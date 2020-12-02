|
|
|PSU
|RUT
Rutgers faces Penn State seeking step toward relevance
Football coaches aren't always the most sentimental, so it's doubtful that Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has noted or will care very much that Saturday's scheduled game against Penn State will be the first following the one-year anniversary of his return to the Scarlet Knights.
However, just being asked this week about a Rutgers-Penn State rivalry is an indication of the rapid progress the Scarlet Knights have made in the first season of Schiano's second stint at the New Jersey school.
The Scarlet Knights (2-4, 2-4 Big Ten) will look to maintain their hopes of a .500 season when they host the Nittany Lions (1-5, 1-5) in a matchup of teams experiencing decidedly different seasons.
They have one thing in common, however. Both will be looking to build their first winning streak of the season. Rutgers beat Purdue 37-30 last Saturday while Penn State broke into the win column at the expense of Michigan, 27-17.
Rutgers snapped a four-game losing streak that nonetheless provided plenty of short- and long-term optimism for the Scarlet Knights, who squandered double-digit leads in back-to-back losses to Illinois and Michigan prior to beating Purdue. Shameen Jones had eight catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Boilermakers.
Rutgers can finish .500 and with its most Big Ten wins ever by beating Penn State and Maryland, whom it is scheduled to face on Dec. 12. The Scarlet Knights entered this season 7-45 in Big Ten play since debuting in the league in 2014 and lost 21 straight conference games before earning a 38-27 win over Michigan State in the season opener on Oct. 24.
But Schiano, who directed the once-moribund Scarlet Knights to a 68-67 record from 2001-11 and won bowl games in five of his final six seasons before departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, isn't ready to consider Rutgers a rival of a traditional power such as Penn State.
"I don't think you can make a rival," Schiano said Tuesday. "If we play well enough over a number of years here in the game against Penn State, it would be a natural rival -- bordering states, all that. But Rutgers has not given a reason yet for us to be Penn State's rival. That's up to us."
A case could be made Penn State has already helped Rutgers close the perception gap between the programs. The Nittany Lions were ranked eighth in the preseason before enduring the first 0-5 start in the history of a program that has won 899 games over 127 seasons.
Head coach James Franklin hopes Penn State turned a corner during a wire-to-wire win over Michigan, which pulled within 20-17 early in the fourth quarter before the Nittany Lions mounted a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to put the game away. Will Levis' 2-yard run capped the march.
"We played with tremendous grit, which is a word that has described us for six years here," Franklin said. "Really, the wins are what you work so hard for. For the most part, we've done a really good job of that. The older I get and the longer I've been in the profession, though, the wins are awesome and I love them, but the losses are really painful."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|6
|Rushing
|13
|4
|Passing
|7
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|353
|123
|Total Plays
|68
|47
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|220
|58
|Rush Attempts
|47
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|133
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|15-21
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.0
|7-41.7
|Return Yards
|2
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|220
|RUSH YDS
|58
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|123
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|15/21
|133
|1
|1
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|16
|94
|0
|31
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|10
|61
|1
|14
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|14
|50
|0
|14
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|6
|18
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|6
|4
|30
|0
|20
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|3
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|5
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
I. Lutz 85 WR
|I. Lutz
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 S
|J. Sutherland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|2
|35.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|8
|31
|0
|12
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|6
|26
|0
|11
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|5
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|9
|6
|19
|1
|10
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
V. Konopka 89 TE
|V. Konopka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|12-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|8-4
|0.5
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 91 DL
|T. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|7
|41.7
|5
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(9:41 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 25 for 14 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 41(10:10 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to RUT 39 for 2 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 44(10:44 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 41 for 3 yards (50-J.Turner99-M.Dwumfour).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(11:11 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 44 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 4(11:38 - 4th) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at PSU 35 for 31 yards (24-N.Jones). Penalty on RUT 24-N.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 35.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 2(12:12 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 4 for 2 yards (6-R.Battle11-D.Singleton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - RUT 36(12:23 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 62 yards from RUT 36 to the PSU 2 downed by 4-A.Young.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RUT 36(12:30 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 35(12:48 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(12:54 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - PSU 35(13:00 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 35 for no gain (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - PSU 41(13:44 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to RUT 35 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PSU 41(13:51 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 42(14:27 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to RUT 41 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov50-J.Turner).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 44(15:00 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to RUT 42 for 14 yards (3-O.Fatukasi24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(0:09 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 44 for 4 yards (6-R.Battle50-J.Turner).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(0:37 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 40 for 20 yards (6-R.Battle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - RUT 43(0:44 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 37 yards from RUT 43 to PSU 20 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 36(1:28 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 43 for 7 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 37(2:09 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(2:48 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 37 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PSU 34(2:55 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 31 yards from PSU 34 out of bounds at the RUT 35.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(3:40 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for 4 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(4:23 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 30 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(4:56 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 28 for 3 yards (6-R.Battle99-M.Dwumfour).
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 3-P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - RUT 3(5:07 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 6(5:43 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to PSU 3 for 3 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 8(6:28 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to PSU 6 for 2 yards (18-S.Toney40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - RUT 8(6:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 19(7:07 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams pushed ob at PSU 8 for 11 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(7:25 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to PSU 19 for 6 yards (34-S.Simmons).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 33(7:41 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral scrambles runs ob at PSU 25 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 34(8:20 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to PSU 33 for 1 yard (9-J.Porter).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:54 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to PSU 34 for 2 yards (20-A.Isaac).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 8 - PSU 21(8:58 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Izien at PSU 36. 0-C.Izien to PSU 36 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 15(9:37 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 21 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien92-M.Ahanotu).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(10:22 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 15 for -4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 46(10:30 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from RUT 46 out of bounds at the PSU 19.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 46(10:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 42(10:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 46 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(11:20 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 42 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(11:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington runs ob at RUT 40 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:38 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Adams.
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PSU 29(11:44 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - PSU 35(12:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to RUT 29 for 6 yards (24-N.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - PSU 29(12:51 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at RUT 35 for -6 yards (24-N.Jones99-M.Dwumfour).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(13:24 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 29 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov50-J.Turner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 37(13:58 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith pushed ob at RUT 28 for 9 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(14:39 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 37 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner23-E.Lumor).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(14:45 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 39 FUMBLES (13-E.Brooks). 40-J.Luketa to RUT 39 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 35 for 10 yards (13-E.Brooks9-J.Porter).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(0:31 - 2nd) kneels at PSU 12 for -3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - RUT 48(0:41 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from PSU 48. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 15 for 2 yards (21-T.Avery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RUT 48(0:47 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - RUT 48(0:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(1:17 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to PSU 48 for 5 yards (38-L.Wade12-B.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 18(1:31 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 39 yards from PSU 18. 2-A.Young to RUT 47 for 4 yards (37-D.Hartlaub73-M.Miranda).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 12(1:37 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz to PSU 18 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - PSU 16(2:18 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 12 for -4 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 12(2:46 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 16 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi92-M.Ahanotu).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - RUT 49(2:59 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 37 yards from PSU 49 Downed at the PSU 12.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 28 - RUT 46(3:45 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to PSU 49 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 20 - RUT 46(4:07 - 2nd) 18-B.Melton to RUT 46 for -8 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RUT 36(4:40 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to PSU 32 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh). Penalty on RUT 18-B.Melton Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(5:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to PSU 36 for no gain (40-J.Luketa13-E.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(5:20 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 38 FUMBLES (91-T.Mason). 2-A.Young to PSU 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 28(5:28 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 32 yards from RUT 28 to PSU 40 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 28(5:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 24(5:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 28 for 4 yards (23-C.Jacobs34-S.Simmons).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:21 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 24 for -1 yard (9-J.Porter).
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 7(6:26 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - PSU 5(7:04 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 7 for -2 yards (23-E.Lumor11-D.Singleton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 18(7:35 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz to RUT 5 for 13 yards (0-C.Izien24-N.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 18(8:16 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to RUT 18 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(8:54 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to RUT 18 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 42(9:26 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at RUT 21 for 21 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(9:56 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 42 for 3 yards (71-A.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - RUT 45(10:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 89-V.Konopka.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 39(10:31 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral pushed ob at RUT 45 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RUT 39(10:35 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(10:56 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 39 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher55-A.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 34(11:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 36 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:37 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 34 for 9 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - RUT 12(11:43 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 12(11:48 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 13(12:29 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 12 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(12:59 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford runs ob at RUT 13 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 28(13:28 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to RUT 18 for 10 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(14:07 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to RUT 28 for 6 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 50(14:37 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 34 for 16 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(15:00 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 50 for 10 yards (6-R.Battle24-N.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 27(0:10 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 40 for 13 yards (24-N.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(0:48 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 27 for -1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 14(1:25 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 28 for 14 yards (24-N.Jones3-O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 32(2:14 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 54 yards from RUT 32 out of bounds at the PSU 14.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - RUT 39(2:14 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 32 for -7 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 36(2:49 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 39 for 3 yards (9-J.Porter).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(3:27 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 36 for 1 yard (1-J.Brisker).
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 44 yards from PSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 35 for 14 yards (0-J.Sutherland85-I.Lutz).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 29(3:38 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(4:13 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to RUT 29 for 1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 37(4:37 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to RUT 30 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 43(5:16 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 37 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(5:53 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 43 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi23-E.Lumor).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - RUT 45(5:59 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 45 for no gain (53-F.Hansard97-P.Mustipher).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 35(6:39 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 45 for 10 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 37(7:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 35 for -2 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 37 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa9-J.Porter).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 24(8:01 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 36 for 12 yards (38-L.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 24(8:07 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 24(8:27 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 24 for no gain (13-E.Brooks28-J.Oweh).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
4 & 13 - PSU 31(8:36 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to RUT 24 for 7 yards (16-M.Melton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PSU 31(8:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PSU 31(8:46 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(9:08 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 31 for -3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 30(9:38 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to RUT 28 for 2 yards (6-R.Battle97-M.Tverdov).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 31(10:15 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 30 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 35(10:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to RUT 31 for 4 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(11:20 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 35 for 4 yards (0-C.Izien97-M.Tverdov).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 49(11:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to RUT 39 for 10 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(12:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 49 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 43(12:35 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to RUT 50 for 7 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:09 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 43 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien16-M.Melton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 27(13:35 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 36 for 9 yards (2-A.Young58-M.Toure).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 27(13:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(14:13 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 27 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 18(14:37 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 23 for 5 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(14:58 - 1st) 28-D.Ford pushed ob at PSU 18 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi6-R.Battle).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 59 yards from RUT 35. 28-D.Ford to PSU 6 FUMBLES. 28-D.Ford recovers at the PSU 10. 28-D.Ford to PSU 10 for no gain.
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
59
31
3rd 2:18 FOX
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
4th 2:03 ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
27
24
4th 11:31 ESP3
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
28
20
4th 2:54 ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
4th 3:48 ESP+
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
21
3rd 0:06 ESP2
-
PSU
RUT
20
7
4th 9:35 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
33
26
4th 14:50 SECN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
38
7
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
4th 11:34 ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
34
27
4th 10:48 BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
6
13
4th 13:17 FS2
-
BALLST
CMICH
10
7
2nd 13:17 ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
10
2nd 9:55 ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
10
0
2nd 10:50 ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
9
14
2nd 13:58 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
0
3
1st 9:32 NBC
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
071 O/U
-20
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
6FLA
TENN
0
063.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
048 O/U
-5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
BC
UVA
0
053 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm
-
12IND
16WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
19IOWA
ILL
0
053 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
0
045.5 O/U
+12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
0
060.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
0
049 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
+10.5
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
042 O/U
-2
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
061 O/U
-21
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12.5
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU