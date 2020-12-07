|
|
|ARIZST
|ARIZ
Winless Arizona, Arizona State still hyped for rivalry
Arizona and visiting Arizona State each will be looking for their first victory of the season when they meet in their annual rivalry game Friday in Tucson, Ariz.
Granted, the Sun Devils (0-2, 0-2 Pac-12) have only played twice, the fewest of any FBS program that isn't sitting out this pandemic-impacted season. They got back on the field Saturday, losing 25-18 to UCLA, after missing three weeks of action.
The news is worse for Arizona (0-4, 0-4).
The Wildcats have lost a school-record 11 consecutive games, with 10 of the defeats coming by double-digit margins.
Given all that, each team is happy to throw out the records when they battle for the Territorial Cup in a series that dates to 1899.
"It's a rivalry game, that's the first thing," said Arizona's Kevin Sumlin, looking for his first win in his third try against Arizona State.
"A lot of guys know each other. It's intense, between players and coaches. It's a pride situation. For our fans and alumni, their fans and alumni, it's a big deal in this state. We're both coming into this thing looking for a win. I think that actually raises things up a little bit more."
Arizona State began the season with hopes of winning the Pac-12 South but opened with a 28-27 loss to then-No. 20 Southern California when the Sun Devils allowed two touchdowns in the final three minutes.
Head coach Herm Edwards said his team started "kind of slow" last Saturday after not playing for a month. There hasn't been a lot of time for sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels to get into a rhythm with new offensive coordinator Zak Hill and plenty of new wideouts.
Daniels has completed 32 of 58 passes for 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
"I think it's still a work in progress," Edwards said. "The only way you can work it out is you have to play games."
This week, the Sun Devils might want to use a heavy dose of running backs Chip Trayanum (27 carries, 192 yards) and Rachaad White (19-129). The Wildcats gave up 407 rushing yards, including 301 to Jarek Broussard, in a 24-13 home loss to Colorado last week.
Only Bowling Green has given up more rushing yards per game than Arizona's 273.5.
On the other hand, the Wildcats' running game might be their strength on offense. Gary Brightwell and Michael Wiley each topped 100 rushing yards last week.
Sumlin said Monday he was unsure if starting quarterback Grant Gunnell would be available. Gunnell injured his shoulder on Arizona's first snap against UCLA two weeks ago. True freshman Will Plummer has taken every snap since then, completing 36 of 67 passes for 305 yards, with three interceptions and no touchdowns.
"Our issues were not related to the quarterback position Saturday," Sumlin said. "As you watch what happened, we had issues in protection."
Arizona allows 4.25 sacks per game, the fourth-worst mark in the country.
Arizona State is looking for its fourth consecutive win in the rivalry, which would be its longest since winning four in a row from 1975-78. The Sun Devils were 11-point favorites early in the week.
"They have not won a game; we have not won a game this season," Edwards said. "So all bets are off. We have a bunch of young guys, and this is their first year going to this."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|14
|Rushing
|3
|11
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|241
|252
|Total Plays
|25
|52
|Avg Gain
|9.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|149
|96
|Rush Attempts
|16
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|92
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|10.2
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-29
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|149
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|241
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|7/9
|92
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|5
|113
|1
|93
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|26
|1
|20
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|4
|14
|1
|5
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|2
|2
|34
|1
|31
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 2 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|3
|2
|24
|0
|22
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Hatch 29 TE
|C. Hatch
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Hodges 86 TE
|C. Hodges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 20 LB
|D. Butler
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Markham 12 DB
|K. Markham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forman 97 DL
|S. Forman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McCullough 22 LB
|C. McCullough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|
J. Luckhurst 14 K
|J. Luckhurst
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 19 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|100.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|6/10
|78
|0
|0
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|12/17
|78
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|14
|42
|0
|12
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|41
|1
|20
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|2
|16
|0
|20
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wright 18 WR
|M. Wright
|6
|5
|62
|0
|29
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|5
|4
|40
|0
|18
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|3
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|4
|3
|14
|0
|8
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sullivan 30 DB
|Q. Sullivan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 LB
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 45 DE
|I. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 38 LB
|D. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 33(0:21 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:29 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 33 for 8 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:35 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Cunningham.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:39 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 39(0:49 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer to ASU 41 for 20 yards (2-D.Pierce4-E.Fields).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - ARIZST 26(1:10 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 39 for 13 yards (4-E.Fields).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(1:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at ARI 26 for -4 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 28(1:44 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 30 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 20(2:11 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 28 for 8 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(2:16 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-G.Brightwell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:25 - 2nd) 25-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ASU 31. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 20 for no gain (6-T.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 31(2:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 28(3:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 31 for 3 yards (30-Q.Sullivan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(3:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 28 for 3 yards (48-P.Henley).
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:38 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good. Penalty on ASU 6-T.Davis Offside declined.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(3:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(4:13 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ASU 20 for 29 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 45(4:37 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 49 for 6 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(4:59 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 45 for 9 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:25 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 36 for 11 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(5:34 - 2nd) 4-D.Ngata runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - ARIZ 19(6:00 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 4-D.Ngata. 4-D.Ngata to ARI 3 for 16 yards (45-I.Johnson38-D.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(6:14 - 2nd) 19-R.Pearsall complete to 5-J.Daniels. 5-J.Daniels runs 14 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ASU Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ARI 14. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 36(6:43 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ARI 14 for 22 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 36(7:25 - 2nd) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 36 for no gain (30-Q.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(7:30 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Hodges.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 38(7:34 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 36 for -2 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 37(8:14 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 38 for 1 yard (90-J.Lole).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 37(8:56 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for no gain (97-S.Forman).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(9:14 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 37 for 8 yards (98-D.Davidson22-C.McCullough).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 27(9:38 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 29 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson8-M.Robertson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(10:06 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 27 for 9 yards (12-K.Markham).
|Kickoff
|(10:15 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 18 for 18 yards (4-E.Fields).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:15 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 31(10:23 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARIZ 36(11:04 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 29-C.Hatch. 29-C.Hatch to ARI 31 for 5 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(11:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on ASU Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 26. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:40 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell sacked at ARI 18 for -7 yards FUMBLES (90-J.Lole). 41-T.Johnson to ARI 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(11:45 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|Kickoff
|(11:45 - 2nd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|+93 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 7(12:00 - 2nd) 3-R.White runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 4(12:44 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ASU 7 FUMBLES (30-Q.Sullivan). 5-J.Daniels to ASU 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(12:50 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 4 FUMBLES (91-M.Matus). 91-M.Matus to ASU 4 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 12(13:06 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 2 for 10 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(13:36 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 12 for 4 yards (91-M.Matus).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 27(14:02 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 16 for 11 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 33(14:36 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 27 for 6 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(15:00 - 2nd) 17-G.Gunnell to ASU 33 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:06 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 36 for 11 yards (12-K.Markham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(0:12 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 49(0:39 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ASU 47 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson20-D.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 49(1:13 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ASU 49 for no gain (8-M.Robertson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(1:35 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ASU 49 for 9 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 30(1:56 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 42 for 12 yards (12-K.Markham).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:21 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to ARI 30 for 5 yards (91-M.Matus).
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 40 yards from ASU 35 to ARI 25 fair catch by 11-T.Cunningham.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 20(2:29 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 22(3:04 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 20 for 2 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(3:41 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ARI 22 for 5 yards (48-P.Henley24-R.Short).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 40(4:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to ARI 27 for 13 yards (21-J.Turner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - ARIZ 44(4:52 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 40 for 4 yards (48-P.Henley).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(5:29 - 1st) 4-D.Ngata to ARI 44 for -3 yards (2-L.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 41(5:45 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 41 for no gain (97-S.Forman90-J.Lole).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 19 - ARIZST 23(6:05 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 41 for 18 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARIZST 27(6:44 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 6 yards (41-T.Johnson). Team penalty on ARI Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 33.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARIZST 22(7:08 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 27 for 5 yards (6-T.Davis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 32(7:35 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ASU 45 for 23 yards. Team penalty on ARI Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(8:09 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 32 for no gain (44-T.Pesefea).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 22(8:28 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 32 for 10 yards (1-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 22(9:11 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to ARI 22 for no gain (24-C.Lucas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(9:39 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 22 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 22(9:58 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 24(10:07 - 1st) 3-R.White to ARI 22 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris). Team penalty on ARI Chop block declined.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 26(10:47 - 1st) 3-R.White to ARI 24 for 2 yards (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 28(11:26 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to ARI 26 for 2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 41(11:59 - 1st) 3-R.White to ARI 28 for 13 yards (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(12:24 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ARI 41 for 2 yards (49-J.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 38(12:28 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 34-K.Soelle at ARI 43. 34-K.Soelle to ARI 43 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 38(12:32 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Wright.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(13:05 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 38 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle98-D.Davidson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 33(13:27 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for 4 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:59 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 33 for 8 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(14:04 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|Kickoff
|(14:04 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 8(14:29 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 5 FUMBLES (20-D.Butler). 20-D.Butler to ARI 4 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 8(14:41 - 1st) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 8 for no gain (90-J.Lole).
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 17 for 17 yards (9-D.Taylor). Team penalty on ARI Personal Foul declined. Team penalty on ARI Holding 9 yards enforced at ARI 17.
