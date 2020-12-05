Drive Chart
|WYO
|NMEX
WYO
0 Pass
3 Rush
19 YDS
0:39 POS
+12 YD
2ND & 3 WYO 33
14:14
7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 26
14:47
7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 7 yards (4-S.Lowery).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:53
99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 26 for 22 yards (30-R.Leutele).
NMEX
1 Pass
255 Rush
59 YDS
4:12 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:53
99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
+21 YD
3RD & 5 WYO 21
15:00
25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 WYO 25
0:20
34-B.Cole to WYO 21 for 4 yards (28-E.Gibbs48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 26
1:00
25-N.Jones to WYO 25 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+4 YD
2ND & 3 WYO 30
1:36
4-B.Wooden to WYO 26 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 37
2:15
34-B.Cole to WYO 30 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 WYO 43
3:03
16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to WYO 37 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|8
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|0
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|43
|121
|Total Plays
|10
|23
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|90
|Rush Attempts
|7
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|0
|31
|Comp. - Att.
|0-3
|4-5
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-34.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|0
|PASS YDS
|31
|43
|RUSH YDS
|90
|43
|TOTAL YDS
|121
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|42
|0
|13
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|5-3
|0.0
|0
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|2-4
|0.0
|0
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|1-1
|0.0
|1
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Genal 16 QB
|C. Genal
|4/5
|31
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|9
|54
|0
|13
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|6
|35
|1
|21
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|1
|4
|0
|4
I. Chavez 13 QB
|I. Chavez
|1
|2
|0
|2
C. Genal 16 QB
|C. Genal
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Lowery 4 S
|S. Lowery
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Murphree 99 P
|D. Murphree
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 33(14:14 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26(14:47 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 7 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 26 for 22 yards (30-R.Leutele).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 21(15:00 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 25(0:20 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 21 for 4 yards (28-E.Gibbs48-C.Muma).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(1:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 25 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 30(1:36 - 1st) 4-B.Wooden to WYO 26 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(2:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 30 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 43(3:03 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to WYO 37 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(3:18 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 43 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 45(3:51 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 49 for 6 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(4:32 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 45 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 25(4:39 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 25 to NM 41 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 24(5:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 25 for 1 yard (4-S.Lowery).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 24(5:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19(6:00 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 24 for 5 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 6(6:34 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 19 for 13 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 4(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 6 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(7:13 - 1st) 16-C.Genal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at WYO 4. 21-C.Coldon to WYO 4 for no gain.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 37(7:53 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 24 for 13 yards (33-C.Hicks).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 44(8:50 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 37 for 7 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(9:09 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 44 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 43(9:23 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 46 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(10:08 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28(10:33 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 42 for 14 yards (5-E.Gandy21-C.Coldon).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(11:11 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for -2 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:42 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 12(11:48 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 12(11:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 15(12:31 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NM 12 for 3 yards (4-S.Lowery95-J.Saltonstall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 15(12:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 48(12:46 - 1st) 16-C.Genal to NM 48 FUMBLES. 33-C.Hicks to NM 15 for 28 yards (34-B.Cole).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 45(13:25 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 48 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(14:00 - 1st) 13-I.Chavez to NM 45 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 37(14:30 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 43 for 6 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(14:55 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 54 yards from WYO 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 32 for 21 yards (2-C.Murray).
