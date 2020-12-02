|
|
|RICE
|MRSHL
No. 21 Marshall set to end layoff, face Rice
No. 21 Marshall looks to play a game for the first time in 21 days when it hosts Rice on Saturday in Conference USA play at Huntington, W.Va.
The Thundering Herd (7-0, 4-0 C-USA) have avoided their own COVID-19 issues but had a Nov. 21 home game postponed due to an outbreak in Charlotte's program. Marshall had a bye last Saturday.
The Thundering Herd will get no sympathy from Rice, which has played just three games this season.
The Owls (1-2, 1-2) played just once over the past four weeks as games against UTSA (Nov. 7), Louisiana Tech (Nov. 14) and UTEP (Nov. 28) were either postponed or canceled due to the opponents' COVID-19 issues.
So when Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said late last week there are no COVID-19 issues in his program, you can bet Marshall coach Doc Holliday was elated.
In fact, Holliday gushes over the fact his team has been able to successfully ward off COVID-19 problems.
"We're proud of that, knock on wood," Holliday told reporters. "Let's hope that continues because with what's going on out there right now, there's a lot of unknowns. We've got to keep doing everything we can possibly do to keep this thing rolling."
The Thundering Herd have certainly been rolling over opponents as they have won their seven games by an average of 27.3 points. Marshall has topped 40 points on three occasions and held four opponents to 10 or fewer points.
Marshall is averaging 37.4 points per game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells heads the charge with 1,674 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Junior running back Brenden Knox has also been superb with 744 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Knox has carried 148 times and been dropped for just 3 yards of losses.
Senior weak-side linebacker Tavante Beckett leads the way on defense with team-high totals of 69 tackles and four forced fumbles. Junior defensive end Darius Hodge has a team-leading six sacks for a unit allowing 10.1 points per game.
Seems like quite a challenge for Rice, but Holliday insists the Owls are better than their record.
"They've played everybody tough, to be honest," Holliday said. "No. 1, they've got a bunch of kids that love to play. You watch them play -- they play extremely hard."
Rice lost 27-17 at North Texas on Nov. 21 in its lone contest last month.
Senior quarterback Mike Collins passed for two touchdowns and a season-best 327 yards in the setback.
Perhaps as impressive as the stats was the resilience Collins showed. The transfer from TCU was sacked seven times by the Mean Green but kept getting up without being dismayed.
"We didn't do a very good job protecting him, and he still wanted the ball in his hands," Bloomgren said. "He didn't cower or ask us to call runs. He wanted the ball in his hand, he wanted to win the game, and that's the mindset of a champion.
"That's what we want around us. Even when it's not going well and he's getting hit, he wanted the ball. We've got to get all 22 completely there, to have belief we can do this and trust each other. Then we'll be fine."
Collins has thrown for 802 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. His favorite target is senior wideout Austin Trammell, who has 16 receptions for 335 yards and six scores.
Senior weak-side linebacker Blaze Alldredge leads the Owls' defense with 32 tackles.
