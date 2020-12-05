Drive Chart
WYO
NMEX

Preview not available

Preview not available
WYO
0 Pass
3 Rush
19 YDS
0:39 POS
+12 YD
2ND & 3 WYO 33
14:14
7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 26
14:47
7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 7 yards (4-S.Lowery).
Kickoff
Kickoff
14:53
99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 26 for 22 yards (30-R.Leutele).
NMEX
1 Pass
255 Rush
59 YDS
4:12 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
14:53
99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
+21 YD
3RD & 5 WYO 21
15:00
25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 WYO 25
0:20
34-B.Cole to WYO 21 for 4 yards (28-E.Gibbs48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 26
1:00
25-N.Jones to WYO 25 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+4 YD
2ND & 3 WYO 30
1:36
4-B.Wooden to WYO 26 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris).
+7 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 37
2:15
34-B.Cole to WYO 30 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
+6 YD
2ND & 4 WYO 43
3:03
16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to WYO 37 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 14:53
99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 15:00
25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
04:12
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:48
46-J.Hoyland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
00:49
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 8
Rushing 2 5
Passing 0 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 3-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 43 121
Total Plays 10 23
Avg Gain 4.3 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 43 90
Rush Attempts 7 18
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 5.0
Yards Passing 0 31
Comp. - Att. 0-3 4-5
Yards Per Pass 0.0 6.2
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-34.0 1-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 2-2 30--3
New Mexico 0-5 07--7
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 0 PASS YDS 31
43 RUSH YDS 90
43 TOTAL YDS 121
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 759 1 2 122.4
L. Williams 0/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 292 4
T. Smith 6 42 0 13
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 81 6
L. Williams 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 194 0
I. Neyor 2 0 0 0 0
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
D. Crow 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 5-0 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
C. Muma 5-3 0.0 0
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hicks 2-1 0.0 0
K. Glinton 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Glinton 2-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
G. Crall 2-4 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Godbout 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
C. Coldon 1-1 0.0 1
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Bertagnole 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/8 15/15
J. Hoyland 1/1 29 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 34.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
N. Null 1 34.0 0 34
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
D. Crow 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Genal 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 31 0 1 92.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 61 0 1 81.2
C. Genal 4/5 31 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 279 3
B. Cole 9 54 0 13
N. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 155 1
N. Jones 6 35 1 21
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Wooden 1 4 0 4
I. Chavez 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
I. Chavez 1 2 0 2
C. Genal 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Genal 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Erickson 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 250 2
A. Erickson 1 1 14 0 14
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Wooden 2 2 11 0 6
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 0
M. Williams 1 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lowery 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Lowery 4-0 0.0 0
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Shook 2-0 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 1-1 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Noble 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Murphree 99 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
D. Murphree 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
C. Alexander 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 NMEX 15 0:49 3 3 FG
7:05 WYO 4 2:26 5 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WYO 26 0:39 2 19 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 32 2:14 5 11 Fumble
11:42 NMEX 25 4:29 9 -21 INT
4:32 NMEX 41 4:12 9 59 TD

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (2 plays, 19 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 33
(14:14 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26
(14:47 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 7 yards (4-S.Lowery).
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 26 for 22 yards (30-R.Leutele).

NMEX
Lobos
 - TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
+21 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 25
(0:20 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 21 for 4 yards (28-E.Gibbs48-C.Muma).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(1:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 25 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 30
(1:36 - 1st) 4-B.Wooden to WYO 26 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37
(2:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 30 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 43
(3:03 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to WYO 37 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(3:18 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 43 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 45
(3:51 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 49 for 6 yards (88-G.Crall).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(4:32 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 45 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 25
(4:39 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 25 to NM 41 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 24
(5:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 25 for 1 yard (4-S.Lowery).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 24
(5:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19
(6:00 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 24 for 5 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 6
(6:34 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 19 for 13 yards (4-S.Lowery).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 4
(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 6 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Interception (9 plays, -21 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(7:13 - 1st) 16-C.Genal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at WYO 4. 21-C.Coldon to WYO 4 for no gain.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 37
(7:53 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 24 for 13 yards (33-C.Hicks).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 44
(8:50 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 37 for 7 yards (7-K.Glinton).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(9:09 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 44 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 43
(9:23 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 46 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(10:08 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28
(10:33 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 42 for 14 yards (5-E.Gandy21-C.Coldon).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(11:11 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for -2 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(11:42 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
Kickoff
(11:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 12
(11:48 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 12
(11:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 15
(12:31 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NM 12 for 3 yards (4-S.Lowery95-J.Saltonstall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 15
(12:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Fumble (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 48
(12:46 - 1st) 16-C.Genal to NM 48 FUMBLES. 33-C.Hicks to NM 15 for 28 yards (34-B.Cole).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 45
(13:25 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 48 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(14:00 - 1st) 13-I.Chavez to NM 45 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 37
(14:30 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 43 for 6 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(14:55 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 54 yards from WYO 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 32 for 21 yards (2-C.Murray).
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola