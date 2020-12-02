|
|
|WASHST
|USC
USC, Washington State take rare Sunday spotlight
Washington State and Southern California, No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, should be well-rested by the time they meet Sunday in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Los Angeles.
The Cougars might even be a bit rusty.
WSU (1-1) has had its past two games canceled because of coronavirus concerns, including last week's Apple Cup rivalry against Washington. Athletic director Pat Chun said then that nine football players were in COVID-19 protocol.
"We talk about how disappointed I'm sure everyone is that there wasn't an Apple Cup (last week), but you flip it and go straight to USC," first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said. "Almost becomes like a bonus-bye-week-type deal."
Under Rolovich, Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (274.0) and seventh in rushing offense (164.5). Preseason all-conference first-team running back Max Borghi has yet to play this season. He suffered a back injury in preseason camp.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura has been steady, completing 59.7 percent of his pass attempts for 548 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. He reportedly was one of the Cougars who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cougars' last game was Nov. 14, a 43-29 loss at home to Oregon. Washington State was leading by 12 points late in the first half when the Ducks scored with three seconds remaining before intermission to reclaim the momentum.
"I don't think they have a lot of fun sitting at home. I think this is a group that likes to be out there playing and competing," Rolovich said. "I think they like the brand of football (they're playing). Obviously we wanted to win (against) Oregon, but just the mindset of playing has taken hold in this group."
USC (3-0) also had an unscheduled bye last week as its home game against Colorado -- the only other unbeaten team in the Pac-12's South Division -- was called off.
The Trojans most recently played Nov. 21 at Utah, a 33-17 victory. Kedon Slovis was 24-of-35 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and USC forced five turnovers.
"We played with a swagger, especially on defense," said Trojans coach Clay Helton, whose team had to rally late for victories in its first two games against Arizona State and Arizona.
Sunday's game originally was scheduled to be played Friday night, but USC had four positive COVID-19 cases and seven other players quarantined by contact tracing protocols.
The Trojans finally got back on the practice field Tuesday.
"We feel like we've done a good job of shutting this thing down, hopefully," Helton said. "We'll see how that progresses through the week, but to have (Monday) for our players with no positive tests, that was awesome."
The Trojans remained below the conference-mandated minimum of seven scholarship linemen Tuesday, and Helton said they're unlikely to be able to field a full scout team for practice this week.
"We are going to have to be creative," Helton said. "You're not going to be able to have enough bodies to have the amount of physical contact you need. It will not be a normal practice week for us."
USC's passing game has been balanced, with five different players with 13 or more receptions.
This will be the first meeting between the schools since 2018, when the Trojans won 39-36. USC leads the all-time series 59-10-4.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|10
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|166
|237
|Total Plays
|36
|32
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|15
|Rush Attempts
|14
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|1.4
|Yards Passing
|118
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|14-22
|18-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|1-17.0
|Return Yards
|0
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|118
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|15
|
|
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|237
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|14/22
|118
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|8
|53
|0
|14
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|4
|-12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|9
|5
|59
|0
|24
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|6
|51
|0
|14
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|5
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
L. Bacon 82 WR
|L. Bacon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 DB
|G. Hicks III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crowder 95 DL
|A. Crowder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 36 DB
|A. Hector
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford 2 DB
|D. Langford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|2
|38.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hobert 12 WR
|J. Hobert
|2
|12.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|18/21
|222
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2
|-2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|5
|4
|81
|0
|30
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|3
|2
|48
|1
|35
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|5
|5
|48
|4
|22
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|4
|4
|31
|0
|23
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 7 S
|C. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Pepe 94 DL
|K. Pepe
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|1/1
|48
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Allen 25 S
|B. Allen
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - USC 31(11:58 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - USC 31(12:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - USC 26(12:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at WST 31 for -5 yards (93-C.Mejia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(12:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - USC 39(13:27 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to WST 26 for 13 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 39(14:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to WST 39 for no gain (13-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 44(14:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to WST 39 for 5 yards (8-A.Marsh3-D.Isom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(15:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to WST 44 for 3 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-A.Boyle kicks 12 yards from WST 35 to the WST 47 downed by 25-B.Allen to WST 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:28 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is no good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 5(0:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - USC 7(0:39 - 2nd) 1-T.Harris to USC 5 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 11(1:11 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 7 for 4 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 16(2:04 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 11 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 18(3:26 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin pushed ob at USC 16 for 2 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(4:10 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to USC 18 for 14 yards (4-M.Williams15-T.Hufanga).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 39(4:27 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 32 for 7 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(5:01 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 39 for 5 yards (26-K.Mauga94-K.Pepe).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 32(5:48 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 44 for 24 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 26(6:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at WST 32 for 6 yards (7-C.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(7:11 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 26 for 1 yard (15-T.Hufanga).
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 35(7:20 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 36(8:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to WST 35 for 1 yard (80-B.Jackson36-A.Hector).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(8:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to WST 36 for 8 yards (2-D.Langford10-R.Stone).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 50(9:25 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to WST 44 for 6 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 47(9:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to WST 50 for 3 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(10:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to USC 47 for 4 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(11:02 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant pushed ob at USC 43 for 23 yards (13-J.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - USC 42(11:09 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from USC 42 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - USC 37(11:09 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 50-B.Greene False start 5 yards enforced at USC 37. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 30 - USC 48(12:03 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 37 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Sack
|
2 & 18 - USC 36(12:50 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura sacked at USC 48 for -12 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(13:35 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura sacked at USC 36 for -8 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 39(14:19 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at USC 28 for 11 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(14:27 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 48(15:00 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 39 for 9 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(0:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 48 for 9 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 29(0:04 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 33 for 4 yards (8-C.Steele). Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 33.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 24(0:40 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at WST 29 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 71 yards from USC 20. 12-J.Hobert to WST 24 for 15 yards (25-B.Allen).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(0:44 - 1st) Penalty on USC 8-A.St. Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 2(0:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 3(1:09 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to WST 2 for 1 yard (3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - WASHST 3(1:46 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to WST 3 for no gain (95-A.Crowder).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(2:24 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 3 for 28 yards (8-A.Marsh2-D.Langford).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(2:33 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Bacon INTERCEPTED by 2-O.Griffin at WST 30. 2-O.Griffin to WST 31 for -1 yard (82-L.Bacon).
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to WST 25 fair catch by.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - USC 38(2:52 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at WST 41. 15-T.Hufanga pushed ob at WST 4 for 37 yards (3-D.McIntosh).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(3:39 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 38 for 2 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu99-D.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 31(3:51 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 45 yards from WST 31. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at USC 39 for 15 yards (27-Q.Jountti). Penalty on USC 27-Q.Jountti Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WST 31. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 25(4:21 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 31 for 6 yards (4-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:05 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 25 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:11 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 22(5:20 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WST 36-A.Hector Holding declined.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 20(5:55 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to WST 22 for -2 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(6:32 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to WST 20 for 3 yards (3-D.Isom80-B.Jackson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASHST 36(7:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to WST 23 for 13 yards (3-D.Isom).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to WST 36 for -2 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - USC 14(7:44 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 35 yards from WST 14. 21-T.Vaughns to WST 34 for 15 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USC 14(7:51 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 10(8:37 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 14 for 4 yards (7-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 10(8:41 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 12-J.Hobert to WST 10 for 10 yards (17-M.Croom).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 7(8:51 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WASHST 10(9:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 7 FUMBLES (18-G.Hicks). 70-J.McKenzie to WST 7 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(10:05 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to WST 10 for 3 yards (10-R.Stone18-G.Hicks).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 43(10:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 13 for 30 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(10:55 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to WST 43 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 35(11:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 45 for 20 yards (36-A.Hector18-G.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(11:36 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - USC 35(11:42 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - USC 40(12:23 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 35 for 5 yards (18-R.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 49(12:57 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at USC 40 for 9 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - USC 49(13:03 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(13:22 - 1st) Penalty on WST 50-B.Greene False start 5 yards enforced at USC 44. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 42(14:00 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 44 for 14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 37(14:29 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs ob at WST 42 for 5 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - USC 20(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 37 for 17 yards (7-C.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan False start 5 yards enforced at WST 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
-
WASHST
20USC
6
38
3rd 11:53 FS1
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
COLO
ARIZ
24
13
Final FS1
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
29
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
45
10
Final ABC
-
SC
UK
18
41
Final SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
48
0
Final ACCN
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
14
27
Final FOX
-
1BAMA
LSU
55
17
Final CBS
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
26
37
Final FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
24
30
Final ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
25
18
Final FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
16
17
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
37
19
Final ESP3
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU