Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|SJST
NEVADA
1 Pass
7 Rush
37 YDS
2:05 POS
+7 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 50
11:44
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at SJS 43 for 7 yards (8-A.Matau).
+21 YD
4TH & 1 NEVADA 29
12:18
2-D.Lee pushed ob at NEV 50 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
+1 YD
3RD & 2 NEVADA 28
13:07
35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins45-K.Harmon).
+8 YD
2ND & 10 NEVADA 20
13:45
12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 28 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
1ST & 10 NEVADA 20
13:49
12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
NEVADA
1 Pass
15 Rush
57 YDS
0:36 POS
No Gain
4TH & 1 SJST 20
13:56
16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3RD & 1 NEVADA 20
14:28
16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
+3 YD
2ND & 4 NEVADA 23
15:00
32-K.Robinson to NEV 20 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 NEVADA 29
0:34
23-T.Nevens to NEV 23 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams7-K.Toomer).
+48 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 23
1:04
17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 29 for 48 yards (31-M.Bradford).
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:14
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
05:12
pos
9
7
Touchdown 6:30
17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
03:03
pos
3
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|5
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|172
|195
|Total Plays
|25
|15
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|13.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|18
|Rush Attempts
|8
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.9
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|85
|177
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|22.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|1-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|85
|PASS YDS
|177
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|18
|
|
|172
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|13/17
|85
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|5
|4
|34
|0
|19
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|3
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|3
|2
|9
|1
|7
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jernagin 5 WR
|I. Jernagin
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|6/8
|177
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|4
|3
|120
|0
|57
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|3
|2
|24
|0
|19
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 12 LB
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lawson 11 LB
|E. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greer 21 CB
|M. Greer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bostic III 25 CB
|C. Bostic III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(11:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at SJS 43 for 7 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 29(12:18 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee pushed ob at NEV 50 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 28(13:07 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins45-K.Harmon).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(13:45 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 28 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(13:49 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SJST 20(13:56 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 20(14:28 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 23(15:00 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 20 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(0:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 23 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams7-K.Toomer).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(1:04 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 29 for 48 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 23 for 20 yards (32-G.Miranda45-T.Price).
Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2(1:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(1:48 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 2 for 3 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 24(2:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 5 for 19 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(2:57 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 24 for 3 yards (9-I.Hamilton92-C.Hall).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 42(3:36 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 27 for 15 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 42(4:20 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 42 for no gain (18-K.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(4:28 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Ross.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 46(4:53 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall runs ob at SJS 42 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(5:21 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at SJS 46 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 41(5:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 46 for 5 yards (12-R.Johnson22-T.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 41(5:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(6:22 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at NEV 41 for 6 yards (8-A.Matau).
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 30 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the NEV 35.
Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 33(6:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(7:00 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 33 for 6 yards (30-L.Hall31-M.Bradford).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(7:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 39 for 15 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 27(7:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 46 for 19 yards (11-D.Henley).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 32(8:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to SJS 27 FUMBLES. 16-N.Nash to SJS 27 for no gain (4-E.Muhammad10-L.Touray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(9:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall98-S.Hammond).
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 51 yards from NEV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 27 for 13 yards (5-E.Johnson45-T.Price).
Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 25(9:31 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 25(9:36 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 27(10:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SJS 25 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton96-J.Kakiva).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(10:45 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 27 for 1 yard (21-M.Greer96-J.Kakiva).
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(11:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 28 for 52 yards (3-T.Webb).
Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - SJST 17(11:24 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 17(11:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(12:10 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 17 for 8 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:15 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 18(12:47 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 25 for 57 yards (31-M.Bradford).
Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 43(12:55 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 43 to SJS 18 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 43(13:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for no gain (45-K.Harmon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 38(13:43 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at NEV 43 for 5 yards (25-C.Bostic).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(14:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for -2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at NEV 40 for 12 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 28 for 28 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
-
NEVADA
SJST
10
7
2nd 11:44 CBSSN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
054.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
WAKE
LVILLE
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
0
047.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
RUT
MD
0
058 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
HOU
MEMP
0
063 O/U
+5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
WMICH
BALLST
0
065.5 O/U
PK
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ILL
14NWEST
0
040.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
0
046.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
0
068 O/U
+32
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MINN
NEB
0
061 O/U
-10.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
0
054.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
UAB
RICE
0
043.5 O/U
+7
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
058.5 O/U
-33
Sat 2:30pm CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
053.5 O/U
-11
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
037.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm CBS
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
0
049 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
0
069.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
041.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
DUKE
FSU
0
057 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
TENN
VANDY
0
049.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
068.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
051 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
UVA
VATECH
0
062.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
058 O/U
+12
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
058.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN