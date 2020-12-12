Drive Chart
APLST
GAS

APLST
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
0:30 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 7 APLST 28
1:29
20-N.Noel to APP 29 for 1 yard (40-J.Jackson47-R.Wade).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 25
1:59
20-N.Noel to APP 28 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
Kickoff
Kickoff
1:59
98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:59
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
APLST
0 Pass
1 Rush
83 YDS
0:19 POS
Int
2ND & 7 APLST 18
2:20
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 15
2:39
20-N.Noel to APP 18 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis).
GAS
0 Pass
3 Rush
0 YDS
1:15 POS
Int
1ST & 10 APLST 28
2:44
17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-B.Harrington at APP 15. 29-B.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain.
+55 YD
2ND & 8 GAS 17
3:24
17-J.Tomlin to APP 28 for 55 yards (21-R.Huff).
+2 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 15
3:59
4-G.Green to GSO 17 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb99-J.Earle).
APLST
2 Pass
31 Rush
35 YDS
4:44 POS
Punt
4TH & 16 GAS 48
4:07
39-X.Subotsch punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:59
99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:09
12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 1
Rushing 2 1
Passing 2 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-4 0-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 50 72
Total Plays 19 9
Avg Gain 2.6 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 14 72
Rush Attempts 11 8
Avg Rush Yards 1.3 9.0
Yards Passing 36 0
Comp. - Att. 3-8 0-1
Yards Per Pass 2.6 0.0
Penalties - Yards 1-10 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 2-52.0
Return Yards 6 32
Punts - Returns 1-6 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-28
Safeties 0 0
1234T
App. St. 7-3 0---0
Ga. Southern 7-4 7---7
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 36 PASS YDS 0
14 RUSH YDS 72
50 TOTAL YDS 72
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 36 0 1 50.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.0% 1867 17 10 143.5
Z. Thomas 3/8 36 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 738 7
C. Peoples 5 12 0 6
N. Noel 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 381 2
N. Noel 3 7 0 3
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 274 2
Z. Thomas 3 -5 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 499 3
M. Williams 3 2 25 0 18
B. Harrington 29 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
B. Harrington 1 1 13 0 13
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 507 2
T. Hennigan 2 1 11 0 11
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 165 2
J. Virgil 1 0 0 0 0
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 206 4
C. Wells 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Huff 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Huff 3-0 0.0 0
N. Hampton 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Hampton 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cobb 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Cobb 2-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Spurlin 0-1 0.0 0
B. Harrington 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
B. Harrington 0-0 0.0 1
J. Earle 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Earle 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
X. Subotsch 2 41.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 13.9 97 0
M. Williams 1 6.0 6 0
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 138 0 2 79.0
J. Tomlin 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 136 0
J. Tomlin 4 62 0 55
L. Wright 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 547 4
L. Wright 2 5 0 5
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Hood 1 3 0 3
G. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 299 1
G. Green 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Randolph 29 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
S. Randolph 1 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wilson 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Wilson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ellis 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Canteen 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
D. Canteen 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Williams 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Williams 2-0 1.0 0
R. Dedman 39 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Dedman 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
D. Springer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Springer 1-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 11 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Spaulding 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Spaulding 0-0 0.0 1
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
P. Devine 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Devine 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/22 33/34
A. Raynor 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 52.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
38 0 0
A. Beck II 2 52.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Hood 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hood 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 19.3 116 1
K. Hood 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 APLST 22 2:14 6 8 Punt
8:51 APLST 17 4:44 9 35 Punt
2:39 APLST 15 0:19 2 83 INT
1:59 APLST 25 0:30 2 4 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAS 13 1:39 3 7 Punt
10:41 GAS 25 1:41 3 8 Punt
3:59 GAS 15 1:15 3 0 INT

GAS
Eagles

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28
(1:29 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 29 for 1 yard (40-J.Jackson47-R.Wade).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(1:59 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 28 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
Kickoff
(1:59 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Downs (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:59 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Interception (2 plays, 83 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 7 - APLST 18
(2:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 15
(2:39 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 18 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis).

GAS
Eagles
 - Interception (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - GAS 28
(2:44 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-B.Harrington at APP 15. 29-B.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain.
+55 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 17
(3:24 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to APP 28 for 55 yards (21-R.Huff).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15
(3:59 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 17 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb99-J.Earle).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - APLST 48
(4:07 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
+7 YD
3 & 23 - APLST 45
(4:32 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 48 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson).
Sack
2 & 10 - APLST 42
(5:14 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 45 for -13 yards (15-Q.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 42
(5:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 42 for no gain (42-D.Springer90-P.Devine).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40
(6:27 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 42 for 18 yards (39-R.Dedman).
+12 YD
3 & 11 - APLST 28
(7:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 40 for 12 yards (13-D.Canteen).
No Gain
2 & 11 - APLST 28
(7:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 29
(7:45 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 28 for -1 yard (11-B.Johnson39-R.Dedman).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - APLST 23
(8:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 29 for 6 yards (15-Q.Williams).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17
(8:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for 6 yards (12-A.Wilson).

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 33
(9:00 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 33 to APP 17 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
No Gain
3 & 2 - GAS 33
(9:38 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 33 for no gain (7-T.Cobb).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28
(10:18 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 33 for 5 yards (21-R.Huff99-J.Earle).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(10:41 - 1st) 7-K.Hood to GSO 28 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).

APLST
Mountaineers
 - Punt (6 plays, 8 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - APLST 30
(10:52 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 49 yards from APP 30. 7-K.Hood to GSO 25 for 4 yards (34-J.Heilig42-C.Johnstone).
No Gain
3 & 14 - APLST 30
(10:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 34
(11:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 30 for -4 yards (44-J.Ellis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 34
(11:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - APLST 23
(12:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 34 for 11 yards (13-D.Canteen).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 22
(13:01 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade11-T.Bradley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 22
(13:06 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.

GAS
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 20
(13:21 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 54 yards from GSO 20. 14-M.Williams to APP 50 for 24 yards (4-G.Green). Penalty on APP 0-M.Tucker Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at APP 32.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 20
(14:01 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for no gain (9-D.Taylor7-T.Cobb).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 15
(14:27 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 20 for 5 yards (21-R.Huff).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13
(14:56 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 15 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton97-C.Spurlin).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 13 for 13 yards (51-T.Bird).
