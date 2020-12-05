Drive Chart
LAMON
ARKST

ARKST
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:00 POS
+1 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 8
10:58
34-M.Murray to ARKS 9 for 1 yard.
LAMON
2 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
2:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 23 LAMON 39
11:11
83-D.Sparks punts 53 yards from ULM 39 Downed at the ARKS 8.
Sack
3RD & 15 LAMON 47
11:54
10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 39 for -8 yards (17-S.Tuitavake30-D.Bean).
No Gain
2ND & 15 LAMON 47
11:58
10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
Sack
1ST & 10 ARKST 48
12:36
10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 47 for -5 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+14 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 38
13:04
10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
2ND & 2 LAMON 33
13:35
8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 38 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
14:03
10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 33 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:03
47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
ARKST
1 Pass
1 Rush
72 YDS
0:57 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:03
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 14:03
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 14:16
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
00:57
pos
7
34
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 6:21
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 6:28
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
02:19
pos
7
27
Point After TD 14:21
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 14:27
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
81
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:22
0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Offside declined. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:34
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
03:58
pos
7
13
Point After TD 9:20
39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:25
8-J.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:44
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:04
0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:12
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:14
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 15
Rushing 4 2
Passing 7 11
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 0-8 8-11
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 180 422
Total Plays 41 43
Avg Gain 4.4 9.8
Net Yards Rushing 54 41
Rush Attempts 17 19
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 2.2
Yards Passing 126 381
Comp. - Att. 12-24 14-24
Yards Per Pass 4.5 15.9
Penalties - Yards 6-41 1-2
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-40.4 1-44.0
Return Yards 32 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-32 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UL-Monroe 0-9 700-7
Arkansas St. 3-7 14147-35
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 126 PASS YDS 381
54 RUSH YDS 41
180 TOTAL YDS 422
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hunt 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 126 0 0 94.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 539 5 4 109.2
J. Hunt 12/24 126 0 0
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -6 0 0 49.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 1537 8 7 118.0
C. Suits 1/1 -6 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 270 3
J. Johnson 8 39 1 15
K. Roach 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 100 1
K. Roach 1 8 0 8
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 91 0
I. Phillips 2 7 0 4
J. Hunt 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 19 1
J. Hunt 5 -5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 132 3
M. Jackson 3 3 47 0 27
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 217 0
J. Hodoh 3 2 22 0 14
P. Carter 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 284 2
P. Carter 2 2 20 0 20
J. Frett 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 270 1
J. Frett 2 1 18 0 18
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 263 1
J. Bloomfield 3 1 10 0 10
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 343 0
J. Pederson 4 1 10 0 10
J. Carroll 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 104 1
J. Carroll 2 1 5 0 5
D. Hickman 85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hickman 1 0 0 0 0
T. Lamm 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 112 0
T. Lamm 1 0 0 0 0
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 79 0
I. Phillips 1 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 67 1
J. Johnson 1 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Webster 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Webster 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odom 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Odom 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Hughes 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/4 12/15
D. Hughes 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Sparks 83 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 0
D. Sparks 5 40.4 2 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
M. Jackson 3 14.3 18 0
P. Carter 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
P. Carter 1 34.0 34 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 295 4 0 399.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 1732 14 2 162.6
L. Hatcher 10/12 295 4 0
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 86 1 1 113.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 1678 17 5 137.6
L. Bonner 4/11 86 1 1
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Hanson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 545 3
J. Jones 10 17 0 7
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 142 1
M. Murray 6 15 0 11
L. Hatcher 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 17 0
L. Hatcher 1 4 0 4
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 109 1
R. Graham 1 3 0 3
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 23 0
L. Bonner 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Rucker 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 249 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 143 1
C. Rucker 8 7 249 3 69
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 75 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 295 1
J. Foreman 6 3 75 2 46
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 227 1
R. Tyler 3 2 38 0 26
J. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 77 0
J. Jones 1 1 12 0 12
B. Bowling 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 500 7
B. Bowling 4 1 7 0 7
J. Strong 26 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Strong 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Bonner 1-0 1.0 0
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Merrill 1-0 0.0 0
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
S. Tuitavake 0-1 0.5 0
D. Bean 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Bean 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
9/16 37/39
B. Grupe 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 0 0
R. Hanson 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Foreman 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
J. Foreman 2 16.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 1:35 3 -3 Punt
11:04 LAMON 44 1:44 4 56 TD
5:22 LAMON 25 2:14 5 0 Punt
1:22 LAMON 50 0:45 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 LAMON 6 0:52 3 3 Punt
13:11 LAMON 43 4:18 12 39 FG Miss
6:21 LAMON 27 2:30 7 44 Downs
0:08 LAMON 20 0:00 1 8 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 LAMON 25 2:52 6 14 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 ARKST 33 2:14 6 67 TD
9:20 ARKST 2 3:58 9 98 TD
2:56 ARKST 34 1:34 6 16 Downs
0:29 ARKST 19 0:00 1 69 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 LAMON 45 0:00 1 -12 INT
8:40 ARKST 20 2:19 5 80 TD
3:44 ARKST 29 3:25 10 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 28 0:57 3 72 TD
10:58 ARKST 8 0:00 1 1

ARKST
Red Wolves

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 8
(10:58 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 9 for 1 yard.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - LAMON 39
(11:11 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks punts 53 yards from ULM 39 Downed at the ARKS 8.
Sack
3 & 15 - LAMON 47
(11:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 39 for -8 yards (17-S.Tuitavake30-D.Bean).
No Gain
2 & 15 - LAMON 47
(11:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(12:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 47 for -5 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 38
(13:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - LAMON 33
(13:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 38 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(14:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 33 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
(14:03 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:03 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+66 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 34
(14:16 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 28
(14:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 6 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(14:54 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 28 for 28 yards.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Halftime (1 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 20
(0:08 - 2nd) 35-K.Roach to ULM 28 for 8 yards.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (10 plays, 27 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 44
(0:19 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 44 yards from ULM 44 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 44
(0:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 46
(0:53 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to ULM 44 for 2 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(1:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULM 46 for -1 yard.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 43
(1:22 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULM 45 for 12 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 41
(2:04 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 43 for 2 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(2:12 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
Penalty
4 & 3 - ARKST 36
(2:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 36. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARKST 36
(3:07 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 36 for no gain.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 29
(3:39 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 36 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(3:44 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - LAMON 29
(3:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 29
(3:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Carroll.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 29
(3:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Lamm.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(4:35 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ARKS 29 for 3 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ARKS 32 for 20 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 30
(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to ULM 48 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27
(6:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 30 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(6:21 - 2nd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 27 for 18 yards.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:21 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(6:28 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
+15 YD
3 & 2 - ARKST 39
(7:03 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker pushed ob at ULM 46 for 15 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 33
(7:37 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ARKS 39 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 31
(8:10 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 33 for 2 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(8:40 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for 11 yards.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 39 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 15 - LAMON 18
(8:53 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 15 - LAMON 18
(9:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
No Gain
2 & 15 - LAMON 18
(9:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt pushed ob at ARKS 18 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMON 13
(9:36 - 2nd) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 13. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 13
(9:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 23
(10:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARKS 13 for 10 yards.
+3 YD
4 & 3 - LAMON 26
(10:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt to ARKS 23 for 3 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - LAMON 33
(11:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ARKS 26 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 33
(11:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(11:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 33 for no gain.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(12:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ARKS 33 for 13 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 48
(12:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 46 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 43
(13:11 - 2nd) 2-M.Jackson to ULM 48 for 5 yards.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (1 plays, -12 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(13:24 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-T.Odom at ULM 11. 26-T.Odom pushed ob at ULM 43 for 32 yards.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - LAMON 9
(13:29 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 36 yards from ULM 9 to ULM 45 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMON 9
(13:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LAMON 9
(13:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Hickman.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 6
(14:15 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 9 for 3 yards.
Kickoff
(14:21 - 2nd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 12 for 12 yards. Penalty on ULM 5-J.Frett Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at ULM 12.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - End of Quarter (1 plays, 69 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:21 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
+15 YD
3 & 13 - ARKST 15
(14:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 13 - ARKST 15
(14:37 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 12
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULM 15 for -3 yards.
+69 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19
(0:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ULM 12 for 69 yards.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LAMON 46
(0:37 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 27 yards from ARKS 46 to ARKS 19 fair catch by 11-D.Marshall.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMON 46
(0:57 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
No Gain
2 & 6 - LAMON 46
(1:03 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 50
(1:22 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ARKS 46 for 4 yards.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - ARKST 50
(1:22 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Strong.
+14 YD
4 & 7 - ARKST 50
(1:22 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson complete to 26-J.Strong. 26-J.Strong to ULM 38 FUMBLES (10-T.Webster). 26-J.Strong to ULM 36 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 50
(1:26 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 50
(1:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(1:53 - 1st) 18-R.Graham to ULM 50 for 3 yards.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 35
(2:27 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 47 for 12 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 34
(2:56 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 35 for 1 yard.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Punt (5 plays, 0 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LAMON 25
(3:08 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 41 yards from ULM 25 Downed at the ARKS 34.
+5 YD
3 & 15 - LAMON 20
(4:21 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt scrambles pushed ob at ULM 25 for 5 yards.
Penalty
3 & 10 - LAMON 25
(4:40 - 1st) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - LAMON 20
(5:01 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll to ULM 25 for 5 yards.
No Gain
1 & 15 - LAMON 20
(5:22 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 20 for no gain.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(5:22 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 88-T.Lamm False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(5:22 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (9 plays, 98 yards, 3:58 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:22 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Offside declined. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
+30 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 30
(5:34 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(6:01 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULM 30 for -1 yard.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - ARKST 43
(6:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ULM 29 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 44
(7:01 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULM 43 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(7:47 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ULM 44 for 4 yards.
+26 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 26
(8:17 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULM 48 for 26 yards.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 18
(8:47 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ARKS 26 for 8 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 17
(9:09 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 18 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 2
(9:16 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 2. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:20 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 4 for 4 yards. Penalty on ARKS 9-T.Thomas Illegal block in the back 2 yards enforced at ARKS 4.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - TD (4 plays, 56 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:20 - 1st) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & 4 - LAMON 4
(9:25 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 31
(9:54 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson pushed ob at ARKS 4 for 27 yards.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(10:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 31 for 15 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44
(10:58 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to ARKS 46 for 10 yards.
Kickoff
(11:04 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 44 for 34 yards.

ARKST
Red Wolves
 - TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:04 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
+55 YD
3 & 12 - ARKST 45
(11:12 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 12 - ARKST 45
(11:19 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(11:49 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for -2 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 42
(12:19 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 47 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARKST 40
(12:51 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 for 2 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(13:18 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 40 for 7 yards.

LAMON
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - LAMON 22
(13:25 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 45 yards from ULM 22 to ARKS 33 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling.
No Gain
3 & 13 - LAMON 22
(13:35 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
-6 YD
2 & 7 - LAMON 28
(14:10 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 22 for -6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(14:55 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 53 yards from ARKS 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 25 for 13 yards.
