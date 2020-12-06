Drive Chart
|
|
|WKY
|CHARLO
WKY
3 Pass
7 Rush
10 YDS
5:08 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 WKY 47
4:17
47-J.Haggerty punts 33 yards from WKY 47 out of bounds at the CHA 20.
-1 YD
3RD & 2 WKY 48
4:55
1-T.Pigrome to WKY 47 for -1 yard (44-M.Horton).
+10 YD
2ND & 12 WKY 38
5:40
1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 48 for 10 yards (12-S.Ursery).
Sack
1ST & 10 WKY 40
6:30
1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 38 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
+3 YD
3RD & 1 WKY 37
7:00
1-T.Pigrome to WKY 40 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray17-L.Martin).
+9 YD
2ND & 10 WKY 28
7:45
1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 37 for 9 yards (4-L.McMillan).
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 28
7:50
1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
Penalty
2ND & 19 WKY 13
7:56
1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley. Penalty on CHA 6-S.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 13. No Play.
Penalty
2ND & 6 WKY 26
8:23
5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on WKY 4-M.Tinsley Chop block 13 yards enforced at WKY 26. No Play.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 22
8:57
5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
Touchdown 14:51
19-C.Bowler sacked at CHA 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES. 12-A.Brathwaite runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
-23
yds
02:13
pos
9
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|5
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|178
|13
|Total Plays
|25
|21
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|0.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|-4
|Rush Attempts
|15
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|-0.4
|Yards Passing
|104
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|8-10
|4-10
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|1.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|2-54.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|-4
|
|
|178
|TOTAL YDS
|13
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|8/10
|104
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|10
|63
|0
|34
|
T. Pigrome 1 QB
|T. Pigrome
|5
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
M. Corley 23 WR
|M. Corley
|2
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
D. Thomas 15 WR
|D. Thomas
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
G. Walker 5 RB
|G. Walker
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
|C. Burt Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Tinsley 4 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Moses 3 RB
|J. Moses
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Days 5 LB
|N. Days
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Key 2 DB
|D. Key
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bailey 36 LB
|K. Bailey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kincade 31 DB
|A. Kincade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 50 DT
|R. Barber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Darvin 53 DT
|J. Darvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 11 DE
|J. Hunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haggerty 47 P
|J. Haggerty
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|4/10
|17
|0
|0
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison III 22 RB
|T. Harbison III
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
D. Shoffner 2 QB
|D. Shoffner
|3
|10
|0
|8
|
C. Camp 20 RB
|C. Camp
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|1
|-32
|0
|-32
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|
C. Thomas 87 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 TE
|T. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Elder 23 WR
|M. Elder
|2
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Murray 5 LB
|T. Murray
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Horton 44 DL
|M. Horton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 DE
|M. Watts
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. DeLuca 28 DB
|B. DeLuca
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. McKnight 11 DE
|R. McKnight
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ursery 12 DB
|S. Ursery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 10 DE
|T. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Rogers 6 DB
|S. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|2
|54.0
|1
|71
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CHARLO 47(4:17 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 33 yards from WKY 47 out of bounds at the CHA 20.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 48(4:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 47 for -1 yard (44-M.Horton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - CHARLO 38(5:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 48 for 10 yards (12-S.Ursery).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(6:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 38 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 37(7:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 40 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray17-L.Martin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 37 for 9 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(7:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - CHARLO 13(7:56 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley. Penalty on CHA 6-S.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 13. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 26(8:23 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on WKY 4-M.Tinsley Chop block 13 yards enforced at WKY 26. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22(8:57 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - CHARLO 5(9:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 17 yards (5-T.Murray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10(9:25 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 61-J.Meredith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 10. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WKY 47(9:32 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 37 yards from WKY 47 to WKY 10 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WKY 47(9:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder. Penalty on CHA 22-T.Harbison Holding declined.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 46(10:22 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to WKY 47 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 46(10:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - WKY 50(10:46 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to WKY 46 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - WKY 48(11:30 - 2nd) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 50 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey53-J.Darvin).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - WKY 46(12:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 48 for 2 yards (5-N.Days).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 41(13:12 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 46 for 5 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 28(13:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 41 for 13 yards (31-A.Kincade11-J.Hunter).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - WKY 23(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 53-J.Darvin Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 24(14:36 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder to CHA 23 for -1 yard.
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 24 yards (27-O.Alexander).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 17 - CHARLO 34(14:51 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler sacked at CHA 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES. 12-A.Brathwaite runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - CHARLO 34(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 41(0:34 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 34 for -7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(0:38 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 33(1:25 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 41 for 8 yards (2-D.Key97-D.Shipp).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31(2:06 - 1st) 20-C.Camp to CHA 33 for 2 yards (5-N.Days2-D.Key).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(2:47 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 31 for 6 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WKY 15(2:52 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WKY 19(3:33 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to CHA 15 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WKY 23(4:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to CHA 19 for 4 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WKY 23(4:25 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Moses.
|+37 YD
|
3 & 4 - WKY 40(4:59 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHA 23 for 37 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WKY 37(5:45 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray28-B.DeLuca).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 34(6:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 3 yards (28-B.DeLuca40-M.Watts).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 21(6:54 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley to WKY 34 for 13 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CHARLO 8(7:06 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 71 yards from CHA 8 Downed at the WKY 21.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CHARLO 8(7:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CHARLO 8(7:59 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 8 for no gain (50-R.Barber).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 13(7:59 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 53-J.Jacobs False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(8:04 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Thomas.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 2(8:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 13 for 11 yards (5-N.Days).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1(9:30 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 2 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones50-R.Barber).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WKY 1(9:37 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to CHA 1 for no gain (40-M.Watts98-T.Horne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WKY 1(10:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 1 for no gain (44-M.Horton17-L.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WKY 6(11:02 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 1 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca11-R.McKnight).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - WKY 4(11:34 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 6 for -2 yards (11-R.McKnight).
|+34 YD
|
3 & 1 - WKY 38(12:09 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 4 for 34 yards (6-S.Rogers).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WKY 41(12:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 38 for 3 yards (11-R.McKnight).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 47(13:21 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 41 for 6 yards (10-T.Harris).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 43(13:52 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley to CHA 47 for 10 yards (5-T.Murray).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - WKY 32(14:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 32 FUMBLES. 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 43 for no gain (8-N.Lyon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 7 yards (44-M.Horton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
