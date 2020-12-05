Drive Chart
|
|
|TROY
|SALA
SALA
1 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:16 POS
No Gain
2ND & 9 SALA 26
10:50
1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
+45 YD
2ND & 11 SALA 26
10:50
1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TRY 29 for 45 yards.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 25
11:06
21-J.Wilson to SAB 26 for 1 yard (8-T.Harris).
Kickoff
Kickoff
11:06
43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
TROY
7 Pass
3 Rush
89 YDS
3:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
11:06
99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
+15 YD
2ND & 2 SALA 15
11:13
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 23
11:51
18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to SAB 15 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole).
+26 YD
3RD & 4 SALA 49
12:05
18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to SAB 23 for 26 yards (1-D.Flenord).
No Gain
2ND & 4 SALA 49
12:11
18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 45
12:46
18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 49 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
Touchdown 11:13
18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
89
yds
03:48
pos
9
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|3
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-8
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|158
|30
|Total Plays
|29
|17
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|33
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|112
|-3
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|1-5
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|-0.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-0.0
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|-3
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|33
|
|
|158
|TOTAL YDS
|30
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|13/16
|112
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McClain 6 WR
|K. McClain
|4
|3
|33
|1
|15
|
T. Eafford 13 WR
|T. Eafford
|2
|2
|31
|0
|26
|
K. Geiger 1 WR
|K. Geiger
|4
|4
|16
|0
|6
|
K. Vidal 23 RB
|K. Vidal
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Woods 24 RB
|J. Woods
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Todd 2 WR
|R. Todd
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Whittemore 83 WR
|L. Whittemore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Clark 3 WR
|B. Clark
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum 4 S
|C. Slocum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Legassey 99 K
|E. Legassey
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1/5
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Wilson 21 RB
|J. Wilson
|4
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Trotter 1 QB
|D. Trotter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Davis 26 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyre 47 TE
|T. Tyre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tolbert 8 WR
|J. Tolbert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 25 RB
|T. Avery
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutherland 12 WR
|C. Sutherland
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Mobley 46 LB
|N. Mobley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cole 4 LB
|R. Cole
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flenord 1 CB
|D. Flenord
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. DeShazor 3 LB
|A. DeShazor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Voisin 29 S
|K. Voisin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Littles 12 DL
|J. Littles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gallmon 33 S
|K. Gallmon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 48 DL
|G. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wilfawn 10 LB
|Q. Wilfawn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rockette 6 CB
|D. Rockette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betts Jr. 27 S
|D. Betts Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|40.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 19 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SALA 26(10:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 11 - SALA 26(10:50 - 2nd) 1-D.Trotter complete to 8-J.Tolbert. 8-J.Tolbert to TRY 29 for 45 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(11:06 - 2nd) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 26 for 1 yard (8-T.Harris).
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 2nd) 43-J.Martin kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to SAB End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:06 - 2nd) 99-E.Legassey extra point is good.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 15(11:13 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 23(11:51 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to SAB 15 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 4 - TROY 49(12:05 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to SAB 23 for 26 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TROY 49(12:11 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 83-L.Whittemore.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(12:46 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 49 for 6 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 38(12:59 - 2nd) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 45 for 7 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 33(13:41 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 23-K.Vidal. 23-K.Vidal to TRY 38 for 5 yards (12-J.Littles4-R.Cole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 30(14:12 - 2nd) 24-J.Woods to TRY 33 for 3 yards (48-G.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 19(14:33 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 24-J.Woods. 24-J.Woods to TRY 30 for 11 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 11(14:54 - 2nd) 18-G.Watson complete to 2-R.Todd. 2-R.Todd to TRY 19 for 8 yards (4-R.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - SALA 49(15:00 - 2nd) 92-J.Brooks punts 38 yards from TRY 49 to TRY 11 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 13 - SALA 46(0:22 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter complete to 12-C.Sutherland. 12-C.Sutherland to TRY 49 for -3 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - SALA 48(1:04 - 1st) 25-T.Avery to TRY 46 for 2 yards (97-A.Pierce7-K.Robertson).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 43(1:48 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TRY 48 for -5 yards (97-A.Pierce).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - SALA 47(2:31 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to TRY 43 for 4 yards (8-T.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 46(2:52 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to TRY 47 for 7 yards (41-J.Solomon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 46(2:58 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 47-T.Tyre.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SALA 44(3:16 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 46 for 2 yards (4-C.Slocum2-C.Martial).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SALA 41(3:47 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 44 for 3 yards (7-K.Robertson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 35(4:24 - 1st) 21-J.Wilson to SAB 41 for 6 yards (8-T.Harris31-D.Pettus).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SALA 33(5:05 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter to SAB 35 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SALA 25(5:50 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 33 for 8 yards (31-D.Pettus).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SALA 25(5:54 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Tolbert.
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 1st) 43-J.Martin kicks 59 yards from TRY 35. 19-C.Lacy to SAB 25 for 19 yards (2-C.Martial16-D.Adkinson).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TROY 4(6:07 - 1st) 99-E.Legassey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 1(6:42 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 4 for -3 yards (10-Q.Wilfawn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TROY 2(7:07 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 1 for 1 yard (33-K.Gallmon).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 10(7:30 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 2 for 8 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TROY 22(7:42 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 20 for 2 yards. Penalty on SAB 4-R.Cole Roughing the passer 10 yards enforced at SAB 20.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TROY 22(7:48 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 6-K.McClain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 27(8:10 - 1st) 24-J.Woods to SAB 22 for 5 yards (99-W.Thomas).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 36(8:30 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to SAB 27 for 9 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TROY 42(8:47 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to SAB 36 for 6 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 45(9:18 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 42 for 3 yards (4-R.Cole).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TROY 49(9:44 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to SAB 45 for 6 yards (3-A.DeShazor).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TROY 40(10:10 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 6-K.McClain. 6-K.McClain to TRY 49 for 9 yards (3-A.DeShazor4-R.Cole).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TROY 40(10:19 - 1st) 18-G.Watson incomplete. Intended for 3-B.Clark.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - SALA 17(10:26 - 1st) 92-J.Brooks punts 43 yards from SAB 17 to TRY 40 fair catch by 15-T.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SALA 17(10:31 - 1st) 1-D.Trotter incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Avery.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - SALA 15(11:14 - 1st) 19-C.Lacy to SAB 17 for 2 yards (2-C.Martial).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SALA 14(11:44 - 1st) 26-C.Davis to SAB 15 for 1 yard (2-C.Martial97-A.Pierce).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TROY 48(11:56 - 1st) 15-T.Johnson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-D.Betts at SAB 14. 27-D.Betts runs ob at SAB 14 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TROY 43(12:29 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 48 for 5 yards (46-N.Mobley33-K.Gallmon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TROY 40(13:20 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 43 for 3 yards (46-N.Mobley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 35(13:31 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 13-T.Eafford. 13-T.Eafford to TRY 40 for 5 yards (6-D.Rockette).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TROY 26(14:01 - 1st) 18-G.Watson scrambles to TRY 35 for 9 yards (1-D.Flenord).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TROY 24(14:40 - 1st) 18-G.Watson complete to 1-K.Geiger. 1-K.Geiger to TRY 26 for 2 yards (29-K.Voisin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) 23-K.Vidal to TRY 24 for -1 yard (4-R.Cole).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-D.Guajardo kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to TRY End Zone. touchback.
