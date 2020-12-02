|
|
|TULSA
|NAVY
No. 24 Tulsa seeks berth in AAC title game with win vs. Navy
No. 24 Tulsa will look to lock up its first berth in the American Athletic Conference title game with a win over Navy on Saturday in Annapolis, Md.
The Golden Hurricane (5-1, 5-0 AAC) have won five straight games since losing at then-No. 11 Oklahoma State 16-7 to open the season. Tulsa can also secure a spot in the conference title game with a loss on Saturday, provided it beats No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0) next week.
"I feel like we should be in decent shape," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday, according to the Tulsa World. "Everybody's got bruises and banged up a little bit this time of year, but for the most part I think everybody else will be available."
However, Tulsa has never beaten Navy (3-5, 3-3) in AAC play. The Midshipmen are 5-0 against Tulsa since they joined the league in 2015. The Midshipmen dominated Tulsa last season, as quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 45-17 win. But Perry now plays for the Miami Dolphins, and the Midshipmen haven't been able to replicate his production under center this year.
Navy has played at least two quarterbacks in six of its eight games, with the only exceptions being against Temple and Houston, when Dalen Morris played every snap.
Morris and Tyger Goslin split time in the team's last game, combining to complete 4 of 11 passes for 88 yards and an interception. Navy rushed for 233 yards on 52 carries, led by Nelson Smith, who had 29 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Navy and Tulsa were initially scheduled to meet on Nov. 7, but the game was postponed after a coronavirus outbreak swept through the Naval Academy, preventing the Midshipmen from traveling to Oklahoma for the contest.
By moving the game to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, it will allow Navy to have Senior Day for its 26 Midshipmen to play one more home game. Navy, which closes the season at Army on Dec. 12, has won 17 straight games on Senior Day, but No. 18 should be tough to get.
Tulsa is ranked 14th nationally in third-down defense (.319), 14th in defensive touchdowns (two) and 15th in fumble recoveries (seven). The Golden Hurricane relies heavily on All-America candidate linebacker Zaven Collins, who leads the Golden Hurricane with 48 tackles, four sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, and his four interceptions are tied for fourth nationally. Meantime, Kendarin Ray has recorded 46 tackles and broken up five passes, while Bryson Powers has notched two fumble recoveries.
Quarterback Zach Smith, who is coming off a torso injury that sidelined him for most of the team's last game against Tulane on Nov. 19, has completed 98 of his 162 pass attempts for 1,266 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Josh Johnson (32 catches, 408 yards, 5 TDs) and Keylon Stokes (31 catches, 446 yards, 2 TDs) are his favorite targets.
Deneric Price, who has 356 yards and a pair of scores on 71 carries, and T.K. Wilkerson (73 carries, 300 yards, four touchdowns) pace the ground game.
"What they do on offense presents everybody with trouble," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "They spread you out a ton and pound the football. If you don't shore up the run game, they'll keep pounding you. If you try to get people involved with the run game, they'll get you on the edges."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|5
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|3
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|117
|71
|Total Plays
|40
|31
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|2.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|54
|Rush Attempts
|23
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|46
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|5-17
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|2.7
|-0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|3-16
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|5-35.0
|Return Yards
|7
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|46
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|71
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|5/17
|46
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|13
|45
|0
|13
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|7
|17
|0
|6
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|3
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|7
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Crowder 85 TE
|J. Crowder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Player 90 DL
|J. Player
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 11 LB
|T. Reeves
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 26 CB
|A. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 24 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 DL
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DL
|C. Wick
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nixon 5 CB
|R. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|48
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|3
|45.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|3/5
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Arline 7 QB
|X. Arline
|14
|15
|0
|19
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|5
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Fells 23 RB
|M. Fells
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Acie 25 RB
|C. Acie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Morris 8 QB
|D. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Marshall 1 S
|J. Marshall
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitele 45 LB
|T. Tuitele
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. West 6 DB
|M. West
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Okafor 95 DT
|T. Okafor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 96 DT
|J. Perkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
|A. Talbert-Loving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glenn 16 CB
|J. Glenn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Straw 51 LB
|N. Straw
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clear 29 CB
|C. Clear
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 K
|B. Nichols
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Fee 39 P
|B. Fee
|5
|35.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Warren 13 RB
|C. Warren
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
2 & 16 - NAVY 17(0:04 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols 34 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on TSA Illegal formation declined.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(0:09 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline sacked at TSA 17 for -6 yards (30-J.Wright).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:17 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker to TSA 11 for 14 yards (0-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:18 - 2nd) spikes the ball at TSA 25 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 27(0:24 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TSA 25 for 2 yards (1-K.Ray5-R.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 32(0:32 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline complete to 80-M.Walker. 80-M.Walker runs ob at TSA 27 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 34(1:06 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to TSA 32 for 2 yards (19-G.Sawyer30-J.Wright).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(1:09 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to TSA 34 for 2 yards (90-J.Player).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 45(1:18 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline scrambles to TSA 36 for 19 yards (90-J.Player).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(1:50 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 45 for 6 yards (97-T.Stevenson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 33(2:14 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 39 for 6 yards (3-C.Williams30-J.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 29(2:41 - 2nd) 25-C.Acie pushed ob at NAV 33 for 4 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(3:13 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 29 for 3 yards (11-T.Reeves).
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 64 yards from TSA 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 26 for 25 yards (40-M.Kulkin).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 8(3:26 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NAVY 8(3:30 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 11(4:10 - 2nd) 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at NAV 8 for 3 yards (51-N.Straw).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 15(4:42 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 11 for 4 yards (45-T.Tuitele54-D.Fagot).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 16(5:01 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 15 for 1 yard (45-T.Tuitele1-J.Marshall).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(5:27 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 16 for 9 yards (16-J.Glenn).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(5:27 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 25 FUMBLES (94-A.Goodlow). 23-Z.Collins to NAV 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(5:35 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells to NAV 25 for 5 yards (1-K.Ray).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - TULSA 42(5:45 - 2nd) 37-L.Wilson punts 58 yards from TSA 42 to NAV End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - TULSA 42(5:50 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|-16 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 42(6:34 - 2nd) to NAV 42 FUMBLES. 24-C.Taylor to TSA 42 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(7:17 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 42 for 6 yards (6-M.West).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(7:38 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes pushed ob at NAV 48 for 11 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 39(7:59 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 41 for 2 yards (95-T.Okafor45-T.Tuitele).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 30(8:25 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 39 for 9 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(8:31 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 35(8:39 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee punts 35 yards from NAV 35 to TSA 30 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 35(8:46 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Matthews.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 33(9:30 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 35 for 2 yards (19-G.Sawyer23-Z.Collins).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(10:04 - 2nd) 7-X.Arline to NAV 33 for -2 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(10:40 - 2nd) 23-M.Fells pushed ob at NAV 35 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 27(11:23 - 2nd) 13-C.Warren to NAV 29 for 2 yards (26-A.Evans).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:58 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 27 for 2 yards (90-J.Player).
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 23-M.Fells.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 31(12:04 - 2nd) 90-Z.Long 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 31(12:08 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 34(12:47 - 2nd) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 31 for 3 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 34(12:52 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 16 - TULSA 49(13:11 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to NAV 34 for 17 yards (1-J.Marshall29-C.Clear).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TULSA 49(13:18 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULSA 45(14:05 - 2nd) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 49 for 4 yards (6-M.West).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 45(14:12 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 45 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TSA 73-D.Couch Holding 10 yards enforced at NAV 45. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 20(14:23 - 2nd) 39-B.Fee punts 25 yards from NAV 20 Downed at the NAV 45.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 17(15:00 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 20 for 3 yards (12-A.Green1-K.Ray).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 13(0:13 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 17 for 4 yards (1-K.Ray).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 11(0:48 - 1st) 7-X.Arline scrambles to NAV 13 for 2 yards (11-T.Reeves91-C.Wick).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULSA 49(0:57 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 39 yards from NAV 49. 13-C.Warren to NAV 11 for 1 yard (40-M.Kulkin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 49(1:02 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 49(1:08 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(1:46 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 49 for 3 yards (45-T.Tuitele).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 10 - TULSA 26(2:18 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson to TSA 48 for 22 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULSA 26(2:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 26(2:29 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(2:40 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 27 - NAVY 30(2:48 - 1st) 39-B.Fee punts 44 yards from NAV 30 to TSA 26 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 47(3:24 - 1st) 7-X.Arline sacked at NAV 30 for -17 yards (19-G.Sawyer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 47(4:00 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 47 for no gain (90-J.Player).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 48(4:14 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 83-M.Gleaton False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 48. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 47(4:54 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to TSA 48 for 5 yards (90-J.Player).
|Result
|Play
|-12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(5:03 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 33 FUMBLES (54-D.Fagot). 54-D.Fagot to NAV 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - NAVY 3(5:10 - 1st) 39-B.Fee punts 32 yards from NAV 3 out of bounds at the NAV 35.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 5(5:51 - 1st) 7-X.Arline complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to NAV 3 for -2 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 9(6:10 - 1st) Penalty on NAV 79-J.Self Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at NAV 9. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 8(6:19 - 1st) 7-X.Arline scrambles to NAV 9 for 1 yard (91-C.Wick).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 8(6:24 - 1st) 7-X.Arline incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 43(6:35 - 1st) 37-L.Wilson punts 39 yards from TSA 43. 80-M.Walker to NAV 15 for -3 yards (40-M.Kulkin). Penalty on NAV 31-A.Talbert-Loving Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NAV 15.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 46(7:11 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 43 for -3 yards (96-J.Perkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(7:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 46 for 8 yards (6-M.West).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(7:54 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - TULSA 33(8:14 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to TSA 38 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 29(8:57 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 33 for 4 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(9:36 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 29 for 2 yards (96-J.Perkins51-N.Straw).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 21(10:01 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 27 for 6 yards (6-M.West).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(10:33 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 21 for 4 yards (6-M.West).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NAVY 41(10:44 - 1st) 39-B.Fee punts 39 yards from NAV 41. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 27 for 7 yards (49-K.Gibbs). Penalty on TSA 22-L.Wallace Holding 10 yards enforced at TSA 27.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 42(11:23 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 41 for -1 yard (30-J.Wright90-J.Player).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 38(12:00 - 1st) 7-X.Arline to NAV 42 for 4 yards (3-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(12:33 - 1st) 7-X.Arline scrambles to NAV 38 for no gain (90-J.Player).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 38(12:37 - 1st) 21-T.Wilkerson to NAV 38 for no gain (95-T.Okafor).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 40(13:10 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 38 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 42(13:49 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 40 for 2 yards (54-D.Fagot).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(14:10 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to NAV 42 for 5 yards (1-J.Marshall).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULSA 40(14:24 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 47 for 13 yards (1-J.Marshall51-N.Straw).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(14:55 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 40 for 3 yards (95-T.Okafor).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 29 yards from NAV 50. 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 37 for 16 yards (16-J.Glenn7-K.Brennan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-B.Fee kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback. Penalty on TSA 54-T.Reh Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at NAV 35. No Play.
