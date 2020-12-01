|
|
|WCAR
|UNC
No. 17 UNC looks to bounce back vs. Western Carolina
After a couple of close games with mixed results, North Carolina is a heavy favorite for its next game.
Still, the No. 17 Tar Heels have to put aside their disappointment going into a non-conference game against Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina fell 31-17 to Notre Dame last week, extinguishing the possibility that the Tar Heels could reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. Now there are two regular-season games remaining.
"We have to go back and get our offense on track, and put all three phases together," coach Mack Brown said. "We have not played our best game. But this shows where we're headed and what we can do."
It also will be Senior Day for the Tar Heels (6-3), though it's uncertain how many of these players might choose to stay for the 2021 season. Playing this season won't count as a year of NCAA eligibility.
"We sat down at (the) open date with all of our seniors and juniors that could possibly go to the NFL and we tried to give them as much information as we could," Brown said. "If you're coming back, here's how much we think you would play right now. If you want to graduate and go into the business world, we'll help you get a job. ... With the seniors that could come back with the NCAA rule this year, we just asked them, 'Any of you that want to come back, we'd love to have you.'"
North Carolina's program appears to be on the rise again, as evidenced by a place in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff standings for the second week in a row.
There are still things to fix after nine penalties costing the Tar Heels 90 yards in the Notre Dame game.
"We talk about penalties each week," Brown said. "It's something that we've got to improve."
North Carolina showed considerable improvement defensively against Notre Dame, which scored the game's final 17 points. Prior to that, the Tar Heels needed a huge rally to upend Wake Forest 59-53.
This will be the third consecutive home game for North Carolina.
Western Carolina (0-2) began its abbreviated fall schedule Nov. 14, and this will be its last 2020 game. The Catamounts, who compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level, are expected to play a Southern Conference season beginning in February.
"I think we have a chance to be a pretty good football team," Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said. "We have to control our technique and our consistency."
Western Carolina is coming off a 49-17 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 21 -- a game that Speir missed because of a positive coronavirus test. Its other game was a blowout setback to nationally ranked Liberty, which moved ahead of North Carolina in some polls this week.
It's a big task for the Catamounts.
"The biggest thing for us is preaching the ball security," Speir said. "... The consistency of doing your job. Don't try to be Superman."
North Carolina has already defeated in-state opponents North Carolina State, Duke and Wake Forest this year.
Brown had a team face Western Carolina only once before, with his 1983 Appalachian State squad falling to the Catamounts.
These teams weren't slated to meet this year, but North Carolina's lone non-league game in a revised schedule was set to be against Charlotte in September. That was called off because of Charlotte's coronavirus issues.
When Western Carolina was added to the schedule, it was listed for Dec. 11. It was moved up six days when the ACC shifted numerous games to new dates in the past few weeks.
This will be the third meeting in four years between the teams, with the Tar Heels winning 65-10 in 2017 and 49-26 in 2018.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Spencer
52 RuYds, 33 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
|
S. Howell
7 QB
287 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 41 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|31
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|245
|540
|Total Plays
|1
|67
|Avg Gain
|245.0
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|231
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|115
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|10-18
|24-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-34.2
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|24
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|115
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|245
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|13
|52
|0
|20
|
M. Stanley 22 RB
|M. Stanley
|10
|30
|0
|11
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
K. Lincke 4 QB
|K. Lincke
|5
|10
|0
|5
|
S. McQueen 5 RB
|S. McQueen
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Ferguson 45 RB
|C. Ferguson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Cosenke 84 TE
|O. Cosenke
|2
|2
|44
|0
|40
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|6
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
C. Bardall 86 TE
|C. Bardall
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Jones 13 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Jones 16 WR
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Quillen 82 WR
|J. Quillen
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Patten 6 WR
|D. Patten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Childers 27 LB
|T. Childers
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 93 DL
|R. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rogers 4 DB
|A. Rogers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kent Jr. 13 CB
|R. Kent Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gethers 2 CB
|A. Gethers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roach 33 LB
|C. Roach
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 37 LB
|T. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hampton 10 LB
|W. Hampton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 58 LB
|D. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Haynes DE
|L. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson DB
|M. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 38 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bell 92 DL
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Milner 96 DL
|K. Milner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Geffrard 48 LB
|C. Geffrard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Manns 44 LB
|N. Manns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jolly 90 DL
|T. Jolly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Robertson 46 K
|P. Robertson
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|
R. McCollum 89 K
|R. McCollum
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dickerson 83 K
|B. Dickerson
|6
|34.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Jones 16 WR
|R. Jones
|3
|21.7
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|20/23
|287
|2
|0
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|2/3
|16
|0
|1
|
J. Boaz 14 QB
|J. Boaz
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Ruder 10 QB
|J. Ruder
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|8
|73
|3
|22
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|6
|43
|0
|15
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|2
|41
|0
|30
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Ruder 10 QB
|J. Ruder
|2
|-12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|6
|6
|82
|1
|26
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|48
|0
|32
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|2
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|3
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Karr 82 TE
|K. Karr
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Chestnut 19 WR
|A. Chestnut
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Laurence 32 WR
|M. Laurence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 LB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Asante 7 LB
|E. Asante
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 8 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|41.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|16.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WCAR 45(2:03 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 44 yards from WC 45 Downed at the WC 1.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - WCAR 49(2:44 - 4th) 21-E.Green to WC 45 for 4 yards (95-L.Haynes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - WCAR 48(3:16 - 4th) 21-E.Green to WC 49 for 3 yards (10-W.Hampton30-M.Nelson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 48(3:51 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 48 for -4 yards (30-M.Nelson10-W.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 47(4:30 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to WC 48 for 5 yards (10-W.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 44(5:17 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 47 for 3 yards (95-L.Haynes24-Q.Talley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 41(5:51 - 4th) 14-J.Boaz complete to 82-K.Karr. 82-K.Karr to NC 44 for 3 yards (13-R.Kent10-W.Hampton).
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 4th) 46-P.Robertson kicks 42 yards from WC 35. 26-D.Jones to NC 41 for 18 yards (33-C.Roach).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(6:06 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder sacked at NC 42 for -16 yards FUMBLES (27-T.Childers). 44-N.Manns runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 43(6:50 - 4th) 21-E.Green to WC 42 for 15 yards (4-A.Rogers27-T.Childers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(6:54 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Laurence.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 36(7:26 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 43 for 7 yards (93-R.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(7:58 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder pushed ob at NC 36 for 4 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 29(8:30 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder complete to 19-A.Chestnut. 19-A.Chestnut to NC 32 for 3 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 27(9:07 - 4th) 21-E.Green to NC 29 for 2 yards (48-C.Geffrard27-T.Childers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(9:35 - 4th) 21-E.Green to NC 27 for 7 yards (24-Q.Talley27-T.Childers).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 8(10:02 - 4th) 21-E.Green to NC 20 for 12 yards (27-T.Childers4-A.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - WCAR 44(10:17 - 4th) 83-B.Dickerson punts 48 yards from WC 44 Downed at the NC 8.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - WCAR 41(11:02 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 82-J.Quillen. 82-J.Quillen to WC 44 for 3 yards (0-J.Conley).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 44(11:45 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 41 for -3 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 44(12:24 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 44 for no gain (98-K.Hester25-K.Rucker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WCAR 40(12:58 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to WC 44 for 4 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WCAR 38(13:43 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 40 for 2 yards (7-E.Asante25-K.Rucker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 32(14:31 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 38 for 6 yards (8-K.Jackson25-K.Rucker).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 19(15:00 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 86-C.Bardall. 86-C.Bardall to WC 32 for 13 yards (27-G.Biggers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 18(0:13 - 3rd) 22-M.Stanley to WC 19 for 1 yard (25-K.Rucker).
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 64 yards from NC 35. 17-R.Jones runs ob at WC 18 for 17 yards.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 2(0:21 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 3(1:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 2 FUMBLES (37-T.Harris). 26-D.Jones to WC 2 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(1:33 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to WC 3 for 3 yards (37-T.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(1:56 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 76-W.Barnes False start 5 yards enforced at WC 1. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(2:22 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to WC 1 for 12 yards (40-L.Rogers-Anderson33-C.Roach).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 24(2:54 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell complete to 88-K.Morales. 88-K.Morales to WC 13 for 11 yards (37-T.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(3:37 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 24 for no gain (37-T.Harris96-K.Milner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(3:45 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on WC 2-A.Gethers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WC 39. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 42(4:18 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 39 for 3 yards (33-C.Roach).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 47(4:49 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves pushed ob at WC 42 for 5 yards (40-L.Rogers-Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(5:15 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to WC 47 for 3 yards (92-D.Bell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WCAR 50(5:22 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - WCAR 36(6:05 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to WC 50 for 14 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - WCAR 36(6:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Jones.
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - WCAR 41(6:42 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 6-D.Patten. 6-D.Patten to WC 47 for 6 yards (20-T.Grimes60-T.Collins). Penalty on WC 84-O.Cosenke Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WC 41. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 43(7:22 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 41 for -2 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UNC 18(7:29 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 39 yards from NC 18 to WC 43 fair catch by 6-D.Patten.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 16(8:10 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 18 for 2 yards (33-C.Roach27-T.Childers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 14(8:40 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 16 for 2 yards (93-R.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 9(9:08 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 14 for 5 yards (93-R.Johnson24-Q.Talley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - WCAR 9(9:13 - 3rd) 0-C.Snotherly incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - WCAR 13(9:58 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 9 for 4 yards (7-E.Asante).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 15(10:39 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 13 for 2 yards (5-P.Rene).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 15(11:18 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 15 for no gain (10-D.Evans7-E.Asante).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 35(11:52 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 15 for 20 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 43(12:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to NC 35 for 8 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 46(13:14 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 43 for 3 yards (10-D.Evans7-E.Asante).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 49(13:44 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer pushed ob at NC 46 for 3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 2 - UNC 48(13:54 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-R.Kent at WC 42. 13-R.Kent runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WC 3-D.Smith Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at NC 34.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(14:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 48 for 8 yards (93-R.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(14:51 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to NC 44 for 11 yards (3-D.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-P.Robertson kicks 53 yards from WC 35. 4-R.Groves to NC 33 for 21 yards (9-D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 30(0:13 - 2nd) 45-C.Ferguson to WC 34 for 4 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(0:49 - 2nd) 22-M.Stanley to WC 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt56-T.Fox).
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(0:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown pushed ob at WC 26 for 24 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WCAR 26(1:06 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 9 yards from WC 26 out of bounds at the WC 35. Penalty on NC 27-G.Biggers Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WC 35.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WCAR 28(1:13 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke sacked at WC 26 for -2 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - WCAR 20(1:18 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer pushed ob at WC 28 for 8 yards (5-P.Rene).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(1:31 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 20 for -5 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 57 yards from NC 35. 17-R.Jones to WC 25 for 17 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNC 5(1:40 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 15(1:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to WC 5 for 10 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 32(2:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to WC 15 for 17 yards (2-A.Gethers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(2:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(2:47 - 2nd) 5-D.Newsome runs ob at WC 32 for 15 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 47(3:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McQueen to WC 47 FUMBLES (9-C.Kelly). 98-K.Hester to WC 47 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 42(3:42 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke to WC 47 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - WCAR 30(4:21 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke complete to 13-C.Jones. 13-C.Jones to WC 42 for 12 yards (55-C.Pinder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 28(5:06 - 2nd) 5-S.McQueen to WC 30 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(5:39 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke pushed ob at WC 28 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - UNC 3(5:43 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 9(6:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to WC 3 for 6 yards (44-N.Manns).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNC 9(6:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UNC 9(6:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to WC 9 for no gain (33-C.Roach).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(7:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WC 9 for 15 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(7:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to WC 24 for 32 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 27(8:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 44 for 17 yards (2-A.Gethers24-Q.Talley).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(8:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 3 yards (93-R.Johnson48-C.Geffrard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 20(9:02 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 24 for 4 yards (3-D.Smith90-T.Jolly).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(9:24 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 20 for 8 yards (38-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WCAR 34(9:31 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 22 yards from NC 34 to NC 12 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - WCAR 36(10:17 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke scrambles to NC 34 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - WCAR 34(11:00 - 2nd) 22-M.Stanley to NC 36 FUMBLES. 22-M.Stanley to NC 36 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WCAR 36(11:40 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke to NC 34 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 31(11:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on WC Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 29(12:26 - 2nd) 17-R.Jones complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to NC 31 for 40 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(12:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to WC 29 FUMBLES (4-A.Rogers). 33-C.Roach to WC 29 for no gain.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 48(12:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to WC 47 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(13:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 48 for 7 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 41 for 16 yards (2-A.Gethers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 31(14:06 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 44 yards from WC 31 Downed at the NC 25.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McQueen to WC 31 for 1 yard (88-M.Murphy21-C.Surratt).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 29(0:14 - 1st) 22-M.Stanley to WC 30 for 1 yard (51-R.Vohasek21-C.Surratt).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(0:52 - 1st) 5-S.McQueen to WC 29 for 4 yards (12-T.Fox).
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(0:58 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WC 12 players declined.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(1:16 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to WC 22 for 16 yards (33-C.Roach).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNC 49(1:45 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to WC 38 for 11 yards (10-W.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(2:09 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 50 for 4 yards. Penalty on WC 48-C.Geffrard Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 46. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WCAR 33(2:22 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 43 yards from WC 33. 5-D.Newsome to NC 46 for 22 yards (13-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WCAR 33(2:27 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Spencer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 33(2:33 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Patten.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 31(3:16 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 33 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel52-J.Taylor).
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 17-R.Jones pushed ob at WC 31 for 31 yards (95-J.Kim).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(3:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 48(3:55 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at WC 22 for 30 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 42(4:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 48 for 6 yards (3-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(4:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 1st) 46-P.Robertson kicks 23 yards from WC 35 Downed at the NC 42.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WCAR 23(4:32 - 1st) 46-P.Robertson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WCAR 23(4:37 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Quillen.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 26(5:16 - 1st) 15-W.Jones complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to NC 23 for 3 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 26(5:21 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Spencer.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WCAR 31(5:58 - 1st) 15-W.Jones to NC 26 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - WCAR 41(6:39 - 1st) 15-W.Jones complete to 17-R.Jones. 17-R.Jones to NC 31 for 10 yards (5-P.Rene).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 39(7:19 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to NC 41 for -2 yards (10-D.Evans).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 50(7:55 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to NC 39 for 11 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 40(8:29 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer runs ob at WC 50 for 10 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(9:05 - 1st) 22-M.Stanley to WC 40 FUMBLES (98-K.Hester). 6-D.Patten to WC 40 for no gain.
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(9:10 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 30(9:26 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to WC 17 for 13 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(9:53 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to WC 30 for 3 yards (96-K.Milner).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - UNC 50(10:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to WC 33 for 17 yards (2-A.Gethers33-C.Roach).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNC 46(10:55 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 50 for 4 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(11:17 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to WC 39 for 5 yards (24-Q.Talley). Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WC 39.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 46(11:34 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to WC 44 for 10 yards (24-Q.Talley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(11:52 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 46 for 6 yards (24-Q.Talley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(12:11 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 40 for 11 yards (24-Q.Talley).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WCAR 42(12:23 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 39 yards from WC 42. 5-D.Newsome to NC 29 for 10 yards (83-B.Dickerson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 42(12:29 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 37(13:02 - 1st) 15-W.Jones to WC 42 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 36(13:46 - 1st) 15-W.Jones to WC 37 for 1 yard (12-T.Fox).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 30(14:22 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 36 for 6 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-M.Stanley to WC 30 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
