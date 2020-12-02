|
|
|KANSAS
|TXTECH
Kansas set to face last foe it beat: Texas Tech
Late in a strange season with not much at stake for either team, motivation figures to be a challenge when Kansas visits Texas Tech on Saturday in a matchup of teams ready to turn the page to 2021.
However, there is some fuel in that particular tank for both the Jayhawks (0-8, 0-7 Big 12) and Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6).
"I feel like it's motivation just to go out with a bang, create momentum for next season and be able to look back and be a team that had a winning record at home," Red Raiders receiver Erik Ezukanma said.
There is actually a little more for Texas Tech to ponder.
Last fall, amid a series of games that slipped through the Red Raiders' fingers in the closing minutes, a loss to Kansas stung at a different level.
After leading 17-0 in the first half and 34-27 midway through the fourth quarter, Texas Tech blocked a Jayhawks field-goal attempt in the closing seconds, and Red Raiders defensive back Douglas Coleman recovered. He started downfield with the return before inexplicably trying to lateral to a teammate who wasn't close enough to accept the pitch.
Kansas long snapper Logan Klusman covered the loose ball at the 14-yard line with two seconds remaining to give kicker Liam Jones a second chance, and this time Jones connected from 32 yards for a 37-34 Jayhawks victory.
Kansas hasn't won since then, losing 12 in a row, and the means to the outcome that night isn't something either team will forget any time soon.
"Put on the tape from last year," second-year Red Raiders coach Matt Wells said during a weekly media session on Monday. "We remember. We remember that game in Lawrence really good."
There is some notable inspiration for the Jayhawks as well.
With a roster built around 26 freshmen -- the most in the country -- Kansas has been battered and bruised in head coach Les Miles' second season. The Jayhawks have allowed 38 points or more in every game this season and 47 or more in six of their seven league contests. This week and next at home against Texas are the last chances for Kansas to avoid the program's second winless season since 1955.
In a 59-23 loss against TCU last week, six freshmen started on offense and Kansas used three quarterbacks. Junior Miles Kendrick was at the wheel the entire second half and produced 166 passing yards and two touchdown passes with on interception. Freshman Jalon Daniels had started six of the previous seven games but never got back on the field against TCU after Kendrick took over.
"I think this week will be a week of practice that we'll enjoy the competition between those two guys," Miles said during his weekly media session.
Texas Tech got plenty of spark on offense as well last week in a 50-44 loss at Oklahoma State that punctured the Red Raiders' bid for a .500 season.
Buoyed by big plays, especially in the running game, Texas Tech torched the Cowboys' defense for 639 total yards. Quarterback Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, but the most encouraging signs came on the ground, where SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns while Xavier White added 98 yards and a score.
The big offensive day bodes well with the Red Raiders set to face Kansas. The Jayhawks rank last in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing 5.7 yards a carry and 229.1 yards per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
20 RB
67 RuYds, 21 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
M. Price
18 WR
33 ReYds, REC, 71 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|14
|Rushing
|4
|9
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|156
|324
|Total Plays
|58
|54
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|229
|Rush Attempts
|35
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|96
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|12-22
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.1
|2-53.5
|Return Yards
|-2
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|4-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|96
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|14/23
|96
|0
|0
|
J. Daniels 17 QB
|J. Daniels
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|17
|67
|0
|19
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|5
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|13
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|7
|5
|38
|0
|12
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|5
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|4
|4
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Golightly 10 WR
|T. Golightly
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Betts 34 S
|N. Betts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 28 LB
|T. Berryhill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|2/2
|42
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|7
|38.1
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|12/22
|95
|0
|1
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|13
|104
|0
|30
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|71
|1
|70
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|10
|37
|0
|12
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|7
|17
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|5
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|4
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|10-0
|2.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|2/4
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|2
|53.5
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|4
|13.0
|42
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(13:17 - 4th) Penalty on TT 76-C.Rogers False start 5 yards enforced at TT 44. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 11(13:26 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 15 for 4 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 11(14:01 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(14:06 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 11 for no gain (97-T.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(0:06 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 34 for 3 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:12 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 31 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts).
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 11(0:32 - 3rd) 83-J.Borcila 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 17(1:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 11 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16(1:23 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 17 for -1 yard (95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(2:07 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 47(2:11 - 3rd) 14-X.White to TT 50 FUMBLES (9-K.Prunty). 34-N.Betts to TT 16 for 45 yards (19-L.Fouonji).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(2:26 - 3rd) 14-X.White to TT 47 for 4 yards (34-N.Betts).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 40(2:47 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 43 for -3 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 45(2:47 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to TT 40 for 5 yards (90-D.Drew).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(3:32 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 45 for 3 yards (90-D.Drew).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(4:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Miles.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(4:21 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 37 for no gain (11-E.Monroe). Penalty on TT 11-E.Monroe Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at KAN 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(4:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 37 for 3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(5:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 34 for 3 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(5:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 31 for 1 yard (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:25 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 3(7:04 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 4(7:04 - 3rd) 18-M.Price to KAN 3 for 1 yard (22-D.Mayberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(7:47 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 4 for no gain (8-K.Mayberry19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TXTECH 4(8:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 6(8:31 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 4 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 10(9:17 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 6 for 4 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 13(9:17 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 10 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(10:00 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 13 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 24(10:15 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 15 for 9 yards (98-C.Sampson3-R.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 24(10:26 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 24 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(11:10 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 24 for 3 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(11:34 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 14-X.White Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KAN 12. No Play.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 42(11:34 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 12 for 30 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 16 - TXTECH 45(11:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to KAN 42 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(11:45 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 35 for 4 yards. Penalty on TT 18-M.Price Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXTECH 15(12:25 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 38 yards from KAN 15 to TT 47 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko. Penalty on KAN 39-R.Malbrough Fair catch interference 14 yards enforced at TT 47.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 21(12:25 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 15 for -6 yards. Team penalty on KAN Holding declined. (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 21(12:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 21 for no gain (97-T.Bradford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(13:28 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 21 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 27(14:05 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 27. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 19 for -2 yards (32-T.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(14:14 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:20 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 27 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:55 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - TXTECH 24(0:03 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - TXTECH 16(0:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at TT 24 for -8 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 11(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 72-A.Lopeti False start 5 yards enforced at TT 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 11(0:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles runs ob at TT 11 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(1:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 26(1:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 11 for 15 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 34(2:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw pushed ob at TT 26 for 8 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:00 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 34 for 1 yard (90-D.Drew).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 43(2:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to TT 35 for 8 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(2:50 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 43 for 4 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 41(3:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm runs ob at TT 47 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:45 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 41 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 32(4:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 37 FUMBLES (11-E.Monroe). 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 38 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 29(4:53 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 32 for 3 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(4:58 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 29 for 6 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 23(5:08 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 23(5:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 26(5:40 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 23 for 3 yards (19-G.Potter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(6:15 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 26 for 4 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(6:15 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to KAN 30 for 33 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:00 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 34 yards from KAN 39. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 37 for 10 yards (22-R.Fiorentino).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 33(7:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 23-A.Pesek-Hickson. 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 39 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - KANSAS 33(7:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(7:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 33 for -6 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 41(8:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 38 FUMBLES (34-N.Betts). 50-M.Harris to KAN 39 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 50(8:30 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to KAN 41 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(8:43 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 50 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(9:15 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 50 for 17 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 32(9:25 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 33 for -1 yard (1-K.Merriweather25-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(9:50 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick to TT 32 for 1 yard (25-D.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:40 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw to TT 33 for 8 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick to TT 41 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:40 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 44 for 3 yards (96-P.Blidi). Penalty on TT 96-P.Blidi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 44.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(12:15 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 41 for 19 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(12:15 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 41 for 19 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 22(12:15 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXTECH 34(13:04 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 22 for 12 yards (19-G.Potter3-R.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 34(13:05 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to KAN 34 for no gain (34-N.Betts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 29(13:40 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 19-L.Fouonji False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 29. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(13:40 - 2nd) 14-X.White to KAN 29 for -2 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(13:40 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 50-J.Burger Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KAN 12. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 25(14:19 - 2nd) 14-X.White to KAN 12 for 13 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 26(14:30 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 89-C.Leggett. 89-C.Leggett to KAN 25 for 1 yard (34-N.Betts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(14:19 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(14:30 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 14-S.Parker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 41.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(14:40 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to KAN 41 for 10 yards (14-S.Parker).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 29(15:00 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 49 for 20 yards (8-K.Lassiter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(0:16 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 29 for 5 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KANSAS 38(0:40 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 37 yards from KAN 38. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 24 for -1 yard (10-T.Golightly).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 39(1:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 38 for -1 yard (1-K.Merriweather).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(1:55 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 39 for -1 yard (90-D.Drew97-T.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(2:00 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 27(2:30 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 10-T.Golightly. 10-T.Golightly to KAN 40 for 13 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 25(3:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles to KAN 27 for 2 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 30(3:20 - 1st) Team penalty on KAN False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 30. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(3:47 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 30 for 7 yards (24-A.Beck).
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 61 yards from TT 35. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 23 for 19 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(4:05 - 1st) 18-M.Price runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 19(4:10 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma. Penalty on KAN 9-K.Prunty Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TT 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 19(4:20 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(4:41 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 19 for 1 yard (98-C.Sampson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 49(4:55 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 31 yards from TT 49 Downed at the TT 18.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 48(5:45 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 49 for 3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - KANSAS 38(6:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 48 for 10 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(7:00 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 38 for -8 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 44(7:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 46 for 2 yards (23-D.Fields).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(8:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 44 for 8 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(8:30 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 36 for 5 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:56 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 31 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 29(9:01 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 29(9:10 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 14-X.White.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 32(9:51 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 89-C.Leggett. 89-C.Leggett to KAN 29 for 3 yards (14-S.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(10:00 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 39(10:00 - 1st) 14-X.White to KAN 32 for 7 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(10:15 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to KAN 39 for 8 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 39(10:30 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to KAN 47 for 14 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(10:43 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 39 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 21(10:56 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 44 yards from KAN 21. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 36 for 1 yard (22-J.Codwell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 21(11:10 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:43 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 21 for 1 yard (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:51 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 19-S.McBride.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 5(11:56 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-K.Prunty at KAN 5. 9-K.Prunty touchback.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(12:00 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(12:30 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 5 for 2 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 10(12:45 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 7 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris28-T.Berryhill).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 16(12:52 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 10 for 6 yards (19-G.Potter15-K.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(13:12 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 16 for 1 yard (4-E.Jones1-K.Logan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 17(13:30 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 42 yards from KAN 17. 42-C.Nwabuko to KAN 17 for 42 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 17(13:45 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 18(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 17 for -1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 18 for no gain (16-T.Leggett).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 62 yards from TT 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 18 for 15 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
59
31
3rd 2:18 FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
4th 1:51 ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
27
24
4th 11:25 ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
28
20
4th 2:54 ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
4th 3:48 ESP+
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
21
3rd 0:06 ESP2
-
PSU
RUT
20
7
4th 9:35 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
33
26
4th 14:15 SECN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
38
7
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
4th 11:28 ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
34
27
4th 10:42 BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
6
13
4th 13:17 FS2
-
BALLST
CMICH
10
7
2nd 12:51 ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
10
2nd 9:49 ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
10
0
2nd 10:50 ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
9
14
2nd 13:51 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
0
3
1st 9:21 NBC
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
071 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
6FLA
TENN
0
063.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BC
UVA
0
053 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
045.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
+10.5
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
042 O/U
-2
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU