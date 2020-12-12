Drive Chart
|
|
|APLST
|GAS
Preview not available
Preview not available
APLST
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
0:30 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 7 APLST 28
1:29
20-N.Noel to APP 29 for 1 yard (40-J.Jackson47-R.Wade).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 25
1:59
20-N.Noel to APP 28 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:59
98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:59
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
APLST
0 Pass
1 Rush
83 YDS
0:19 POS
Int
2ND & 7 APLST 18
2:20
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 15
2:39
20-N.Noel to APP 18 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis).
GAS
0 Pass
3 Rush
0 YDS
1:15 POS
Int
1ST & 10 APLST 28
2:44
17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-B.Harrington at APP 15. 29-B.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain.
+55 YD
2ND & 8 GAS 17
3:24
17-J.Tomlin to APP 28 for 55 yards (21-R.Huff).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 15
3:59
4-G.Green to GSO 17 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb99-J.Earle).
APLST
2 Pass
31 Rush
35 YDS
4:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 GAS 48
4:07
39-X.Subotsch punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
Touchdown 2:09
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|1
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|50
|72
|Total Plays
|19
|9
|Avg Gain
|2.6
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|72
|Rush Attempts
|11
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.3
|9.0
|Yards Passing
|36
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|3-8
|0-1
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|2-52.0
|Return Yards
|6
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|36
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|50
|TOTAL YDS
|72
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|3/8
|36
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|5
|12
|0
|6
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|3
|-5
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|3
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|2
|41.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|4
|62
|0
|55
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Randolph 29 S
|S. Randolph
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 S
|R. Dedman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 25 CB
|D. Spaulding
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|2
|52.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 7 - APLST 18(2:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(2:39 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 18 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(2:44 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-B.Harrington at APP 15. 29-B.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain.
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 17(3:24 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to APP 28 for 55 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(3:59 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 17 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb99-J.Earle).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - APLST 48(4:07 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 23 - APLST 45(4:32 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 48 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - APLST 42(5:14 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 45 for -13 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(5:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 42 for no gain (42-D.Springer90-P.Devine).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(6:27 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 42 for 18 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - APLST 28(7:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 40 for 12 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - APLST 28(7:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(7:45 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 28 for -1 yard (11-B.Johnson39-R.Dedman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 23(8:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 29 for 6 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(8:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for 6 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 33(9:00 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 33 to APP 17 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAS 33(9:38 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 33 for no gain (7-T.Cobb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(10:18 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 33 for 5 yards (21-R.Huff99-J.Earle).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:41 - 1st) 7-K.Hood to GSO 28 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - APLST 30(10:52 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from APP 30. 7-K.Hood to GSO 25 for 4 yards (34-J.Heilig42-C.Johnstone).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - APLST 30(10:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(11:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 30 for -4 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(11:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 23(12:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 34 for 11 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 22(13:01 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade11-T.Bradley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(13:06 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 20(13:21 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 54 yards from GSO 20. 14-M.Williams to APP 50 for 24 yards (4-G.Green). Penalty on APP 0-M.Tucker Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at APP 32.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 20(14:01 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for no gain (9-D.Taylor7-T.Cobb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 15(14:27 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 20 for 5 yards (21-R.Huff).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(14:56 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 15 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton97-C.Spurlin).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 13 for 13 yards (51-T.Bird).
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
35
3
4th 5:35 ESPN
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
21
4th 6:15 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
48
26
4th 12:32 ABC
-
HOU
MEMP
13
27
4th 9:40 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
21
35
3rd 9:00 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
35
10
3rd 0:11 SECN
-
BOISE
WYO
7
3
2nd 14:48 CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
0
7
1st 1:29 ESP3
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN