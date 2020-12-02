|
|
|TEXAS
|KSTATE
Texas, K-State looking for positives
One team is hanging by a thread. The other team's thread got cut last weekend. But when Kansas State hosts Texas in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, there's one thing both teams have in common.
There's still plenty to play for.
Kansas State hopes to stop a four-game losing streak that has taken the Wildcats from a tie for first place in the Big 12 and the No. 16 ranking to a losing record. The Longhorns, meanwhile, hope to have a lot of chips fall into place.
With a heartbreaking loss to Iowa State last weekend, the Longhorns (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) have to win out (they're at so-far-winless Kansas on Dec. 12), have Oklahoma lose twice and have Oklahoma State lose at least one of its two remaining games in order to play in the Big 12 Championship game.
"They're a resilient bunch," Texas coach Tom Herman said of his team's reaction to the Iowa State loss. "We all know that the season is not over. We have two regular-season games left, and a bowl game, and we've got a job to do. That job is to go win a game."
Senior Sam Ehlinger leads the Longhorns into Manhattan riding a three-game winning streak against the Wildcats. Ehlinger is third in the Big 12 in passing with 266.5 yards per game.
"(Sam) can beat you with his feet, he can beat you with his arm, he can beat you with his mind," head coach Chris Klieman said. "He can run through arm tackles because he's a big, physical ball carrier. He throws the ball really well and has a lot of different people he can get the ball to in space. We need to be on point, and be better in limiting explosive plays."
Kansas State (4-5, 4-4) has been struggling offensively since starting quarterback Skylar Thompson went down against Texas Tech in the third game. Freshman Will Howard helped the Wildcats defeat the Red Raiders, TCU and Kansas. But it seems like anything that can go wrong has gone wrong in their four-game losing streak.
"It wears on you, without question," Klieman said. "A couple of games were really close, and we felt like we should win those games, but we didn't. If you're a competitor and a winner, like all those kids are, it ticks you off."
Still, Klieman is looking forward to sending his seniors off with a victory if at all possible.
"We get to honor 20 seniors in their last home game," he said. "Those guys have meant a ton to our staff. They welcomed us with open arms when we were hired here two years ago. It will be an emotional time for those guys.
"I'm proud of the resiliency of these guys. We just have to execute better to have a chance against a really good Texas team."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|11
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|505
|371
|Total Plays
|51
|53
|Avg Gain
|9.9
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|278
|197
|Rush Attempts
|26
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.7
|7.0
|Yards Passing
|227
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|8
|4
|Rushing TDs
|8
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-43.0
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|278
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|505
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|18/25
|227
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|9
|172
|3
|75
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|11
|78
|3
|22
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|3
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|4
|4
|55
|0
|33
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|7
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|3
|35
|0
|32
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|3
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Smith 23 RB
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 14 WR
|B. Schooler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1/2
|28
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3
|50.0
|98
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|16/25
|174
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|8
|109
|2
|31
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|13
|56
|0
|25
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|3
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|6
|6
|95
|2
|29
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|5
|4
|45
|0
|20
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Render 20 WR
|D. Render
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Denson 8 DB
|T. Denson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 21 DB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 36 DB
|H. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/2
|47
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1
|50.0
|1
|50
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(2:26 - 3rd) 80-C.Brewer runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 48(2:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to KST 15 for 33 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(2:58 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(3:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to KST 48 for 6 yards (21-A.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(3:50 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 13 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 23(4:30 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for 10 yards (21-A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 23(4:35 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(5:11 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 23 for 9 yards (21-A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 43(5:19 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 29 yards from TEX 43 to TEX 14 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 43(5:24 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 38(5:41 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 73-C.Duffie False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 40(6:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to TEX 38 for 2 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(6:52 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 40 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 64 yards from TEX 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 41 for 40 yards (14-B.Schooler). Penalty on TEX 14-B.Schooler Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at KST 41.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(7:11 - 3rd) 4-J.Whittington runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(7:44 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to KST 15 for 17 yards (36-H.Henry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to KST 32 for 11 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(8:34 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to KST 43 for 27 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(9:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 30 for 5 yards (36-H.Henry).
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 2-R.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(9:19 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(9:50 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 29 for 31 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 28(11:01 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 40 for 12 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(11:01 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 28 for 3 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(11:07 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison to KST 1 for 98 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 7(11:29 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - KSTATE 8(12:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 7 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 26(12:41 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 8 for 18 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(13:15 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to TEX 26 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(13:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to TEX 32 for 12 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(14:02 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell). Penalty on TEX 6-J.Mitchell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 41.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(14:07 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(14:38 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 39 for 15 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 56 yards from TEX 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 24 for 15 yards (4-X.Alford).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:57 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 29(0:40 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker punts 43 yards from TEX 29 to KST 28 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 29(0:46 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 29 for no gain (55-C.Fletcher).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(0:51 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for -2 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(1:14 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 31 for no gain (56-W.Hubert).
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 49 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 31 for 15 yards (5-R.Henington).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 4(1:26 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - KSTATE 7(1:34 - 2nd) 4-M.Knowles to TEX 4 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:06 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 7 for 12 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:12 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:45 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 19 for 10 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 44(3:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to TEX 29 for 15 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 49(3:56 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 44 for 5 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(4:32 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 49 for 1 yard (95-A.Collins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(5:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 50 for 13 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 25(5:27 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 37 for 12 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 19(5:57 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 25 for 6 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:30 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 19 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 13(6:35 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 16(7:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to KST 13 for 3 yards (12-A.Parker).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 11(7:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at KST 16 for -5 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(8:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to KST 11 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson3-K.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 7(8:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(9:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to KST 7 for 7 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 24(9:50 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 14 for 10 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:15 - 2nd) 7-J.Smith to KST 24 for 4 yards (92-E.Huggins4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:19 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(10:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to KST 28 for 27 yards (93-J.Pickle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(11:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 45 for no gain (59-D.Wiley).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(11:34 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 45 for 15 yards (90-B.Massie).
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 49 yards from KST 35. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 30 for 14 yards (20-D.Render).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - KSTATE 29(11:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 20(12:31 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard sacked at TEX 29 for -9 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27(13:09 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to TEX 20 for 7 yards (95-A.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(13:14 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(13:47 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 27 for 22 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(14:19 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 49 for 20 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:53 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to KST 31 for 6 yards.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(0:06 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 30 for 11 yards (31-J.McPherson3-K.Thomas).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 44(0:22 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to KST 41 for 15 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(0:45 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 44 for 3 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 61 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 41 for 37 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19(1:03 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(1:11 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 44(1:50 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to TEX 19 for 25 yards (15-C.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 43(2:25 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to TEX 44 for -1 yard (9-J.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(2:32 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 45(3:02 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to TEX 43 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 40(3:42 - 1st) 4-M.Knowles to KST 45 for 5 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(4:13 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 40 for 4 yards (95-A.Collins).
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 60 yards from TEX 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 36 for 31 yards (33-D.Gbenda).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(4:33 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Thompson at KST 24. 28-J.Thompson to KST 3 for 21 yards (13-C.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 14 for 14 yards (13-M.Tillman).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 11(4:43 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 11(4:48 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 14(5:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to KST 11 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(6:08 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 14 for -1 yard (8-T.Denson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(6:26 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to KST 13 for 15 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 40(6:42 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KST 28 for 12 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(7:06 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KST 40 for 4 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 34(70:28 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KST 44 for 22 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(7:58 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 34 for -1 yard (59-D.Wiley).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 35(8:03 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 35(8:07 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:43 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to TEX 35 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:48 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 47(9:23 - 1st) 88-P.Brooks to TEX 38 for 9 yards (49-T.Graham).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(9:58 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 47 for 3 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:34 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 50 for 25 yards (15-C.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 12(10:41 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(10:49 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(11:09 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to KST 12 for 13 yards.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(11:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 25 for 15 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(12:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 40 for 5 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 23(12:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to KST 45 for 32 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(13:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 23 for 4 yards (8-T.Denson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 31(13:19 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 50 yards from KST 31. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 29 for 10 yards (16-S.Porter). Penalty on TEX 15-C.Brown Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEX 29.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(13:54 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 31 for 7 yards (15-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 24(14:27 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 24 for no gain (98-M.Ojomo).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 24 for -1 yard (1-C.Adimora).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
