.
-3 YD
3RD & 10 GAS 34
2:10
37-D.Leconte to GSO 37 for -3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
No Gain
2ND & 10 GAS 34
2:19
11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
No Gain
1ST & 10 GAS 34
2:27
11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
+36 YD
2ND & 6 FAU 30
2:50
11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to GSO 34 for 36 yards (14-D.Baker).
+4 YD
1ST & 10 FAU 26
3:21
28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 4 yards (11-T.Bradley).
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:30
98-D.Lewis kicks 55 yards from GSO 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 26 for 16 yards (28-D.Carter).
Touchdown 13:45
42-M.Hayball punts 36 yards from FAU 13. 7-K.Hood runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
01:09
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|10
|Rushing
|1
|9
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|120
|173
|Total Plays
|26
|38
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|168
|Rush Attempts
|14
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|79
|5
|Comp. - Att.
|5-12
|1-6
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-49
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|79
|PASS YDS
|5
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|168
|
|
|120
|TOTAL YDS
|173
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|5/12
|79
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Posey 11 QB
|J. Posey
|6
|38
|0
|11
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Leconte 37 RB
|D. Leconte
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Merrell 81 WR
|J. Merrell
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
T. Chase 8 WR
|T. Chase
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Wright 1 WR
|W. Wright
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Robinson 89 WR
|B. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brice 19 LB
|C. Brice
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lasater 25 LB
|C. Lasater
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCarthy 13 LB
|L. McCarthy
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dempsey III 97 DL
|A. Dempsey III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 20 DB
|R. Mungin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 LB
|A. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Southall 92 DT
|M. Southall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Veingrad 94 DL
|R. Veingrad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 48 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 32 CB
|T. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 58 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Joyner 52 DE
|J. Joyner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|41.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 83 WR
|L. Wester
|2
|20.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|1/6
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|10
|57
|0
|21
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|9
|50
|0
|13
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|9
|40
|0
|12
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Pelkisson 22 TE
|S. Pelkisson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 43 LB
|T. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 S
|R. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Ferguson 34 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 25 CB
|D. Spaulding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|1/2
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|49.0
|49
|1
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
4 & 13 - GAS 37(1:31 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-D.Canteen at GSO 3. 13-D.Canteen to GSO 3 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAS 34(2:10 - 2nd) 37-D.Leconte to GSO 37 for -3 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAS 34(2:19 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 34(2:27 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 30(2:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 81-J.Merrell. 81-J.Merrell to GSO 34 for 36 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(3:21 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 30 for 4 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 55 yards from GSO 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 26 for 16 yards (28-D.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - FAU 13(3:36 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FAU 13(3:43 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Wright.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 15(4:22 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 13 for 2 yards (25-C.Lasater52-J.Joyner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 16(4:51 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 15 for 1 yard (25-C.Lasater).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 27(5:35 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 16 for 11 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 32(6:13 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to FAU 27 for 5 yards (35-J.Helm).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 35(6:42 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 32 for 3 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 38(7:17 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 35 for 3 yards (19-C.Brice13-L.McCarthy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FAU 40(7:32 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 38 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice13-L.McCarthy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(7:48 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to FAU 40 for 7 yards (35-J.Helm).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAS 36(8:01 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 47 FUMBLES (45-R.Byrd). 39-R.Dedman to FAU 47 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 35(8:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 36 for 1 yard (34-J.Ferguson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 33(9:06 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 35 for 2 yards (43-T.Allen).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 21(9:29 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 33 for 12 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 19(9:57 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey complete to 1-W.Wright. 1-W.Wright to FAU 21 for 2 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FAU 27(10:07 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 27 to FAU 29 fair catch by 83-L.Wester. Penalty on FAU 35-J.Helm Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 29.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - FAU 21(10:41 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin scrambles runs ob at GSO 27 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 19(11:06 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 21 for 2 yards (30-A.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 19(11:14 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - GAS 34(11:30 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 47 yards from FAU 34 to the GSO 19 downed by 22-T.Tisdale.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - GAS 34(11:37 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - GAS 34(11:42 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(12:24 - 2nd) 1-W.Wright to FAU 34 for -4 yards (47-R.Wade).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 32(12:58 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey scrambles to FAU 38 for 6 yards (90-P.Devine).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - GAS 23(13:22 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 32 for 9 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(13:22 - 2nd) Penalty on FAU 64-F.Maranges False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 62 yards from GSO 35. 83-L.Wester to FAU 28 for 25 yards (25-J.White).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - FAU 13(13:45 - 2nd) 42-M.Hayball punts 36 yards from FAU 13. 7-K.Hood runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FAU 13(13:50 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Wester.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 8(14:26 - 2nd) 11-J.Posey to FAU 13 for 5 yards (0-R.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 6(14:54 - 2nd) 28-J.Charles to FAU 8 for 2 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GAS 6(15:00 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to FAU 6 for no gain (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 8(0:17 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to FAU 6 for 2 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 9(0:58 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to FAU 8 for 1 yard (97-A.Dempsey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(1:32 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin runs ob at FAU 9 for 6 yards.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 36(2:11 - 1st) 4-G.Green to FAU 15 for 21 yards (5-A.Ross).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 36(2:15 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 5-M.LaRoche.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 48(2:46 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to FAU 36 for 12 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 50(3:23 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to FAU 48 for 2 yards (13-L.McCarthy).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAS 43(3:59 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 50 for 7 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 38(4:37 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 43 for 5 yards (25-C.Lasater).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 34(5:06 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 38 for 4 yards (19-C.Brice).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 26(5:39 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 34 for 8 yards (19-C.Brice).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - FAU 26(5:46 - 1st) 44-V.Rivas 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 25(6:29 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to GSO 26 for -1 yard (0-R.Johnson11-T.Bradley).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 31(6:51 - 1st) 11-J.Posey to GSO 25 for 6 yards (5-B.Josue).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FAU 26(7:14 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 1-W.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - FAU 27(7:54 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to GSO 26 for 1 yard (0-R.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(8:04 - 1st) Team penalty on GSO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GSO 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - FAU 45(8:32 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 28-J.Charles. 28-J.Charles to GSO 32 for 13 yards (25-D.Spaulding).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 45(8:38 - 1st) 11-J.Posey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chase.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(9:00 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to GSO 45 for 2 yards (5-B.Josue).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 37(9:22 - 1st) 11-J.Posey complete to 8-T.Chase. 8-T.Chase to GSO 47 for 16 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - GAS 30(9:29 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor 47 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 48-E.Anderson. to FAU 37 for no gain.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAS 28(10:12 - 1st) 4-G.Green to FAU 30 for -2 yards (92-M.Southall25-C.Lasater).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - GAS 28(10:22 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(10:57 - 1st) 4-G.Green to FAU 28 for 4 yards (58-E.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAS 43(11:34 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to FAU 32 for 11 yards (20-R.Mungin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 49(12:12 - 1st) 5-M.LaRoche to FAU 43 for 8 yards (19-C.Brice).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 49(14:17 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 22-S.Pelkisson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 44(12:54 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 9-D.Anderson. 9-D.Anderson to GSO 49 for 5 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 39(13:30 - 1st) 9-D.Anderson to GSO 44 for 5 yards (32-T.Young).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 37(13:57 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 39 for 2 yards (13-L.McCarthy35-J.Helm).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAS 24(14:32 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 37 for 13 yards (35-J.Helm).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 24 for -1 yard (94-R.Veingrad).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
