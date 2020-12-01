|
|
|OKLAST
|TCU
No. 15 Oklahoma St. takes Big 12 title hopes to TCU
When you can run that well, maybe you don't need to hide.
Fresh off a 200-plus-yards rushing game from their third-string running back, the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) will take their Big 12 title hopes into Fort Worth, Texas, to meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4, 4-4) on Saturday.
In his first career start, Dezmon Jackson ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries, and the Cowboys needed every bit of the offense in defeating visiting Texas Tech, 50-44.
Jackson's opportunity developed because 2019 consensus All-American Chuba Hubbard (3,459 yards rushing in 33 career games) and LD Brown were out with injuries.
If Cowboys coach Mike Gundy was surprised with Jackson's performance, he didn't let on this week.
"We like his consistency, and honestly, some of what he showed us Saturday is what we saw on tape with him, that he was very durable and he had good vision and could get downhill and be aggressive," Gundy said.
The continuity of the run game, paired with the outside threat of wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who finished with seven catches for 129 yards and a touchdown against Texas Tech, keeps the offense going.
Wallace, who amassed 1,491 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns in 13 games as a sophomore two years ago, added 903 more yards and eight scores last season before sustaining a torn ACL. In eight games this season, he has 46 catches for 780 yards.
Oklahoma State has produced star wide receivers like Dez Bryant and James Washington, and Gundy isn't shy about how he rates Wallace.
"He's up there with them," Gundy said. "We've been lucky here. We've had four, five, six guys that are what I would call great college receivers, and he fits right there in that group."
Oklahoma State is tied for second in the conference with Oklahoma, two games behind Iowa State.
The Horned Frogs aren't chasing a title, but they have won three of their last four games, including a 59-23 rout of league cellar-dweller Kansas last weekend.
Most notable from the win, said coach Gary Patterson, was the power of the running game. Zach Evans, a freshman getting his first career start, carried 12 times for 100 yards, and TCU finished with 337 yards rushing. A redshirt freshman, Darwin Barlow, wasn't far behind with 83 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
The ground game was welcome on two fronts, Patterson said.
"Our whole thing was to run the football. That was what they were going to allow us to do," the coach said, adding the second point, that "the whole theme was kind of, 'How do you get the game over with as quick as you can?'"
With a shortage of experienced linemen, both on offense and defense, Patterson was eager to shorten the game as much as possible.
"It's hard to think that you started with 85 scholarships and because of all different scenarios, you're sitting between 33 and 40 players out," Patterson said.
Both teams are allowing just under 150 yards rushing per game, while the Cowboys have been better against the pass, surrendering about 170 yards per game through the air compared to 202 for the Horned Frogs.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|15
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|7
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|305
|335
|Total Plays
|52
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|141
|Rush Attempts
|28
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|205
|194
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|7.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.6
|5-43.0
|Return Yards
|-3
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|194
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|141
|
|
|305
|TOTAL YDS
|335
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|12/22
|203
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|24
|106
|1
|26
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|4
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|12
|7
|92
|1
|55
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|5
|2
|31
|0
|29
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Session 14 S
|N. Session
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|1/3
|31
|1/1
|4
|
B. Freehill 69 P
|B. Freehill
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|7
|40.6
|3
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
D. Metcalf 84 FB
|D. Metcalf
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|11/22
|194
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|14
|44
|2
|42
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|8
|28
|1
|7
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|4
|3
|114
|0
|58
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|8
|5
|68
|0
|31
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|5
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|5
|43.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 24-D.Barlow runs ob at TCU 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(0:16 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OKLAST 12(0:24 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 43 yards from TCU 12 to OKS 45 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:01 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 12 for -8 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 20 for no gain (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TCU 20(1:57 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 22(2:41 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TCU 20 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 22(2:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(3:08 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 22 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 39(3:25 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 39 to TCU 20 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 39(3:31 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 37(3:56 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 39 for 2 yards (24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(4:27 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 37 for 2 yards (91-P.Jenkins93-G.Ellis).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 26(5:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 35 for 9 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 26(5:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 26 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(6:10 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 1(6:14 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(6:54 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to OKS 1 for 5 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 11(7:33 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to OKS 6 for 5 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(8:07 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to OKS 11 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez16-D.Harper).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 36(8:48 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS 18 for 46 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(9:01 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 36 for 4 yards (98-B.Evers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 31(9:08 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 37 yards from OKS 31 to TCU 32 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 31(9:12 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(9:31 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 31 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters24-A.Washington).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:47 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 29 for 4 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|+42 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 42(9:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 44(10:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 42 for 2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 44(10:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 41 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 47(11:19 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to OKS 44 for 3 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(11:56 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to OKS 47 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 47(12:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 49 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 45(12:48 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 47 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga95-I.Antwine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 45(12:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 43(13:25 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at TCU 45 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(13:39 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 92-C.Murray Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 38. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34(13:46 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 38 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga25-J.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28(14:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to TCU 34 for 6 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 28 for 3 yards (92-C.Murray95-I.Antwine).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Barlow.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 4 - TCU 14(0:02 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(0:11 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 14 for 6 yards (32-O.Mathis93-G.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:12 - 2nd) spikes the ball at TCU 20 for no gain.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 48(0:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TCU 20 for 28 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 48(0:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TCU 48 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(0:28 - 2nd) spikes the ball at TCU 48 for no gain.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(0:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TCU 48 for 15 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 44 yards from TCU 35. 84-D.Metcalf to OKS 37 for 16 yards (46-C.Curtis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(0:47 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLAST 1(0:47 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(0:54 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to OKS 1 for 31 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 38(1:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to OKS 32 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 38(1:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(1:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at OKS 38 for 9 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TCU 5(1:22 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 5 to OKS 47 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 2(1:28 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 5 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 2(2:14 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 2 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 2(2:54 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 2 for no gain (28-N.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24(3:01 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Harper at OKS 2. 13-T.Harper to OKS 2 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(3:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 38(3:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to OKS 24 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 38(4:05 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to OKS 38 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez94-T.Ford).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(4:43 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to OKS 38 for -2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 19 - OKLAST 6(5:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS 36 for 58 yards (8-R.Williams0-C.Holmes).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(5:49 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 6 for -9 yards (92-C.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TCU 41(5:58 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 43 yards from OKS 41. 12-D.Davis to TCU 15 for -1 yard (18-S.Flanagan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TCU 41(6:04 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 38(6:27 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 41 for 3 yards (28-N.Bradford30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(6:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 30(6:47 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at OKS 38 for 8 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 27(7:08 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 30 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(7:44 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 27 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 38(7:50 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 39 yards from TCU 38 to OKS 23 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 45(8:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 42 FUMBLES. 15-M.Duggan to TCU 38 for -2 yards (14-N.Session).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 46(9:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 45 for -1 yard (2-T.McCalister).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(9:41 - 2nd) 12-D.Davis to TCU 46 for 8 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:03 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 38 for 13 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - TCU 25(10:08 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TCU 25(10:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TCU 15(10:35 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 6 for 9 yards (7-T.Moehrig). Penalty on OKS 72-J.Sills Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 15. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 19(11:02 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 15 for 4 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(11:32 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 19 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 32(12:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs ob at TCU 22 for 46 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 32(12:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(12:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 32 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 15(12:42 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 53 yards from TCU 15. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 29 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 15(12:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 15(12:55 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(13:12 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 15 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy92-C.Murray).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 46(13:21 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 46 to TCU 12 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 44(14:03 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 46 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 44(14:11 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(14:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 44 for 6 yards (11-K.Coleman13-D.Winters).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(14:55 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 38 for 12 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - TCU 26(15:00 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 23(0:44 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 26 for -3 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 33(1:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS 23 for 10 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(2:03 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to OKS 33 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 39(2:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to OKS 30 for 9 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 42(2:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at OKS 39 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(3:03 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to OKS 42 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(3:37 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to OKS 43 for 12 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga25-J.Taylor).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:11 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TCU 45 for 20 yards.
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(4:11 - 1st) 69-B.Freehill extra point is no good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(4:16 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 5(4:36 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 1 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters24-A.Washington).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 34(5:04 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at TCU 5 for 29 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 39(5:36 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 34 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(5:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 45(5:58 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 39 for 16 yards (7-T.Moehrig24-A.Washington).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(6:23 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 45 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 14(6:32 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 43 yards from TCU 14 to OKS 43 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 14(6:37 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 19(6:57 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 69-C.McMillon False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 19. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 16(7:38 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 19 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy95-I.Antwine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(8:03 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 16 for 5 yards (16-D.Harper).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TCU 43(8:10 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 32 yards from TCU 43 to TCU 11 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - TCU 41(8:48 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 43 for -2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TCU 41(8:54 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(9:33 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TCU 41 for -6 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(9:52 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson pushed ob at TCU 35 for 26 yards (13-D.Winters).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 24(10:00 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 24 to OKS 39 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 24(10:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 24(10:11 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:47 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 24 for -1 yard (99-S.Asi16-D.Harper).
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) 69-B.Freehill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(11:04 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 42 FUMBLES (20-M.Rodriguez). 40-B.Martin runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 38(11:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 42 for 4 yards (8-R.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(11:32 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 38 for 3 yards (94-T.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 35 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine3-T.Sterling).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 25(12:31 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 31 for 6 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(13:14 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 25 for 5 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 31(13:33 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 47 yards from OKS 31. 12-D.Davis to TCU 20 for -2 yards (53-M.Hembrough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 31(14:14 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 31 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 29(14:34 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 31 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(15:00 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 29 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 27 for 26 yards (26-B.Clark).
