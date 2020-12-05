Drive Chart
TROY
SALA

Preview not available

Preview not available
SALA
1 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:16 POS
No Gain
2ND & 9 SALA 26
10:50
1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+45 YD
2ND & 11 SALA 26
10:50
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TRY 29 for 45 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 25
11:06
21-J.Wilson to SAB 26 for 1 yard (8-T.Harris).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:06
43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
TROY
7 Pass
3 Rush
89 YDS
3:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:06
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
+15 YD
2ND & 2 SALA 15
11:13
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 23
11:51
18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to SAB 15 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole).
+26 YD
3RD & 4 SALA 49
12:05
18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to SAB 23 for 26 yards (1-D.Flenord).
No Gain
2ND & 4 SALA 49
12:11
18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 45
12:46
18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 49 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 11:06
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 11:13
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
03:48
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:07
99-E.Legassey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
46
yds
04:12
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 3
Rushing 4 3
Passing 4 0
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 7-8 3-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 158 30
Total Plays 29 17
Avg Gain 5.4 1.8
Net Yards Rushing 46 33
Rush Attempts 12 12
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 2.8
Yards Passing 112 -3
Comp. - Att. 13-17 1-5
Yards Per Pass 6.6 -0.6
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-10
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-0.0 2-40.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 4-5 37--10
South Alabama 4-6 00--0
Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
 112 PASS YDS -3
46 RUSH YDS 33
158 TOTAL YDS 30
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 112 1 0 160.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 1584 12 6 140.2
G. Watson 13/16 112 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 393 3
K. Vidal 9 29 0 8
G. Watson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 -72 0
G. Watson 1 9 0 9
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 162 0
J. Woods 2 8 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. McClain 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 350 5
K. McClain 4 3 33 1 15
T. Eafford 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 285 1
T. Eafford 2 2 31 0 26
K. Geiger 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 598 2
K. Geiger 4 4 16 0 6
K. Vidal 23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 120 0
K. Vidal 2 2 13 0 8
J. Woods 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
J. Woods 1 1 11 0 11
R. Todd 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 380 5
R. Todd 1 1 8 0 8
L. Whittemore 83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 1
L. Whittemore 1 0 0 0 0
B. Clark 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 142 0
B. Clark 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
C. Martial 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Martial 3-1 0.0 0
D. Pettus 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Pettus 2-1 0.0 0
A. Pierce 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Pierce 2-1 0.0 0
C. Slocum 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Solomon 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Solomon 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Legassey 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/15 28/29
E. Legassey 1/1 22 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% -3 0 0 15.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 1773 11 3 147.4
D. Trotter 1/5 -3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 74 0
C. Lacy 3 17 0 8
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 109 1
J. Wilson 4 12 0 6
D. Trotter 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 27 2
D. Trotter 1 2 0 2
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 171 1
T. Avery 1 2 0 2
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
160 673 3
C. Davis 3 0 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Tyre 47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 0
T. Tyre 1 0 0 0 0
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 993 8
J. Tolbert 2 0 0 0 0
T. Avery 25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 20 0
T. Avery 1 0 0 0 0
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 124 0
C. Sutherland 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mobley 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Mobley 5-0 0.0 0
R. Cole 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
R. Cole 5-2 0.0 0
D. Flenord 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Flenord 2-0 0.0 0
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. DeShazor 2-0 0.0 0
K. Voisin 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Voisin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Littles 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Littles 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Gallmon 1-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Wilfawn 1-0 0.0 0
W. Thomas 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rockette 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Rockette 1-0 0.0 0
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Betts Jr. 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
J. Brooks 2 40.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
C. Lacy 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 3:04 7 -11 INT
10:19 TROY 40 4:12 12 56 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 TROY 11 3:48 10 89 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 SALA 14 1:18 3 3 Punt
6:02 SALA 25 5:40 12 26 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:06 SALA 25 0:16 2 1 Downs

SALA
Jaguars
 - Downs (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 9 - SALA 26
(10:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+45 YD
2 & 11 - SALA 26
(10:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TRY 29 for 45 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(11:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 26 for 1 yard (8-T.Harris).
Kickoff
(11:06 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - TD (10 plays, 89 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:06 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
+15 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 15
(11:13 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(11:51 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to SAB 15 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole).
+26 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 49
(12:05 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to SAB 23 for 26 yards (1-D.Flenord).
No Gain
2 & 4 - TROY 49
(12:11 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(12:46 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 49 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
+7 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 38
(12:59 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 45 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 33
(13:41 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 38 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles4-R.Cole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 30
(14:12 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 33 for 3 yards (48-G.Johnson).
+11 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 19
(14:33 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 30 for 11 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 11
(14:54 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 19 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole).

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (12 plays, 26 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - SALA 49
(15:00 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 38 yards from TRY 49 to TRY 11 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
-3 YD
3 & 13 - SALA 46
(0:22 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to TRY 49 for -3 yards (31-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
2 & 15 - SALA 48
(1:04 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to TRY 46 for 2 yards (97-A.Pierce7-K.Robertson).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(1:48 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TRY 48 for -5 yards (97-A.Pierce).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 47
(2:31 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TRY 43 for 4 yards (8-T.Harris).
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 46
(2:52 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to TRY 47 for 7 yards (41-J.Solomon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(2:58 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 44
(3:16 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 2 yards (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 41
(3:47 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 44 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 35
(4:24 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 41 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris31-D.Pettus).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SALA 33
(5:05 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 35 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 25
(5:50 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 33 for 8 yards (31-D.Pettus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 25
(5:54 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
Kickoff
(6:02 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 59 yards from TRY 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 25 for 19 yards (2-C.Martial16-D.Adkinson).

TROY
Trojans
 - FG (12 plays, 56 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 4
(6:07 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
-3 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 1
(6:42 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 4 for -3 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 2
(7:07 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 1 for 1 yard (33-K.Gallmon).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 10
(7:30 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 2 for 8 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+2 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 22
(7:42 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 20 for 2 yards. Penalty on SAB 4-R.Cole Roughing the passer 10 yards enforced at SAB 20.
No Gain
2 & 5 - TROY 22
(7:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(8:10 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to SAB 22 for 5 yards (99-W.Thomas).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 36
(8:30 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to SAB 27 for 9 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 42
(8:47 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 36 for 6 yards (29-K.Voisin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(9:18 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 42 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
+6 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 49
(9:44 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 45 for 6 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 40
(10:10 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 49 for 9 yards (3-A.DeShazor4-R.Cole).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(10:19 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.

SALA
Jaguars
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - SALA 17
(10:26 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 43 yards from SAB 17 to TRY 40 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 7 - SALA 17
(10:31 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Avery.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 15
(11:14 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 17 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 14
(11:44 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 15 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial97-A.Pierce).

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (7 plays, -11 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(11:56 - 1st) 15-T.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Betts at SAB 14. 27-D.Betts runs ob at SAB 14 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 43
(12:29 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 48 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 40
(13:20 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 43 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(13:31 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 40 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 26
(14:01 - 1st) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 35 for 9 yards (1-D.Flenord).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 24
(14:40 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 26 for 2 yards (29-K.Voisin).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 24 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores