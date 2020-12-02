|
|
|SC
|UK
Struggling South Carolina, Kentucky hope to end on high note
Two teams that want a win to close struggling seasons will be matched when Kentucky hosts South Carolina in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday night in Lexington.
The Wildcats (3-6, 3-6 SEC) have been outscored 97-13 in losses at Alabama and Florida in the past two weeks, and the Gamecocks (2-7, 2-7) are on a five-game losing streak, including their past two since coach Will Muschamp was fired after a 59-42 loss at Ole Miss.
South Carolina has dropped 17-10 and 45-16 decisions to Missouri and Georgia, respectively, under interim coach Mike Bobo.
"Obviously, this year has been very frustrating and has not gone the way we've wanted it to," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "It's been very well-documented how it's been very different and how unsettling it is and disappointing, so hopefully we can finish up the right way."
Kentucky's most recent win was 38-35 over Vanderbilt on Nov. 14, and even that one is somewhat tainted by the number of points the Wildcats gave up. It was a season high for the winless Commodores, who have been held to a touchdown or less three times this season.
The Wildcats also have victories over Mississippi State (24-2 score) and Tennessee (34-7).
Injuries have had an impact. Quarterback Terry Wilson missed one game -- a 20-10 loss to Missouri -- and linebacker J.J.Weaver, who started last week at Florida, will miss Saturday's finale because of a reported torn ACL.
"He was arguably playing just as good as anybody on our team," Stoops said, "so it's disappointing."
And, of course, the Wildcats have had to deal with COVID-19 issues.
"We have 26 to 27 people in this building who have it right now, but we're still competing and we're playing by the rules," Stoops said. "Again, we're not gonna duck anybody and we're gonna play. That's the way I've always been. That's the way we're gonna do it."
Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (team-high four interceptions this year), however, has decided not to play the final game in order to prepare for the NFL draft.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, could have leading receiver Shi Smith (54 catches, 605 yards) back after he sat out the Georgia game with a concussion. But Bobo said defensive lineman Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare (COVID-19), the SEC sacks leader with six, and linebacker Ernest Jones (leg injury), the team's leading tackler with 86 stops, are out.
Running back Kevin Harris is on the verge of becoming South Carolina's first 1,000-yard rusher since Mike Davis had 1,183 yards in 2013. Harris is in line for the feat despite playing just a 10-game schedule against all SEC opponents. He has 928 yards on 164 carries in nine games.
"I think it's a goal that is on our kids' minds and not just Kevin," Bobo said. "It's something that the offense takes pride in, especially the offensive line and the running backs. They know how close he is and know what he has meant to this football team offensively in the run game and pass game. They want to see him get to 1,000 yards."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|13
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|133
|276
|Total Plays
|33
|39
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|154
|Rush Attempts
|19
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|56
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|6-14
|7-14
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|56
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|154
|
|
|133
|TOTAL YDS
|276
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|5
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
K. Harris 20 RB
|K. Harris
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Brooks 81 WR
|J. Brooks
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Doty 4 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. White 11 RB
|Z. White
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Sanders 21 DB
|S. Sanders
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kaba 32 LB
|M. Kaba
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 93 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Vincent 46 LB
|N. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ware 41 LB
|D. Ware
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fitten 16 LB
|R. Fitten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 8 LB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 9 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 27 DB
|J. Foster
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 55 LB
|G. Edmond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|1/2
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|2
|43.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|37.5
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robinson 7 DB
|J. Robinson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|7/14
|122
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|8
|70
|1
|25
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|11
|51
|2
|17
|
T. Wilson 3 QB
|T. Wilson
|6
|33
|0
|14
|
Q. Wilson 60 C
|Q. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|3
|2
|57
|0
|36
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|2
|23
|0
|18
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Epps 81 WR
|I. Epps
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 86 WR
|D. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ajian 23 DB
|T. Ajian
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DE
|J. Paschal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Corker 29 DB
|Y. Corker
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hoskins 92 DT
|P. Hoskins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCall 50 NT
|M. McCall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Tisdale 7 S
|V. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|2/2
|41
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|2
|45.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tisdale 33 RB
|T. Tisdale
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UK 23(0:03 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UK 23(0:09 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 23(0:15 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(0:23 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Rigg.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UK 38(0:29 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 81-I.Epps. Penalty on SC 22-J.Dixon Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SC 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 33(0:42 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to SC 1 for 32 yards. Penalty on KEN 81-I.Epps Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SC 33. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 34(0:51 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to SC 33 FUMBLES. 15-J.Wright to SC 33 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 34(0:55 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 23(1:09 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 81-J.Brooks. 81-J.Brooks to SC 34 for 11 yards.
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 5-D.Joyner to SC 23 for 23 yards (37-A.Phillips84-I.Cummings).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 2(1:17 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 6(1:32 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to SC 2 for 4 yards (32-M.Kaba6-Z.Pickens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 11(2:17 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to SC 6 for 5 yards (32-M.Kaba).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 28(2:51 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to SC 11 for 17 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 30(3:24 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to SC 28 for 2 yards (93-J.Anderson41-D.Ware).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 34(4:10 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to SC 30 for 4 yards (6-Z.Pickens32-M.Kaba).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 39(4:40 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to SC 34 for 5 yards (6-Z.Pickens32-M.Kaba).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SC 14(4:52 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 40 yards from SC 14 to KEN 46 fair catch by 6-J.Ali. Penalty on SC 11-Z.White Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KEN 46.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 15(5:26 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 14 for -1 yard (44-J.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - SC 10(5:39 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 15 for 5 yards (44-J.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 7(6:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 10 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UK 47(6:12 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 40 yards from SC 47 to SC 7 fair catch by 7-J.Robinson.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 49(6:43 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to SC 47 for 2 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 46(7:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 81-I.Epps. 81-I.Epps to SC 49 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 46(7:33 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 41(8:05 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 46 for 5 yards (99-J.Ellis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 36(8:49 - 2nd) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 41 for 5 yards (94-M.Webb).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 12 - SC 50(8:56 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-Y.Corker at KEN 36. 29-Y.Corker to KEN 36 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SC 50(9:01 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Brooks.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 48(9:32 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to KEN 50 for -2 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - SC 35(9:53 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty complete to 20-K.Harris. 20-K.Harris to KEN 48 for 17 yards (14-C.Valentine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SC 35(9:58 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 35(10:05 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(10:30 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 10 yards (44-J.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:30 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - UK 8(10:37 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 29(10:49 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to SC 8 for 21 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(11:18 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to SC 29 for 6 yards (94-M.Webb27-J.Foster).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(11:49 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to SC 35 for 10 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 19(12:31 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to SC 45 for 36 yards (21-S.Sanders27-J.Foster).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - SC 34(12:38 - 2nd) 39-K.Kroeger punts 47 yards from SC 34 to KEN 19 fair catch by 6-J.Ali.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - SC 35(13:22 - 2nd) 4-L.Doty to SC 34 for -1 yard (31-J.Watson29-Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 32(13:42 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 35 for 3 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 27(14:05 - 2nd) 20-K.Harris to SC 32 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UK 24(14:15 - 2nd) 93-M.Duffy punts 51 yards from KEN 24. 7-J.Robinson to SC 27 for 2 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 19 - UK 14(15:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 24 for 10 yards (30-D.Staley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - UK 13(0:06 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 14 for 1 yard (91-T.Hemingway).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UK 23(0:06 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 86-D.Harris Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at KEN 23. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(0:14 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Harris.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 20(0:31 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 23 for 3 yards (10-R.Fitten).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 14(1:03 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 20 for 6 yards (99-J.Ellis30-D.Staley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 11(1:38 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to KEN 14 for 3 yards (94-M.Webb6-Z.Pickens).
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 1st) 43-P.White kicks 61 yards from SC 35. 33-T.Tisdale to KEN 11 for 7 yards (46-A.Prentice).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - SC 30(1:51 - 1st) 43-P.White 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - SC 30(1:57 - 1st) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - SC 25(2:35 - 1st) 4-L.Doty to KEN 30 for -5 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 29(2:55 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to KEN 25 for 4 yards (15-J.Wright92-P.Hoskins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - SC 39(3:10 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to KEN 29 for 10 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - SC 34(3:20 - 1st) Penalty on SC 89-G.Caldwell False start 5 yards enforced at KEN 34. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 40(4:10 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to KEN 34 for 6 yards (26-B.Echols).
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 72 yards from KEN 20. 5-D.Joyner to KEN 40 for 52 yards (17-J.McClain).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:19 - 1st) Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KEN 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UK 1(4:23 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(4:47 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to SC 1 for 25 yards (21-S.Sanders).
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 26(4:47 - 1st) 10-A.Rose runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SC 30(4:56 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 11-Z.White. 11-Z.White to SC 30 FUMBLES (15-J.Wright). 15-J.Wright to SC 26 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(5:41 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 30 for 5 yards (50-M.McCall).
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UK 4(5:45 - 1st) 96-M.Ruffolo 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UK 4(5:50 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Upshaw.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 7(6:32 - 1st) 24-C.Rodriguez to SC 4 for 3 yards (91-T.Hemingway55-G.Edmond).
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - UK 7(7:04 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to SC 7 for no gain (30-D.Staley).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 3 - UK 25(7:36 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to SC 7 for 18 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 14 - UK 36(8:23 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 88-K.Upshaw. 88-K.Upshaw to SC 25 for 11 yards (9-C.Smith).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - UK 26(8:41 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to SC 15 for 11 yards. Penalty on KEN 89-A.Dailey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SC 21.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 32(9:16 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to SC 26 for 6 yards (46-N.Vincent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(9:21 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Dailey.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 3 - UK 42(9:52 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to SC 32 for 26 yards (7-J.Robinson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(10:36 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 42 for 7 yards (41-D.Ware).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(11:01 - 1st) 3-T.Wilson to KEN 35 for 14 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - SC 21(11:06 - 1st) 43-P.White 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - SC 19(11:51 - 1st) 4-L.Doty to KEN 21 for -2 yards (92-P.Hoskins).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 7 - SC 21(11:59 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith runs 21 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on SC 6-J.Vann Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 9.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SC 21(12:00 - 1st) 13-S.Smith incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Doty.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 24(12:38 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to KEN 21 for 3 yards (31-J.Watson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - SC 37(12:57 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to KEN 24 for 13 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 43(13:38 - 1st) 4-L.Doty complete to 13-S.Smith. 13-S.Smith to KEN 37 for 6 yards (7-V.Tisdale44-J.Davis).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - SC 37(14:10 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to KEN 43 for 20 yards (23-T.Ajian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SC 37(14:05 - 1st) 4-L.Doty incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Vann.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SC 30(14:34 - 1st) 20-K.Harris to SC 37 for 7 yards (44-J.Davis23-T.Ajian).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-L.Doty to SC 30 for 5 yards (31-J.Watson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to SC End Zone. touchback.
