No. 22 Washington vows to keep the focus on Stanford
Washington coach Jimmy Lake was asked if there's any chance his undefeated Huskies, No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings, might be looking past Saturday's opponent, the visiting Stanford Cardinal.
The Huskies, after all, have a game against No. 23 Oregon for first place in the Pacific-12 Conference's North Division looming.
"The North, for the last six years, has been Stanford, Washington, Stanford, Washington for most of those years. I believe it's four or five of the last six years. I'm sorry, but this is Stanford we're talking about here. This is a powerhouse in the North Division. This is a huge game. This is a storied program that we have a lot of respect for, a big-time opponent. That thought is not going into one person in this whole building's head. ... This is a game that is a fistfight as well every single year, because of their style of play and our style of play. Stanford and Washington have run the North for years."
The Ducks, who have played in three conference championship games since 2011 and won the title last year, might dispute that, but Lake's point is that only the nomadic Cardinal matter this week.
Stanford (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12), which will spend the next two weeks in the Pacific Northwest because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County in California, and Washington (3-0, 3-0) are both coming off emotional victories.
The Cardinal won the Big Game against Bay Area rival Cal 24-23 last Friday as Austin Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns, Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a score, and Thomas Booker blocked the potential tying extra point with 58 seconds remaining to take back The Axe.
"We still didn't play our best, but we needed to win a close game," said Cardinal coach David Shaw, whose team's game next weekend against Oregon State has already been moved to Corvallis, Ore. "We want to be a great football team, and we're getting closer to good."
The Huskies, who had their Apple Cup rivalry against Washington State canceled because of the Cougars' coronavirus concerns, instead got an unscheduled matchup against Utah last Saturday.
The Utes took a 21-point halftime lead before the Huskies clawed back for a 24-21 victory on Dylan Morris' 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with 36 seconds left.
It was only the fifth time in program history the Huskies rallied from a deficit of 21 or more points to win, and it was the first since 1989.
"That was probably the first comeback I've ever been a part of," said Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who had three sacks. "I just had to take in the moment."
Morris, a first-year starter, was 23 of 38 for 272 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions. He was 6 of 9 for 71 yards on the final drive, including a play on which the snap was botched but Morris recovered to complete a pass to Otton.
"That's the type of calm that he has through adverse situations," Lake said.
The Huskies hope to take advantage of a Stanford run defense that's allowing a conference-worst 229.0 yards per game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|8
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-5
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|209
|122
|Total Plays
|29
|24
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|107
|64
|Rush Attempts
|19
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|102
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|5-11
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|7/10
|102
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|43
|0
|38
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|5/11
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|6
|27
|0
|11
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|3
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 2 DB
|K. Gordon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 8 DB
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 25 DB
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 11 DL
|J. Bronson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(4:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 11-J.McMillan.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 45(4:53 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 47 for 2 yards (21-K.Williamson90-G.Reid).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 42(5:28 - 2nd) 37-J.Westover to WAS 45 for 3 yards (91-T.Schaffer11-T.Keck).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(6:09 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 42 for 6 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(6:43 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew pushed ob at WAS 36 for 11 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(6:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 16-R.Odunze.
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 61 yards from STA 35. 22-C.Davis to WAS 25 for 21 yards (4-J.Parson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 3(6:59 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 6(7:40 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to WAS 3 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon11-J.Bronson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - STNFRD 7(8:16 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 6 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 16(8:54 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 7 for 9 yards (3-E.Molden43-J.Sirmon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(9:29 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 16 for 8 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio2-K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:57 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to WAS 24 for 5 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(10:36 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WAS 29 for 5 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(11:17 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to WAS 34 for 20 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(11:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones pushed ob at STA 46 for 10 yards (20-A.Turner).
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 58 yards from WAS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 36 for 29 yards (3-E.Molden).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WASH 4(12:05 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 6(12:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris scrambles pushed ob at STA 4 for 2 yards (15-S.Herron).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WASH 6(13:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(13:42 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to STA 6 for 2 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 24(13:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to STA 8 for 16 yards (21-K.Williamson17-K.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(13:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 37-J.Westover.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(13:47 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 17-K.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 34. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASH 42(14:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris scrambles runs ob at STA 34 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 44(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to STA 42 for 2 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 45(0:18 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to STA 44 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni10-J.Fox).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 39(0:49 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 11-J.McMillan. 11-J.McMillan to STA 45 for 16 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:57 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 30(1:29 - 1st) 9-D.Morris runs ob at WAS 39 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:05 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 5-S.McGrew. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 5-S.McGrew.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(2:10 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(2:47 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 1 for 7 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 46(3:26 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WAS 8 for 38 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(4:09 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to WAS 46 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 39(4:44 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 48 for 9 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(5:19 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 39 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 24(5:52 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 33 for 9 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 24(6:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(6:39 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 24 for 4 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASH 46(6:47 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 46 yards from STA 46 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - WASH 43(7:22 - 1st) 9-D.Morris scrambles to STA 46 for 11 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WASH 48(7:22 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 9-D.Morris Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WAS 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WASH 47(7:22 - 1st) Team penalty on WAS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at STA 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WASH 47(7:26 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Culp.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(7:50 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to STA 47 for 5 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 33(8:27 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 83-D.Culp. 83-D.Culp pushed ob at WAS 48 for 15 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 27(9:11 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to WAS 33 for 6 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:47 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 27 for 2 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 56 yards from STA 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 25 for 16 yards (30-L.Damuni4-J.Parson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 3(10:00 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 8(10:34 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 3 for 5 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - STNFRD 9(11:15 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 8 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 15(11:45 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 9 for 6 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(12:23 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to WAS 15 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 47(12:55 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to WAS 21 for 26 yards (20-A.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 47(13:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 8-N.Peat.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(13:35 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 47 for 1 yard (2-K.Gordon91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 39(14:12 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to WAS 48 for 13 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(14:56 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 39 for 4 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(15:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 out of bounds at the STA 1.
