NEVADA
SJST

NEVADA
1 Pass
7 Rush
37 YDS
2:05 POS
+7 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 50
11:44
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at SJS 43 for 7 yards (8-A.Matau).
+21 YD
4TH & 1 NEVADA 29
12:18
2-D.Lee pushed ob at NEV 50 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+1 YD
3RD & 2 NEVADA 28
13:07
35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins45-K.Harmon).
+8 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 20
13:45
12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 28 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 20
13:49
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
NEVADA
1 Pass
15 Rush
57 YDS
0:36 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 SJST 20
13:56
16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3RD & 1 NEVADA 20
14:28
16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
+3 YD
2ND & 4 NEVADA 23
15:00
32-K.Robinson to NEV 20 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 29
0:34
23-T.Nevens to NEV 23 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams7-K.Toomer).
+48 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 23
1:04
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 29 for 48 yards (31-M.Bradford).
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:10
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 1:14
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:12
pos
9
7
Point After TD 6:22
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 6:30
17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
03:03
pos
3
6
Field Goal 9:31
43-B.Talton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
55
yds
01:47
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 5
Rushing 2 0
Passing 5 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 1-3
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 172 195
Total Plays 25 15
Avg Gain 6.9 13.0
Net Yards Rushing 87 18
Rush Attempts 8 7
Avg Rush Yards 10.9 2.6
Yards Passing 85 177
Comp. - Att. 13-17 6-8
Yards Per Pass 5.0 22.1
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-39.0 1-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 6-1 100--10
San Jose State 5-0 70--7
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 85 PASS YDS 177
87 RUSH YDS 18
172 TOTAL YDS 195
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 85 1 0 137.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 2327 21 4 161.6
C. Strong 13/17 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 477 3
T. Taua 4 54 0 52
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 284 1
D. Lee 3 25 0 21
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 -104 0
C. Strong 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 885 9
R. Doubs 5 4 34 0 19
T. Horton 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 244 5
T. Horton 3 3 26 0 12
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 213 0
M. Stovall 4 3 14 0 5
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 496 6
C. Turner 3 2 9 1 7
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 76 0
D. Lee 1 1 2 0 2
C. Ross 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
C. Ross 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
M. Bradford 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Bradford 3-1 0.0 0
D. Henley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Henley 2-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 1-0 0.0 0
K. Toomer 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Toomer 0-1 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Hammond 0-1 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Touray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/14 24/25
B. Talton 1/1 42 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. Diaz 1 39.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Jernagin 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
I. Jernagin 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 177 1 0 302.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.2% 1147 11 3 163.6
N. Starkel 6/8 177 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 270 4
T. Nevens 2 12 0 6
K. Robinson 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 217 2
K. Robinson 2 11 0 8
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 197 1
N. Nash 2 0 0 0
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
N. Starkel 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 120 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 471 4
B. Gaither 4 3 120 0 57
J. Braddock 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Braddock 1 1 33 1 33
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 329 3
T. Walker 3 2 24 0 19
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Matau 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Matau 3-0 0.0 0
T. Jenkins 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Jenkins 3-1 0.0 0
K. Reed 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 2-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
I. Hamilton 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Lawson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Lawson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Parker 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
V. Fehoko 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Fehoko 1-0 0.0 0
M. Greer 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Greer 1-0 0.0 0
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Darden 1-0 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
C. Bostic III 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Bostic III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kakiva 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Kakiva 0-2 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/4 20/20
M. Mercurio 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
S. Garrett 2 16.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 28 2:05 4 15 Punt
11:18 NEVADA 20 1:47 4 55 FG
6:22 NEVADA 35 5:12 12 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 NEVADA 20 2:05 5 37
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 SJST 18 1:23 4 65 FG Miss
9:25 SJST 27 3:03 6 73 TD
1:10 SJST 23 0:36 5 57 Downs

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(11:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at SJS 43 for 7 yards (8-A.Matau).
+21 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 29
(12:18 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee pushed ob at NEV 50 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 28
(13:07 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins45-K.Harmon).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(13:45 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 28 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(13:49 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.

SJST
Spartans
 - Downs (5 plays, 57 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 1 - SJST 20
(13:56 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 1 - SJST 20
(14:28 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 23
(15:00 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 20 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 29
(0:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 23 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams7-K.Toomer).
+48 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 23
(1:04 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 29 for 48 yards (31-M.Bradford).
Kickoff
(1:10 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 23 for 20 yards (32-G.Miranda45-T.Price).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (12 plays, 65 yards, 5:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:10 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(1:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(1:48 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 2 for 3 yards (8-A.Matau).
+19 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 24
(2:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 5 for 19 yards (18-K.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27
(2:57 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 24 for 3 yards (9-I.Hamilton92-C.Hall).
+15 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(3:36 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 27 for 15 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(4:20 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 42 for no gain (18-K.Reed).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(4:28 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Ross.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 46
(4:53 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall runs ob at SJS 42 for 4 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(5:21 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at SJS 46 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 41
(5:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 46 for 5 yards (12-R.Johnson22-T.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 41
(5:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(6:22 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at NEV 41 for 6 yards (8-A.Matau).
Kickoff
(6:22 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 30 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the NEV 35.

SJST
Spartans
 - TD (6 plays, 73 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:22 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
+33 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 33
(6:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 39
(7:00 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 33 for 6 yards (30-L.Hall31-M.Bradford).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(7:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 39 for 15 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+19 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 27
(7:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 46 for 19 yards (11-D.Henley).
-5 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 32
(8:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to SJS 27 FUMBLES. 16-N.Nash to SJS 27 for no gain (4-E.Muhammad10-L.Touray).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(9:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall98-S.Hammond).
Kickoff
(9:25 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 51 yards from NEV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 27 for 13 yards (5-E.Johnson45-T.Price).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (4 plays, 55 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 25
(9:31 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 25
(9:36 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 27
(10:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SJS 25 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton96-J.Kakiva).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(10:45 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 27 for 1 yard (21-M.Greer96-J.Kakiva).
+52 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(11:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 28 for 52 yards (3-T.Webb).

SJST
Spartans
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 65 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 2 - SJST 17
(11:24 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 17
(11:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 25
(12:10 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 17 for 8 yards (11-D.Henley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(12:15 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+57 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(12:47 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 25 for 57 yards (31-M.Bradford).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 43
(12:55 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 43 to SJS 18 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 43
(13:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for no gain (45-K.Harmon).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 38
(13:43 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at NEV 43 for 5 yards (25-C.Bostic).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(14:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for -2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at NEV 40 for 12 yards (18-K.Reed).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 28 for 28 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
