Drive Chart
|TOLEDO
|NILL
Key Players
C. Bradley
2 QB
387 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 30 RuYds
R. Bowers
12 QB
193 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
NILL
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:06 POS
+1 YD
1ST & 5 NILL 24
11:25
30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for 1 yard (0-S.Womack).
Penalty
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 19
11:25
Penalty on TOL 48-N.Givhan Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 19. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:31
17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 19 for 12 yards (10-N.Hamlin20-S.Holt).
TOLEDO
4 Pass
31 Rush
51 YDS
0:51 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 NILL 4
11:35
17-T.Cluckey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 3 NILL 4
11:54
2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
+5 YD
2ND & 8 NILL 9
12:18
2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 4 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 11
13:04
22-B.Koback to NIL 9 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner23-E.Jackson).
+12 YD
2ND & 5 NILL 23
13:31
2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 11 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 28
14:06
2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 23 for 5 yards.
+11 YD
2ND & 9 NILL 39
14:28
2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs ob at NIL 28 for 11 yards.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 7:49
2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
66
yds
01:18
pos
20
21
Touchdown 9:06
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
35
yds
01:48
pos
14
20
Touchdown 14:55
12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
02:30
pos
7
13
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|18
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|18
|9
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|509
|314
|Total Plays
|68
|50
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|121
|Rush Attempts
|27
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|387
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|26-41
|13-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.4
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-92
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-29.5
|3-40.0
|Return Yards
|9
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|387
|PASS YDS
|193
|122
|RUSH YDS
|121
|509
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|26/41
|387
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|17
|65
|1
|19
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4
|30
|0
|11
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|6
|27
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|7
|6
|110
|1
|43
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|11
|7
|94
|0
|20
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|4
|2
|76
|1
|44
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|4
|3
|40
|0
|27
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|3
|30
|0
|12
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|4
|2
|27
|0
|17
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|4-0
|1.0
|0
S. Womack 0 CB
|S. Womack
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|2-0
|1.0
|0
D. Ragin 44 DE
|D. Ragin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
N. Givhan 48 DE
|N. Givhan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Crider 35 LB
|A. Crider
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Jones 30 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|2/2
|25
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|5
|15.2
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|13/26
|193
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|18
|111
|1
|28
|
D. Fletcher 4 QB
|D. Fletcher
|4
|17
|0
|13
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|2
|-8
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|10
|6
|100
|1
|43
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|6
|4
|35
|1
|19
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|3
|2
|22
|0
|11
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|10-2
|0.0
|1
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|8-2
|0.0
|0
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|7-0
|0.0
|0
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|4-2
|0.0
|0
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
E. Jackson 23 LB
|E. Jackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|2-0
|0.0
|1
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Taylor 97 DT
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Thomas 15 CB
|D. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
Z. March 20 CB
|Z. March
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Ester 44 DT
|J. Ester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|3
|40.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|5
|21.0
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 24(11:25 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for 1 yard (0-S.Womack).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 19(11:25 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 48-N.Givhan Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 19. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 19 for 12 yards (10-N.Hamlin20-S.Holt).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 4(11:35 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 4(11:54 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 9(12:18 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 4 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(13:04 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to NIL 9 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner23-E.Jackson).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 23(13:31 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 11 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(14:06 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 23 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39(14:28 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs ob at NIL 28 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to NIL 39 for 1 yard (55-W.Kramer3-D.Lafayette).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 46(0:19 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 48(0:48 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 46 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(1:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 48 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 22(1:17 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 33 yards from NIL 22 Downed at the TOL 45.
|Sack
3 & 8 - NILL 22(1:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 22 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 22(2:35 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for no gain (44-D.Ragin).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 20(3:09 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for 2 yards (99-D.Johnson30-J.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 20(3:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|+4 YD
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 24(4:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to NIL 20 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+8 YD
2 & 24 - TOLEDO 32(4:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 24 for 8 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 17(4:39 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 17. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(5:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 17 for 1 yard (23-E.Jackson38-N.Rattin).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:41 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 18 for 10 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 38(6:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to NIL 28 for 10 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 40(6:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 38 for 2 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 44(7:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to NIL 40 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(8:15 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 44 for -1 yard (9-D.Rayner5-M.Kennedy).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 47(8:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 43 for 4 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(9:22 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 47 for 7 yards (55-W.Kramer44-J.Ester).
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 46 for 16 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:59 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 13(10:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 30 for 17 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(10:51 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 13 for -1 yard (99-P.Oppong23-E.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - NILL 35(10:58 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 14.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - NILL 35(11:05 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 43(11:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 35 for -8 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 43(11:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(12:23 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 11 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 19(12:50 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 32 for 13 yards (7-Z.Ford45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 19(12:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 47(13:01 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Lafayette at NIL 25. 3-D.Lafayette to NIL 19 for -6 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(13:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 47 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(14:02 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 34 for 2 yards (15-D.Thomas). Penalty on NIL 9-D.Rayner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(14:32 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for 2 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(14:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 30 for 12 yards (6-C.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 18 for 17 yards (49-J.Lambert).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NILL 11(0:21 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 11(0:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 11(0:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 11(0:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - NILL 22(0:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to TOL 11 for 11 yards (0-S.Womack35-A.Crider).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NILL 22(0:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26(1:26 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 22 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 36(1:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 36. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(1:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 36 for 10 yards.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(1:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 46 for 19 yards (45-D.Johnson35-A.Crider).
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 out of bounds at the NIL 5.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(1:50 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(1:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(1:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|No Gain
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(2:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(2:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 7 for 43 yards.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(2:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 50 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 31(3:42 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 33 FUMBLES (99-D.Johnson). 8-D.Hood to TOL 33 for no gain.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 40(4:02 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 31 for 9 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(4:25 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 40 for -2 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+13 YD
1 & 11 - NILL 49(5:05 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 38 for 13 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(5:29 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 41 for 9 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on NIL 32-B.Ross Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 41.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - NILL 35(5:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NILL 35(5:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - NILL 27(6:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 35 for 8 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 37(6:30 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 44 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt). Penalty on NIL 69-N.Potter Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 29(6:59 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for 8 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 21(7:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 29 for 8 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 21 for 14 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+44 YD
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(7:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(7:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(8:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(8:33 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 44 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(8:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 47 for 19 yards (23-E.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 70 yards from NIL 20. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 34 for 24 yards (19-P.Hoffmann).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 35(8:59 - 2nd) Penalty on NIL 3-T.Richie Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 26(9:06 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 32(9:45 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 26 for 6 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NILL 47(9:50 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Pugh. Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 47. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 47(9:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 47(9:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 50(10:38 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 47 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 50 for 47 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(10:49 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
1 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(11:11 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 1 for no gain (97-D.Taylor).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(11:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding 2 yards enforced at NIL 3. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(11:25 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(12:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 3 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner3-D.Lafayette).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(12:23 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 5 for 32 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 48(13:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to NIL 37 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(13:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 48 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin23-E.Jackson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(13:42 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 49 for 10 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(14:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to TOL 39 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 2(14:47 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 22 for 20 yards (20-Z.March).
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 5 FUMBLES (4-D.McKinley-Lewis). 4-D.McKinley-Lewis recovers at the TOL End Zone. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 2 for 2 yards (8-M.Toure).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 5(14:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NILL 5(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|-3 YD
1 & 2 - NILL 2(0:42 - 1st) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 5 for -3 yards (99-D.Johnson98-D.Alexander).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NILL 14(1:21 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Pass interference 12 yards enforced at TOL 14. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(1:49 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 14 for 3 yards (44-D.Ragin1-T.Anderson).
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40(2:29 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 17 for 43 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 30(3:04 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 40 for 10 yards (24-J.Clark1-T.Anderson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 22(3:12 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(3:12 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Hansen at NIL 8. 7-J.Hansen to NIL 22 for 14 yards (89-D.Rosi).
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:15 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 25 for 27 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:33 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 48 for no gain (38-N.Rattin).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 40(4:38 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 48 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 40(4:59 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(5:04 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 40 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 57 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 33 for 25 yards (49-J.Lambert).
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(5:11 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 31(6:23 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 28 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(6:55 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 31 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(7:28 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to TOL 39 for 36 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:28 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for no gain (0-S.Womack48-N.Givhan).
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 14 yards (10-N.Hamlin).
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 21(7:42 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 21(8:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 78-V.Gurman False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 16. No Play.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(8:50 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 16 for 12 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 29(9:40 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 28 for 1 yard (14-J.Gandy).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(10:00 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 29 for 7 yards (9-D.Rayner5-M.Kennedy).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(10:20 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(10:30 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to NIL 36 for 16 yards (6-C.Brown15-D.Thomas).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(10:48 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 48 for 11 yards.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 22(11:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 37 for 15 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(11:56 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 14-I.Winstead False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 27. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(11:56 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 27 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NILL 43(12:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 43. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 30 for 9 yards. Penalty on TOL 27-Q.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NILL 43(12:35 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for no gain (92-D.Rogers).
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - NILL 32(13:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NILL 32(13:24 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 37(13:38 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 34(14:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 3 yards (0-S.Womack).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(14:48 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 34 for 9 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(14:54 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 18 yards (20-S.Holt).
