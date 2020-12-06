Drive Chart
WKY
CHARLO

WKY
3 Pass
7 Rush
10 YDS
5:08 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 WKY 47
4:17
47-J.Haggerty punts 33 yards from WKY 47 out of bounds at the CHA 20.
-1 YD
3RD & 2 WKY 48
4:55
1-T.Pigrome to WKY 47 for -1 yard (44-M.Horton).
+10 YD
2ND & 12 WKY 38
5:40
1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 48 for 10 yards (12-S.Ursery).
Sack
1ST & 10 WKY 40
6:30
1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 38 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
+3 YD
3RD & 1 WKY 37
7:00
1-T.Pigrome to WKY 40 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray17-L.Martin).
+9 YD
2ND & 10 WKY 28
7:45
1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 37 for 9 yards (4-L.McMillan).
No Gain
1ST & 10 WKY 28
7:50
1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
Penalty
2ND & 19 WKY 13
7:56
1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley. Penalty on CHA 6-S.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 13. No Play.
Penalty
2ND & 6 WKY 26
8:23
5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on WKY 4-M.Tinsley Chop block 13 yards enforced at WKY 26. No Play.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 22
8:57
5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 14:44
44-B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 14:51
19-C.Bowler sacked at CHA 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES. 12-A.Brathwaite runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
-23
yds
02:13
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
Field Goal 2:52
44-B.Narveson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
64
yds
04:02
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 5
Rushing 3 3
Passing 4 1
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 3-6 1-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 178 13
Total Plays 25 21
Avg Gain 7.1 0.6
Net Yards Rushing 74 -4
Rush Attempts 15 11
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 -0.4
Yards Passing 104 17
Comp. - Att. 8-10 4-10
Yards Per Pass 9.3 1.7
Penalties - Yards 3-23 2-20
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-33.0 2-54.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
W. Kentucky 4-6 37--10
Charlotte 2-3 00--0
Jerry Richardson Stadium Charlotte, NC
 104 PASS YDS 17
74 RUSH YDS -4
178 TOTAL YDS 13
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 104 0 0 167.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 1217 8 0 111.7
T. Pigrome 8/10 104 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 516 2
G. Walker 10 63 0 34
T. Pigrome 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 256 3
T. Pigrome 5 11 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Simon 6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 244 3
J. Simon 1 1 37 0 37
M. Corley 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Corley 2 2 23 0 13
D. Thomas 15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Thomas 3 2 19 0 10
G. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 40 0
G. Walker 1 1 17 0 17
C. Burt Jr. 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 173 2
C. Burt Jr. 1 1 4 0 4
M. Tinsley 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 337 3
M. Tinsley 1 1 4 0 4
J. Moses 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 33 0
J. Moses 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Days 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Days 3-0 0.0 0
D. Key 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Key 2-1 0.0 0
K. Bailey 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Bailey 2-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kincade 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Kincade 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 1-0 0.0 0
R. Barber 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Barber 1-1 0.0 0
D. Shipp 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Shipp 1-1 0.0 0
J. Darvin 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Darvin 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/11 20/20
B. Narveson 1/1 33 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haggerty 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
J. Haggerty 1 33.0 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 17 0 0 54.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.2% 1100 6 2 134.9
C. Reynolds 4/10 17 0 0
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Bowler 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison III 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 257 4
T. Harbison III 3 16 0 11
D. Shoffner 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 69 0
D. Shoffner 3 10 0 8
C. Camp 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 84 1
C. Camp 1 2 0 2
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 35 0
C. Reynolds 2 1 0 2
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 2
M. Elder 1 -1 0 -1
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -32 0
C. Bowler 1 -32 0 -32
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 289 2
V. Tucker 3 3 24 0 13
C. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Thomas 1 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson 18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 131 1
T. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 128 0
T. Ringwood 3 0 0 0 0
M. Elder 23 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 245 0
M. Elder 2 1 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Murray 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Murray 4-0 0.0 0
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Lyon 4-0 0.0 0
M. Horton 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Horton 3-0 0.0 0
M. Watts 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Watts 2-1 1.0 0
B. DeLuca 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. DeLuca 2-1 0.0 0
R. McKnight 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. McKnight 2-1 0.0 0
T. Horne 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Horne 1-1 0.0 0
L. Martin 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Martin 1-2 0.0 0
S. Ursery 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Ursery 1-0 0.0 0
L. McMillan 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. McMillan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
S. Rogers 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 54.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
C. Bowler 2 54.0 1 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Lyon 8 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
N. Lyon 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 5:23 10 74 Downs
6:54 WKY 21 4:02 7 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:25 WKY 10 5:08 11 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:30 CHARLO 1 2:24 6 7 Punt
2:47 CHARLO 25 2:13 7 -23 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:44 CHARLO 24 5:12 10 29 Punt

CHARLO
49ers

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - CHARLO 47
(4:17 - 2nd) 47-J.Haggerty punts 33 yards from WKY 47 out of bounds at the CHA 20.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 48
(4:55 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 47 for -1 yard (44-M.Horton).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - CHARLO 38
(5:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 48 for 10 yards (12-S.Ursery).
Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40
(6:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome sacked at WKY 38 for -2 yards (40-M.Watts).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 37
(7:00 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 40 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray17-L.Martin).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 15-D.Thomas. 15-D.Thomas to WKY 37 for 9 yards (4-L.McMillan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28
(7:50 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-D.Thomas.
Penalty
2 & 19 - CHARLO 13
(7:56 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Corley. Penalty on CHA 6-S.Rogers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WKY 13. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 6 - CHARLO 26
(8:23 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 27 for 1 yard (5-T.Murray28-B.DeLuca). Penalty on WKY 4-M.Tinsley Chop block 13 yards enforced at WKY 26. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 22
(8:57 - 2nd) 5-G.Walker to WKY 26 for 4 yards (98-T.Horne).
+17 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 5
(9:25 - 2nd) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 5-G.Walker. 5-G.Walker to WKY 22 for 17 yards (5-T.Murray).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 10
(9:25 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 61-J.Meredith False start 5 yards enforced at WKY 10. No Play.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (11 plays, 7 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - WKY 47
(9:32 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 37 yards from WKY 47 to WKY 10 fair catch by 4-M.Tinsley.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WKY 47
(9:40 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 23-M.Elder. Penalty on CHA 22-T.Harbison Holding declined.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 46
(10:22 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to WKY 47 for -1 yard (97-D.Shipp).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 46
(10:27 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - WKY 50
(10:46 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to WKY 46 for 4 yards (2-D.Key).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - WKY 48
(11:30 - 2nd) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 50 for 2 yards (36-K.Bailey53-J.Darvin).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 46
(12:17 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 48 for 2 yards (5-N.Days).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 41
(13:12 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 46 for 5 yards.
+13 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 28
(13:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 41 for 13 yards (31-A.Kincade11-J.Hunter).
Penalty
2 & 11 - WKY 23
(13:58 - 2nd) Penalty on WKY 53-J.Darvin Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 23. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 24
(14:36 - 2nd) 23-M.Elder to CHA 23 for -1 yard.
Kickoff
(14:44 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 24 for 24 yards (27-O.Alexander).

CHARLO
49ers
 - Punt (10 plays, 29 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:51 - 2nd) 44-B.Narveson extra point is good.

CHARLO
49ers
 - TD (7 plays, -23 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 17 - CHARLO 34
(14:51 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler sacked at CHA 24 for -10 yards FUMBLES. 12-A.Brathwaite runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
3 & 17 - CHARLO 34
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(0:34 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 23-M.Elder. 23-M.Elder to CHA 34 for -7 yards (36-K.Bailey).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41
(0:38 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Thompson.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - CHARLO 33
(1:25 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 41 for 8 yards (2-D.Key97-D.Shipp).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CHARLO 31
(2:06 - 1st) 20-C.Camp to CHA 33 for 2 yards (5-N.Days2-D.Key).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25
(2:47 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 9-V.Tucker. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 31 for 6 yards (9-D.Bradshaw).
Kickoff
(2:47 - 1st) 46-C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - FG (7 plays, 64 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - WKY 15
(2:52 - 1st) 44-B.Narveson 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 19
(3:33 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 4-M.Tinsley. 4-M.Tinsley to CHA 15 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 23
(4:20 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 11-C.Burt. 11-C.Burt to CHA 19 for 4 yards (8-N.Lyon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 23
(4:25 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Moses.
+37 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 40
(4:59 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 6-J.Simon. 6-J.Simon to CHA 23 for 37 yards (8-N.Lyon).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WKY 37
(5:45 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 40 for 3 yards (5-T.Murray28-B.DeLuca).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(6:25 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 37 for 3 yards (28-B.DeLuca40-M.Watts).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 21
(6:54 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley to WKY 34 for 13 yards (8-N.Lyon).

CHARLO
49ers
 - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - CHARLO 8
(7:06 - 1st) 19-C.Bowler punts 71 yards from CHA 8 Downed at the WKY 21.
No Gain
3 & 15 - CHARLO 8
(7:13 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
No Gain
2 & 15 - CHARLO 8
(7:59 - 1st) 2-D.Shoffner to CHA 8 for no gain (50-R.Barber).
Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(7:59 - 1st) Penalty on CHA 53-J.Jacobs False start 5 yards enforced at CHA 13. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13
(8:04 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Thomas.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 2
(8:48 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 13 for 11 yards (5-N.Days).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 1
(9:30 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to CHA 2 for 1 yard (34-J.Jones50-R.Barber).

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (10 plays, 74 yards, 5:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - WKY 1
(9:37 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to CHA 1 for no gain (40-M.Watts98-T.Horne).
No Gain
3 & 1 - WKY 1
(10:22 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 1 for no gain (44-M.Horton17-L.Martin).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - WKY 6
(11:02 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 1 for 5 yards (28-B.DeLuca11-R.McKnight).
-2 YD
1 & 4 - WKY 4
(11:34 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 6 for -2 yards (11-R.McKnight).
+34 YD
3 & 1 - WKY 38
(12:09 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 4 for 34 yards (6-S.Rogers).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 41
(12:46 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 38 for 3 yards (11-R.McKnight).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 47
(13:21 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to CHA 41 for 6 yards (10-T.Harris).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 43
(13:52 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome complete to 23-M.Corley. 23-M.Corley to CHA 47 for 10 yards (5-T.Murray).
+11 YD
2 & 3 - WKY 32
(14:32 - 1st) 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 32 FUMBLES. 1-T.Pigrome to WKY 43 for no gain (8-N.Lyon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-G.Walker to WKY 32 for 7 yards (44-M.Horton).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to WKY End Zone. touchback.
