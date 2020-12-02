|
|
|UCLA
|ARIZST
Arizona State set for first game in a month, vs. UCLA
Playing for the first time in almost a month due to COVID-19 protocols, Arizona State hosts UCLA Saturday night in a Pac-12 Conference game in Tempe in the Sun Devils' home opener.
Arizona State (0-1, 0-1 Pac-12) surrendered a two-touchdown lead in the final three minutes at USC on Nov. 7, losing 28-27. It's the most recent Arizona State game since a variety of positive COVID-19 tests, including coach Herm Edwards.
"When you sit by yourself in a room for 24 hours and you don't go anywhere -- it's a humbling feeling," Edwards said on the Nov. 24 episode of his radio show. "It makes you really realize how fortunate we really are, and I just hope people stay away from it because it's not a lot of fun."
Arizona State had scheduled dates with Cal, Colorado and Utah canceled due to a multitude of positive tests and contact tracing. However, the Sun Devils returned to practice last week and appear on track for Saturday night's game against UCLA.
"It feels like we're just opening the season again," Edwards said in his Monday press conference. "It's been a long time, so I think everyone's excited to have the opportunity to play against a good UCLA football team. I think [Bruins coach] Chip [Kelly] has done a nice job creating the type of offensive and defensive players that fit the mold of what he wants to do."
While Arizona State has been sidelined, UCLA has enjoyed a modest resurgence. Kelly came on ahead of the 2018 season, returning to the Pac-12 six years removed from an Oregon tenure that produced three conference championships, wins in the Rose and Fiesta Bowls, and a BCS Championship Game appearance.
The Bruins (2-2, 2-2) struggled in Kelly's first two seasons, going 3-9 and 4-8, respectively, most notably sputtering in the early part of the season. A season-opening loss this year at Colorado seemed to continue that trend, but the Bruins have since scored double-digit wins over Cal and Arizona, and a narrow loss on the road against defending league champion Oregon.
Last week against Arizona, a UCLA defense that has played aggressively held the Wildcats to 10 points. And linebacker Mitchell Agude and defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa have combined for 11.5 tackles for loss for UCLA, which leads the conference in sacks with 12.
"The tackle-for-loss thing is a big thing for this team," defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight said Monday. "It's so big, we have competition to see who's going to make the most. ...That's how we stay on the edge."
UCLA's defense must balance its aggression with the multifaceted run-game threat Arizona State poses. The Sun Devils lost standout running back Eno Benjamin in the offseason, but DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum and Rachaad White were impressive in their Sun Devil debuts with 84 and 76 yards, respectively.
Dual-threat sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for 111 yards at USC, showing more of the explosiveness that complemented his efficient passing touch a season ago.
UCLA's offense, meanwhile, has found a rushing spark from Demetric Felton. The former wide receiver has flourished at running back, rushing for 537 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Edwards said Felton "has got a chance to maybe be the MVP of the conference."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|101
|90
|Total Plays
|18
|20
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|11
|15
|Rush Attempts
|7
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|90
|75
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-16
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-31.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|75
|
|
|11
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|101
|TOTAL YDS
|90
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|7/11
|90
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|4
|2
|47
|1
|38
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|3
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Artopoeus 3 QB
|C. Artopoeus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|1
|31.0
|1
|31
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|6/11
|75
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|4
|-12
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 2 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 20 LB
|D. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good. Team penalty on ASU Offside declined.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9(13:25 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 20(13:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ASU 9 for 11 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(14:29 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ASU 20 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle6-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(14:35 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 26(15:00 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ASU 21 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields2-D.Pierce).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 29(0:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to ASU 26 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 33(0:58 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ASU 29 for 4 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(1:32 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ASU 33 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(1:48 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to ASU 35 for 38 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 22 - ARIZST 27(1:56 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - ARIZST 19(2:33 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 27 for -8 yards (7-M.Osling).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 10(3:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 19 for -9 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(3:46 - 1st) 3-R.White to UCLA 10 for 5 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 25(4:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to UCLA 15 for 10 yards (45-M.Agude3-C.Artopoeus).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 27(4:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to UCLA 25 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(5:00 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 82-A.Johnson.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(5:38 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 82-A.Johnson. 82-A.Johnson to UCLA 27 for 35 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 26(6:11 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton runs ob at ASU 38 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 26(6:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(6:23 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 23(6:56 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 26 for 3 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(7:33 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 23 for 8 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCLA 46(7:43 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 31 yards from ASU 46 to ASU 15 fair catch by 3-R.White.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:15 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 46 for -1 yard (41-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:22 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 37(9:09 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown to ASU 45 for 18 yards (2-D.Pierce8-M.Robertson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 34(9:43 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 37 for 3 yards (1-J.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(10:08 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 34 for -1 yard (91-M.Matus).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 29(10:14 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 20-D.Butler Offside 6 yards enforced at UCLA 29. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(10:37 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 29 for 8 yards (1-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 21(10:42 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(11:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 21 for 1 yard (20-D.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARIZST 46(11:16 - 1st) 25-M.Turk punts 46 yards from UCLA 46 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARIZST 46(11:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 40(11:58 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 46 for -6 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(12:45 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to UCLA 40 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(12:48 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby. Penalty on UCLA 22-O.Eboh Holding 10 yards enforced at ASU 47. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 36(13:22 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 47 for 11 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 44(13:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 46 for 2 yards. Penalty on ASU 80-K.Horn Holding 10 yards enforced at ASU 46.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(14:29 - 1st) 3-R.White to ASU 44 for 9 yards (37-Q.Lake40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(14:34 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(14:54 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 35 for 13 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 3-R.White to ASU 22 for 22 yards.