Marshall has won five of the seven all-time meetings, including all three at home.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|183
|247
|Total Plays
|52
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|105
|82
|Rush Attempts
|39
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|78
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|5
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|2-33.0
|Return Yards
|93
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|5-77
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|78
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|105
|RUSH YDS
|82
|
|
|183
|TOTAL YDS
|247
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|9/13
|78
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|17
|56
|0
|9
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|13
|39
|0
|6
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|7
|7
|0
|10
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|6-3
|0.0
|1
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DT
|D. Carroll
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-5
|0.5
|1
|
K. Orji 10 LB
|K. Orji
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grammer 46 LS
|G. Grammer
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 DE
|J. Pearcy
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
P. Calderon 4 DB
|P. Calderon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|2/3
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Mendes 99 P
|C. Mendes
|4
|39.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|18/33
|165
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|10
|7
|48
|0
|13
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|5
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|4
|34
|0
|11
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|4
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Morrell 12 TE
|G. Morrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|9-5
|0.5
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 97 K
|D. Montiel
|2
|33.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(4:15 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to RICE 15 for 6 yards (6-B.Alldredge17-T.Chamberlain).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(4:22 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on RICE 91-I.Enechukwu Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RICE 36. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 41(4:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 36 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain7-T.Schuman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 44(4:53 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 41 for 3 yards (12-J.Pearcy7-T.Schuman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(5:14 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to RICE 44 for 5 yards (24-M.McCord17-T.Chamberlain).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - MRSHL 42(5:32 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 49 for 9 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(5:44 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 43 for 6 yards (15-A.Bird). Penalty on RICE 46-G.Grammer Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(6:03 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 37 for 11 yards (15-A.Bird6-B.Alldredge).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 39(6:10 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 37 yards from RICE 39. 9-T.Keaton pushed ob at MSH 26 for 2 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 39(6:56 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 39 for no gain (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 44(7:05 - 4th) Team penalty on RICE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 44. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43(7:53 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 44 for 1 yard (7-J.McClain-Sapp4-T.Beckett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(8:37 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 43 for 1 yard (2-D.Hodge59-I.Bush).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 41(9:09 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 42 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 38(9:53 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 41 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(10:34 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 38 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton41-A.Beauplan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 26(11:12 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 32 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(11:54 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 26 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
4 & 16 - MRSHL 27(12:03 - 4th) 8-G.Wells scrambles pushed ob at RICE 20 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 16(12:42 - 4th) 8-G.Wells sacked at RICE 27 for -11 yards (55-D.Carroll).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 19(13:21 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 16 for 3 yards (4-P.Calderon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(13:46 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 19 for 2 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 34(14:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 21 for 13 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(14:24 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 34 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman17-T.Chamberlain).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(14:40 - 4th) 8-G.Wells to RICE 35 for 12 yards (10-K.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 49(15:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 47 for 4 yards (92-E.Garcia6-B.Alldredge).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(0:03 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 49 for 6 yards (46-G.Grammer92-E.Garcia).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 24(0:19 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 43 for 19 yards (24-M.McCord9-K.Lockhart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(0:42 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 4 yards (55-D.Carroll46-G.Grammer).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 8(0:46 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(1:32 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 8 for 4 yards (15-T.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 17(1:53 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 17. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18(2:41 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 17 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal41-A.Beauplan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(3:24 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 18 for 5 yards (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 10 - RICE 12(3:33 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Bird at MSH 29. 15-A.Bird to MSH 23 for 6 yards (20-B.Knox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 12(4:13 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 12 for no gain (55-D.Carroll46-G.Grammer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 12(4:17 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 42(4:24 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 30 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 37(4:52 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 61-C.Stone Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 39(5:37 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 37 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton41-A.Beauplan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 43(6:18 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 39 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(6:59 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 43 for 3 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(7:07 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton INTERCEPTED by 6-B.Alldredge at RICE 40. 6-B.Alldredge to MSH 46 for 14 yards (7-C.Gammage).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 37(7:26 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 47 for 16 yards (6-B.Alldredge4-P.Calderon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(7:50 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge17-T.Chamberlain).
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 28 yards from RICE 35. 12-J.Smith to MSH 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 15 - MRSHL 28(7:58 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-N.Smith at MSH 36. 3-N.Smith runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 33(8:43 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 28 for -5 yards (10-K.Orji).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(9:19 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for no gain (7-T.Schuman).
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 59 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 33 for 27 yards (30-A.Broussard).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RICE 22(9:30 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - RICE 23(10:15 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 22 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 25(11:03 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 24 FUMBLES (4-T.Beckett). 6-K.Griffin to MSH 23 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(11:45 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 25 for 2 yards (15-T.Johnson92-R.Croom).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 8(11:56 - 3rd) 97-D.Montiel punts 35 yards from MSH 8. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 27 for 16 yards (3-S.Gilmore22-R.Ali).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 8(12:01 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 6(12:42 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 8 for 2 yards (10-K.Orji).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 6(12:50 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(13:05 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 7-C.Gammage False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 11. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - RICE 46(13:13 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 43 yards from RICE 46 to MSH 11 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RICE 46(13:18 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 44(14:01 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 46 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge24-E.Neal).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(14:35 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 44 for -1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(15:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 45 for 10 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 30 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the RICE 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
1 & 5 - RICE 5(0:01 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 23 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - RICE 19(0:07 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to MSH 5 for 14 yards (6-M.Abraham).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - RICE 12(0:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at MSH 19 for -7 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 18(0:34 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 12 for 6 yards (24-E.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 33(0:39 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey. Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 33.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - RICE 37(1:03 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 33 for 4 yards (32-K.Cumberlander92-R.Croom).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:33 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MSH 37 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan6-M.Abraham).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 49(1:42 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 46 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 50(2:21 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 49 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(2:59 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 50 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan24-E.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 47(3:06 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Pearcy at RICE 44. 12-J.Pearcy to RICE 44 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49(3:49 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 47 for -4 yards (17-T.Chamberlain55-D.Carroll).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(4:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells scrambles pushed ob at RICE 49 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu3-N.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 45(4:50 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 49 for 6 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(5:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 47 FUMBLES. 2-A.Henry to MSH 45 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(5:43 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 38 for 11 yards (9-K.Lockhart3-N.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 57 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 27 for 19 yards (12-J.Pearcy31-M.Sams).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - RICE 21(5:54 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - RICE 29(6:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 21 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RICE 29(6:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(7:26 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 29 for -2 yards (24-E.Neal41-A.Beauplan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - RICE 42(7:33 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 42. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 44(8:30 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 42 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RICE 44(8:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 49(9:19 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 44 for 7 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 28(9:53 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to RICE 34 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore). Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at RICE 34.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(10:39 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 28 for 2 yards (59-I.Bush24-E.Neal).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 13(11:10 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 26 for 13 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 44(11:16 - 2nd) 97-D.Montiel punts 31 yards from RICE 44 to RICE 13 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 44(11:22 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 12-G.Morrell.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:54 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 44 for 2 yards (92-E.Garcia12-J.Pearcy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:03 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(12:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 46 for 12 yards (24-M.McCord).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 42 for 9 yards (24-M.McCord).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:21 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(13:52 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 2 yards (55-D.Carroll46-G.Grammer).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 27(14:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24(15:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 27 for 3 yards (7-T.Schuman9-K.Lockhart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(0:30 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 24 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(1:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 20 for 10 yards (15-A.Bird).
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 20 for 13 yards (12-J.Pearcy). Penalty on MSH 25-J.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - RICE 1(1:12 - 1st) 7-J.Myers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 10(1:47 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 1 for 9 yards (1-D.Pitts8-B.Drayton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - RICE 15(1:47 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 15. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 13(2:33 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 15 for -2 yards (2-D.Hodge99-J.Edwards).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RICE 15(3:14 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to MSH 13 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 21(4:00 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 15 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - RICE 16(4:15 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to MSH 13 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton24-E.Neal). Penalty on RICE 61-C.Stone False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 16. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - RICE 17(5:02 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 16 for 1 yard (90-E.Carpenter99-J.Edwards).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(5:45 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 17 for 7 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 32(6:29 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 24 for 8 yards (1-D.Pitts2-D.Hodge).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(7:14 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 32 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett1-D.Pitts).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(7:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 37 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 28(8:05 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Chamberlain at RICE 32. 17-T.Chamberlain to MSH 47 for 21 yards (83-D.Miller).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(8:39 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 28 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 16(9:06 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 29 for 13 yards (9-K.Lockhart3-N.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(9:11 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - RICE 23(9:23 - 1st) 99-C.Mendes punts 48 yards from RICE 23. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 26 for -3 yards (34-C.Riddle). Penalty on MSH 6-M.Abraham Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 26.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - RICE 25(10:25 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 23 for -2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander24-E.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 24(10:55 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 25 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander99-J.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 18(11:27 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 24 for 6 yards (24-E.Neal99-J.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 27(11:31 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs ob at RICE 18 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 27(11:37 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 27(12:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 27 for no gain (15-A.Bird9-K.Lockhart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(13:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 33(13:27 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 27 for 6 yards (17-T.Chamberlain92-E.Garcia).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 33(13:35 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(13:50 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 33 for 4 yards (15-A.Bird46-G.Grammer).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 41(14:20 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to RICE 37 for 22 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:40 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 4 yards (7-T.Schuman6-B.Alldredge).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(14:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 37 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 57 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 25 for 17 yards (12-J.Pearcy31-M.Sams).
