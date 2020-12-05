Drive Chart
TOLEDO
NILL

Key Players
C. Bradley 2 QB
387 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 30 RuYds
R. Bowers 12 QB
193 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
NILL
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:06 POS
+1 YD
1ST & 5 NILL 24
11:25
30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for 1 yard (0-S.Womack).
Penalty
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 19
11:25
Penalty on TOL 48-N.Givhan Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 19. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:31
17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 19 for 12 yards (10-N.Hamlin20-S.Holt).
TOLEDO
4 Pass
31 Rush
51 YDS
0:51 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 NILL 4
11:35
17-T.Cluckey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 3 NILL 4
11:54
2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
+5 YD
2ND & 8 NILL 9
12:18
2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 4 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 11
13:04
22-B.Koback to NIL 9 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner23-E.Jackson).
+12 YD
2ND & 5 NILL 23
13:31
2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 11 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 28
14:06
2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 23 for 5 yards.
+11 YD
2ND & 9 NILL 39
14:28
2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs ob at NIL 28 for 11 yards.
4th Quarter
Field Goal 11:35
17-T.Cluckey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
00:51
pos
27
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:21
39-J.Richardson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
44
yds
01:24
pos
24
24
Field Goal 1:50
17-T.Cluckey 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
60
yds
01:04
pos
24
21
Point After TD 7:41
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 7:49
2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:18
pos
20
21
Point After TD 8:59
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 9:06
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
01:48
pos
14
20
Point After TD 10:47
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:49
22-B.Koback runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
96
yds
04:02
pos
13
14
Point After TD 14:49
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 14:55
12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
02:30
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:04
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:11
30-H.Waylee runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
02:24
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:33
17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:42
2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
04:23
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 18
Rushing 7 5
Passing 18 9
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 2-8 3-9
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 509 314
Total Plays 68 50
Avg Gain 7.5 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 122 121
Rush Attempts 27 25
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 4.8
Yards Passing 387 193
Comp. - Att. 26-41 13-26
Yards Per Pass 9.4 6.6
Penalties - Yards 9-92 6-57
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-29.5 3-40.0
Return Yards 9 8
Punts - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-8
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 2-2 7170327
N. Illinois 0-4 7170024
Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium DeKalb, IL
 387 PASS YDS 193
122 RUSH YDS 121
509 TOTAL YDS 314
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 387 2 2 149.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 152 3 0 255.6
C. Bradley 26/41 387 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Koback 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 334 3
B. Koback 17 65 1 19
C. Bradley 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Bradley 4 30 0 11
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 119 1
M. Kelly 6 27 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 110 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 169 1
D. McKinley-Lewis 7 6 110 1 43
I. Winstead 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 283 2
I. Winstead 11 7 94 0 20
B. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 188 3
B. Mitchell 4 2 76 1 44
D. Rosi 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Rosi 4 3 40 0 27
J. Newton 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 105 1
J. Newton 5 3 30 0 12
J. Turner 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Turner 4 2 27 0 17
M. Kelly 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
M. Kelly 2 2 8 0 4
D. Maddox 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 131 3
D. Maddox 3 1 2 0 2
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 134 1
R. Blackmon 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
Z. Ford 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Z. Ford 4-0 1.0 0
S. Womack 0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Womack 4-0 0.0 0
T. Anderson 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Anderson 4-2 0.0 0
J. Hines 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hines 2-0 1.0 0
D. Ragin 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ragin 2-0 0.0 0
C. McDonald 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bolden 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bolden 2-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Bauer 2-0 0.0 0
D. Rogers 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
J. Clark 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
S. Holt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Holt 1-0 0.0 0
D. Alexander 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Alexander 0-1 0.0 0
N. Givhan 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Givhan 0-1 0.0 0
A. Crider 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Crider 0-2 0.0 0
J. Jones 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/4
T. Cluckey 2/2 25 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 15.2 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 15.2 25 0
D. McKinley-Lewis 5 15.2 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.5 36 0
R. Blackmon 1 9.0 9 0
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 193 2 0 137.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.3% 871 5 2 123.3
R. Bowers 13/26 193 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 111 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 220 0
H. Waylee 18 111 1 28
D. Fletcher 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Fletcher 4 17 0 13
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -37 0
R. Bowers 2 -8 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 415 2
T. Richie 10 6 100 1 43
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 174 0
T. Rudolph 3 1 36 0 36
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 89 0
D. Crawford 6 4 35 1 19
H. Waylee 30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
H. Waylee 3 2 22 0 11
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 2
D. Robinson 4 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lafayette 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
D. Lafayette 10-2 0.0 1
J. Gandy 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Gandy 8-2 0.0 0
D. Rayner 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Rayner 7-0 0.0 0
N. Rattin 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
N. Rattin 4-2 0.0 0
P. Oppong 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Oppong 3-0 0.0 0
E. Jackson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
E. Jackson 2-3 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hansen 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hansen 2-0 0.0 1
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Kramer 2-0 0.0 0
R. Thomas 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
Z. March 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. March 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Kennedy 0-2 0.0 0
J. Ester 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ester 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/6 7/7
J. Richardson 1/1 29 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
M. Ference 3 40.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 21.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 56 0
T. Rudolph 5 21.0 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 TOLEDO 20 4:23 12 80 TD
5:04 TOLEDO 33 0:49 5 42
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 TOLEDO 2 4:02 11 98 TD
8:59 TOLEDO 34 1:18 5 66 TD
2:54 TOLEDO 33 1:04 5 60 FG
0:17 TOLEDO 25 0:04 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TOLEDO 18 1:59 5 1 INT
10:51 TOLEDO 14 7:38 16 81 Downs
1:10 TOLEDO 45 0:51 10 51 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 2:54 7 18 Punt
7:28 NILL 25 2:24 4 75 TD
3:12 NILL 22 2:30 8 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 NILL 50 1:48 7 35 TD
7:41 NILL 21 3:59 11 46 Fumble
1:45 NILL 35 1:24 9 54 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 NILL 19 1:59 6 16 Punt
3:09 NILL 20 1:52 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 NILL 19 0:06 2 6 Downs

NILL
Huskies
 - Downs (2 plays, 6 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 24
(11:25 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for 1 yard (0-S.Womack).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(11:25 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 48-N.Givhan Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 19. No Play.
Kickoff
(11:31 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 19 for 12 yards (10-N.Hamlin20-S.Holt).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - FG (10 plays, 51 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 4
(11:35 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 4
(11:54 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 9
(12:18 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 4 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11
(13:04 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to NIL 9 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner23-E.Jackson).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 23
(13:31 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 11 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(14:06 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 23 for 5 yards.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39
(14:28 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs ob at NIL 28 for 11 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40
(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to NIL 39 for 1 yard (55-W.Kramer3-D.Lafayette).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 46
(0:19 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 48
(0:48 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 46 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(1:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 48 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 22
(1:17 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 33 yards from NIL 22 Downed at the TOL 45.
Sack
3 & 8 - NILL 22
(1:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 22 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 22
(2:35 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for no gain (44-D.Ragin).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20
(3:09 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for 2 yards (99-D.Johnson30-J.Jones).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Downs (16 plays, 81 yards, 7:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 20
(3:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
+4 YD
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 24
(4:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to NIL 20 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+8 YD
2 & 24 - TOLEDO 32
(4:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 24 for 8 yards (99-P.Oppong).
Penalty
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 17
(4:39 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 17. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18
(5:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 17 for 1 yard (23-E.Jackson38-N.Rattin).
+10 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(5:41 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 18 for 10 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28
(5:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
+10 YD
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 38
(6:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to NIL 28 for 10 yards (9-D.Rayner).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 40
(6:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 38 for 2 yards (14-J.Gandy).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 44
(7:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to NIL 40 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(8:15 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 44 for -1 yard (9-D.Rayner5-M.Kennedy).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 47
(8:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 43 for 4 yards (38-N.Rattin).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46
(9:22 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 47 for 7 yards (55-W.Kramer44-J.Ester).
+16 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(9:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 46 for 16 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(9:59 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
+17 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 13
(10:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 30 for 17 yards (14-J.Gandy).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14
(10:51 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 13 for -1 yard (99-P.Oppong23-E.Jackson).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - NILL 35
(10:58 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 14.
No Gain
3 & 18 - NILL 35
(11:05 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 43
(11:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 35 for -8 yards (7-Z.Ford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(11:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(12:23 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 11 yards (7-Z.Ford).
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 19
(12:50 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 32 for 13 yards (7-Z.Ford45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(12:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Interception (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 47
(13:01 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Lafayette at NIL 25. 3-D.Lafayette to NIL 19 for -6 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(13:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 47 for 4 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 32
(14:02 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 34 for 2 yards (15-D.Thomas). Penalty on NIL 9-D.Rayner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30
(14:32 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for 2 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18
(14:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 30 for 12 yards (6-C.Brown).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 18 for 17 yards (49-J.Lambert).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - Halftime (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(0:13 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 28 for 3 yards (9-D.Rayner).
Kickoff
(0:17 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 53 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 25 for 13 yards (82-T.Tewes57-R.Gay).

NILL
Huskies
 - FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - NILL 11
(0:21 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 11
(0:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 11
(0:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 11
(0:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 22
(0:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to TOL 11 for 11 yards (0-S.Womack35-A.Crider).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 22
(0:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(1:26 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 22 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(1:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 36. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(1:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 36 for 10 yards.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(1:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 46 for 19 yards (45-D.Johnson35-A.Crider).
Kickoff
(1:45 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 out of bounds at the NIL 5.

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - FG (5 plays, 60 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(1:50 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(1:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(1:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
No Gain
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7
(2:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50
(2:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 7 for 43 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(2:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 50 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette).

NILL
Huskies
 - Fumble (11 plays, 46 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 31
(3:42 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 33 FUMBLES (99-D.Johnson). 8-D.Hood to TOL 33 for no gain.
+9 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 40
(4:02 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 31 for 9 yards (31-D.Bolden).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38
(4:25 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 40 for -2 yards (20-S.Holt).
+13 YD
1 & 11 - NILL 49
(5:05 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 38 for 13 yards (99-D.Johnson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(5:29 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 41 for 9 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on NIL 32-B.Ross Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 41.
Penalty
3 & 12 - NILL 35
(5:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NILL 35
(5:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - NILL 27
(6:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 35 for 8 yards (13-C.McDonald).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(6:30 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 44 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt). Penalty on NIL 69-N.Potter Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 29
(6:59 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for 8 yards (6-N.Bauer).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21
(7:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 29 for 8 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).
Kickoff
(7:41 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 21 for 14 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (5 plays, 66 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:41 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+44 YD
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 44
(7:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 44
(7:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44
(8:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47
(8:33 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 44 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(8:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 47 for 19 yards (23-E.Jackson).
Kickoff
(8:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 70 yards from NIL 20. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 34 for 24 yards (19-P.Hoffmann).

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (7 plays, 35 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(8:59 - 2nd) Penalty on NIL 3-T.Richie Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
PAT Good
(8:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
+26 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 26
(9:06 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32
(9:45 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 26 for 6 yards (13-C.McDonald).
Penalty
4 & 7 - NILL 47
(9:50 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Pugh. Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 47. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 47
(9:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 47
(9:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50
(10:38 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 47 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
Kickoff
(10:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 50 for 47 yards (1-T.Anderson).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (11 plays, 98 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(10:49 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 1 - TOLEDO 1
(11:11 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 1 for no gain (97-D.Taylor).
Penalty
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 3
(11:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding 2 yards enforced at NIL 3. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3
(11:25 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5
(12:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 3 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner3-D.Lafayette).
+32 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(12:23 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 5 for 32 yards (99-P.Oppong).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 48
(13:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to NIL 37 for 11 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49
(13:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 48 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin23-E.Jackson).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39
(13:42 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 49 for 10 yards (7-J.Hansen).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22
(14:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to TOL 39 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 2
(14:47 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 22 for 20 yards (20-Z.March).
Kickoff
(14:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 5 FUMBLES (4-D.McKinley-Lewis). 4-D.McKinley-Lewis recovers at the TOL End Zone. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 2 for 2 yards (8-M.Toure).

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (8 plays, 78 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 5
(14:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 5
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
-3 YD
1 & 2 - NILL 2
(0:42 - 1st) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 5 for -3 yards (99-D.Johnson98-D.Alexander).
Penalty
2 & 7 - NILL 14
(1:21 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Pass interference 12 yards enforced at TOL 14. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17
(1:49 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 14 for 3 yards (44-D.Ragin1-T.Anderson).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(2:29 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 17 for 43 yards (7-Z.Ford).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 30
(3:04 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 40 for 10 yards (24-J.Clark1-T.Anderson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 22
(3:12 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson).

TOLEDO
Rockets

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(3:12 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Hansen at NIL 8. 7-J.Hansen to NIL 22 for 14 yards (89-D.Rosi).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(4:15 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 25 for 27 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(4:33 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 48 for no gain (38-N.Rattin).
+8 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 40
(4:38 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 48 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin).
No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 40
(4:59 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33
(5:04 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 40 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).

NILL
Huskies
 - TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 57 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 33 for 25 yards (49-J.Lambert).
PAT Good
(5:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 28
(5:11 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 31
(6:23 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 28 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(6:55 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 31 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson).
+36 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(7:28 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to TOL 39 for 36 yards (1-T.Anderson).

TOLEDO
Rockets
 - TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(7:28 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for no gain (0-S.Womack48-N.Givhan).
Kickoff
(7:33 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 14 yards (10-N.Hamlin).
PAT Good
(7:33 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
+21 YD
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 21
(7:42 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 21
(8:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16
(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 78-V.Gurman False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 16. No Play.
+12 YD
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 28
(8:50 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 16 for 12 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 29
(9:40 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 28 for 1 yard (14-J.Gandy).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(10:00 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 29 for 7 yards (9-D.Rayner5-M.Kennedy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36
(10:20 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48
(10:30 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to NIL 36 for 16 yards (6-C.Brown15-D.Thomas).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37
(10:48 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 48 for 11 yards.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 22
(11:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 37 for 15 yards (14-J.Gandy).
Penalty
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27
(11:56 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 14-I.Winstead False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 27. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(11:56 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 27 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).

NILL
Huskies
 - Punt (7 plays, 18 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NILL 43
(12:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 43. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 30 for 9 yards. Penalty on TOL 27-Q.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 30.
No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 43
(12:35 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for no gain (92-D.Rogers).
+11 YD
2 & 15 - NILL 32
(13:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 15 - NILL 32
(13:24 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(13:38 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 34
(14:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 3 yards (0-S.Womack).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(14:48 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 34 for 9 yards (6-N.Bauer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(14:54 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 18 yards (20-S.Holt).
NCAA FB Scores