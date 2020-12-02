|
|
|IOWA
|ILL
No. 19 Iowa hopes to make it seven straight over Illinois
Teams coming off recent wins over Nebraska meet Saturday when Illinois hosts No. 19 Iowa in Champaign, Ill.
The Fighting Illini beat the Cornhuskers 41-23 two weeks ago in Lincoln, Neb., while the Hawkeyes posted a 26-20 home victory on Nov. 27.
Iowa is seeking its first five-game winning streak since opening 2015 with 12 straight wins, but coach Kirk Ferentz is not taking Illinois lightly.
Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, who played against Nebraska for the first time since the opener because of COVID-19 issues, threw for 205 yards and a touchdown to improve to 7-5 in his career in games he's able to complete. Four others took a crack at the position, with minimal success, while Peters was out.
"The last time out when they had their quarterback back in and were able to do the things they wanted to do, they did them extremely well against a team that we struggled to beat the other day," Ferentz said.
"It was an impressive outing when they were with Nebraska, and that's the Illinois team we're trying to get ready for right now," he added.
The Hawkeyes have outscored their last four opponents by a combined 151-55 and averaged 37.8 points per game.
"Our goal at the start of the season wasn't to be 4-2, but four weeks ago that was the best we could do," Ferentz said. "I'm proud of what they've done the last four weeks."
In the win over Nebraska, Tyler Goodson finished with 111 yards on a career-high 30 carries, while Spencer Petras completed 18-of-30 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once. The Hawkeyes scored the final 13 points of the game for their sixth straight win in the series.
Illinois (2-3) had last Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State canceled due to COVID concerns and is seeking its third straight win after knocking off Rutgers 23-20 and Nebraska for the first time in Lincoln since 1924.
"As we went into the football season, we knew we were going to need to be flexible, that things could change quickly, and that's exactly what happened for us this past week," coach Lovie Smith said Monday.
"We were really excited about playing one of the best teams in the country here at home, but once the decision was made by the league, we moved on quickly to Iowa. It doesn't take much for us to get fired up about playing the Hawkeyes," Smith said.
Illinois has had five 100-yard rushing efforts in its last three games, including two each from Mike Epstein and Chase Brown. Against Nebraska, Epstein picked up 113 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Brown carried 26 times for 110 yards and two scores.
The Illini average 222.4 yards per game on the ground, second only to Ohio State's 233.3 in the Big Ten.
For the second straight game, the Illini defense picked off three passes. Linebacker Jake Hansen has made one in each game.
Iowa leads the all-time series 38-35-2 and has won the last six games and 11 of 12. The last time the game was played in Champaign, Iowa posted a 63-0 victory in 2018 -- its largest margin of victory in the series.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|187
|156
|Total Plays
|36
|30
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|55
|Rush Attempts
|18
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|142
|101
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|4-35.8
|Return Yards
|0
|4
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|101
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|156
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|10/18
|142
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|5
|56
|1
|37
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|9
|36
|0
|12
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|4
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|3
|2
|46
|1
|24
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|4
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 48 DL
|E. Hurkett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|4
|45.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|8/11
|101
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|9
|27
|0
|6
|
R. Love III 28 RB
|R. Love III
|5
|16
|0
|8
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|4
|16
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|2
|2
|37
|1
|25
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|3
|2
|27
|1
|24
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|2
|15
|0
|18
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barnes 48 DL
|B. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|4
|35.8
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
C. Griffin 11 K
|C. Griffin
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:14 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters kneels at ILL 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 9(0:18 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on IOW 73-C.Ince False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 4. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 13 - IOWA 25(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to ILL 4 for 21 yards (42-M.Marchese6-T.Adams).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 16(0:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 10 for 6 yards (31-D.Witherspoon). Penalty on IOW 77-A.Jackson Holding 9 yards enforced at ILL 16. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(0:50 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 16 for 6 yards (99-O.Carney).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 46(1:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to ILL 22 for 24 yards (8-N.Hobbs6-T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to ILL 46 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs96-R.Perry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 31(1:42 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 37 yards from ILL 31. 16-C.Jones to IOW 32 for no gain. Penalty on ILL 25-K.Joseph Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 31(1:46 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ILL 31(2:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for no gain (13-J.Evans57-C.Golston).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for 6 yards (13-J.Evans44-S.Benson).
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 22(2:59 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 23(3:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to ILL 22 for 1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 23(3:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(4:13 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 23 for 6 yards (96-R.Perry).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(4:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 29 for 12 yards (6-T.Adams31-D.Witherspoon).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(5:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to ILL 41 for 13 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ILL 17(5:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 37 yards from ILL 17 out of bounds at the IOW 46.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ILL 17(5:22 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ILL 17(5:28 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - ILL 15(6:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 17 for 2 yards (44-S.Benson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(6:18 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 26 for 1 yard (26-K.Merriweather). Penalty on ILL 54-J.Pearl Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(6:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 33(7:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to ILL 22 for 11 yards (8-N.Hobbs6-T.Adams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 42(7:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to ILL 33 for 9 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(8:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 42 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(8:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 44(8:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 40 for 4 yards (99-O.Carney31-D.Witherspoon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 50(9:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to ILL 44 for 6 yards (31-D.Witherspoon42-M.Marchese).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(9:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 50 for 2 yards (42-M.Marchese48-B.Barnes).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILL 17(10:04 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 35 yards from ILL 17. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 48 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - ILL 7(10:40 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 17 for 10 yards (8-M.Hankins4-D.Belton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - ILL 6(11:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 7 for 1 yard (31-J.Campbell).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(11:51 - 2nd) 28-R.Love to ILL 6 for -7 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWA 42(11:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 45 yards from IOW 42 to ILL 13 fair catch by 11-C.Griffin.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 42 for -3 yards (92-I.Gay99-O.Carney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(13:23 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for no gain (2-D.Smith).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(13:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 38-M.Pottebaum. 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 45 for 20 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(13:35 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(13:35 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(14:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to IOW 12 for 25 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 41(14:26 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to IOW 37 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ILL 41(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to IOW 41 for no gain (96-J.Heflin54-D.Nixon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(0:12 - 1st) 28-R.Love to IOW 41 for 7 yards (4-D.Belton).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 44(0:51 - 1st) 28-R.Love to IOW 48 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(1:28 - 1st) 28-R.Love to ILL 44 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 37 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 36(2:01 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 39 yards from IOW 36 to ILL 25 fair catch by 11-C.Griffin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 36(2:04 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 34(2:37 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 36 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(3:10 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 34 for 5 yards (44-T.Barnes2-D.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 19(3:42 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for 10 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 18(4:18 - 1st) 7-S.Petras scrambles to IOW 19 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen99-O.Carney).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(4:49 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 18 for 7 yards (99-O.Carney).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 45(4:55 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 34 yards from IOW 45 to IOW 11 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 42(5:30 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to IOW 45 for -3 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 47(6:09 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to IOW 42 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(6:44 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to IOW 47 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWA 6(6:50 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 42 yards from IOW 6 to IOW 48 fair catch by 11-C.Griffin.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - IOWA 5(7:33 - 1st) 7-S.Petras scrambles to IOW 6 for 1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IOWA 5(7:36 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 8(8:02 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 5 for -3 yards (49-S.Coleman).
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 30 for 26 yards (29-C.Bobak89-T.Reiman). Penalty on IOW 20-J.Brents Holding 8 yards enforced at IOW 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILL 24(8:14 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 24(8:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to IOW 24 for no gain (57-C.Golston).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:38 - 1st) 28-R.Love to IOW 24 for 1 yard (4-D.Belton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 38(10:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to IOW 25 for 13 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 43(10:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to IOW 38 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(11:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to IOW 43 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather33-R.Moss).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 36(11:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to IOW 46 for 18 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 32(12:15 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 36 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(12:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 2 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg48-E.Hurkett).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 20(12:52 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 54 yards from IOW 20. 11-C.Griffin to ILL 30 for 4 yards (84-A.Spiewak).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - IOWA 11(13:39 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 20 for 9 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 18(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 11 for -7 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(14:56 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 18 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown96-R.Perry).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 62 yards from ILL 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 15 for 12 yards (34-R.Meed).
-
EMICH
WMICH
50
42
4th 5:42 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
14
31
3rd 2:10 NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
35
3rd 10:58 ESP3
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
BC
UVA
17
20
2nd 0:00
-
19IOWA
ILL
13
14
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
7
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
17
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
6
3
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
22WASH
21
3
2nd 4:13 FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
7
17
2nd 7:29 ACCN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062.5 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
041 O/U
-1
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU