|PITT
|GATECH
Georgia Tech wraps up regular season in showdown with Pitt
Georgia Tech wraps up regular season in showdown with Pitt
The Pitt Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are both looking to get back on the winning side when they meet Thursday in Atlanta.
Pitt (5-5, 4-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a disappointing 52-17 loss to No. 4 Clemson in its last game on Nov. 28. Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5 ACC) dropped a 23-13 road decision to NC State on Saturday.
Pitt leads the series 9-5, has won two straight and four of the last five contests. The Panthers won 20-10 win in Atlanta in 2019.
Georgia Tech was missing 10 players from its "above the line" depth chart against NC State and were left with just three defensive ends -- two of them true freshmen -- and four who could play safety or nickel. Freshman end Kyle Kennard took the opportunity to post the first sack of his career.
"The way coach (Geoff) Collins runs practice, all those guys get reps every day," said Georgia Tech senior linebacker David Curry, who has had back-to-back games with double-digit tackles.
"I think they played pretty well. We have the 'next-guy-up' mentality and if you're above the line, you're expected to be able to play."
It isn't known how many of those players will be able to return for the Pitt game.
A bright spot for Georgia Tech was the emergence of wide receiver Adonicas Sanders, who caught seven passes for 105 yards -- both career highs -- and became the team's first player with 100 receiving yards in a game since 2018 and the first wide receiver since Ricky Jeune in 2015.
Pitt was knocked out of the Clemson game early, as the Tigers scored 31 unanswered points in the first quarter. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett threw four interceptions, three in the first quarter, that led to touchdowns. It didn't help that Pitt was missing three starting offensive linemen against the Tigers.
Pickett has been otherwise reliable. He has thrown for 2,212 yards and 12 touchdowns; four of his eight interceptions came in the last game. Vincent Davis is the team's leading rusher with 385 yards and five touchdowns and Pickett has run for seven scores. The top receiver is Jordan Addison, who has 57 catches for 652 yards and four touchdowns.
The Pitt defense entered the game with the ACC's third-best defense in yards allowed, but gave up 349 yards by halftime and surrendered 581.
"We didn't tackle well," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "We missed a lot on defense early."
The Panthers are led by Rashad Weaver, a finalist for the Bednarik Award, who has 7 1/2 sacks, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Georgia Tech missed opportunities last week against NC State. After going 8-for-8 in red zone scoring the previous week against Duke, the Yellow Jackets were only 2-for-3 against the Wolfpack, both of them field goals after failing to punch it in from close range.
"We've got to finish in the red zone," Collins said. "That will be a story we continue to work on and improve on."
The Georgia Tech offense is led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who has thrown for 1,643 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 478 yards and five touchdowns. Jordan Mason has 311 yards and missed by one yard picking up his second straight 100-yard game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|9
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|305
|128
|Total Plays
|47
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|18
|Rush Attempts
|21
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.4
|1.1
|Yards Passing
|171
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|12-26
|7-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|2-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-42.0
|3-49.3
|Return Yards
|6
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--2
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|171
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|305
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|12/26
|171
|1
|1
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|7
|117
|0
|74
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|8
|20
|0
|6
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|5
|10
|0
|9
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|7
|4
|74
|1
|60
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|8
|4
|56
|0
|33
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|3/3
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|26.5
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|7/14
|110
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|7
|12
|0
|7
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|6
|4
|1
|7
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|4
|2
|57
|0
|46
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|6
|4
|48
|0
|20
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemingway 31 RB
|K. Hemingway
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 92 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|3
|49.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 19 - PITT 48(0:03 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville sacked at PIT 39 for -13 yards (31-K.Hemingway).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PITT 39(0:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at GT 48 for -9 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 39(0:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(0:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 42(0:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to GT 39 for 3 yards (35-J.Ivey).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 48(0:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at GT 42 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(1:09 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 48 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(1:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Pinnock at GT 50. 15-J.Pinnock runs ob at GT 50 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 32(1:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 41 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 32 for 7 yards (92-T.Bentley).
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PITT 12(1:44 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 16(2:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 12 for 4 yards (31-K.Hemingway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 16(2:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 16(2:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 18(3:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to GT 16 for 2 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(3:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to GT 18 for 9 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(3:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack. Penalty on GT 24-K.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 42. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 39(3:57 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 42 for 19 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 39(4:33 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for no gain (98-C.Ryans).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(5:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 39 for 3 yards.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 4(5:37 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 32 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 4(5:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 3(6:24 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 4 for 1 yard (39-W.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 40(6:32 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from PIT 40 Downed at the PIT 3.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 40(6:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 42(7:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to PIT 40 for 2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(7:48 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to PIT 42 for -1 yard (32-S.Dennis36-C.Pine).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 46(8:16 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to PIT 41 for 5 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(8:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to PIT 46 for 6 yards (36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(8:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(9:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 48 for 20 yards (31-E.Hallett24-P.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:46 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 28 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright9-B.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(9:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 7(10:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 40 for 33 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - GATECH 35(10:31 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 58 yards from GT 35 to PIT 7 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 35 for -5 yards (38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:42 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 40 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:42 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 32-S.Dennis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PITT 7(11:46 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 25 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on GT 9-A.Clayton Illegal formation declined.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 7(12:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 16(12:29 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 7 for 9 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PITT 16(12:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11(13:07 - 2nd) Team penalty on PIT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at GT 11. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - PITT 16(13:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to GT 11 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 26(14:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to GT 16 for 10 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(14:31 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 26 for -1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(14:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison INTERCEPTED by 44-Q.Jackson at GT 19. 44-Q.Jackson to GT 25 FUMBLES (21-R.Battle). 21-R.Battle to GT 25 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 47(0:46 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs ob at GT 42 for 11 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(0:59 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 47 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 11(1:41 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 11. 7-D.Turner to PIT 44 for 8 yards (26-J.Blancato).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - GATECH 8(2:15 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 11 for 3 yards (8-C.Kancey91-P.Jones).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 12(2:42 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 8 for -4 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(2:53 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 12 for no gain (91-P.Jones24-P.Campbell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 46(2:59 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 42 yards from PIT 46 Downed at the GT 12.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PITT 46(2:59 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 45(3:47 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 46 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(3:55 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 45 for 4 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 62 yards from GT 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 41 for 38 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 1(4:01 - 1st) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 2(5:16 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 1 for 1 yard (32-S.Dennis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 2(5:16 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 2 for no gain (92-T.Bentley38-C.Bright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - GATECH 2(5:42 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:17 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to PIT 2 for 46 yards (9-B.Hill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:21 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 48 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:44 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 45(7:13 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 48 for 7 yards (91-P.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(7:13 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 45 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(7:13 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 36-C.Pine Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GT 27.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(7:35 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 27 for 11 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 3(7:56 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 16 for 13 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 2(8:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 3 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PITT 1(8:25 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 3(8:56 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to GT 1 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PITT 3(9:36 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to GT 3 for no gain (89-A.Owens).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - PITT 9(10:20 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 3 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 16(10:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 9 for 7 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 20(11:11 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 16 for 4 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(11:19 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PITT 35(11:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Wright. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 38(12:08 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 35 for 3 yards (89-A.Owens).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(12:45 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to GT 38 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker0-D.Brooks).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(13:18 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 41 for 12 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:29 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp INTERCEPTED by 31-E.Hallett at PIT 49. 31-E.Hallett to PIT 47 for -2 yards (5-J.Howard).
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PITT 9(13:33 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 9(13:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 9(14:18 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to GT 9 for no gain (35-J.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - PITT 9(14:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(14:55 - 1st) 22-V.Davis pushed ob at GT 9 for 74 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 17 for 15 yards (23-J.Huff49-S.Massey).
