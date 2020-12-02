|
|
|GATECH
|NCST
NC State aims to break spell against Georgia Tech
NC State aims to break spell against Georgia Tech
North Carolina State will try to reverse a losing trend and earn a little revenge Saturday when it hosts Georgia Tech in Raleigh.
The Wolfpack (7-3, 6-3 ACC) have not beaten Georgia Tech (3-5, 3-4) at home since 2000 and would like to end that streak this weekend, when they play their final regular-season game.
NC State is still smarting from last year's 28-26 defeat to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Coach Dave Doeren's injury-depleted team fell behind 21-3 and saw their comeback fall short when a final two-point conversion failed.
Georgia Tech leads the series 20-10 and has a 9-6 advantage in games played in Raleigh.
"It's been a fun year," Doeren said. "It's a special group. If we get this next one and it puts us at eight (wins), it would make it even better."
NC State has significantly improved its offense this year. Last season, the Wolfpack averaged 22.1 points per game. This season that figure is 31.9. The Wolfpack are coming off a 36-29 win over Syracuse, scoring the final 16 points to secure the victory.
Quarterback Bailey Hockman has thrown for 1,511 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games. He passed for a career-high 313 yards and four touchdowns against Syracuse.
Zonovan "Bam" Knight and Ricky Person have been a steady, dependable combination in the backfield. They combine for an average of 127.4 yards per game, and Knight (698 yards) has eight touchdowns.
NC State's Christopher Dunn needs two field goals to tie the school's career record. He has 53, including a 31-yarder that sealed the win against Syracuse.
The Wolfpack got a boost on defense last week when safety Tanner Ingle returned after missing most of the season with a hamstring injury. He had seven tackles against Syracuse.
Georgia Tech ended a three-game losing streak - and a month-long layoff - with a 56-33 win over Duke. The Yellow Jackets had three players from that game honored by the ACC - offensive tackle Zach Quinney (co-Offensive Lineman of the Week), quarterback Jeff Sims (Rookie of the Week) and defensive end Jordan Domineck (Defensive Lineman of the Week).
It was the third time Sims has received such an honor. He set career highs for rushing yard (108) and touchdown passes (three) and became the first freshman in the country to run for at least 100 yards and pass for at least three TDs in a game this season. Sims has thrown for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 385 yards and four TDs this year.
Domineck had a crucial strip sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown that changed the momentum of the game against Duke. He finished with two sacks and 2½ tackles for loss. He leads the team with four sacks and 7½ tackles for loss.
"We're a culture built on effort," Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. "He plays with ridiculous effort. When you do that, good things happen, and that's what he did. He did a great job giving great effort when we weren't playing (for a month), and it showed."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|11
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|1
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|157
|199
|Total Plays
|29
|29
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|44
|Rush Attempts
|21
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|27
|155
|Comp. - Att.
|2-8
|11-17
|Yards Per Pass
|1.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|27
|PASS YDS
|155
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|199
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|2/8
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|9
|65
|0
|20
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|7
|37
|1
|34
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|4
|28
|0
|23
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 92 DL
|J. Griffin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|47.7
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|11/17
|155
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|5
|30
|1
|10
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|6
|24
|1
|20
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|3
|3
|53
|0
|36
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|3
|44
|0
|33
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 34 CB
|A. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 55 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|2
|42.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|21.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|9.0
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 35(7:45 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to NCST 34 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson90-S.Jackson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - NCST 50(8:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to NCST 35 for 15 yards (25-S.Battle6-J.Harris).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NCST 45(8:25 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(9:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to NCST 45 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson99-D.Joseph).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - NCST 35(9:24 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to NCST 42 for 23 yards (15-A.White).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(9:38 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 36 for 19 yards. Penalty on GT 78-J.DeFoor Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(9:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:12 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for 20 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 5(10:15 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(10:34 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to GT 5 for 36 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 46(10:50 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to GT 41 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 49(11:09 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to GT 46 for 5 yards (89-A.Owens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(11:50 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to NCST 49 for 4 yards.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(12:12 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 45 for 33 yards (16-M.Sims).
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 22 for 17 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling1-J.Thomas). Penalty on NCST 33-I.Duffy Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 34(12:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(12:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 42(13:01 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 34 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson52-C.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(13:29 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 42 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson0-T.Dawkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:46 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 49 for 13 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 29(14:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 36 for 7 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:44 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(15:00 - 2nd) 8-R.Person runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 29(0:23 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to GT 20 for 9 yards (35-J.Ivey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:00 - 1st) 8-R.Person to GT 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry35-J.Ivey).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(1:24 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to GT 33 for 12 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NCST 25(1:36 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 38 yards from GT 25. 5-T.Thomas pushed ob at GT 45 for 18 yards (5-J.Howard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - NCST 25(2:09 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NCST 35(2:42 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to NCST 45 for 20 yards. Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - NCST 30(3:19 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to GT 35 for 5 yards (10-T.Ingle56-V.Martin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(3:57 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 30 for -7 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - NCST 23(4:24 - 1st) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at GT 37 for 14 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(4:47 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 23 FUMBLES (56-V.Martin). to GT 23 for no gain. Team penalty on GT Unnecessary roughness offsetting. Team penalty on NCST Unnecessary roughness offsetting.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:19 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to GT 22 FUMBLES. 28-D.Smith to GT 24 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 40 yards from NCST 35 to GT 25 fair catch by 28-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 23(5:24 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 23(5:29 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - GATECH 30(5:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at GT 23 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(6:13 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at GT 30 for -10 yards (31-K.Kennard).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(6:30 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to GT 20 for 10 yards (1-J.Thomas6-D.Curry).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(6:53 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to GT 30 for 5 yards (39-W.Walker92-J.Griffin).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 47(7:16 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs ob at GT 35 for 18 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 46(7:53 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 47 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(8:14 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks runs ob at NCST 46 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 35(8:31 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 42 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(8:51 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 4 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 18(9:12 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to NCST 31 for 13 yards (16-M.Sims).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:51 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 18 for -2 yards (16-M.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 40(9:59 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 60 yards from GT 40 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 40(10:05 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - NCST 31(10:41 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 40 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson29-A.McNeill).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(10:52 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 31 for -7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(10:52 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 14(11:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 48 yards from NCST 14 to GT 38 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 14(11:08 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 14(11:14 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(11:20 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 41(11:25 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 45 yards from GT 41. 5-T.Thomas runs ob at NCST 14 for no gain.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 46(11:58 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 41 for -5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 39(12:29 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 46 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(12:35 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 27(13:01 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 39 for 12 yards (15-A.White).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(13:33 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 27 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams56-V.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(13:37 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NCST 36(13:45 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 37 yards from NCST 36. 26-J.Blancato to GT 27 for no gain (26-T.Pennix).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 36(13:52 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 39(14:27 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for -3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(14:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(14:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 39 for 12 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 64 yards from GT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 26 yards (17-D.Knight1-J.Thomas).
