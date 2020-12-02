|
|
|MEMP
|TULANE
Tulane would like to find success against Memphis
No lead is safe against the Memphis Tigers.
No lead is safe with the Tulane Green Wave.
So a dramatic momentum shift could be in the offing when those two teams meet in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday in New Orleans.
The visiting Tigers (6-2, 4-2 AAC) have come from behind in five of their wins. The Tigers had the biggest comeback win in school history when they overcame a 21-point margin to defeat UCF 50-49 back in October on a touchdown with a little more than a minute to play.
They trailed South Florida by 13 with four minutes remaining and scored two touchdowns, including another game-winner with a little more than a minute left, to prevail 34-33.
The offensive fireworks were absent in a 10-7 victory at Navy last week, but fourth-quarter dramatics were not. Memphis kicked a tiebreaking field goal early in the fourth quarter and the defense made it hold up.
"The defense is starting to come together," Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield said. "The guys have a better idea of what we're trying to do. The defense has been one of the bright spots for us this year, for sure."
If the offense can regain its form of earlier in the season, Memphis can still make a run. It's mathematically alive for a berth in the conference title game, though it would take quite a bit of help.
"We're trying to find a way to get into a rhythm running the football," Silverfield said. "We've got to find ways to get our offense going in the right direction."
Silverfield said it's especially important to establish the run and viable play action to slow down the Green Wave pass rush, which leads the AAC with 33 sacks.
Tulane had seven sacks when it beat the Tigers 40-24 two seasons ago, the teams' last meeting in New Orleans.
"They took us behind the woodshed and kicked our tail," Silverfield said.
That's the Green Wave's only victory in the last 13 meetings. Memphis prevailed at home last season, 47-17.
Tulane (5-5, 2-5) hasn't played since a gut-wrenching 30-24 loss in double overtime at Tulsa on Nov. 19.
The Green Wave led 14-0 after three quarters and watched Tulsa's third-string quarterback, Davis Brin, who was thrust into action because of injuries, produce three touchdowns, including a tying 37-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass as time expired in the fourth quarter.
After both teams kicked a field goal in the first overtime, Zaven Collins intercepted Michael Pratt and returned it 96 yards for the Golden Hurricane's winning touchdown.
"We had our foot on their necks and we let it slip," Green Wave linebacker Nick Anderson said.
Tulane led Navy 24-0 but was outscored 27-0 in the second half of its home opener in September.
Two games later, it led Houston 24-7 early in the second quarter before being outscored 42-7 the rest of the way. The Green Wave lost four leads against SMU before losing in overtime.
"We still have yet to play a full game," running back Stephon Huderson said. "We are getting tired of these 'almost' games."
This game was postponed one week as the AAC rearranged several games to accommodate COVID-related make-ups.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
B. White
3 QB
213 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -11 RuYds
|
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 26 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|23
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|270
|383
|Total Plays
|52
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|129
|Rush Attempts
|22
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|220
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|21-33
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|4-41.8
|Return Yards
|49
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|270
|TOTAL YDS
|383
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|17/29
|213
|2
|1
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|11
|39
|0
|19
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|4
|9
|0
|12
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|3
|-11
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|13
|5
|110
|1
|59
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|7
|5
|48
|0
|21
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Mashburn 26 LB
|C. Mashburn
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown Jr. 3 LB
|K. Brown Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 99 DL
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|4
|44.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|5
|21.4
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|7
|53
|0
|21
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|7
|30
|1
|10
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|14
|26
|2
|16
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|7
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|3
|57
|1
|42
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|5
|3
|55
|0
|38
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|6
|4
|46
|1
|18
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Brown 86 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|4
|41.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|21.5
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|4.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 22 for 21 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULANE 9(11:55 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(12:07 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 18 for 8 yards (46-C.Mashburn). Penalty on MEM 46-C.Mashburn Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at MEM 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(12:16 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 28(12:46 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 26 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(13:12 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to MEM 28 for 8 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 48(13:41 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to MEM 36 for 16 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(14:09 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 48 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 42(14:34 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 46 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 42 for 7 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 25(0:14 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 35 for 10 yards (30-R.Owens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(0:47 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson to TUL 25 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - MEMP 46(0:58 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 46 yards from TUL 46 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 40(1:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at TUL 46 for -6 yards (37-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(1:50 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(2:22 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 40 for no gain (7-P.Johnson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(2:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to TUL 40 for 13 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 12 - TULANE 49(3:11 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Johnson at MEM 16. 15-Q.Johnson to MEM 47 for 31 yards (80-T.James).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(3:48 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 49 for -2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(4:27 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 47 for 10 yards (3-K.Brown).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:06 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 43 for 18 yards (32-J.Francis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:13 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to TUL 25 fair catch by 46-K.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MEMP 6(5:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 18(5:57 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver to TUL 6 for 12 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 20(6:18 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver to TUL 18 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(6:54 - 3rd) 4-C.Austin complete to 3-B.White. 3-B.White to TUL 20 for 7 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(7:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 27 for 21 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 41(7:44 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 48 for 11 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 1 yard (37-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(8:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 33(8:22 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 0 yards enforced at MEM 40. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(8:51 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 33 for 3 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) 92-S.Stockwell kicks 58 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 30 for 23 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(9:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(9:45 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to MEM 10 for 14 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 31(10:21 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 24 for 7 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 35(10:49 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 31 for 4 yards (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(11:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 35 for 1 yard (16-C.Mashburn).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 43(12:04 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 36 for 21 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(12:08 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 38(12:20 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 43 for -5 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 39(13:24 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 38 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 43(13:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 39 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(14:02 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 43 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(14:47 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TUL 47 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 27(14:56 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 38 for 11 yards (9-J.Monroe31-L.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 45. 18-T.Washington to MEM 27 for 24 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(0:16 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 45 for -8 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 40(0:23 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-C.Dyson at MEM 50. 17-C.Dyson to MEM 47 for 3 yards (5-S.Dykes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(0:23 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 45. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(0:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 45 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(0:45 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - TULANE 43(0:51 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 27 yards from TUL 43 out of bounds at the MEM 30.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 50(0:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 43 for -7 yards (40-T.Pickens8-X.Cullens).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(1:03 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(1:08 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 58 yards from MEM 35. 4-J.Jackson to MEM 50 for 43 yards (39-H.Nash).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 2(1:22 - 2nd) 18-T.Washington runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - MEMP 2(1:36 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to TUL 2 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MEMP 9(1:42 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 7 yards enforced at TUL 9. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 3(1:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at TUL 9 for -6 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - MEMP 4(1:58 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 3 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen24-D.Williams). Penalty on MEM 18-T.Washington Unnecessary roughness offsetting. Team penalty on TUL Unnecessary roughness offsetting.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 8(2:06 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TUL 8 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen). Penalty on TUL 7-P.Johnson Offside 4 yards enforced at TUL 8. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 12(2:36 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 8 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 12(2:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(3:18 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 12 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 36(3:53 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 17 for 19 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(4:29 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 36 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 45(4:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TUL 40 for 15 yards (37-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(4:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 41(5:27 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 45 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(5:56 - 2nd) 18-T.Washington to MEM 41 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - TULANE 19(6:04 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 48 yards from TUL 19 out of bounds at the MEM 33.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 30(6:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 19 for -11 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 26(7:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 4 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 21(7:53 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 26 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(8:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 39 for 8 yards. Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 31. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 28(8:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 31 FUMBLES (15-Q.Johnson). 3-P.Watts to TUL 31 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(9:01 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 13(9:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones to TUL 21 for 8 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 9(9:59 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 13 for 4 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MEMP 35(10:07 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 47 yards from MEM 35 to TUL 18 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on TUL 37-M.Clark Holding 9 yards enforced at TUL 18.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 35(10:14 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(10:51 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for -1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(10:57 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 36 for 32 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(11:13 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 5(11:56 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts to MEM 3 for 2 yards (95-J.Cartwright).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 18(12:25 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll to MEM 5 for 13 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 25(12:58 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 18 for 7 yards (15-Q.Johnson30-R.Owens).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 24(13:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 25 for -1 yard (8-X.Cullens22-T.Lindsey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(14:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to MEM 24 for 3 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(14:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to MEM 27 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(0:04 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to MEM 45 for 38 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MEMP 26(0:18 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 44 yards from MEM 26. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 38 for 8 yards (30-R.Owens). Penalty on TUL 37-M.Clark Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TUL 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MEMP 26(0:22 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 31(0:57 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 26 for -5 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 21(1:28 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 31 for 10 yards (8-W.Langham).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(1:52 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 10 yards (9-J.Monroe). Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 31. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(2:12 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 31 for 11 yards (28-M.Moody).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 40(2:19 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from TUL 40 to MEM 20 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 40(2:24 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(2:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(2:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MEMP 26(2:44 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 41 yards from MEM 26. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 40 for 7 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - MEMP 31(2:44 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 8-X.Cullens False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 31(2:48 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 24(3:16 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to MEM 31 for 7 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(3:56 - 1st) 3-B.White to MEM 24 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 49 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 23 for 7 yards (46-K.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(4:09 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 45(4:34 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 42 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULANE 48(5:08 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to MEM 45 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus3-K.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 47(5:45 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to MEM 48 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(6:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 47 for 1 yard (16-C.Mashburn).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 37(6:50 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 9 yards (16-C.Mashburn).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(7:20 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 2 yards (3-K.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 35(7:25 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 33(8:01 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to TUL 35 for -2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(8:28 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to TUL 33 for 3 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(8:37 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 2(8:49 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 52 yards from TUL 2. 4-C.Austin to TUL 36 for 18 yards (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 2(8:56 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 2(9:32 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 2 for no gain (16-C.Mashburn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(10:04 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 2 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from MEM 35. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(10:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 27(10:38 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 14 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 27(10:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:58 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 27 for 2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 18-T.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 15(11:03 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:40 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to MEM 15 for 8 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 29(11:57 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to MEM 23 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(12:48 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 29 for 8 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 47(13:02 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 37 for 16 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 47(13:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(13:42 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 47 for -1 yard (99-K.Robinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 43(14:02 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 48 for 5 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(14:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 43 for 7 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 36 for 11 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
