Drive Chart
|
|
|LAMON
|ARKST
Preview not available
Preview not available
ARKST
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:00 POS
+1 YD
1ST & 10 ARKST 8
10:58
34-M.Murray to ARKS 9 for 1 yard.
LAMON
2 Pass
1 Rush
14 YDS
2:52 POS
Punt
4TH & 23 LAMON 39
11:11
83-D.Sparks punts 53 yards from ULM 39 Downed at the ARKS 8.
Sack
3RD & 15 LAMON 47
11:54
10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 39 for -8 yards (17-S.Tuitavake30-D.Bean).
No Gain
2ND & 15 LAMON 47
11:58
10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
Sack
1ST & 10 ARKST 48
12:36
10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 47 for -5 yards (22-C.Bonner).
+14 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 38
13:04
10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 14 yards.
+5 YD
2ND & 2 LAMON 33
13:35
8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 38 for 5 yards.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
14:03
10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 33 for 8 yards.
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:03
47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
ARKST
1 Pass
1 Rush
72 YDS
0:57 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:03
0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
Touchdown 14:16
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
00:57
pos
7
34
Touchdown 6:28
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
02:19
pos
7
27
Touchdown 14:27
3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
81
yds
00:00
pos
7
20
Point After TD 5:22
0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Offside declined. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:34
3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
83
yds
03:58
pos
7
13
Point After TD 11:04
0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:12
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
02:14
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|15
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-8
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|180
|422
|Total Plays
|41
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|9.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|41
|Rush Attempts
|17
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|126
|381
|Comp. - Att.
|12-24
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|15.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-41
|1-2
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.4
|1-44.0
|Return Yards
|32
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-32
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|126
|PASS YDS
|381
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|41
|
|
|180
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 8 RB
|J. Johnson
|8
|39
|1
|15
|
K. Roach 24 RB
|K. Roach
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Hunt 10 QB
|J. Hunt
|5
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|3
|3
|47
|0
|27
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|2
|2
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Bloomfield 17 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Carroll 81 WR
|J. Carroll
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Hickman 85 TE
|D. Hickman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 RB
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 26 S
|T. Odom
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hughes 39 K
|D. Hughes
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 83 K
|D. Sparks
|5
|40.4
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|3
|14.3
|18
|0
|
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|10/12
|295
|4
|0
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|4/11
|86
|1
|1
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|10
|17
|0
|7
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|6
|15
|0
|11
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|8
|7
|249
|3
|69
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|6
|3
|75
|2
|46
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|3
|2
|38
|0
|26
|
J. Jones 21 RB
|J. Jones
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Bowling 16 WR
|B. Bowling
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Strong 26 S
|J. Strong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuitavake 17 DE
|S. Tuitavake
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 0 K
|B. Grupe
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Foreman 13 WR
|J. Foreman
|2
|16.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 8(10:58 - 3rd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 9 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - LAMON 39(11:11 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks punts 53 yards from ULM 39 Downed at the ARKS 8.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - LAMON 47(11:54 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 39 for -8 yards (17-S.Tuitavake30-D.Bean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LAMON 47(11:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(12:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt sacked at ULM 47 for -5 yards (22-C.Bonner).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(13:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh pushed ob at ARKS 48 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 33(13:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson pushed ob at ULM 38 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:03 - 3rd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 33 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:03 - 3rd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:03 - 3rd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+66 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARKST 34(14:16 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 28(14:51 - 3rd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 34 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(14:54 - 3rd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Rucker.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 28 for 28 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARKST 44(0:19 - 2nd) 48-R.Hanson punts 44 yards from ULM 44 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARKST 44(0:23 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 46(0:53 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner to ULM 44 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(1:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULM 46 for -1 yard.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARKST 43(1:22 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULM 45 for 12 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 41(2:04 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 43 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(2:12 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Tyler.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - ARKST 36(2:23 - 2nd) Penalty on ULM 15-A.Hawley Offside 5 yards enforced at ARKS 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARKST 36(3:07 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 36 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARKST 29(3:39 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 36 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(3:44 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 29(3:51 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 29(3:54 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Carroll.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 29(3:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Lamm.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(4:35 - 2nd) 3-I.Phillips to ARKS 29 for 3 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(5:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ARKS 32 for 20 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 30(5:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 5-J.Frett. 5-J.Frett to ULM 48 for 18 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(6:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 30 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 2nd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 56 yards from ARKS 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 27 for 18 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(6:28 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARKST 39(7:03 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker pushed ob at ULM 46 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARKST 33(7:37 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ARKS 39 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 31(8:10 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 33 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(8:40 - 2nd) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 31 for 11 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - LAMON 18(8:53 - 2nd) 39-D.Hughes 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - LAMON 18(9:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LAMON 18(9:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt pushed ob at ARKS 18 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 13(9:36 - 2nd) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ARKS 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 13(9:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 23(10:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to ARKS 13 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 26(10:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt to ARKS 23 for 3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 33(11:07 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ARKS 26 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 33(11:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(11:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 33 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(12:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ARKS 33 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LAMON 48(12:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 46 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(13:11 - 2nd) 2-M.Jackson to ULM 48 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(13:24 - 2nd) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-T.Odom at ULM 11. 26-T.Odom pushed ob at ULM 43 for 32 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 9(13:29 - 2nd) 83-D.Sparks punts 36 yards from ULM 9 to ULM 45 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 9(13:37 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 9(13:57 - 2nd) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Hickman.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 6(14:15 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 9 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) 47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 12 for 12 yards. Penalty on ULM 5-J.Frett Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at ULM 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:21 - 2nd) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARKST 15(14:27 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - ARKST 15(14:37 - 2nd) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Jones to ULM 15 for -3 yards.
|+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(0:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ULM 12 for 69 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - LAMON 46(0:37 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 27 yards from ARKS 46 to ARKS 19 fair catch by 11-D.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LAMON 46(0:57 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Bloomfield.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 46(1:03 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Frett.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(1:22 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to ARKS 46 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 50(1:22 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson incomplete. Intended for 26-J.Strong.
|+14 YD
|
4 & 7 - ARKST 50(1:22 - 1st) 48-R.Hanson complete to 26-J.Strong. 26-J.Strong to ULM 38 FUMBLES (10-T.Webster). 26-J.Strong to ULM 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARKST 50(1:26 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ARKST 50(1:37 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 16-B.Bowling.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(1:53 - 1st) 18-R.Graham to ULM 50 for 3 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 35(2:27 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 21-J.Jones. 21-J.Jones pushed ob at ARKS 47 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 34(2:56 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 35 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LAMON 25(3:08 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 41 yards from ULM 25 Downed at the ARKS 34.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - LAMON 20(4:21 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt scrambles pushed ob at ULM 25 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:40 - 1st) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAMON 20(5:01 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 81-J.Carroll. 81-J.Carroll to ULM 25 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 20(5:22 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 14-P.Carter. 14-P.Carter to ULM 20 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(5:22 - 1st) Penalty on ULM 88-T.Lamm False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Offside declined. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARKST 30(5:34 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(6:01 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULM 30 for -1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARKST 43(6:29 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 13-J.Foreman. 13-J.Foreman to ULM 29 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARKST 44(7:01 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ULM 43 for 1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(7:47 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher scrambles to ULM 44 for 4 yards.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 26(8:17 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 87-R.Tyler. 87-R.Tyler to ULM 48 for 26 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARKST 18(8:47 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker to ARKS 26 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(9:09 - 1st) 34-M.Murray to ARKS 18 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 2(9:16 - 1st) 3-L.Hatcher incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARKS 2. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35. 13-J.Foreman to ARKS 4 for 4 yards. Penalty on ARKS 9-T.Thomas Illegal block in the back 2 yards enforced at ARKS 4.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) 39-D.Hughes extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - LAMON 4(9:25 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(9:54 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson pushed ob at ARKS 4 for 27 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 46(10:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ARKS 31 for 15 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(10:58 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 17-J.Bloomfield. 17-J.Bloomfield to ARKS 46 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35. 14-P.Carter to ULM 44 for 34 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:04 - 1st) 0-B.Grupe extra point is good. Team penalty on ULM Illegal formation declined.
|+55 YD
|
3 & 12 - ARKST 45(11:12 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 7-C.Rucker. 7-C.Rucker runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ARKST 45(11:19 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Foreman.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(11:49 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 45 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARKST 42(12:19 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 47 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARKST 40(12:51 - 1st) 21-J.Jones to ARKS 42 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(13:18 - 1st) 12-L.Bonner complete to 16-B.Bowling. 16-B.Bowling to ARKS 40 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - LAMON 22(13:25 - 1st) 83-D.Sparks punts 45 yards from ULM 22 to ARKS 33 fair catch by 16-B.Bowling.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - LAMON 22(13:35 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 28(14:10 - 1st) 10-J.Hunt complete to 8-J.Johnson. 8-J.Johnson to ULM 22 for -6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(14:55 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (92-F.Merrill).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-T.Mattson kicks 53 yards from ARKS 35. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 25 for 13 yards.
-
EMICH
WMICH
50
42
4th 5:42 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
14
31
3rd 2:05 NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
35
3rd 10:38 ESP3
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
BC
UVA
17
20
2nd 0:00
-
19IOWA
ILL
13
14
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
7
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
17
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
6
3
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
22WASH
21
3
2nd 4:13 FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
7
17
2nd 7:29 ACCN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062.5 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
041 O/U
-1
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU