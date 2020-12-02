|
|
|NEB
|PURDUE
Purdue, Nebraska look to end skids
Both Nebraska and Purdue had high expectations that they could be sleeper teams in the Big Ten West Division once the abbreviated season began.
However, with recent losing streaks and championship contention dashed for both, the Cornhuskers and Boilermakers will be playing for pride and to trying and establish late-season momentum going into next year when they meet on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Nebraska (1-4, 1-4 Big Ten) is on a two-game losing streak following a 41-23 home loss to Illinois and a 26-20 loss at Iowa.
The defeat against the red-hot Hawkeyes, in which Nebraska drove inside Iowa territory late in the game with a chance to win before a turnover ended its hopes, was better optics-wise than the blowout loss on home turf to the Fighting Illini.
But still, Nebraska was expecting to be better than 1-4 after the fifth game of the season.
"These guys want to get this right," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. "They are going to give us everything they have to get it right. We hope we still have three games and three opportunities. We need it as a football team. We're young in a lot of places. We didn't get bowl practices last year and we didn't get spring ball. We need opportunities to practice and opportunities to play games to really get the improvement we need."
Nebraska has struggled on offense all season, ranking 13th in the 14-team Big Ten at 20.6 points per game.
The Cornhuskers have played two quarterbacks extensively this season, Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey, with Martinez getting the bulk of the action last week and performing well.
Martinez completed 18 of 20 passes for 174 yards and also had a rushing touchdown, a performance that Nebraska hopes he can build on against Purdue.
On the other side, the Boilermakers (2-3, 2-3) had hopes they would be in the mix in the division following a 2-0 start with wins over Iowa and Illinois.
However, after a game at Wisconsin was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Badgers on Nov. 7, the Boilermakers have lost three straight -- at home to Northwestern, at Minnesota and at home against Rutgers.
Purdue fell to the Golden Gophers and the Scarlet Knights despite the return of its best player, wideout Rondale Moore, who missed the first three games with an injury.
Moore has collected 22 receptions for 192 yards total in the two games since his return.
Purdue has also played its last two games without starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who has been out with an injury. Backup Jack Plummer has performed well, going 55 of 77 (71.4 percent) for 604 yards with five touchdown passes and two interceptions in the two games.
"We understand there is a lot of work to be done," Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. "Losing is not fun and it shouldn't be fun. I think all of our coaches know that we have to do our part. Our players have to get back to work and try to correct some of the mistakes made in the past game."
--Field Level Media
|
|
A. Martinez
2 QB
179 PaYds, PaTD, 27 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
323 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|19
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|278
|330
|Total Plays
|54
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|7
|Rush Attempts
|29
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|0.4
|Yards Passing
|190
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|20-25
|30-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-87
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|4-30.8
|Return Yards
|66
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-66
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|7
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|330
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|19/24
|179
|1
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|11
|46
|1
|11
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|10
|27
|2
|15
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Jewett 22 RB
|C. Jewett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|8
|7
|98
|0
|25
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|6
|5
|39
|0
|11
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|5
|5
|36
|0
|13
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|2/2
|49
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 90 P
|W. Przystup
|3
|40.3
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|19.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|30/41
|323
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|7
|21
|0
|9
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|5
|-23
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|10
|8
|125
|1
|89
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|14
|12
|74
|0
|19
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|4
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|6
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|4
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|2
|30.5
|2
|33
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|2
|31.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|3
|31.3
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|12.0
|0
|0
|
G. Miller 88 TE
|G. Miller
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - NEB 21(11:15 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 48 for 27 yards. Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NEB 31(11:30 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 36 for 5 yards. Penalty on NEB 54-B.Benhart Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 31. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(12:10 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 31 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 7(12:09 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 15-D.Mitchell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 7. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 14 for 13 yards. Penalty on NEB 82-K.Rafdal Holding 7 yards enforced at NEB 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+89 YD
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 11(12:28 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(13:02 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 11 for -3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 46(13:09 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 40 yards from NEB 46 to PUR 14 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 42(13:38 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles runs ob at NEB 46 for 4 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 43(14:20 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 42 for -1 yard.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(15:00 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 43 for 1 yard.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 31(0:10 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 42 for 11 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(0:59 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for 2 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:29 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:35 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26(1:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 20 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(2:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 26 for 4 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(2:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 30 for 19 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 46(3:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 49 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(3:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 46 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NEB 20(3:37 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 41 yards from NEB 20. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 39 FUMBLES. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 39 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 11(4:25 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 20 for 9 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 16(5:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 11 FUMBLES. 26-D.Mills to NEB 11 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(5:37 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 16 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 44(5:43 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer punts 33 yards from NEB 44 Downed at the NEB 11.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - PURDUE 50(6:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 44 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - PURDUE 50(6:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 49(6:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 50 for 1 yard.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 3 for 38 yards. Penalty on PUR 72-S.Garvin Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 41. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 43(7:52 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to NEB 41 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 43(7:55 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44(8:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 43 for -1 yard.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(9:04 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 44 for 9 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:37 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 35 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 25 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 50 yards from NEB 50 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(10:05 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 1-D.Mackey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(10:08 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEB 4(10:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 1 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 10(10:57 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 4 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(11:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 10 for 8 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(11:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 18 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(12:34 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 29 for 4 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 48(12:59 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 33 for 15 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 46(13:40 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to PUR 48 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(14:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 3 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 33(14:39 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 43 for 10 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(14:54 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 33 for 8 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 25 for 25 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(0:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - PURDUE 9(0:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 11(0:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at NEB 9 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(0:19 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to NEB 11 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 32(0:26 - 2nd) punts -10 yards from NEB 32 blocked by 33-J.Anthrop. 88-G.Miller to NEB 20 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 32(0:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 32 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 32(0:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(0:45 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 31(0:48 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 32 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 31(1:19 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 31 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 31(1:26 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 31 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(1:51 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 31 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 15(1:59 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 40 yards from NEB 15 Downed at the PUR 45. Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 45.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - NEB 7(2:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 15 for 8 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 10(2:46 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 7 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(3:21 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 10 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PURDUE 38(4:30 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer punts 28 yards from NEB 38 Downed at the NEB 10.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 28(4:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer sacked at NEB 38 for -10 yards (95-B.Stille44-G.Nelson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 28(4:21 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(4:53 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 28 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(5:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 2-C.Tannor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(5:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 38. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 32(5:13 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 38 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 28(5:50 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 32 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(6:13 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 28 for 3 yards.
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 87-P.Durham.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(6:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 85-W.Liewer. 85-W.Liewer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(7:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 10 for 22 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 37(7:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to PUR 32 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(8:03 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 37 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(8:27 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 42 for 11 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 35(8:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 47 for 12 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 37(9:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 35 for -2 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(10:04 - 2nd) 22-C.Jewett to NEB 37 for 2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 57 yards from PUR 35 out of bounds at the NEB 8.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 20(10:09 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(10:50 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 20 for 3 yards.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to NEB 23 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:30 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 48(11:55 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 45 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(12:16 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 48 for 4 yards.
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 62 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 44 for 41 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEB 31(12:27 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEB 31(12:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NEB 25(13:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at PUR 31 for -6 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 29(13:43 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to PUR 25 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(14:03 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 8-A.Watts Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 34. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 41(14:26 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 34 for 25 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 39(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 41 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(0:57 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 39 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(1:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 39 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - PURDUE 28(1:06 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - PURDUE 33(1:54 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 28 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - PURDUE 33(2:03 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 22(2:46 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath. Penalty on PUR 69-G.Long Holding 11 yards enforced at NEB 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(3:19 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 22 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 31(3:49 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 24 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(4:24 - 1st) 4-R.Moore to NEB 31 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 49(5:02 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 38 for 13 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - PURDUE 41(5:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 49 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 49(5:31 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 31 for 18 yards. Penalty on PUR 69-G.Long Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(5:31 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(5:31 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 36. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(5:54 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 26 for 26 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEB 6(6:02 - 1st) 33-C.Culp 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 6(6:09 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 7(6:34 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 6 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 12(6:53 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 7 for 5 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 20(7:20 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 12 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(7:46 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PUR 20 for 6 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 39(8:13 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to PUR 26 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(8:39 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 39 for 4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - PURDUE 17(8:50 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 26 yards from PUR 17 Downed at the PUR 43.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 23(9:25 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at PUR 17 for -6 yards (95-B.Stille).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 23(9:32 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:04 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 13(10:11 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 20(10:43 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 13 for 7 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 17(11:10 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to PUR 20 for -3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PURDUE 23(11:20 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 36 yards from PUR 23. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to PUR 32 for 27 yards. Team penalty on PUR Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 32.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 28(11:55 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at PUR 23 for -5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 28 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:30 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(12:30 - 1st) 26-D.Mills runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 40(12:40 - 1st) punts -10 yards from PUR 40 blocked by 88-L.Falck. 34-S.Otte to PUR 1 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 40(12:50 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 42(13:22 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at PUR 40 for -2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(13:56 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 42 for 1 yard.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 27(14:27 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 27(14:32 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 32(14:34 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 53-G.Hartwig False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 32. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(14:54 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 32 for 5 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 27 for 27 yards.
