No. 6 Florida looks to clinch SEC East vs. Tennessee
No. 6 Florida and Tennessee are set to square off for the 50th time in a series usually simply called the "Third Saturday in September," and the Southeastern Conference rivals are trending in opposite directions.
On Saturday afternoon at legendary Neyland Stadium, the visiting Gators (7-1, 7-1 SEC) -- winners of five straight since losing to Texas A&M -- can clinch the SEC East with a victory against the Volunteers or a Georgia loss against winless Vanderbilt.
A division title would be the Gators' first since 2016, which would send them to Atlanta on Dec. 19 for the SEC Championship Game, likely against undefeated and top-ranked Alabama.
Meanwhile, the Volunteers (2-5, 2-5 SEC) -- who have dropped 14 of their last 15 contests against Florida -- are mired in the division's basement below three-win Kentucky but ahead of South Carolina (2-7, 2-7 SEC) and Vanderbilt (0-8, 0-8 SEC).
That could spell a big advantage for the Gators, who hold a 29-20 edge in the rivalry.
The news for coach Dan Mullen's team became even better when Kyle Pitts returned and made major contributions in Saturday's 34-10 home win over Kentucky.
Kyle Trask's go-to target during the quarterback's 34-touchdown campaign so far, Pitts responded by hauling in three touchdown passes from Trask in a game Florida trailed 10-7 late in the first half.
Pitts caught five passes for a game-high 99 yards and increased his touchdown total to 11 on 29 receptions (513 yards, 17.7 yards per catch) after missing previous games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
"I was real jittery," said Pitts, the leading candidate for the Mackey Award as the game's top tight end. "Because, not playing for two weeks, my chest kind of got hot and my heart beat fast so ... I was a little nervous at first."
Things aren't so good on Rocky Top, where a nasty, five-game losing streak has criticism reaching a peak as high as the nearby Smoky Mountains.
Tennessee's biggest hurdle continues to be at quarterback, where Jarrett Guarantano (103-for-166 passing, 1,112 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs) has been wildly inconsistent. The team also has been outscored 108-14 in the second halves of the last five games.
Against Auburn, Guarantano led the Vols to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the senior signal-caller was largely ineffective the rest of the way in the 30-17 loss. He made matters worse when he tossed a 100-yard pick-six to the Tigers' Smoke Monday.
Highly regarded freshman Harrison Bailey replaced Guarantano and went 7-for-10 passing for 86 yards and led the Vols to their final touchdown.
Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that two players are COVID-19 positive from the Nov. 17 game in Auburn, and contact tracing has put up to 16 players in quarantine -- including one quarterback that remained unnamed by the third-year coach.
That means either Guarantano, Bailey, J.T. Shrout or Brian Maurer will likely be unavailable Saturday.
With Tennessee's season spinning toward its end, the time could be right for Bailey, a four-star prospect from Marietta, Ga., to make his first career start in place of the senior Guarantano.
In fact, starting wide receiver Josh Palmer may have provided a hint in Tuesday's media session.
"He's calm and cool and collected," Palmer said of the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bailey. "I feel like we have a really good game plan for him."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|8
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|12
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|252
|118
|Total Plays
|37
|31
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|1
|39
|Rush Attempts
|9
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.1
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|251
|79
|Comp. - Att.
|21-28
|9-14
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|79
|
|
|1
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|118
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|21/28
|251
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|2
|-11
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|6
|6
|89
|1
|23
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|2
|45
|0
|28
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|4
|2
|30
|0
|15
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|5
|3
|25
|1
|17
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lang 81 DL
|D. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/2
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|8/12
|71
|1
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|7
|22
|0
|8
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|4
|14
|0
|15
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|6
|3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|5
|5
|42
|1
|15
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Holiday 10 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|3
|47.7
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|19.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:33 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 28 for 3 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FLA 2(0:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(0:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland. Penalty on TEN 2-A.Taylor Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TEN 16. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - FLA 31(0:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at TEN 16 for 15 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 38(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to TEN 31 for 7 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(1:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - FLA 45(1:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at TEN 38 for 17 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - FLA 41(1:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 45 for 4 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 47(1:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 41 for -6 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - FLA 19(1:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 47 for 28 yards (1-T.Flowers2-A.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 20(2:38 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 19 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(2:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TENN 43(2:49 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from TEN 43 to FLA 20 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - TENN 50(2:52 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 43 for -7 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TENN 50(3:00 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(3:43 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 50 for 1 yard (5-K.Elam).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 41(4:11 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 49 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TENN 41(4:18 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(5:01 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to TEN 41 for 6 yards (1-B.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - FLA 35(5:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - FLA 30(5:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at TEN 35 for -5 yards (48-J.Blakely).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 30(6:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to TEN 30 for no gain (2-A.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(6:41 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TENN 30(6:47 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Holiday.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TENN 30(6:54 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 29(7:22 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 1 yard (17-Z.Carter55-K.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller55-K.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - FLA 4(7:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(8:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 4 for 20 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 39(8:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to TEN 24 for 15 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(8:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 50(9:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at TEN 39 for 11 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(9:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 50 for 14 yards (33-J.Banks4-W.Burrell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble. Penalty on TEN 4-W.Burrell Pass interference 11 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(10:06 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 30(10:54 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to FLA 15 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(11:32 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to FLA 30 for 3 yards (81-D.Lang13-D.Stiner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 37(12:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to FLA 33 for 4 yards (55-K.Campbell56-T.Slaton).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(12:12 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to FLA 37 for 8 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(12:40 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 40 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston). Penalty on FLA 10-A.Chatfield Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEN 40.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(13:03 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 38 for 13 yards (41-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:45 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to TEN 25 for no gain (17-Z.Carter).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 6(14:18 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 25 for 19 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 7(15:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 6 for -1 yard (17-Z.Carter1-B.Cox).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 4(0:23 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 7 for 3 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - FLA 41(0:32 - 1st) 18-J.Finn punts 37 yards from TEN 41 Downed at the TEN 4.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - FLA 48(1:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to TEN 41 for 11 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - FLA 46(1:54 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 48 for 2 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - FLA 39(2:31 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to FLA 46 for 7 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(2:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis runs 46 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FLA 3-X.Henderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 46. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 32(3:16 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 46 for 22 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 30(3:58 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o30-R.Harrison).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 32(4:38 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 30 for -2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o99-J.Mincey).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 18(5:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 32 for 14 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 10(5:36 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 18 for 8 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(5:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 34(5:50 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 56 yards from TEN 34 to FLA 10 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 30(6:27 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at TEN 34 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TENN 26(7:06 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 30 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(7:45 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for -3 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - TENN 16(7:58 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 29 for 13 yards (0-T.Dean51-V.Miller). Team penalty on TEN Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on FLA Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - TENN 15(8:41 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 16 for 1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(9:14 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 15 for -3 yards (1-B.Cox).
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 70 yards from FLA 30. 1-V.Jones to TEN 18 for 18 yards (0-T.Dean6-S.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on FLA Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FLA 12(9:23 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 12(9:30 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 19(10:11 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to TEN 12 for 7 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(10:16 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(10:47 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs ob at TEN 19 for 17 yards.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 41(11:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 36 for 23 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 39(12:01 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 41 for 2 yards (9-T.Baron94-M.Butler).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(12:34 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 39 for 2 yards (98-A.Solomon13-D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 33(13:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at FLA 37 for 4 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(13:32 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at FLA 33 for 8 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 25(13:39 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 50 yards from TEN 25 to FLA 25 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TENN 25(13:45 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 21(14:24 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for 4 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(14:56 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for 1 yard (55-K.Campbell).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 20 for 20 yards (0-T.Dean).
